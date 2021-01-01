James O'Brien on LBC yesterday correctly pointed out that the biggest damage was caused by Cameron. Not only did he engage in cruel, punishing and unnecessary austerity, but he also laid the groundwork (or blew up the foundations) for where the country is today. And then he fucked off into the sunset.



He's ultimately responsible for how populism gained traction, and opened the door to clueless fools like Bozo and Lettuce. Of course, Labour didn't help making the poor choices that they did but ultimately the decisions are taken by those in power.



People need to talk more about the Pig Fucker's role in all of his. One of the most incompetent, short sighted and self serving prime ministers in living memory. The kind of man who would ordinarily be persuading elderly married couples to get hold of the equity in their home now. A true shyster with a reassuring voice and a veneer of vague competence about him.