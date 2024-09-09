Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1623584 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  9, 2024, 10:46:36 am
Sounds like the first line of a joke, that. :)

The Dad his daughter and the fascist walk into a pub...


and give away a £million covid contract
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  9, 2024, 01:36:03 pm
The Dad his daughter and the fascist walk into a pub...


and give away a £million covid contract


You're getting mixed up (easily done with so much corruption)

It was little Matty Hancock who gave a fat Covid Contract to his pub landlord

 ;D ;D ;D

https://goodlawproject.org/weve-won-another-freedom-of-information-battle-with-government/



Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  9, 2024, 01:53:28 pm

You're getting mixed up (easily done with so much corruption)

It was little Matty Hancock who gave a fat Covid Contract to his pub landlord

 ;D ;D ;D

https://goodlawproject.org/weve-won-another-freedom-of-information-battle-with-government/


Those Tories all look the same to me, especially Johnson and charlotte
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  9, 2024, 02:03:00 pm

Those Tories all look the same to me, especially Johnson and charlotte


 :wellin
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  9, 2024, 02:03:00 pm

Those Tories all look the same to me, especially Johnson and charlotte
The blonde bombshell and the blond bombsite.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September  9, 2024, 02:09:50 pm
The blonde bombshell and the blond bombsite.

 ;D  Very good Doc
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Round 2 imminent.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
His Stride broken, Mel limps out.

Mel Stride eliminated in Tory leadership contest, as Jenrick remains in first place, with Badenoch edging closer

Here are the results.

Robert Jenrick: (28) 33 (+5)

Kemi Badenoch: (22) 28 (+6)

James Cleverly:  (21) 21 (0)

Tom Tugendhat: (17) 21 (+4)

Mel Stride: (16) 16 (0)

Priti Patel: 14

Interesting as you'd think that the typical Stride supporter isn't going to be that enamoured with either Jenrick or Badenoch and want one of the other two in the final runoff, but which way do they break given that Tugendhat has caught up with Cleverly?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Riquende on September 10, 2024, 05:12:14 pm
His Stride broken, Mel limps out.

Mel Stride eliminated in Tory leadership contest, as Jenrick remains in first place, with Badenoch edging closer

Here are the results.

Robert Jenrick: (28) 33 (+5)

Kemi Badenoch: (22) 28 (+6)

James Cleverly:  (21) 21 (0)

Tom Tugendhat: (17) 21 (+4)

Mel Stride: (16) 16 (0)

Priti Patel: 14

Interesting as you'd think that the typical Stride supporter isn't going to be that enamoured with either Jenrick or Badenoch and want one of the other two in the final runoff, but which way do they break given that Tugendhat has caught up with Cleverly?


Stride was, by some distance, the most centre-right and sensible of that risible bunch. He was never going to pick up any of Patel's support.

I'd expect Tugendhat and Cleverley to benefit from his votes now.

Which, when you hear what both have been saying, is bananas. Tugendhat especially has jumped feet-first into the far-right shitheap. He's even been championing withdrawing from the ECHR.

Cleverley is actually the most sane of the four that are left - which is insane in itself.



Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 10, 2024, 05:25:23 pm

Stride was, by some distance, the most centre-right and sensible of that risible bunch. He was never going to pick up any of Patel's support.

I'd expect Tugendhat and Cleverley to benefit from his votes now.

Which, when you hear what both have been saying, is bananas. Tugendhat especially has jumped feet-first into the far-right shitheap. He's even been championing withdrawing from the ECHR.

Cleverley is actually the most sane of the four that are left - which is insane in itself.

Must admit I never really noticed Stride. Is he less offensive than Tugendhat?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 10, 2024, 05:25:23 pm

Stride was, by some distance, the most centre-right and sensible of that risible bunch. He was never going to pick up any of Patel's support.

I'd expect Tugendhat and Cleverley to benefit from his votes now.

Which, when you hear what both have been saying, is bananas. Tugendhat especially has jumped feet-first into the far-right shitheap. He's even been championing withdrawing from the ECHR.

Cleverley is actually the most sane of the four that are left - which is insane in itself.




To be fair to Cleverly, when he got a a senior position, he did actually try to do it properly and well.

Which should be the absolute basic expectation of course, but there you have it.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
I think my first impression of Cleverly has rather stuck. He was one of their seemingly unending revolving door party chairmen in the Brexit/Boris days and I first saw him standing in front of the 'Brexit Clock', part of the "Johnson's Circus" era of unserious perfomative politics.



Obviously it was one of the many deadlines not met and so they changed it to



Maybe he's the Tory equivalent of TNG, massive improvement once the beard was grown.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 10, 2024, 06:00:09 pm
Must admit I never really noticed Stride. Is he less offensive than Tugendhat?

Thorough party man and the only minister that carried on doing interviews during the election campaign (as many of them ran back to constituencies to fight a rearguard campaign. No idea what he'd be like as a leader.

This old codger on ConservativeHome seems to have been asleep for the summer:



No movement now until their conference at the very end of the month, where 2 more rounds of votes will see the field whittled down to a head-to-head. And then the gammons & blue rinse brigade get to choose.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Fingers crossed for Jenrick.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: killer-heels on September 10, 2024, 08:08:02 pm
Fingers crossed for Jenrick.

The last thing we want is this government getting attacked from the right. 
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
This talk about withdrawing from the ECHR bothers me. Sooner or later, the knuckleheads that pass for the electorate will vote them in again. We need some common sense  to sandbag the Tories but I can't see that happening anytime soon. Such a policy needs to be strangled.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
"Tory Boy" Robert Jenrick odds on favourite for the next Tory leader now. Good lord. Great news for Labour.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
He'll be our next Prime Minister according to some of the people in the New Government thread  ::)
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
The fat fucker has been on the weight loss jab.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 11, 2024, 04:43:33 pm
He'll be our next Prime Minister according to some of the people in the New Government thread  ::)

Literally no one has said anything like that. I swear this site has become so much worse recently for people just making up what the other "side" has said.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Elmo! on September 11, 2024, 11:31:40 pm
Literally no one has said anything like that. I swear this site has become so much worse recently for people just making up what the other "side" has said.

There's a plethora of people in there saying Labour will lose the next election
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
I don't know about on RAWK specifically, but I've seen a few comments around the internet that this WFA thing means "Labour are going to be a one term government" which would certainly imply that whoever becomes Tory leader would be PM (unless the standard Tory knives come out).

Just a load of upset whinging.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Riquende on September 12, 2024, 09:22:31 am
I don't know about on RAWK specifically, but I've seen a few comments around the internet that this WFA thing means "Labour are going to be a one term government" which would certainly imply that whoever becomes Tory leader would be PM (unless the standard Tory knives come out).

Just a load of upset whinging.
On the wider internet there's a lot of opportunism around WFA from people that never wanted a Labour government in the first place.  The right comparing WFA cuts to the costs of housing asylum seekers, the traditional Tories blowing it up into a "war on pensioners" and the far left using it as proof that Labour are Tory-lite.  Even right now though I think Labour would win a GE (with a smaller majority) and hopefully their choice to expose and tackle the salted earth left for them by the Tories will pay off later in the term.

It will be interesting which other party the new Tory leader turns their attention to as they largely left Reform UK alone in the run-up to the previous election whilst Reform siphoned off around 10% of their voter base.  At the moment they don't have a USP as Labour have flopped across the centre and Reform have encamped on the right.  They need to eat considerably into one of those voter bases and whichever way they turn they'll have loads of gobshites telling them they should have gone the other way.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: thaddeus on September 12, 2024, 09:49:24 am
On the wider internet there's a lot of opportunism around WFA from people that never wanted a Labour government in the first place.  The right comparing WFA cuts to the costs of housing asylum seekers, the traditional Tories blowing it up into a "war on pensioners" and the far left using it as proof that Labour are Tory-lite.  Even right now though I think Labour would win a GE (with a smaller majority) and hopefully their choice to expose and tackle the salted earth left for them by the Tories will pay off later in the term.

I think RAWK is a microcosm of this as well
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
The HS2 swindle is on the beeb at 8pm entitled HS2 - the railway (Tory government) that blew billions.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: TSC on September 16, 2024, 07:15:15 pm
The HS2 swindle is on the beeb at 8pm entitled HS2 - the railway (Tory government) that blew billions.
Is that tonight's Panorama?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September 16, 2024, 07:18:58 pm
Is that tonight's Panorama?

Not sure, just going off the title in the tv guide.  It may be
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
I couldn't be arsed mentioning it last week, but I was alerted by my cousin that Sunak is supposedly looking to buy my second cousins house which was once owed by Churchill.
£19m.
There's an article in the daily c*nt last week about it.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Hope you have your snout in the trough John 😁
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: PaulF on September 28, 2024, 10:35:58 am
Hope you have your snout in the trough John 😁
I've never even had a pint off him Paul :)
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Everyone remember this when in the years to come theres a Fat Scouser style search to get back in touch with John. The C stands for Churchill.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Bad Enoch is a piece of work, wants to limit maternity pay
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Why do they pick Birmingham?

The conference is slap bang in the middle of the city centre and they end up putting weird fences all around restricting access on the canal to us mere mortals.

At least Frottage had the grace to hold his crows funder event at the NEC out of the way of people just trying to get on with life
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
Bad Enoch is a piece of work, wants to limit maternity pay

Shes a fucking oddball that one, she seems to quite like to stir up controversy which means shes liable to go too far at times like this weekend over the maternity pay comments, and the backpedaling was quite laughable too, she literally questioned whether it should remain and then denied saying it, topped up with a nice bit of hypocrisy because she received maternity pay for all 3 of her children.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yeah Bedenoch is odd. It would take one hell of a terrible term to lose to her or Jenrick. Both are great.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:44:54 am
Shes a fucking oddball that one, she seems to quite like to stir up controversy which means shes liable to go too far at times like this weekend over the maternity pay comments, and the backpedaling was quite laughable too, she literally questioned whether it should remain and then denied saying it, topped up with a nice bit of hypocrisy because she received maternity pay for all 3 of her children.

Gove's protégé too.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Jenrick calling for withdrawal from the ECHR, cynically ignoring the repercussions for the Good Friday Agreement; it will go down well with the Tory faithful, of course, and as he's not in government it matters not that he can't deliver.
