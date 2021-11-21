Ha ha ha haBraverman running scared. Because she couldn't answer or respond sensibly about anything the lady said, she literally just turned her down and talked over her for about 5 minutes.Shithouse.
I only just caught her as I walked in the house. Switched her off now. I can't see James O'Brien being impressed.
Why what's the format. It just sounds like a Braverman unchallenged propaganda show?
I literally caught about 3 minutes and switched her off.James O'Brien can't stand her so he will be fuming she is on.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
She wants Trump in the Whitehouse as well
I've heard it all now - Braverman saying she's 'coming from a place of compassion'
To be fair, thats how O'Brien talks to his callers as well, so its consistent.
