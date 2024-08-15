Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1542445 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32120 on: August 15, 2024, 11:16:02 pm »
The far right who have attacked her if she wasn't one of their own, the fucking geebag!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32121 on: August 16, 2024, 12:28:54 am »
A lot less class than Moyes showed when Suarez dived in front of him. He showed how to deal with that sort of stuff.

"Thats not funny"
But
Yes
It is
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32122 on: August 16, 2024, 12:32:20 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on August 15, 2024, 12:41:47 pm


Crashing the economy wasn't funny, you vapid, delusional, right wing, thieving fucking cvnt.

As for the rest, she's fucking evil.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32123 on: August 16, 2024, 07:32:19 am »
Like so many politicians. Can dish it out but can't take it.

We're laughing at your discomfort, numbnuts. That's why it's called satire. And when you say "that's not funny" we only laugh even more. It's not bullying - you took the job, you were a public servant, and you fucked it up. It's payback.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32124 on: August 16, 2024, 09:16:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 16, 2024, 07:32:19 am
Like so many politicians. Can dish it out but can't take it.

We're laughing at your discomfort, numbnuts. That's why it's called satire. And when you say "that's not funny" we only laugh even more. It's not bullying - you took the job, you were a public servant, and you fucked it up. It's payback.

Its at the stage where its more about the gallivanting around the world and doubling down on her belief that what she done was correct, and only unknown bodies like the deep state and global left led to her downfall.

Anyone with a sense of self awareness would quietly go away and move on.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32125 on: August 16, 2024, 06:30:29 pm »
The Scottish COnservative leadership election is going well.  ;D

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32126 on: August 19, 2024, 12:58:51 pm »
A poll of Tory Party members shows that [the ironically-named] Cleverley would beat any of the other candidates in a run-off.

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32127 on: August 19, 2024, 12:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 19, 2024, 12:58:51 pm
A poll of Tory Party members shows that [the ironically-named] Cleverley would beat any of the other candidates in a run-off.

Compared to some of the others he comes across as, relatively, sane.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32128 on: September 2, 2024, 12:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 19, 2024, 12:58:51 pm
A poll of Tory Party members shows that [the ironically-named] Cleverley would beat any of the other candidates in a run-off.

I feel like he's quite clearly the best of a terrible, terrible bunch.

I think Badenoch would have a credible case to be the worst leader of any main party in the UK of all time if elected.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32129 on: September 2, 2024, 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on September  2, 2024, 12:22:10 pm
I feel like he's quite clearly the best of a terrible, terrible bunch.

I think Badenoch would have a credible case to be the worst leader of any main party in the UK of all time if elected.

The biggest twat is Jenrick
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32130 on: September 2, 2024, 01:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2024, 12:33:05 pm
The biggest twat is Jenrick
Yes, he is isnt he. But Badenoch is loopy and just wants to play culture wars.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32131 on: September 2, 2024, 02:09:25 pm »
Quote
Lucy Connolly, the wife of a Tory councillor, Raymond Connolly, has pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to publishing a social media post which stirred up racial hatred.

The 41-year old called for mass deportations and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers in a post on X on the day three girls were killed in Southport.

"Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bas***** for all I care... If that makes me racist, so be it," the post read.

Yes it makes you racist. It also makes you an utter c*nt of a human.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32132 on: September 2, 2024, 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September  2, 2024, 02:09:25 pm
Yes it makes you racist. It also makes you an utter c*nt of a human.

marrying a Tory
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32133 on: September 2, 2024, 04:57:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September  2, 2024, 02:09:25 pm
Yes it makes you racist. It also makes you an utter c*nt of a human.

The CPS have said that there were racist post prior to the Southport murders so its nit as if it was in the heat of the moment either.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32134 on: Today at 09:01:29 am »
So the leadership contest officially begins today. I was considering starting a thread for it, but as the resulting winner isn't going to become PM this time and barely anyone seems to be talking about them generally, let's not inflate their publicity here either.

The six contenders are as follows:

Kemi Badenoch
James Cleverly
Priti Patel
Tom Tugendhat
Robert Jenrick
Mel Stride

Honestly I haven't paid the closest attention to what the runners and riders have been up to over the summer. From what I gather the overwhelming favourite with the members is Badenoch, however Jenrick has the strongest MP support and so he and one other who emerge strongly in the imminent rounds of MP voting might be able to work in concert to squeeze her out of the final two, before the members get their say (how well that will go down with a febrile membership longing for the return of Saint Boris, or a Faragist coup, would remain to be seen).

Today the Tory MPs will begin the process of whittling the six down to four ahead of their conference, and this afternoon should see the first one leaving the Big Bastard house, with another getting the boot on Monday. We'll see what their supporter numbers are too so will be able to start making informed guesses about how the race will go. Going entirely on name recognition alone you'd have to assume Stride goes first, but it's a bit tougher to see who else then misses out on the conference hobnobbing - I think Patel might end up surprised at how much support Jenrick may have taken from her potential MP base but realistically it's still all to play for and none of us are moving in internal Tory circles (I hope) so surprises may yet occur.

Feasibly the winner could be the next PM but my take is that it's as likely that they do an IDS and not even make it to the next election as leader given the recent Tory ruptures and ructions. It's one thing to talk about uniting a party, but another to manage it when strong forces are pulling it in different directions. Do any of this lot seem the type? Time will tell.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32135 on: Today at 11:15:40 am »
It's like looking at the Man Utd line up.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32136 on: Today at 11:30:05 am »
overpaid and shit at what they do? Yeah i can see the comparison.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32137 on: Today at 12:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:01:29 am
...

Feasibly the winner could be the next PM but my take is that it's as likely that they do an IDS and not even make it to the next election as leader given the recent Tory ruptures and ructions. It's one thing to talk about uniting a party, but another to manage it when strong forces are pulling it in different directions. Do any of this lot seem the type? Time will tell.
I think there's only two scenarios where the Tories can win in 2029:
1) Labour are so universally unpopular that there's a huge "Anyone but Labour" movement and tactical voting between the Tories and Reform UK.  I don't foresee Labour being popular but they're not going to descend to the depths of the Tories in the lead up to the last election.
2) The Tories somehow subsume Reform UK like they effectively did with UKIP.  Again, I just can't see it as Frottage and co. are enjoying themselves too much.

The right wing vote is going to be split for the foreseeable future, something the Tories have rarely had to contend with in the past.  Labour have had to contend with the Lib Dems and Greens eating into the left wing and centre-left vote share for a long time.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32138 on: Today at 03:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:01:29 am

Kemi Badenoch
James Cleverly
Priti Patel
Tom Tugendhat
Robert Jenrick
Mel Stride
First round: Priti Patel ends up last, leaves the big brother twats house.

Imagine ending up lower than Mel 'Break My' Stride in a vote to become party leader. I'd jump off the top of the HOC if that happened to me.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32139 on: Today at 03:42:49 pm »
Well blow me, I was wrong about Stride but might have been on the money about Patel. She's gone in round 1.

Robert Jenrick: 28
Kemi Badenoch: 22
James Cleverly: 21
Tom Tugendhat: 17
Mel Stride: 16
Priti Patel: 14

Can't imagine too many of the Pritler fans will now row in behind Stride so I still expect him to be gone before the conference, his backers might go for Cleverly to try to keep Kemi out?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32140 on: Today at 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:37:37 pm
I think there's only two scenarios where the Tories can win in 2029:

Yes, I highly doubt it myself, it would need a Labour implosion or some such scandal in the approaching year. But in our political system, being the current Labour or Tory leader gives you a greater than zero chance of being next PM, even if just fortunate timing, so you have to at least consider it a feasible idea.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32141 on: Today at 03:57:28 pm »
Never underestimate the stupidity of English voters.
We could see the Tories back in 2029, more likely if they do a deal with Frottage.
The media will back them as always and the country is so wrought with ruin and misery its going to take any Government a decade or longer to repair it, if at all.
The Western empires are crumbling, rotten and bloated.
Climate change and greed are accelerating the decline.
Not so sure anyone can fix it now.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32142 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Nice to see her exit is almost a footnote on the bbc news homepage.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32143 on: Today at 04:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:42:49 pm
Well blow me, I was wrong about Stride but might have been on the money about Patel. She's gone in round 1.

Robert Jenrick: 28
Kemi Badenoch: 22
James Cleverly: 21
Tom Tugendhat: 17
Mel Stride: 16
Priti Patel: 14

Can't imagine too many of the Pritler fans will now row in behind Stride so I still expect him to be gone before the conference, his backers might go for Cleverly to try to keep Kemi out?

I was taken aback by those numbers at first and wondered why so many had abstained, then I remembered that you could fit all the Tory MPs on a single decker bus these days, and still have room to spare.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32144 on: Today at 04:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:42:49 pm
Well blow me, I was wrong about Stride but might have been on the money about Patel. She's gone in round 1.

Robert Jenrick: 28
Kemi Badenoch: 22
James Cleverly: 21
Tom Tugendhat: 17
Mel Stride: 16
Priti Patel: 14

Can't imagine too many of the Pritler fans will now row in behind Stride so I still expect him to be gone before the conference, his backers might go for Cleverly to try to keep Kemi out?

Just shows how even it is.  Not much between them all.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32145 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:00:28 pm
I was taken aback by those numbers at first and wondered why so many had abstained, then I remembered that you could fit all the Tory MPs on a single decker bus these days, and still have room to spare.

I know what you mean, I had the same gut reaction. I think Johnson got about 100 in the first round alone in 2019.

Anyway, by my count only 3 missing. Sunak has said he's not voting, probably the 1922 chair doesn't vote either? I don't know of any other Tory publicly abstaining, although you'd think Braverman might have taken her ball home after not making the cut.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32146 on: Today at 04:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:05:21 pm
Just shows how even it is.  Not much between them all.

It looks like Jenrick's. The members will likely vote him in if he's in the final 2 over the others.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32147 on: Today at 04:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:36:30 pm
It looks like Jenrick's. The members will likely vote him in if he's in the final 2 over the others.
Is he reactionary enough? if it's between the top two there, I think Badenoch wins.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32148 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:38:38 pm
Is he reactionary enough? if it's between the top two there, I think Badenoch wins.

She's also black - which will likely go against her, with the members.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32149 on: Today at 05:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:50:59 pm
She's also black - which will likely go against her, with the members.
I too thought this initially. But she's batshit crazy. And as we saw with Truss that plays well with the reactionary c*nts that make up their membership. I can only see a further swing to the right from whomever is landed with the leadership, irrespective of who gets it.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32150 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:38:38 pm
Is he reactionary enough? if it's between the top two there, I think Badenoch wins.
I do think that the Stride and Tugenhat votes will likely go more to the Cleverly from the Not-Batshit-Crazy wing of the party. Patel's will go to Badendoch. Jenrick is in the Crazy but not as out there as Badendoch and Patel wing. Will he fall between two stools and let Cleverly in the final runoff?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32151 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:10:21 pm
I do think that the Stride and Tugenhat votes will likely go more to the Cleverly from the Not-Batshit-Crazy wing of the party. Patel's will go to Badendoch. Jenrick is in the Crazy but not as out there as Badendoch and Patel wing. Will he fall between two stools and let Cleverly in the final runoff?
Jenrick has never struck me as the personality that could lead a party...but then there's Truss. Badenoch will appeal to those Reform leaning Conservatives, would Cleverley or Jenrick?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32152 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm »
Jenrick is so tarnished I hope he gets it. Looks like the kid at school that no one even bothered bullying.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32153 on: Today at 05:26:19 pm »
Jenrick will be great.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32154 on: Today at 05:29:13 pm »
From betfair
