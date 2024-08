Interesting comment by Gauke in the Guardian this morning. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/aug/13/conservative-leadership-contest-tugendhat-badenoch-uk-politics-live The Labour Party went though the same process not so long ago. Its leadership candidates were scared to death of the all-powerful membership. It can be ruinous. The Tories need a Starmer who can tell "lies" to the members in order to win the contest and then veer sharply to the centre after he/she's won. Otherwise the Tory party will remain on the margins, making its members feel great because they have a leader who shares the same weird views that they do, while having zero chance of ever winning power. Hopefully this happens and they elect another nutcase - or a moderate pretending to be a nutcase.Former justice minister David Gauke has cautioned that the current contest for the Conservative party leadership is failing to learn the lesson of why the party suffered such a huge defeat in the general election, and the crop of candidates areIn an interview on Times Radio, he told listeners “You want it to be a respectful leadership campaign. You don’t want lots of abuse. But the Conservative party suffered a massive defeat in July, its worst performance in its history, and there’s an awful lot of soul searching that needs to be done.“And in the end, whoever wins this contest isn’t going to be able to lead on the basis of unity. You’re actually going to have to have a platform and demonstrate leadership, and hope to persuade people to fall in behind you. Appeals to unity aren’t going to cut it if you are not making progress in the opinion polls, if you are not looking like an alternative government.”Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat are running to be leader.Gauke was one of several MPs suspended from the party by then prime minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in 2019 over his votes on Brexit issues. He told Times Radio he had now rejoined the party in order to have his say in the leadership contest.He suggested that one element in the contest might be people seeking to emulate “a very successful model deployed in 2020 by Keir Starmer.”Gauke said “[Starmer] ran as a continuity candidate. Then about a year after he won, changed strategy, demonstrated some leadership, was a ‘change’ leader trying to modernise his party, and that resulted in success.“At the moment, you feel that all of the [Conservative leadership] candidates are too tentative to do that, that they’re too frightened of the party membership. Maybe thinking get through on the other side, and then who knows what you can do. But at the moment, by and large, they do feel as if they’re just sort of wanting to get there first and then we’ll do the modernisation afterwards.”“The difficulty with that strategy is that you don’t have a mandate, and that people will cry betrayal, and that you might not have the authority you need to do what I think has to be a very big, very ambitious modernisation of the party.”