Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31880 on: Today at 02:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:06:57 pm
I actually think some posters on RAWK, are disappointed that JC, is no longer the leader.

I'm not talking about his supporters, either.
It's certainly weird that he's become the talking point on the Tory thread.

Completely off that topic, here's a list of 75 Tories that stood down ahead of the general election:
Adam Afriyie
Nickie Aiken
Richard Bacon
John Baron
Aaron Bell
Paul Beresford
Graham Brady
Steve Brine
Lisa Cameron
Bill Cash
Jo Churchill
Greg Clark
Tracey Crouch
Dehenna Davison
Jonathan Djanogly
James Duddridge
David Duguid
Philip Dunne
Michael Ellis
George Eustice
David Evennett
Mike Freer
Nick Gibb
Jo Gideon
Robert Goodwill
Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove
Chris Grayling
James Grundy
Robert Halfon
Stephen Hammond
Matt Hancock
Trudy Harrison
Oliver Heald
James Heappey
Chris Heaton-Harris
Gordon Henderson
John Howell
Alister Jack
Sajid Javid
David Jones
Greg Knight
Kwasi Kwarteng
Eleanor Laing
Pauline Latham
Andrea Leadsom
Brandon Lewis
Mark Logan
Tim Loughton
Craig Mackinlay
Theresa May
Stephen McPartland
Huw Merriman
Bob Neill
Matthew Offord
Mark Pawsey
Mike Penning
Andrew Percy
Will Quince
Dominic Raab
John Redwood
Nicola Richards
Paul Scully
Alok Sharma
Chloe Smith
Henry Smith
Royston Smith
Bob Stewart
Gary Streeter
Edward Timpson
Charles Walker
Robin Walker
Ben Wallace
Jamie Wallis
Craig Whittaker
Nadhim Zahawi
And here's a list of those 174 that stood and lost at the general election:
Bim Afolami
Peter Aldous
Caroline Ansell
Sarah Atherton
Shaun Bailey
Siobhan Baillie
Duncan Baker
Steve Baker
Simon Baynes
Jake Berry
Peter Bottomley
Ben Bradley
Jack Brereton
Paul Bristow
Sara Britcliffe
Anthony Browne
Fiona Bruce
Felicity Buchan
Robert Buckland
Conor Burns
Rob Butler
Alun Cairns
Andy Carter
Miriam Cates
Maria Caulfield
Alex Chalk
Rehman Chishti
Simon Clarke
Theo Clarke
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Chris Clarkson
Therese Coffey
Elliot Colburn
Damian Collins
Robert Courts
Stephen Crabb
James Daly
James Davies
Philip Davies
Sarah Dines
Leo Docherty
Michelle Donelan
Steve Double
Jackie Doyle-Price
Richard Drax
Flick Drummond
Mark Eastwood
Ruth Edwards
Tobias Ellwood
Tobias Ellwood
Nigel Evans
Ben Everitt
Michael Fabricant
Laura Farris
Simon Fell
Anna Firth
Katherine Fletcher
Mark Fletcher
Nick Fletcher
Vicky Ford
Kevin Foster
Liam Fox
Lucy Frazer
Marcus Fysh
Peter Gibson
Richard Graham
James Gray
Chris Green
Damian Green
Jonathan Gullis
Luke Hall
Greg Hands
Mark Harper
Sally-Ann Hart
Simon Hart
Darren Henry
Antony Higginbotham
Philip Hollobone
Adam Holloway
Paul Howell
Eddie Hughes
Jane Hunt
Tom Hunt
Ranil Jayawardena
Mark Jenkinson
Andrea Jenkyns
Gareth Johnson
David Johnston
Andrew Jones
Fay Jones
Marcus Jones
Simon Jupp
Daniel Kawczynski
Gillian Keegan
Kate Kniveton
Robert Largan
Ian Levy
Andrew Lewer
Ian Liddell-Grainger
Chris Loder
Marco Longhi
Jack Lopresti
Jonathan Lord
Cherilyn Mackrory
Rachel Maclean
Anthony Mangnall
Scott Mann
Anne Marie Morris
Julie Marson
Paul Maynard
Jason McCartney
Karl McCartney
Johnny Mercer
Stephen Metcalfe
Robin Millar
Maria Miller
Amanda Milling
Nigel Mills
Damien Moore
Penny Mordaunt
David Morris
James Morris
Jill Mortimer
Holly Mumby-Croft
Sheryll Murray
Lia Nici
Guy Opperman
John Penrose
Rebecca Pow
Tom Pursglove
Jeremy Quin
Tom Randall
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Angela Richardson
Laurence Robertson
Mary Robinson
Douglas Ross
Lee Rowley
Dean Russell
David Rutley
Gary Sambrook
Selaine Saxby
Bob Seely
Andrew Selous
Grant Shapps
Amanda Solloway
Mark Spencer
Alexander Stafford
Andrew Stephenson
Jane Stevenson
John Stevenson
Iain Stewart
Julian Sturdy
James Sunderland
Robert Syms
David TC Davies
Derek Thomas
Maggie Throup
Kelly Tolhurst
Justin Tomlinson
Michael Tomlinson
Craig Tracey
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Liz Truss
Steve Tuckwell
Shailesh Vara
Theresa Villiers
Matt Warman
Giles Watling
Suzanne Webb
Heather Wheeler
Bill Wiggin
Craig Williams
Jacob Young
A moment to think of them and theirs  :wave
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31881 on: Today at 02:21:49 pm »
the irony is the Tories already had one Corbyn, and she only lasted fifty days.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31882 on: Today at 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:06:57 pm
I actually think some posters on RAWK, are disappointed that JC, is no longer the leader.

I'm not talking about his supporters, either.
Your jumping to the wrong conclusion,  It's not all about Corbyn. it's also not all about Liz Truss or Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we are debating all their flaws, very few people want them back as leaders. they all had a big influence on the disastrous direction this country took after 2015.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31883 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
James O'Brien on LBC yesterday correctly pointed out that the biggest damage was caused by Cameron. Not only did he engage in cruel, punishing and unnecessary austerity, but he also laid the groundwork (or blew up the foundations) for where the country is today. And then he fucked off into the sunset.

He's ultimately responsible for how populism gained traction, and opened the door to clueless fools like Bozo and Lettuce. Of course, Labour didn't help making the poor choices that they did but ultimately the decisions are taken by those in power.

People need to talk more about the Pig Fucker's role in all of his. One of the most incompetent, short sighted and self serving prime ministers in living memory. The kind of man who would ordinarily be persuading elderly married couples to get hold of the equity in their home now. A true shyster with a reassuring voice and a veneer of vague competence about him.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31884 on: Today at 03:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:45:21 pm
James O'Brien on LBC yesterday correctly pointed out that the biggest damage was caused by Cameron. Not only did he engage in cruel, punishing and unnecessary austerity, but he also laid the groundwork (or blew up the foundations) for where the country is today. And then he fucked off into the sunset.

He's ultimately responsible for how populism gained traction, and opened the door to clueless fools like Bozo and Lettuce. Of course, Labour didn't help making the poor choices that they did but ultimately the decisions are taken by those in power.

People need to talk more about the Pig Fucker's role in all of his. One of the most incompetent, short sighted and self serving prime ministers in living memory. The kind of man who would ordinarily be persuading elderly married couples to get hold of the equity in their home now. A true shyster with a reassuring voice and a veneer of vague competence about him.
Sold the country down the river just to keep himself in power. Me first, party second, country third.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31885 on: Today at 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:45:21 pm
James O'Brien on LBC yesterday correctly pointed out that the biggest damage was caused by Cameron. Not only did he engage in cruel, punishing and unnecessary austerity, but he also laid the groundwork (or blew up the foundations) for where the country is today. And then he fucked off into the sunset.

He's ultimately responsible for how populism gained traction, and opened the door to clueless fools like Bozo and Lettuce. Of course, Labour didn't help making the poor choices that they did but ultimately the decisions are taken by those in power.

People need to talk more about the Pig Fucker's role in all of his. One of the most incompetent, short sighted and self serving prime ministers in living memory. The kind of man who would ordinarily be persuading elderly married couples to get hold of the equity in their home now. A true shyster with a reassuring voice and a veneer of vague competence about him.

It says a lot about the political correspondents in this country when can Danny Dyer give a more accurate and honest appraisal of Cameron in 45 seconds than the rest of them have managed in their entire careers.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31886 on: Today at 04:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:45:21 pm
James O'Brien on LBC yesterday correctly pointed out that the biggest damage was caused by Cameron. Not only did he engage in cruel, punishing and unnecessary austerity, but he also laid the groundwork (or blew up the foundations) for where the country is today. And then he fucked off into the sunset.

He's ultimately responsible for how populism gained traction, and opened the door to clueless fools like Bozo and Lettuce. Of course, Labour didn't help making the poor choices that they did but ultimately the decisions are taken by those in power.

People need to talk more about the Pig Fucker's role in all of his. One of the most incompetent, short sighted and self serving prime ministers in living memory. The kind of man who would ordinarily be persuading elderly married couples to get hold of the equity in their home now. A true shyster with a reassuring voice and a veneer of vague competence about him.

I have mentioned it before on this thread as have others, that if you put their list of prime ministers then Cameron and his mate Osbourne did the biggest damage to this country, far more than Boris, May, Truss and Sunak and its not even close.

I think the Brexit debate clouded some minds. Also whilst i cant stand Owen Jones, he was right on how its stupid how Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper are all mates with Osbourne and that crew, considering the destruction of public services and trade they engineered. It makes politics and politicians look like some sort of sport.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31887 on: Today at 04:57:23 pm »
Quote
NEW JLP survey of general public on Tory leadership candidates as featured on
@gbnews


Braverman: 10%
Tugendhat: 9%
Badenoch: 7%
Patel: 7%
Jenrick: 6%
Dont know: 61%

2024 Tories:

Braverman: 15%
Tugendhat: 10%
Badenoch: 9%
Patel: 7%
Jenrick: 7%

https://x.com/JLPartnersPolls/status/1811002078774313388

A lot of enthusiasm there.
