Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1400731 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31960 on: July 19, 2024, 08:04:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 19, 2024, 05:50:10 pm
When youve got a two year suspended sentence within the last two years, youre probably going to get a pretty serious punishment if you do the same again.

Supposed to but it depends on the mood of the judge.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,156
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31961 on: July 19, 2024, 08:38:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on July 19, 2024, 05:49:00 pm
There seems to be growing speculation that Braverman is going to jump ship to Reform, at one stage I actually fancied her chance to be the Tories next leader (a pretty horrible thought if ever there was one!)

https://x.com/REWearmouth/status/1814320036925862072

Shite news that, wanted her to win the leadership race.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,838
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31962 on: July 19, 2024, 09:10:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 19, 2024, 08:38:49 pm
Shite news that, wanted her to win the leadership race.

Imagine we end up with Badenoch in charge and she and Braverman spend the next 5 years having a very public battle over the racist vote though.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,541
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31963 on: July 19, 2024, 09:45:45 pm »
No wonder they sat on the teachers pay review body recommendations

Been leaked at 5.5%. 

Once again they just wanted to make it some one elses problem  and  cover it up.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,235
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31964 on: July 19, 2024, 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 19, 2024, 09:10:30 pm
Imagine we end up with Badenoch in charge and she and Braverman spend the next 5 years having a very public battle over the racist vote though.
Spiced up with a bit of mutual hatred.
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31965 on: July 19, 2024, 10:47:23 pm »
Victoria Atkins stands up at the dispatch box, having not been recognised by the speaker and whilst Steve Reed is still speaking, to shout at him. Badenoch, and Barclay giggle along on the front bench seemingly approving of such behaviour. Appalling.

https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1814386224309649892?s=61&t=_F9d0KoVEe1Ohztt3qmQ3Q

Their entitlement knows no bounds. Not just kicked out of office, but humiliated in the election, and theyre still behaving like they have the right to be in charge.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31966 on: July 19, 2024, 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on July 19, 2024, 05:49:00 pm
There seems to be growing speculation that Braverman is going to jump ship to Reform, at one stage I actually fancied her chance to be the Tories next leader (a pretty horrible thought if ever there was one!)

https://x.com/REWearmouth/status/1814320036925862072

Think she bombed herself out with her comments about her own party after the GE, once again displaying a complete absence of self-awareness, in that she contributed to said defeat.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,235
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31967 on: July 19, 2024, 11:07:53 pm »
Abysmal performance by the Deputy Speaker there.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,828
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31968 on: July 20, 2024, 09:06:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 19, 2024, 09:45:45 pm
No wonder they sat on the teachers pay review body recommendations

Been leaked at 5.5%. 

Once again they just wanted to make it some one elses problem  and  cover it up.

Just shows how grossly irresponsible those NI cuts were.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,541
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31969 on: July 20, 2024, 09:47:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 20, 2024, 09:06:44 am
Just shows how grossly irresponsible those NI cuts were.
Yes, thats absolutely true.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31970 on: July 20, 2024, 10:06:28 am »
So the UK isn't alone with having a shower of fucking inbred c*nts

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jul/19/former-factory-in-dublin-intended-to-house-asylum-seekers-is-set-on-fire



Absolute fucking wankers. What a load of fucking gobshites.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,158
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31971 on: July 20, 2024, 10:35:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 19, 2024, 09:45:45 pm
No wonder they sat on the teachers pay review body recommendations

Been leaked at 5.5%. 

Once again they just wanted to make it some one elses problem  and  cover it up.

Didn't the Tories admit a few months ago it would have been cheaper to meet the demands of rail workers, rather than drag it out into a multi year dispute?  But they didn't want to look "weak" or be seen to cave into unions?

It's more typical ideological insanity that's not founded on any kind of common or economic sense.
Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,032
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31972 on: Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31973 on: Yesterday at 07:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm
https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1815437104609898596

She is an absolute crank

You couldnt make it up. They really are a joke.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,211
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31974 on: Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31975 on: Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm »
The Tory Times staying the comedy show will last for months

Tory leadership contest expected to last for nearly four months with Rishi Sunak's successor confirmed on November 2

1922 committee has discussed a contest that will see final four candidates take to the stage at Tory Party conference as part of 'beauty parade'

They will be whittled down to the final two on October 10, before ballots are sent out to members across the country

As many as eight candidates are expected to come forward, depending on nomination threshold
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31976 on: Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm
https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1815437104609898596

She is an absolute crank
Take a day off for a change, forget Rwanda, the biggest waste of tax payers money is spent on MPs like her.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,158
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31977 on: Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm
The Tory Times staying the comedy show will last for months

Tory leadership contest expected to last for nearly four months with Rishi Sunak's successor confirmed on November 2

1922 committee has discussed a contest that will see final four candidates take to the stage at Tory Party conference as part of 'beauty parade'

They will be whittled down to the final two on October 10, before ballots are sent out to members across the country

As many as eight candidates are expected to come forward, depending on nomination threshold

Considering what happened last time, I think only putting two final candidates forward could be a big mistake for the Tories. Thankfully, it's an irrelevance for the rest of us.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,327
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31978 on: Yesterday at 10:03:19 pm »
Cooper said Rawnda has cost the taxpayer 700 m.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,703
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31979 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm »
Be very afraid, i see Braverman is guest presenting the James O Brien's show on LBC tomorrow :o

https://radiotoday.co.uk/2024/07/five-guest-presenters-to-cover-for-james-obrien-on-lbc/
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,828
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31980 on: Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
Be very afraid, i see Braverman is guest presenting the James O Brien's show on LBC tomorrow :o

https://radiotoday.co.uk/2024/07/five-guest-presenters-to-cover-for-james-obrien-on-lbc/

Shes going to need Professor Sid Watkins
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31981 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm »
Oh look a company which made huge profits thanks to Tory contracts (recall lobbying then resignation by Patterson) through covid is now loss making since the covid gravy train has left the platform

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckkgzel3d91o

And reminder of Pattersons actions

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220


Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,828
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31982 on: Today at 10:02:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 20, 2024, 10:35:46 am
Didn't the Tories admit a few months ago it would have been cheaper to meet the demands of rail workers, rather than drag it out into a multi year dispute?  But they didn't want to look "weak" or be seen to cave into unions?

It's more typical ideological insanity that's not founded on any kind of common or economic sense.

They certainly seem to enjoy applying brinkmanship at the negotiation table and don't appear to enter into talks in good faith. It's then spun in the media as the fault of the Unions and I did hear a friend nearly falling for it when referring to Rail strikes before I reminded him that there are two sides taking parts in the talks.

The narrative they have been trying to paint is one of trying to deal with strong, belligerent Unions and I've even seen the media trying to liken the Rail unions with the violence of the miners strike on both ITV and Sky News. Eventually the majority of the public have stopped falling for it, thinking, hang on this has been going on for what 3-4 years - why can't it be sorted? People who have shown an interest have realised that the dispute has not just been about purely wages and now understand the bigger picture and have sympathy for the rail workers - people want a good railway system.

In the Junior Doctors dispute which probably has been more about wages they were just blaming the 'irresponsible' Unions for the doctors strike for the 'ridiculous' pay demands. Most people I know didn't have a problem with giving the Junior Doctors a pay rise and wanted the dispute resolving urgently and were sympathetic towards the Doctors whilst being frustrated with the government. The dispute is 20 months old, how much has that cost?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WUEh_QrKNvg?si=FCrH3b-iaFxVllcd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WUEh_QrKNvg?si=FCrH3b-iaFxVllcd</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31983 on: Today at 10:14:04 am »
That Cruella Braverman is so thick it's unreal.

Currently standing in for James O'Brien. 

Demanding from the British public how to smash criminal gangs. Pushing the nonsense of Rwanda being a deterrent. Asking irrelevant shite like 'Have you been to Rwanda'

I honestly have no fucking idea what she's even asking or saying. It's like she's in the HoC - lying, talking bullshit, changing the subject and trying to be a bully.


No change there then.


Then bringing up irrelevant shite - look you stupid gobshite - Labour have fucked off your stupid fucking plan. Shut up about it dickhead.


And now just waffling. Shut the fuck up. Rwanda has fucking gone. Shut up.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31984 on: Today at 10:25:19 am »
Fuck me - she seems to be moaning about the effect of Brexit now.

Are any of these far-right nutjobs in any way sane?

Does she even listen to herself?
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,158
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31985 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:02:55 am
They certainly seem to enjoy applying brinkmanship at the negotiation table and don't appear to enter into talks in good faith. It's then spun in the media as the fault of the Unions and I did hear a friend nearly falling for it when referring to Rail strikes before I reminded him that there are two sides taking parts in the talks.

The narrative they have been trying to paint is one of trying to deal with strong, belligerent Unions and I've even seen the media trying to liken the Rail unions with the violence of the miners strike on both ITV and Sky News. Eventually the majority of the public have stopped falling for it, thinking, hang on this has been going on for what 3-4 years - why can't it be sorted? People who have shown an interest have realised that the dispute has not just been about purely wages and now understand the bigger picture and have sympathy for the rail workers - people want a good railway system.

In the Junior Doctors dispute which probably has been more about wages they were just blaming the 'irresponsible' Unions for the doctors strike for the 'ridiculous' pay demands. Most people I know didn't have a problem with giving the Junior Doctors a pay rise and wanted the dispute resolving urgently and were sympathetic towards the Doctors whilst being frustrated with the government. The dispute is 20 months old, how much has that cost?


I think, as you point out with Junior Doctors, that the tactic of blaming belligerent unions only works when you're up against a single sector of the workforce.

As I said pre-election, the Tories made enemies of pretty much everyone. When you try to paint Rail Workers, Nurses, Junior Doctors and Teachers of ALL being enemies of the state, then that's basically a huge chunk of the voting population. It's little wonder people stopped believing what the news was trying to tell them.

Tories work by setting one group against another, usually getting people to gang up on a specific faction. You can't do that when you're fighting EVERYONE. Rail workers didn't believe junior doctors were the enemy, anymore than teachers thought rail workers were.

It's little wonder why the Tories struggled to demonise immigrants. I imagine many a doctor or rail worker said to themselves, "I don't give a crap about immigrants, just pay me more money without fucking over my terms and conditions!"
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31986 on: Today at 10:29:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:25:19 am
Fuck me - she seems to be moaning about the effect of Brexit now.

Are any of these far-right nutjobs in any way sane?

Does she even listen to herself?

Why listen to this shite?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31987 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:29:56 am
Why listen to this shite?

Hoping that she gets one or two callers that take her down a peg.

She's so slimy, smarmy and smug and talks so much shite. A really horrible person, but I suppose we all knew that.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31988 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Blowing her own trumpet on how well their 'stop the boats' and 'stop the gangs' went.

Well. It didn't go well at all you thick blert.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31989 on: Today at 10:37:28 am »
Got the racist on now. Joy.

His genius idea is to put warships in the channel and I guess machine gun them/sink them?

Er..

And she's agreeing with him.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31990 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Braverman crying now about being called a bigot, racist and nazi.

Well if a duck quack likes a duck, acts like a duck and looks like a duck....
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31991 on: Today at 10:40:41 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
Oh look a company which made huge profits thanks to Tory contracts (recall lobbying then resignation by Patterson) through covid is now loss making since the covid gravy train has left the platform

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckkgzel3d91o

And reminder of Pattersons actions

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60260220


The owners will have long since squirrelled the profits into offshore tax havens.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,158
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31992 on: Today at 10:41:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:38:47 am
Braverman crying now about being called a bigot, racist and nazi.

Well if a duck quack likes a duck, acts like a duck and looks like a duck....

Yup. If being called a duck upsets you, then don't quack.

She's either a racist and a bigot, or just pretending to be one because that's her audience. Either way, it's on her.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31993 on: Today at 10:41:14 am »
Fuck me, she's talking about building a wall now.


(in relation to Greece)

'They are a maritime nation, so can build a wall all around'

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31994 on: Today at 10:42:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:28 am
Got the racist on now. Joy.

Andy - are you Buster Blood Vessel by any chance?  ;D

Listening to that rubbish will only cause severe damage to your well being due to an increased risk of stroke. Howard Phillips MD.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31995 on: Today at 10:48:22 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:42:29 am
Andy - are you Buster Blood Vessel by any chance?  ;D

Listening to that rubbish will only cause severe damage to your well being due to an increased risk of stroke. Howard Phillips MD.

I actually find it the other way around. Sometimes I find myself unsure of what position I take. When you hear someone that is the polar opposite, it makes you clarify your own position.

The crap that Braverman, her smug, self-entitled shite cements what I think.

I would also ask what, exactly, made her even qualified to have the job she had.

Again she appears to be whining about the Brexit that she fucking wanted. So again makes you think that what she argued about the benefits of Brexit were shite. They should have seen this coming but the right/far-right are either as thick as pigshite or acting as if they are to be able to speak to their fanbase.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31996 on: Today at 10:50:54 am »
I've heard it all now - Braverman saying she's 'coming from a place of compassion'

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31997 on: Today at 10:51:35 am »
Andy why are you even listening to it? Turn it off, she's irrelevant.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31998 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 20, 2024, 10:35:46 am
Didn't the Tories admit a few months ago it would have been cheaper to meet the demands of rail workers, rather than drag it out into a multi year dispute?  But they didn't want to look "weak" or be seen to cave into unions?

It's more typical ideological insanity that's not founded on any kind of common or economic sense.


The demands of the rail workers was a pretty modest (compared to the inflation rate at the time) pay rise.

The TOCs were instructed by the Tory c*nts to give no pay rise unless it was linked to 'modernisation'. Of course, terms like 'modernisation' and 'reforms' are just euphemism for 'cut costs by worsening the T&C's of workers'.

In the the case of the railways workers, they wanted to end the practice of having a driver and guard/conductor on all trains, thousands of compulsory redundancies, reductions in overtime rates, changing maintenance ethos from proactive to reactive.

The TOCs soon wanted to kick the 'reforms' can down the road and just pay the rise without strings. The Tory c*nts repeatedly blocked that.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31999 on: Today at 11:00:32 am »
Ha ha ha ha

Braverman running scared. Because she couldn't answer or respond sensibly about anything the lady said, she literally just turned her down and talked over her for about 5 minutes.


Shithouse.
