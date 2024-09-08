His Stride broken, Mel limps out.



Mel Stride eliminated in Tory leadership contest, as Jenrick remains in first place, with Badenoch edging closer



Here are the results.



Robert Jenrick: (28) 33 (+5)



Kemi Badenoch: (22) 28 (+6)



James Cleverly: (21) 21 (0)



Tom Tugendhat: (17) 21 (+4)



Mel Stride: (16) 16 (0)



Priti Patel: 14



Interesting as you'd think that the typical Stride supporter isn't going to be that enamoured with either Jenrick or Badenoch and want one of the other two in the final runoff, but which way do they break given that Tugendhat has caught up with Cleverly?