If you're a Rest Is Politics/Leading listener, don't listen to the David Davis podcast, I almost threw my phone at the wall.



I like listening to the interviews with people of different political persuasions - gets you out of the left-liberal bubble even if you don't agree with the interviewee (David Frum recently was very good).But what an utter arse David Davis was. Supremely arrogant, completely wrong about several issues but incapable of admitting it and resorting to ridiculous bad faith arguments on things like marriage equality and death penalty.Mind you, I'm becoming increasingly allergic to Stewart as well. Lost count of the number of things he's been completely wrong about now, but he continues on with that private school arrogance that everything he thinks and says must be right. And came across as almost a propagandist for Putin on the latest pod.