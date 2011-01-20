Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1366504 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31840 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
He is Prue Leiths (old woman from bake off) son. He is a right wing c*nt.

He was also co-leader of one of those Tory subgroups that sprang up in the last few years with Miriam Cates, they were the ones who sounded a bit US Republican, talking about falling native birth rates etc. All about families and communities, that weirdo Christian who used to post on here would have loved them. She lost her seat but he clung on, no idea whether they'll re-emerge in the new Tory landscape.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31841 on: Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke

But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages

Depending on what they do, brown people's wages can be quite decent. Even on a par with white people's wages.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31842 on: Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm »
My favourite group are the Pop Cons.

Who are nether popular or particularly conservative.  They had Liz Truss, Reds Mogg and David Starkey speaking the other day. About as popular as bad aids
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31843 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:14:17 pm
So I watched Politics live earlier on and there was this Tory MP on there called Danny Kruger, what an arrogant arsehole. You'd think that after such a heavy defeat they'd be a bit more humble and gracious in defeat, but no the instinct is to come out fighting. Apparently we were all doing okay until COVID and the war etc. blah, blah. Then says Labour didn't win the election, they were given it and mentions FPTP system - I've heard a few of them reference this, funny how it's only been an issue for them at this particular election.

Somehow they always manage to twist the conversation to be about Immigration (another excuse) and what are Labour going to do about it! Okay some people have fallen for it but personally I think voters are concerned about the NHS, Cost of Living, housing, schools, transport, Water companies, Energy companies. Sunak and his mates have done well to largely not be scrutinised too closely during the campaign on these issues and been allowed to keep the narrative to Tax and Immigration.

It's cost them big time but I suppose they have nothing else to offer or any success to point to. Even after all that they think in order to recover they only need to re-capture the Reform votes rather than facing Reform down.   

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002107s/politics-live-09072024

The Danny Kruger effect is a cognitive bias where people with limited competence in an area overestimate their abilities because they believe the fact of election imbues them with that competency.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31844 on: Yesterday at 10:42:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke

But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages (forget covid, lets just go up to 2019), if you could ever see a GP. or a dentist, or go to A & E and nit have to live a day on a trolley in-the corridor,  if youd not promoted people you knew were abusers, if youd not ignored corruption just because it was inconvenient, if the primeminister hadnt misled parliament, if you hadnt Liz Trussd.. you know, you might have stood some chance

Its a part of right wing ideology, survival of the fittest, if you reach the top its because your better than everyone else and because your right, so when things go wrong and you lose the election it cant be your fault, it has to be someone elses fault because your better than everyone else.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31845 on: Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:42:34 pm
Its a part of right wing ideology, survival of the fittest, if you reach the top its because your better than everyone else and because your right, so when things go wrong and you lose the election it cant be your fault, it has to be someone elses fault because your better than everyone else.
Sorry about your new MP by the way.  Hes OK really though.  For a Tory
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31846 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:14:09 pm
Given how badly they have been voted out and given how much they broke the country, do you think it's possible that any future Tory might think that subjecting the UK and its people to division, outrage, cruelty, intolerance, rage and discord might not be a good idea after all.

Not sure how you can be a politican and revel in making everyone unhappy and breaking everything.

They are like horrible little scrotes that find an ants nest and kick and burn it for the shits and giggles.

Is there anything redeeming in any of them? What went wrong in their lives to be this horrible?

They thought getting Brexit done gives them immunity to everything else. The example over the water shows that, if you keep cultural-political warfare going for long enough, you can make yourself a rump that keeps you in the game no matter what you do. Fortunately, the UK hasn't gone down that road for long enough yet.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31847 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm
Sorry about your new MP by the way.  Hes OK really though.  For a Tory

Thats ok, theres wronguns in every family!
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31848 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm »
Talking of my locals MPs, its quite impressive to have a debate with Kwateng and be the stupidest of the two people but somehow that woman on Newsnight managed to achieve that feat.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31849 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm
Talking of my locals MPs, its quite impressive to have a debate with Kwateng and be the stupidest of the two people but somehow that woman on Newsnight managed to achieve that feat.

Yeah it was funny that she asked Kwarteng why he was there when in fact she had no interest in talking about the stuff that was the subject for the show, such as Biden not being quite with it.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31850 on: Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm
Talking of my locals MPs, its quite impressive to have a debate with Kwateng and be the stupidest of the two people but somehow that woman on Newsnight managed to achieve that feat.
who the fuck was she? She was shockingly bad
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31851 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm
who the fuck was she? She was shockingly bad

She is a hard left climate activist.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31852 on: Today at 01:39:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke

But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages (forget covid, lets just go up to 2019), if you could ever see a GP. or a dentist, or go to A & E and nit have to live a day on a trolley in-the corridor,  if youd not promoted people you knew were abusers, if youd not ignored corruption just because it was inconvenient, if the primeminister hadnt misled parliament, if you hadnt Liz Trussd.. you know, you might have stood some chance

Yes, but apart from that, what have the Tories done against us...?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31853 on: Today at 07:02:26 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm
who the fuck was she? She was shockingly bad

Mikaela Loach
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31854 on: Today at 08:00:52 am »
Unfortunately it looks like Braverman wont be Tory leader. Badenoch said in that meeting yesterday that Braverman is having a nervous breakdown in public.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31855 on: Today at 08:32:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
He is Prue Leiths (old woman from bake off) son. He is a right wing c*nt.

Well you live and learn.

He is a resounding prick and, after Farrudge, will become the media go to for Tory spleen.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31856 on: Today at 08:48:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:00:52 am
Unfortunately it looks like Braverman wont be Tory leader. Badenoch said in that meeting yesterday that Braverman is having a nervous breakdown in public.

I think the only way either of those 2 become leader, is if they are the last 2, against each other, that are put to the Tory membership. Just a hunch, but I think against someone else the Tory membership will vote by skin tone.
As bad as Sunak was, he was still viewed as competent then, and they chose the clearly awful Truss over him.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31857 on: Today at 09:22:12 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:48:46 am
I think the only way either of those 2 become leader, is if they are the last 2, against each other, that are put to the Tory membership. Just a hunch, but I think against someone else the Tory membership will vote by skin tone.
As bad as Sunak was, he was still viewed as competent then, and they chose the clearly awful Truss over him.

Maybe the Cheese speech won them over.
 :-\
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31858 on: Today at 09:51:59 am »
Almost half Tory members want merger with Reform UK, poll suggests, as leadership infighting escalates

Quote
As for a potential merger between the Conservatives and Reform, the membership is split down the middle, with 47% in favour and 48% against, with the remainder unsure. Perhaps predictably Leavers are more than twice as likely to support a merger than Remainers (59 vs 25). Support for the idea also increases as one moves up the age ranges, with support for a merger stronger among the over-50s and opposition stronger among the under-50s. Support for a merger is also stronger among working class Tories (the C2DEs) than their middle class (ABC1) counterparts, as well as among those who backed Truss over Sunak in 2022 (59 vs 27).

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31859 on: Today at 10:02:59 am »
I heard something interesting yesterday, might have been on LBC radio. Pointed out that whilst politics is largely to the center-right-left in the country, Tory and Labour party memberships will be predominantly far more to the right and left. It's why one side ended up with Corbyn and the other side ended up with Truss.

Your leader HAS to appeal to the centre at the very least; and to a lesser extent, slightly to the other side. Leaders who seem extreme or threatening - or weak - just won't cut it.

This chit chat about Tory members wanting a Deform merger is just another example of what can potentially happen if you let the lunatics run the asylum.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31860 on: Today at 10:03:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:51:59 am
Almost half Tory members want merger with Reform UK, poll suggests, as leadership infighting escalates



Strongly oppose is higher than strongly support in most splits. They would leak votes to the LibDems, of those conservatives that are socially liberal but economically right.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31861 on: Today at 10:08:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:00:52 am
Unfortunately it looks like Braverman wont be Tory leader. Badenoch said in that meeting yesterday that Braverman is having a nervous breakdown in public.
That was a killer line, but probably just a leadership gambit,
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31862 on: Today at 10:15:31 am »
Of course the hamfisted Braverman wil now publicly state that she is not having a breakdown, which will of course make her sound like she is.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31863 on: Today at 10:17:39 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:02:59 am
I heard something interesting yesterday, might have been on LBC radio. Pointed out that whilst politics is largely to the center-right-left in the country, Tory and Labour party memberships will be predominantly far more to the right and left. It's why one side ended up with Corbyn and the other side ended up with Truss.

Your leader HAS to appeal to the centre at the very least; and to a lesser extent, slightly to the other side. Leaders who seem extreme or threatening - or weak - just won't cut it.

This chit chat about Tory members wanting a Deform merger is just another example of what can potentially happen if you let the lunatics run the asylum.

I'd argue that the majority are left, with some right-wing, social views.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31864 on: Today at 10:32:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:02:59 am
I heard something interesting yesterday, might have been on LBC radio. Pointed out that whilst politics is largely to the center-right-left in the country, Tory and Labour party memberships will be predominantly far more to the right and left. It's why one side ended up with Corbyn and the other side ended up with Truss.

Your leader HAS to appeal to the centre at the very least; and to a lesser extent, slightly to the other side. Leaders who seem extreme or threatening - or weak - just won't cut it.

This chit chat about Tory members wanting a Deform merger is just another example of what can potentially happen if you let the lunatics run the asylum.

To clarify, you mean the leader has to appeal to the centre of the electorate rather than the majority of their membership?

I guess this is really a problem with how leaders are elected, didn't some changes in the Labour party voting rules pretty much lead to Corybn getting in?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31865 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke

But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages (forget covid, lets just go up to 2019), if you could ever see a GP. or a dentist, or go to A & E and nit have to live a day on a trolley in-the corridor,  if youd not promoted people you knew were abusers, if youd not ignored corruption just because it was inconvenient, if the primeminister hadnt misled parliament, if you hadnt Liz Trussd.. you know, you might have stood some chance
The writing has been on the wall for them since the EU referendum or more accurately since Cameron caved to UKIP in 2015.  The promises of Brexit were never going to be fulfilled because they were so fanciful.  The economic costs, reductions in freedom and deterioration of public services were very real.  Johnson briefly held it together with his talent for lying but those lies were always going to catch up with him and the Tories.  If anything the Johnson period of a brief high only ensured the inevitable low was going to be much, much lower.  Brexit also removed the go-to excuse for the Tories about anything and everything.

The Tories have overseen some horrendously bad decisions for the UK and people have felt the effects of those decisions in their pockets.  Acting like pricks that are above the law and gaslighting the electorate that they were doing a good job only made it worse.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31866 on: Today at 11:06:29 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:51:59 am
Almost half Tory members want merger with Reform UK, poll suggests, as leadership infighting escalates



This is May and Johnson all over again, whichever leader lets Frottage into the Tory party must realise that he will take their job sooner or later, its just inevitable, hes not going to play second fiddle to Badenoch or Cruella or whoever it is. Its also interesting that Johnson has come out against a link up with Reform I suspect for this very reason, Johnson still wants another shot as PM but thats impossible with Frottage in the party because he knows Frottage will end up leading the party.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31867 on: Today at 11:07:55 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:15:31 am
Of course the hamfisted Braverman wil now publicly state that she is not having a breakdown, which will of course make her sound like she is.

I expect her to be extremely mature and rise above it by saying something very grown up like No, Kemi Badenoch is having a nervous breakdown
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31868 on: Today at 11:16:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:17:39 am
I'd argue that the majority are left, with some right-wing, social views.

I'm trying to frame things simply.

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:32:00 am
To clarify, you mean the leader has to appeal to the centre of the electorate rather than the majority of their membership?

I guess this is really a problem with how leaders are elected, didn't some changes in the Labour party voting rules pretty much lead to Corybn getting in?

A left wing leader has to appeal to the centre, and ideally, to some moderates who would be considered slightly to the right of centre, and vice versa. An openly hard left or hard right leader will have limited appeal beyond their immediate base, especially if they're anti-the other side.

Within a membership the leader has to show they can respect the values of those members on the edge, whilst still appealing to the centre and slightly beyond.

Bozo (for example) was a bit of a chameleon, in that he had no political scruples at all. To some on the left (I'm talking slightly left here, not well to the left), he seemed a person of the right who wasn't going out of his way to offend he left; but to those on the right, he seemed more of the left, but happy to be a standard bearer of the right's agenda (like Brexit). His support collapsed when people realised he was taking both sides for mugs. 
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31869 on: Today at 11:23:08 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:02:59 am
I heard something interesting yesterday, might have been on LBC radio. Pointed out that whilst politics is largely to the center-right-left in the country, Tory and Labour party memberships will be predominantly far more to the right and left. It's why one side ended up with Corbyn and the other side ended up with Truss.

Your leader HAS to appeal to the centre at the very least; and to a lesser extent, slightly to the other side. Leaders who seem extreme or threatening - or weak - just won't cut it.

This chit chat about Tory members wanting a Deform merger is just another example of what can potentially happen if you let the lunatics run the asylum.

That has always been the case, ever since political parties with mass memberships were formed in the 1870s. It is to be expected. People join political parties because they have strong ideas.  What's relatively new is allowing the membership to choose the parliamentary leader. Instead of Attlee or MacMillan you end up with hopeless basket cases like Corbyn and Truss.

Fortunately the Labour membership came to its senses after the Corbyn disaster - though Starmer had to tell a few lies to clear the way. With the Tories all the signs are that they will go even moe batshit and elect a Braverman or even a Farridge.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31870 on: Today at 11:31:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:06:29 am
This is May and Johnson all over again, whichever leader lets Frottage into the Tory party must realise that he will take their job sooner or later, its just inevitable, hes not going to play second fiddle to Badenoch or Cruella or whoever it is. Its also interesting that Johnson has come out against a link up with Reform I suspect for this very reason, Johnson still wants another shot as PM but thats impossible with Frottage in the party because he knows Frottage will end up leading the party.

It's always been Frottage's aim to take over the Tories.  They definitely will be the UK version of the GOP, then.  Frottage is a nasty, dangerous individual - clealy backed by Putin.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31871 on: Today at 11:36:00 am »
That Russian Report needs to be made public. Maybe that's why Blair is hanging around, yer know, to sex it up a bit.

Only joking. Classy, twisteth not thy knickers.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31872 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:23:08 am
That has always been the case, ever since political parties with mass memberships were formed in the 1870s. It is to be expected. People join political parties because they have strong ideas.  What's relatively new is allowing the membership to choose the parliamentary leader. Instead of Attlee or MacMillan you end up with hopeless basket cases like Corbyn and Truss.

Fortunately the Labour membership came to its senses after the Corbyn disaster - though Starmer had to tell a few lies to clear the way. With the Tories all the signs are that they will go even moe batshit and elect a Braverman or even a Farridge.
Same thing happened after the 1983 disaster. I think many of the membership had remorse for the disaster of 83. it resulted in millions suffering under the Torys for years, this led to New Labour,  the same thing has happened again, I thought we deserved a apology for the disastrous Corbyn years for the same reason but no remorse from many. the reaction was similar to the Torys now.
I think theres one common denominator between the majority of extreme right/left politicians, they aren't really that intelligent.
Ive changed my views on the Tory membership, I did think they were more clued up on politics, they took all the Tory bullshit as something that needed to be done to win over the ignorant. I got that badly wrong for years, they actually do believe the bullshit, they clap any old shite because they are gullible Goldfish.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31873 on: Today at 12:23:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:01:24 pm
Same thing happened after the 1983 disaster. I think many of the membership had remorse for the disaster of 83. it resulted in millions suffering under the Torys for years, this led to New Labour,  the same thing has happened again, I thought we deserved a apology for the disastrous Corbyn years for the same reason but no remorse from many. the reaction was similar to the Torys now.
I think theres one common denominator between the majority of extreme right/left politicians, they aren't really that intelligent.
Ive changed my views on the Tory membership, I did think they were more clued up on politics, they took all the Tory bullshit as something that needed to be done to win over the ignorant. I got that badly wrong for years, they actually do believe the bullshit, they clap any old shite because they are gullible Goldfish.

I'm going to correct you there Fordie mate. After 1983 the party (with the trade unions have the lion's share of the say) elected Neil Kinnock. That was a good move. After Callaghan resigned in 1979 it elected Michael Foot - not so good, but Foot was not a crackpot like JC. The nearest thing to suicide however was when Tony Benn almost won the deputy-leadership in 1981, standing against Denis Healey. I wanted him to win at the time. It would have killed us - the SDP would have overtaken Labour. 

EDIT - Did you a disservice there Fordie. We're agreeing aren't we!
