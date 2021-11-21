I can't bring myself to tune in. I'm not really one for blanking out the opposing views but in this case I'll make an exception.



Braverman is the best example we've had of a Useful Idiot in my lifetime. Johnson and Cummings made her Attorney General - a post she was wholly unqualified for - knowing that she wouldn't block them from running amok. She's now a foghorn for right-wing ideologies when she either doesn't understand the consequences of those ideologies or she's happy to ignore them if it keeps her on the gravy train.



I'm sure the likes of Trump are happy enough to have people like Braverman cheering for them but they'll be forgotten in an instant once they're no longer useful.