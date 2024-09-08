Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1559490 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Gobshite

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5JybNlBsNNc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5JybNlBsNNc</a>

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Corruption review finds 'red flags' in more than 130 Covid contracts

An anti-corruption charity says it has identified significant concerns in contracts worth over £15.3bn awarded by the Conservative government during the Covid pandemic, equivalent to one in every £3 spent.

Transparency International UK found 135 high-risk contracts with at least three red flags - warning signs of a risk of corruption.

Twenty-eight contracts worth £4.1bn went to firms with known political connections, while 51 worth £4bn went through a "VIP lane" for companies recommended by MPs and peers, a practice the High Court ruled was unlawful.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cevj3y7n33vo


(can we please add 'corruption' to the thread title?)



Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Sounds like the first line of a joke, that. :)

But fishier than the contents of Baldricks trousers
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
The Dad his daughter and the fascist walk into a pub...


and give away a £million covid contract
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
The Dad his daughter and the fascist walk into a pub...


and give away a £million covid contract


You're getting mixed up (easily done with so much corruption)

It was little Matty Hancock who gave a fat Covid Contract to his pub landlord

https://goodlawproject.org/weve-won-another-freedom-of-information-battle-with-government/



Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
You're getting mixed up (easily done with so much corruption)

It was little Matty Hancock who gave a fat Covid Contract to his pub landlord

 ;D ;D ;D

https://goodlawproject.org/weve-won-another-freedom-of-information-battle-with-government/


Those Tories all look the same to me, especially Johnson and charlotte
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Those Tories all look the same to me, especially Johnson and charlotte


 :wellin
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Those Tories all look the same to me, especially Johnson and charlotte
The blonde bombshell and the blond bombsite.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
The blonde bombshell and the blond bombsite.

 ;D  Very good Doc
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Round 2 imminent.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
His Stride broken, Mel limps out.

Mel Stride eliminated in Tory leadership contest, as Jenrick remains in first place, with Badenoch edging closer

Here are the results.

Robert Jenrick: (28) 33 (+5)

Kemi Badenoch: (22) 28 (+6)

James Cleverly:  (21) 21 (0)

Tom Tugendhat: (17) 21 (+4)

Mel Stride: (16) 16 (0)

Priti Patel: 14

Interesting as you'd think that the typical Stride supporter isn't going to be that enamoured with either Jenrick or Badenoch and want one of the other two in the final runoff, but which way do they break given that Tugendhat has caught up with Cleverly?
