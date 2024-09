Miriam Cates on Radio 5 was dying on the hill for Badenoch. It reminded me of when Nadim Zahawi was sent out to bat after each Bozo cock-up or scandal.



Cates ended by suggesting the Labour government might not last five years



There's no end of these jobless Tories trying to keep their profile high and lining up their next grift.



Cates is an outspoken one that was certainly looking to make a name for herself (leading one of the Tory 'families'). She's only 42 so I expect we will see her back in parliament at some point and until then she'll want to stay in the limelight. I expect she'll be doing stints on GB News if she hasn't started already.