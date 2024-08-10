Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1471474 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32080 on: August 10, 2024, 08:12:52 pm »
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32081 on: August 10, 2024, 08:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 10, 2024, 08:12:52 pm
So the moderates have found their voice - let battle commence.

Wont matter, the membership are just as rabid as they always have been.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32082 on: August 10, 2024, 08:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 10, 2024, 08:12:52 pm
So the moderates have found their voice - let battle commence.

Fucking cowards the lot of them.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32083 on: August 13, 2024, 11:02:44 am »
Interesting comment by Gauke in the Guardian this morning. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/aug/13/conservative-leadership-contest-tugendhat-badenoch-uk-politics-live

The Labour Party went though the same process not so long ago. Its leadership candidates were scared to death of the all-powerful membership. It can be ruinous. The Tories need a Starmer who can tell "lies" to the members in order to win the contest and then veer sharply to the centre after he/she's won. Otherwise the Tory party will remain on the margins, making its members feel great because they have a leader who shares the same weird views that they do, while having zero chance of ever winning power. Hopefully this happens and they elect another nutcase - or a moderate pretending to be a nutcase.

Former justice minister David Gauke has cautioned that the current contest for the Conservative party leadership is failing to learn the lesson of why the party suffered such a huge defeat in the general election, and the crop of candidates are too frightened of the party membership.

In an interview on Times Radio, he told listeners You want it to be a respectful leadership campaign. You dont want lots of abuse. But the Conservative party suffered a massive defeat in July, its worst performance in its history, and theres an awful lot of soul searching that needs to be done.

And in the end, whoever wins this contest isnt going to be able to lead on the basis of unity. Youre actually going to have to have a platform and demonstrate leadership, and hope to persuade people to fall in behind you. Appeals to unity arent going to cut it if you are not making progress in the opinion polls, if you are not looking like an alternative government.

Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat are running to be leader.

Gauke was one of several MPs suspended from the party by then prime minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in 2019 over his votes on Brexit issues. He told Times Radio he had now rejoined the party in order to have his say in the leadership contest.

He suggested that one element in the contest might be people seeking to emulate a very successful model deployed in 2020 by Keir Starmer.

Gauke said [Starmer] ran as a continuity candidate. Then about a year after he won, changed strategy, demonstrated some leadership, was a change leader trying to modernise his party, and that resulted in success.

At the moment, you feel that all of the [Conservative leadership] candidates are too tentative to do that, that theyre too frightened of the party membership. Maybe thinking get through on the other side, and then who knows what you can do. But at the moment, by and large, they do feel as if theyre just sort of wanting to get there first and then well do the modernisation afterwards.

The difficulty with that strategy is that you dont have a mandate, and that people will cry betrayal, and that you might not have the authority you need to do what I think has to be a very big, very ambitious modernisation of the party.
Offline Red Beret

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32084 on: August 13, 2024, 02:44:52 pm »
According to the Tories, Starmer failed the country during the riots (that they essentially manufactured through years of racism and culture wars). ::)
Offline JP!

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32085 on: August 13, 2024, 10:40:56 pm »
If you're a Rest Is Politics/Leading listener, don't listen to the David Davis podcast, I almost threw my phone at the wall.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32086 on: August 13, 2024, 11:57:06 pm »
Liz Truss just got pranked in America by the Led By Donkeys

https://x.com/ByDonkeys/status/1823481596185616717?t=us0xNU1vP8vwMUpPnoECFA&s=19
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32087 on: Yesterday at 12:15:06 am »
Former Tory deputy PM applies for Labour Treasury role

Thérèse Coffey has applied for the position which comes with a £183,400 annual salary, roughly double an MPs wage.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/08/13/former-tory-deputy-pm-applies-for-labour-treasury-role/
Online Libertine

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32088 on: Yesterday at 10:33:56 am »
Quote from: JP! on August 13, 2024, 10:40:56 pm
If you're a Rest Is Politics/Leading listener, don't listen to the David Davis podcast, I almost threw my phone at the wall.

I like listening to the interviews with people of different political persuasions - gets you out of the left-liberal bubble even if you don't agree with the interviewee (David Frum recently was very good).

But what an utter arse David Davis was. Supremely arrogant, completely wrong about several issues but incapable of admitting it and resorting to ridiculous bad faith arguments on things like marriage equality and death penalty.

Mind you, I'm becoming increasingly allergic to Stewart as well. Lost count of the number of things he's been completely wrong about now, but he continues on with that private school arrogance that everything he thinks and says must be right. And came across as almost a propagandist for Putin on the latest pod.
Offline sheepfest

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32089 on: Yesterday at 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 13, 2024, 11:57:06 pm
Liz Truss just got pranked in America by the Led By Donkeys

https://x.com/ByDonkeys/status/1823481596185616717?t=us0xNU1vP8vwMUpPnoECFA&s=19
:lmao

Just after she was waffling on about Bill Clinton's aide "it's the economy stupid" comment  :wellin
Offline gjr1

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32090 on: Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm »
The Liz Truss stuff is awesome
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32091 on: Yesterday at 01:43:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:15:06 am
Former Tory deputy PM applies for Labour Treasury role

Thérèse Coffey has applied for the position which comes with a £183,400 annual salary, roughly double an MPs wage.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/08/13/former-tory-deputy-pm-applies-for-labour-treasury-role/

Best not give her the job.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32092 on: Yesterday at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:43:41 pm
Best not give her the job.

Best not give her an interview.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32093 on: Yesterday at 02:14:59 pm »
Offline thaddeus

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32094 on: Yesterday at 02:20:45 pm »
I couldn't tell if the host was in on it.  Truss's minder and seemingly Truss both seemed to be annoyed with him but he did seem genuinely surprised.  Anyone know who he is?
Online Riquende

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32095 on: Yesterday at 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:20:45 pm
I couldn't tell if the host was in on it.  Truss's minder and seemingly Truss both seemed to be annoyed with him but he did seem genuinely surprised.  Anyone know who he is?

It wasn't in the US, it was in Beccles, Suffolk and the host was a local actor type called Richard Melchior, who seems to be the theatre manager there.

Offline thaddeus

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32096 on: Yesterday at 03:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 03:02:05 pm
It wasn't in the US, it was in Beccles, Suffolk and the host was a local actor type called Richard Melchior, who seems to be the theatre manager there.
Thanks.  A chat in Beccles Public Hall with a local actor seems a bit undignified for a former PM (although still somehow more than Truss deserves!).

It sounds like the person behind the prank was arrested.  It's not clear what he'd be charged with, if anything.  Seemingly Melchior was not in on the joke.

Quote from: https://www.eadt.co.uk/news/24517954.man-detained-led-donkeys-liz-truss-beccles-stunt/
Eyewitnesses have said police detained a man following a prank that made Liz Truss storm off a stage during a talk to promote her book.

The individual was held by officers outside Beccles Public Hall last night after the event came to an abrupt halt when activists unfurled a banner depicting a lettuce and the words "I crashed the economy".

It is thought he was responsible for controlling the remote-controlled sign, which was unveiled behind her while she was on stage being interviewed by the event host, Richard Melchior.
Offline reddebs

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32097 on: Yesterday at 03:18:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:06:48 pm
Thanks.  A chat in Beccles Public Hall with a local actor seems a bit undignified for a former PM (although still somehow more than Truss deserves!).

It sounds like the person behind the prank was arrested.  It's not clear what he'd be charged with, if anything.  Seemingly Melchior was not in on the joke.

Why describe them as activists? 
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32098 on: Yesterday at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:14:24 pm
Best not give her an interview.
Or any food.
Offline JP!

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32099 on: Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:33:56 am
I like listening to the interviews with people of different political persuasions - gets you out of the left-liberal bubble even if you don't agree with the interviewee (David Frum recently was very good).

But what an utter arse David Davis was. Supremely arrogant, completely wrong about several issues but incapable of admitting it and resorting to ridiculous bad faith arguments on things like marriage equality and death penalty.

Mind you, I'm becoming increasingly allergic to Stewart as well. Lost count of the number of things he's been completely wrong about now, but he continues on with that private school arrogance that everything he thinks and says must be right. And came across as almost a propagandist for Putin on the latest pod.

Yeah I generally enjoy Leading no matter who the guest is but that was insufferable, 'go back and look' being his only argument.

Stewart annoys me fairly often but he is essentially just a Tory who's not currently being a Tory so I just take it with a river of salt.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32100 on: Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm »
Liz Truss saying something just isnt funny. Will never cease to make me laugh.

She has zero, I mean zero self awareness of how she is perceived
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32101 on: Yesterday at 05:50:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm
Liz Truss saying something just isnt funny. Will never cease to make me laugh.

She has zero, I mean zero self awareness of how she is perceived

You would think at some point her husband or her kids or someone would hold an intervention or something with her and explain to her the reality of the situation.
Offline John C

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32102 on: Yesterday at 08:07:07 pm »
Quote from: JP! on August 13, 2024, 10:40:56 pm
If you're a Rest Is Politics/Leading listener, don't listen to the David Davis podcast, I almost threw my phone at the wall.
The bloke is a fucking blert isn't he.
Offline John C

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32103 on: Yesterday at 08:07:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 13, 2024, 11:57:06 pm
Liz Truss just got pranked in America by the Led By Donkeys
https://x.com/ByDonkeys/status/1823481596185616717?t=us0xNU1vP8vwMUpPnoECFA&s=19
Excellent, she should be getting zero air time unless its to make a twat out of her.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32104 on: Yesterday at 08:20:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:07:55 pm
Excellent, she should be getting zero air time unless its to make a twat out of her.
She's trying her hardest but she'll never be able to pay us back for all she did.
Offline JP!

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32105 on: Today at 10:11:56 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:07:07 pm
The bloke is a fucking blert isn't he.

He is the absolute definition of a blert yeah, guffawing bumbling moron who doesn't admit they're wrong about anything.
Online Riquende

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32106 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:11:56 am
He is the absolute definition of a blert yeah, guffawing bumbling moron who doesn't admit they're wrong about anything.

I'll never forget that early photo of him and Barnier and their teams, the EU side with thick binders in front of them and him just sat there gurning like the village idiot, probably thought he'd just be turning up to rubber stamp an "everything carries on as normal except no FoM" sheet of A4.

It's actually shocking to think back to just how hapless the May Government was, events from 2019 onwards overshadowed it all a bit.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32107 on: Today at 10:59:59 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:54:30 am
I'll never forget that early photo of him and Barnier and their teams, the EU side with thick binders in front of them and him just sat there gurning like the village idiot, probably thought he'd just be turning up to rubber stamp an "everything carries on as normal except no FoM" sheet of A4.

It's actually shocking to think back to just how hapless the May Government was, events from 2019 onwards overshadowed it all a bit.
Exactly what came flooding back to me reading the last few posts.

And Barnier saying to May in front of the cameras, "Well what exactly do you want". And May looking totally embarrassed but trying not to look totally embarrassed, saying, "Well you tell me", as though she was putting them on the spot!
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32108 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:59:59 am
Exactly what came flooding back to me reading the last few posts.

And Barnier saying to May in front of the cameras, "Well what exactly do you want". And May looking totally embarrassed but trying not to look totally embarrassed, saying, "Well you tell me", as though she was putting them on the spot!



May was savvy enough to know that that the soft Brexit that she wanted - the only kind that would not economically fuck the country - wasn't possible given the weight and money that had amassed behind the "we want nothing short of no EU oversight of any aspect of UK law and regulation".

She wasn't savvy enough to navigate a way to steer a soft Brexit through (despite having a Parliamentary majority against a hard Brexit)

