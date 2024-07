True - although I'll submit that she didn't win because she was popular, she won because she wasn't 'backstabbing Sunak'.



I wonder what would have happened if Sunak had got in first time without the financial devastation Truss left him - I think we would have seen tax cuts either made or promised in the election and he'd have made much more of his part in the Furlough scheme which, let's face it, I would never have thought I would see the Tories doing in a million years.



I think Tories would have still lost, but not as badly. The Truss experience exposed the Tories as the self serving vultures we have all long known them to be. Not just the party but the membership also. People finally realised everything the Tories was motivated by ideology, not reason or economics or common sense. It's base instinct for them, no different from an animal in heat. No thought behind it at all.Sunak would have kept the mask on and given the Tories a veneer of respectability, but at best it would have been a hung parliament with Labour as the largest party.