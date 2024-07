Well it was clear the Tories were fighting a war on two fronts and I don't think they did particularly well fighting either of them. Objectively, I'd rather have the Tories on 121 seats then have them on 80 and Deform on 40 - or even 14. It's debatable whether Frottage's Putin comments were a gaffe or part of a longer term gambit on setting the narrative. If it's the latter, then it wasn't his idea - he's just been inspired by other far right parties in Europe, or under orders.



Frankly, as relieved as the Tories were to finish with over a hundred seats, it was more accident than design. It remains to be seen whether this proves to be a foundation for them, or just a last gasp. But we know from a hundred years ago, these kinds of political realignments have happened before.



absolutely it's an accident, they clung on to many many seats where a bit more tactical voting could have seen off a load more. If this Labour government goes well I would like to see a more joined up approach from the left of centre parties, actively standing down candidates where the other is in second place. If that had happened this time round, with the right being so split it might not have led to Deform achieving a breakthrough, although Frottage would have still likely won but the Tories would then have likely finished on comfortably under 100 seats and the Lib Dems would have been the Official OppositionI don't think it's guaranteed that the Tories recover, there's a very good chance they will lurch further to the right to mitigate the appeal of Frottage which I think would be a big mistake but then again Labour now own the Centre ground so there might not be much room left and maybe they do get eaten up by Frottage's lot