Didn't the Tories admit a few months ago it would have been cheaper to meet the demands of rail workers, rather than drag it out into a multi year dispute? But they didn't want to look "weak" or be seen to cave into unions?



It's more typical ideological insanity that's not founded on any kind of common or economic sense.



They certainly seem to enjoy applying brinkmanship at the negotiation table and don't appear to enter into talks in good faith. It's then spun in the media as the fault of the Unions and I did hear a friend nearly falling for it when referring to Rail strikes before I reminded him that there are two sides taking parts in the talks.The narrative they have been trying to paint is one of trying to deal with strong, belligerent Unions and I've even seen the media trying to liken the Rail unions with the violence of the miners strike on both ITV and Sky News. Eventually the majority of the public have stopped falling for it, thinking, hang on this has been going on for what 3-4 years - why can't it be sorted? People who have shown an interest have realised that the dispute has not just been about purely wages and now understand the bigger picture and have sympathy for the rail workers - people want a good railway system.In the Junior Doctors dispute which probably has been more about wages they were just blaming the 'irresponsible' Unions for the doctors strike for the 'ridiculous' pay demands. Most people I know didn't have a problem with giving the Junior Doctors a pay rise and wanted the dispute resolving urgently and were sympathetic towards the Doctors whilst being frustrated with the government. The dispute is 20 months old, how much has that cost?