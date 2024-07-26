Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32040 on: July 26, 2024, 09:54:04 am »
Can't they just fold completely as a party?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32041 on: July 26, 2024, 09:58:51 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 26, 2024, 09:54:04 am
Can't they just fold completely as a party?

Wheres the fun in that?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32042 on: July 26, 2024, 10:13:10 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 26, 2024, 09:58:51 am
Wheres the fun in that?
Yes, much more fun to see them scraping around for a leader and desperately trying to get their voices heard.

Fun fact; UKIP are still going and contested 24 seats in the GE.  Nick Tenconi (?) is their current leader after their previous leader stepped down after 34 days in charge.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32043 on: July 26, 2024, 10:22:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2024, 10:13:10 am
Yes, much more fun to see them scraping around for a leader and desperately trying to get their voices heard.

Fun fact; UKIP are still going and contested 24 seats in the GE.  Nick Tenconi (?) is their current leader after their previous leader stepped down after 34 days in charge.

You ll be telling me next the Referendum Party is still going. :D

Anyway, which of the following is UKIP - People's Front of Judea, Judean People's Front, the Judean People's Popular Front, the Campaign for a Free Galilee, and the Popular Front of Judea?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32044 on: July 26, 2024, 10:35:54 am »
If they lurch to the right to try to win back Reform votes, where do more centerist Tories 'go'? Lib dems?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32045 on: July 26, 2024, 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on July 25, 2024, 04:04:04 pm
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?

Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.

What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.

Kamala was probably worrying about how to stop the likes of Truss getting in.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32046 on: July 26, 2024, 02:18:01 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on July 25, 2024, 04:04:04 pm
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?

Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.

What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.



It's just the grift.

Spouting far-right bollocks to redneck fucknuggets is lucrative (not least from the anti-regulation/anti-taxation billionaire shithouses like the Kochs, Mercers, Thiel, etc).

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32047 on: July 26, 2024, 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 26, 2024, 10:35:54 am
If they lurch to the right to try to win back Reform votes, where do more centerist Tories 'go'? Lib dems?
It looks like a lot stayed at home earlier in the month.  Lib Dems and Labour both received fewer votes than in 2019.

It's oversimplified but it seems like UKIP plumped up the Tory vote in 2019 and those people went back to Reform UK in 2024.  Many of the more centrist Tories seemingly didn't vote in 2024 rather than switching to Lib Dem or Labour.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32048 on: July 26, 2024, 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2024, 03:15:39 pm
It looks like a lot stayed at home earlier in the month.  Lib Dems and Labour both received fewer votes than in 2019.

It's oversimplified but it seems like UKIP plumped up the Tory vote in 2019 and those people went back to Reform UK in 2024.  Many of the more centrist Tories seemingly didn't vote in 2024 rather than switching to Lib Dem or Labour.

It's a mixed picture. Certainly a big chunk to Reform. And a fair few sitting at home or in the big polling booth in the sky.

But Labour and Lib Dems got quite a few switchers too.




How do you turn this around? Attracting back voters from all of these disparate sources (except "unavailable") while ensuring you don't leak any more to the centre by lurching too far right? It will take a once in a generation political genius to square the circle.

And they are choosing between Cleverly, Tugenhat, Stride, Jenrick, Patel and Badenoch.

All the best lads.....
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32049 on: July 26, 2024, 04:10:39 pm »
I reckon the Tories' main hope is right wing voters getting bored seeing Labour in charge and being stuck on the sidelines unable to influence anything. Eventually they may come to see supporting Deform as a wasting a vote on a party that has no chance of being in government.

But that on its own won't be enough. They need Labour to screw up.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32050 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm »
Cruella confirms shes not standing in the Tory leadership contest, seems unsurprisingly bitter that even writhing a party that solely exists to hate people, shes probably too hateful.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32051 on: Yesterday at 09:50:49 pm »
She's in love with the idea of having a big job but always bottles it.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32052 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm
Cruella confirms shes not standing in the Tory leadership contest, seems unsurprisingly bitter that even writhing a party that solely exists to hate people, shes probably too hateful.

Thats likely confirmation she never got the requisite number of fellow MPs to support her.  I think 10 is needed. 
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32053 on: Yesterday at 10:12:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm
Thats likely confirmation she never got the requisite number of fellow MPs to support her.  I think 10 is needed. 

She said she did get 10, but I reckon thats BS.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32054 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm
Cruella confirms shes not standing in the Tory leadership contest, seems unsurprisingly bitter that even writhing a party that solely exists to hate people, shes probably too hateful.

Is there footage of the writhing?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32055 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm
Is there footage of the writhing?

Doh!

If only there was! :D
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32056 on: Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
Doh!

If only there was! :D

 ;D

We need an Interesting Auto-correct RAWK post thread...
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32057 on: Today at 01:16:33 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm
;D

We need an Interesting Auto-correct RAWK post thread...
There's already one, here.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32058 on: Today at 01:18:42 am »
Badenoch seems likely to win on her ticket of refighting culture wars

What joys
