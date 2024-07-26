It looks like a lot stayed at home earlier in the month. Lib Dems and Labour both received fewer votes than in 2019.



It's oversimplified but it seems like UKIP plumped up the Tory vote in 2019 and those people went back to Reform UK in 2024. Many of the more centrist Tories seemingly didn't vote in 2024 rather than switching to Lib Dem or Labour.



It's a mixed picture. Certainly a big chunk to Reform. And a fair few sitting at home or in the big polling booth in the sky.But Labour and Lib Dems got quite a few switchers too.How do you turn this around? Attracting back voters from all of these disparate sources (except "unavailable") while ensuring you don't leak any more to the centre by lurching too far right? It will take a once in a generation political genius to square the circle.And they are choosing between Cleverly, Tugenhat, Stride, Jenrick, Patel and Badenoch.All the best lads.....