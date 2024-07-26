Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 797 798 799 800 801 [802]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1423351 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32040 on: July 26, 2024, 10:13:10 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 26, 2024, 09:58:51 am
Wheres the fun in that?
Yes, much more fun to see them scraping around for a leader and desperately trying to get their voices heard.

Fun fact; UKIP are still going and contested 24 seats in the GE.  Nick Tenconi (?) is their current leader after their previous leader stepped down after 34 days in charge.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,265
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32041 on: July 26, 2024, 10:22:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2024, 10:13:10 am
Yes, much more fun to see them scraping around for a leader and desperately trying to get their voices heard.

Fun fact; UKIP are still going and contested 24 seats in the GE.  Nick Tenconi (?) is their current leader after their previous leader stepped down after 34 days in charge.

You ll be telling me next the Referendum Party is still going. :D

Anyway, which of the following is UKIP - People's Front of Judea, Judean People's Front, the Judean People's Popular Front, the Campaign for a Free Galilee, and the Popular Front of Judea?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,755
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32042 on: July 26, 2024, 10:35:54 am »
If they lurch to the right to try to win back Reform votes, where do more centerist Tories 'go'? Lib dems?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,755
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32043 on: July 26, 2024, 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on July 25, 2024, 04:04:04 pm
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?

Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.

What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.

Kamala was probably worrying about how to stop the likes of Truss getting in.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32044 on: July 26, 2024, 02:18:01 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on July 25, 2024, 04:04:04 pm
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?

Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.

What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.



It's just the grift.

Spouting far-right bollocks to redneck fucknuggets is lucrative (not least from the anti-regulation/anti-taxation billionaire shithouses like the Kochs, Mercers, Thiel, etc).

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32045 on: July 26, 2024, 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 26, 2024, 10:35:54 am
If they lurch to the right to try to win back Reform votes, where do more centerist Tories 'go'? Lib dems?
It looks like a lot stayed at home earlier in the month.  Lib Dems and Labour both received fewer votes than in 2019.

It's oversimplified but it seems like UKIP plumped up the Tory vote in 2019 and those people went back to Reform UK in 2024.  Many of the more centrist Tories seemingly didn't vote in 2024 rather than switching to Lib Dem or Labour.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,985
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32046 on: July 26, 2024, 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2024, 03:15:39 pm
It looks like a lot stayed at home earlier in the month.  Lib Dems and Labour both received fewer votes than in 2019.

It's oversimplified but it seems like UKIP plumped up the Tory vote in 2019 and those people went back to Reform UK in 2024.  Many of the more centrist Tories seemingly didn't vote in 2024 rather than switching to Lib Dem or Labour.

It's a mixed picture. Certainly a big chunk to Reform. And a fair few sitting at home or in the big polling booth in the sky.

But Labour and Lib Dems got quite a few switchers too.




How do you turn this around? Attracting back voters from all of these disparate sources (except "unavailable") while ensuring you don't leak any more to the centre by lurching too far right? It will take a once in a generation political genius to square the circle.

And they are choosing between Cleverly, Tugenhat, Stride, Jenrick, Patel and Badenoch.

All the best lads.....
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,361
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32047 on: July 26, 2024, 04:10:39 pm »
I reckon the Tories' main hope is right wing voters getting bored seeing Labour in charge and being stuck on the sidelines unable to influence anything. Eventually they may come to see supporting Deform as a wasting a vote on a party that has no chance of being in government.

But that on its own won't be enough. They need Labour to screw up.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32048 on: July 28, 2024, 09:41:29 pm »
Cruella confirms shes not standing in the Tory leadership contest, seems unsurprisingly bitter that even writhing a party that solely exists to hate people, shes probably too hateful.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,298
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32049 on: July 28, 2024, 09:50:49 pm »
She's in love with the idea of having a big job but always bottles it.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32050 on: July 28, 2024, 10:06:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 28, 2024, 09:41:29 pm
Cruella confirms shes not standing in the Tory leadership contest, seems unsurprisingly bitter that even writhing a party that solely exists to hate people, shes probably too hateful.

Thats likely confirmation she never got the requisite number of fellow MPs to support her.  I think 10 is needed. 
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32051 on: July 28, 2024, 10:12:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on July 28, 2024, 10:06:21 pm
Thats likely confirmation she never got the requisite number of fellow MPs to support her.  I think 10 is needed. 

She said she did get 10, but I reckon thats BS.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32052 on: July 28, 2024, 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 28, 2024, 09:41:29 pm
Cruella confirms shes not standing in the Tory leadership contest, seems unsurprisingly bitter that even writhing a party that solely exists to hate people, shes probably too hateful.

Is there footage of the writhing?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32053 on: July 28, 2024, 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 28, 2024, 10:12:57 pm
Is there footage of the writhing?

Doh!

If only there was! :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32054 on: July 28, 2024, 10:20:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 28, 2024, 10:15:15 pm
Doh!

If only there was! :D

 ;D

We need an Interesting Auto-correct RAWK post thread...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32055 on: July 29, 2024, 01:16:33 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 28, 2024, 10:20:41 pm
;D

We need an Interesting Auto-correct RAWK post thread...
There's already one, here.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32056 on: July 29, 2024, 01:18:42 am »
Badenoch seems likely to win on her ticket of refighting culture wars

What joys
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32057 on: July 29, 2024, 08:36:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 29, 2024, 01:18:42 am
Badenoch seems likely to win on her ticket of refighting culture wars

What joys

Absolutely delighted as this will pretty much guarantee Labour a second term
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32058 on: July 29, 2024, 08:44:52 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 29, 2024, 08:36:24 am
Absolutely delighted as this will pretty much guarantee Labour a second term

There is that. But it is also just so f'n tiresome to have to read / see / listen to this kind of bollocks again and again.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32059 on: July 29, 2024, 08:45:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 29, 2024, 01:18:42 am
Badenoch seems likely to win on her ticket of refighting culture wars

What joys

Shes another one of these where Im not quite sure what the appeal is, at best for them shes the best of a bad bunch, the fact the Tory Party membership think shes great probably means the country dont. As I said before, I reckon whoever wins this leadership contest wont be leader come the next election.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,287
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32060 on: July 29, 2024, 08:49:17 am »
Is Consultancy a massive grift operation?
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,392
  • @tharris113
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32061 on: July 29, 2024, 08:53:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 29, 2024, 08:49:17 am
Is Consultancy a massive grift operation?
yes
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32062 on: July 29, 2024, 09:28:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 29, 2024, 08:49:17 am
Is Consultancy a massive grift operation?

Yes, basically from what I have seen, senior management in the public sector know what they want to do (change how they operate, in source, outsource, something like that) they get in very expensive consultants from the likes of Gartner, PA, Deloittes etc to basically come in and agree with what senior management want to do so that board members and very senior management agree with senior management, and if it goes wrong they can say the consultants agreed with us and cover their arses.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,532
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32063 on: July 29, 2024, 09:51:03 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 28, 2024, 10:12:57 pm
Is there footage of the writhing?




Oh. Sorry I thought you said Frottage.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,361
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32064 on: July 29, 2024, 09:57:29 am »
Spoiler that fucking shit, Andy!  :puke2 :mindblown :shite:
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,532
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32065 on: July 29, 2024, 09:59:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 29, 2024, 09:57:29 am
Spoiler that fucking shit, Andy!  :puke2 :mindblown :shite:

:D


He's gone full Alan Partridge there hasn't he! :)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,382
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32066 on: July 29, 2024, 10:00:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 29, 2024, 01:18:42 am
Badenoch seems likely to win on her ticket of refighting culture wars

What joys

The members will pick her, if she gets to the final two.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,287
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32067 on: July 29, 2024, 11:33:38 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 29, 2024, 09:28:19 am
Yes, basically from what I have seen, senior management in the public sector know what they want to do (change how they operate, in source, outsource, something like that) they get in very expensive consultants from the likes of Gartner, PA, Deloittes etc to basically come in and agree with what senior management want to do so that board members and very senior management agree with senior management, and if it goes wrong they can say the consultants agreed with us and cover their arses.

My experience was that they come in and suggest stuff that you can suggest or have suggested anyway and also suggest things that are sometimes not possible.

Was reading that 12 MPs had set up consultancy firms prior to being booted out of their jobs. If Tory MPs are doing it then it must be a grift.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,298
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32068 on: July 29, 2024, 11:46:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 29, 2024, 11:33:38 am
My experience was that they come in and suggest stuff that you can suggest or have suggested anyway and also suggest things that are sometimes not possible.

Was reading that 12 MPs had set up consultancy firms prior to being booted out of their jobs. If Tory MPs are doing it then it must be a grift.
I worked at a place that got a consultancy firm in to revolutionise the company. They were there for about a year at enormous cost. Then the company took everyone to Brussels on Eurostar to a big hotel where they did this big presentation for us.

There was a massive fanfare and the curtains (in this sort of cinema) drew back to reveal the new company logo - their only concrete proposal. Instead of just the company's name (the old logo), it was now, the company's name, with a red tick after it. The audience (us lot) burst out into hysterical laughter, thinking it was a joke. Then it all faded into a long embarrassed silence.

Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,265
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32069 on: July 29, 2024, 11:53:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 29, 2024, 11:33:38 am
My experience was that they come in and suggest stuff that you can suggest or have suggested anyway and also suggest things that are sometimes not possible.

Was reading that 12 MPs had set up consultancy firms prior to being booted out of their jobs. If Tory MPs are doing it then it must be a grift.

Local authority I worked for used Fujitsu for computer provision. Once youve stopped laughing legal services were after a case management system commercially available, and proven effective by other local authorities, for £35k. The deal the authority had struck with Fujitsu gave them exclusive rights to provide all systems over an insignificant figure.

So a consultant was brought in set up a series of meetings with those who would be using the systems. Each unit set out their processes and provided their documented procedures and examples of relevant paperwork- notice of intended prosecution, summonses, advanced disclosure etc.

Several months later the consultant was back with the biggest piece of paper known to mankind with a flow chart of the various processes. We agreed that it was correct and it then went back to Fujitsu.

Several months passed and things became noticeably quiet until the authority got the quote from Fujitsu for £250,000. Needless to say that was quietly shelved.

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32070 on: July 29, 2024, 12:01:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 29, 2024, 09:28:19 am
Yes, basically from what I have seen, senior management in the public sector know what they want to do (change how they operate, in source, outsource, something like that) they get in very expensive consultants from the likes of Gartner, PA, Deloittes etc to basically come in and agree with what senior management want to do so that board members and very senior management agree with senior management, and if it goes wrong they can say the consultants agreed with us and cover their arses.
That was also my experience.  The director that recruited the consultants never disagreed with the consultants and vice-versa.  The lead consultant was a senior partner and didn't seem to offer anything beyond agreeing with the director.  There's certainly harder ways to pick up a daily four figure salary!
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,361
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32071 on: July 29, 2024, 12:07:16 pm »
Fucking bastards, the lot of them. Look what their greed, incompetence and sheer malice has done to the country.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32072 on: Yesterday at 03:30:42 pm »
I was switching channels and came across Jenrick giving a speech in pursuit of the leadership on sky news. Same old nonsense.  Labour has been taken over by the far left and despises our country.  Usual crap about immigration, border control, etc.  Absolutely no change at all.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32073 on: Yesterday at 03:53:29 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:30:42 pm
I was switching channels and came across Jenrick giving a speech in pursuit of the leadership on sky news. Same old nonsense.  Labour has been taken over by the far left and despises our country.  Usual crap about immigration, border control, etc.  Absolutely no change at all.
I saw the same interview.  It's mad that anyone could think Reeve's opening gambits as chancellor are "the far left" but that's where we are with the Tories right now.  Let them fight over the GB News audience, they're irrelevant for at least the next five years.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32074 on: Today at 02:29:58 pm »
 :)

This is incredible in several ways, not least of which that I don't think there is another former PM that could go entirely unrecognised through an interview.


https://x.com/BestForBritain/status/1819321750846394841
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,265
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32075 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:29:58 pm
:)

This is incredible in several ways, not least of which that I don't think there is another former PM that could go entirely unrecognised through an interview.


https://x.com/BestForBritain/status/1819321750846394841

She looked surprisingly normal. :o
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,641
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32076 on: Today at 06:36:29 pm »
Their silence says everything.

Sunak in particular as she has nothing to lose, but also the moderate candidates should be condemning Frottage and the far right.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,400
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32077 on: Today at 08:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on July 26, 2024, 03:25:01 pm
It's a mixed picture. Certainly a big chunk to Reform. And a fair few sitting at home or in the big polling booth in the sky.

But Labour and Lib Dems got quite a few switchers too.




How do you turn this around? Attracting back voters from all of these disparate sources (except "unavailable") while ensuring you don't leak any more to the centre by lurching too far right? It will take a once in a generation political genius to square the circle.

And they are choosing between Cleverly, Tugenhat, Stride, Jenrick, Patel and Badenoch.

All the best lads.....
The real interesting part of this chart is look how  many Tory voters have died since 2019.
I assume each box counts for a certain amount of people? I missed  it.  (100,000 per box) If so, more Tories died than people voted SNP.
It's going to get harder and  harder for the Tories to win an election unless Labour seriously feck this up.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:31 pm by hide5seek »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 797 798 799 800 801 [802]   Go Up
« previous next »
 