Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32000 on: July 23, 2024, 11:09:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 23, 2024, 11:00:32 am
Ha ha ha ha

Braverman running scared. Because she couldn't answer or respond sensibly about anything the lady said, she literally just turned her down and talked over her for about 5 minutes.


Shithouse.

You've got me interested now. Talking about Trump now and how much she admires him and his great policies.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32001 on: July 23, 2024, 11:14:26 am »
She wants Trump in the Whitehouse as well  :o
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32002 on: July 23, 2024, 11:15:42 am »
I only just caught her as I walked in the house.  Switched her off now.  I can't see James O'Brien being impressed.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32003 on: July 23, 2024, 11:19:12 am »
Quote from: Millie on July 23, 2024, 11:15:42 am
I only just caught her as I walked in the house.  Switched her off now.  I can't see James O'Brien being impressed.

Why what's the format. It just sounds like a Braverman unchallenged propaganda show?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32004 on: July 23, 2024, 11:21:08 am »
I can't bring myself to tune in.  I'm not really one for blanking out the opposing views but in this case I'll make an exception.

Braverman is the best example we've had of a Useful Idiot in my lifetime.  Johnson and Cummings made her Attorney General - a post she was wholly unqualified for - knowing that she wouldn't block them from running amok.  She's now a foghorn for right-wing ideologies when she either doesn't understand the consequences of those ideologies or she's happy to ignore them if it keeps her on the gravy train.

I'm sure the likes of Trump are happy enough to have people like Braverman cheering for them but they'll be forgotten in an instant once they're no longer useful.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32005 on: July 23, 2024, 11:21:41 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on July 23, 2024, 11:19:12 am
Why what's the format. It just sounds like a Braverman unchallenged propaganda show?

She's getting a list of 'stuff' to talk about

First was immigration.

She was banging on about what a wonderful, brilliant idea Rwanda was and how Labour have failed to address it - making it out to be the most important thing

Now she's got the US Election - you just have to see all the far-right grifters and their stance - Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson went there to suck Trumps dick. Truss went there to suck Trumps dick. Frottage went there to suck Trumps dick. Braverman sucking his dick live on air.


Not many surprises here.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32006 on: July 23, 2024, 11:24:37 am »
Guy brings up the way Trump acted with encouraging the storming of the White House which makes him unfit to run America.

Bravermans response? Banging on about all the checks and controls and er..? What?

He got his supporters to turn up at the Whitehouse and murder people in an attempted coo.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32007 on: July 23, 2024, 11:27:02 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on July 23, 2024, 11:19:12 am
Why what's the format. It just sounds like a Braverman unchallenged propaganda show?

I literally caught about 3 minutes and switched her off.

James O'Brien can't stand her so he will be fuming she is on.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32008 on: July 23, 2024, 11:29:01 am »
Quote from: Millie on July 23, 2024, 11:27:02 am
I literally caught about 3 minutes and switched her off.

James O'Brien can't stand her so he will be fuming she is on.

I've given up now. She just can't cope with reasonable questions. Even on this she's now banging on about 'The Border Crisis'

This is all the right/far-right have got now isn't it - nothing about solving problems, making life better for people, giving people a quality of life - it's about fear, hatred, division and scaremongering.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32009 on: July 23, 2024, 11:42:40 am »
So shes banging on about how Trump was selected as a candidate in a free and fair election, when reminded about Jan 6th her response was an insightful hmmm.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32010 on: July 23, 2024, 11:49:43 am »
Had to stop as well, its just circular, people call in, rightfully slate Trump, she ignores their points and defends him, thanks the caller, rinse and repeat.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32011 on: July 23, 2024, 11:53:48 am »
Quote from: Millie on July 23, 2024, 11:14:26 am
She wants Trump in the Whitehouse as well  :o

That's not really a surprise though is it?
Or do I read that as "Wants Trump to take her in the Whitehouse"?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32012 on: July 23, 2024, 12:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 23, 2024, 10:50:54 am
I've heard it all now - Braverman saying she's 'coming from a place of compassion'

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Nahh you must have misheard her, probably said she's just come from the Compass Inn and am off to meet up with Mad Nad at the Wine lodge for a few Aussie whites later.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32013 on: July 23, 2024, 12:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 23, 2024, 11:00:32 am
Ha ha ha ha

Braverman running scared. Because she couldn't answer or respond sensibly about anything the lady said, she literally just turned her down and talked over her for about 5 minutes.


Shithouse.


To be fair, thats how O'Brien talks to his callers as well, so its consistent.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32014 on: July 23, 2024, 12:38:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 23, 2024, 12:08:01 pm


To be fair, thats how O'Brien talks to his callers as well, so its consistent.

Not sure it would be possible to disagree more. Something that he doesn't agree with, he asks time and time again for them to explain what they mean or to give examples.

I can post a few hundred examples as he literally does that every single time he's on and gives people all the time in the world to answer.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32015 on: July 23, 2024, 01:27:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 23, 2024, 12:08:01 pm


To be fair, thats how O'Brien talks to his callers as well, so its consistent.

Thats really not true though is it? He can be a bit condescending but he usually answers and insists they try and justify their point.
Maybe you are confusing him with Nick Ferrari?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32016 on: July 23, 2024, 01:29:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 23, 2024, 01:27:04 pm
Thats really not true though is it? He can be a bit condescending but he usually answers and insists they try and justify their point.
Maybe you are confusing him with Nick Ferrari?

Yeah that would make sense if they have been mixed up.

Don't listen to Ferrari often, but he does talk over people and talk shite most of the time.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32017 on: July 23, 2024, 10:06:02 pm »
James Cleverley  ;D ;D ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32018 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
Tom Tugendhat is the leader the Tories need but not the leader they'll choose.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32019 on: Today at 10:43:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:25:48 am
Tom Tugendhat is the leader the Tories need but not the leader they'll choose.
As a character yes, but it would appear that hes going to prioritise winning back the Reform vote by exploiting culture wars and promising to leave the ECHR.

I think theyre pretty screwed as a party. Theyre looking at the very dregs of the party for the leadership and theyll never win back the Reform voters without losing the less right wing voters.

Kemi Badenoch is the current bookies favourite. Shes one of those who will be popular within the party but make zero impression on the general public.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32020 on: Today at 10:53:57 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:43:31 am
As a character yes, but it would appear that hes going to prioritise winning back the Reform vote by exploiting culture wars and promising to leave the ECHR.

I think theyre pretty screwed as a party. Theyre looking at the very dregs of the party for the leadership and theyll never win back the Reform voters without losing the less right wing voters.

Kemi Badenoch is the current bookies favourite. Shes one of those who will be popular within the party but make zero impression on the general public.
I found that part of his leadership launch speech very reassuring.  He's probably the most centrist leader they could choose but even he is already making plans on how he could out-Reform Reform UK (which he, of course, can't!).  Let them waste a few years, hopefully extending beyond the next general election.

As shambolic and despised as the Tory party are they were only 10 points behind Labour on 4th July.  Reclaiming the "small c" Conservative vote, luring back some of the protest votes at their general incompetence and pitching themselves as the only alternative to Labour would probably get them very close.  Far better for Labour and the country if they go chasing Frottage's 14% of the electorate.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32021 on: Today at 11:08:50 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:43:31 am
As a character yes, but it would appear that hes going to prioritise winning back the Reform vote by exploiting culture wars and promising to leave the ECHR.

I think theyre pretty screwed as a party. Theyre looking at the very dregs of the party for the leadership and theyll never win back the Reform voters without losing the less right wing voters.

Kemi Badenoch is the current bookies favourite. Shes one of those who will be popular within the party but make zero impression on the general public.
Yep. I was going to make the same point.
I did think Tugendhat would bring the party back to it's senses and back away from the far right but sadly he's selling his soul to the Devil like the rest of them.
The Torys aren't moving towards the center anytime soon.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32022 on: Today at 11:44:26 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:43:31 am
As a character yes, but it would appear that hes going to prioritise winning back the Reform vote by exploiting culture wars and promising to leave the ECHR.

I think theyre pretty screwed as a party. Theyre looking at the very dregs of the party for the leadership and theyll never win back the Reform voters without losing the less right wing voters.

Kemi Badenoch is the current bookies favourite. Shes one of those who will be popular within the party but make zero impression on the general public.

He isnt going to get us to leave the ECHR, he is just threatening to do it so he can at least catch the members ear.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32023 on: Today at 11:55:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:26 am
He isnt going to get us to leave the ECHR, he is just threatening to do it so he can at least catch the members ear.
That did cross my mind as well, hope you're right.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32024 on: Today at 11:59:53 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clmypvr4p49o
Jenrick becomes third Tory leadership candidate

Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has joined the race for the Conservative Party leadership, promising to win back Reform UK voters who deserted the Tories in the recent general election.
Lovely stuff.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32025 on: Today at 03:05:01 pm »
I reckon the Tories will be treading water until one of their ousted MPs like Mordaunt gets back in via a by-election.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32026 on: Today at 04:04:04 pm »
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?

Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.

What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32027 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:04:04 pm
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?

Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.

What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.

She is in the Marjorie Taylor- Green camp of idiocy.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32028 on: Today at 07:11:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:34:13 pm
She is in the Marjorie Taylor- Green camp of idiocy.

MTG has always truly been an idiot. Lettuce has seemingly become one.
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32029 on: Today at 07:37:54 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:04:04 pm
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?

Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.

What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.
Since Johnson, the tories thought, 'oh, it's ok to make yourself look a complete tit, the public love youfor it'. Until they don't.
NAKED BOOBERY

