Author Topic: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!  (Read 1358712 times)

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31720 on: June 24, 2024, 09:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 24, 2024, 07:36:32 pm
That comes across as wishful thinking on your part to be honest.

The UK is entirely broken. You think that people want to vote those in that broke everything so they can finish the jobs off? Have you got any stats/figures for that outside the usual echo-chambers - like from the majority of people in the UK rather than an obvious subset?

To be fair, though, if you beleive this subset - and I've been getting loads of posts and Wolfy-smith-like protesting angry memes and 'facts' - then everyone in the whole of the UK is raging at Starmer and furious with Labour and will be gutted if Labour win. But that's not what I've been seeing in polls, Interviews with the public or what the various components of the UK are - like Schools, Hospitals, Businesses and the like..

Well I'm leaving the country shortly so whether Labour loses or wins in 5 years doesn't affect me so it's not exactly wishful thinking.

You give the electorate way too much credit. People have short memories when labour put taxes up and immigration is still high they're not going to be thinking gee let's give this guy we never cared much about to begin with a second chance.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31721 on: June 24, 2024, 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on June 24, 2024, 09:04:51 pm
Well I'm leaving the country shortly so whether Labour loses or wins in 5 years doesn't affect me so it's not exactly wishful thinking.

You give the electorate way too much credit. People have short memories when labour put taxes up and immigration is still high they're not going to be thinking gee let's give this guy we never cared much about to begin with a second chance.

The fact taxes have never been this high since ww2 is a bit of a constraint on tax rises.  It may not be needed anyway if (maybe big if) as expected interest rates fall later this year.  That then reduces borrowing costs.  That, coupled with economic growth may provide headroom to support public services provision.

Given the state of the country and Tories, Labour should be planning for more than one term.

Time will tell.  Right now a positive outcome next Thursday will suffice.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31722 on: June 24, 2024, 10:53:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 24, 2024, 04:32:54 pm
These evil bastards have left the UK so battered and broken it will just be sheer relief that they have gone.
Much different times to 1997 though, far less optimism, a more divided nation than ever and way more damage to undo.
Monumental task for Labour ahead, its going to take years, decades even to repair.
Will they get the time required?
They are going to get attacked from all sides straight from the off.

Let them.

The Tories attack lines are all predicated on stuff from 15-20 years ago or on some bloke that didn't get elected. Labour have cast iron comebacks for any bollocks they want throw at them across the board.

It's the equivalent of turning round an oil tanker but if  people can see improvements they aren't going to turn straight back to the nutjobs who've added years to their mortgage and decimated public services whilst behaving like a dictatorship. Most people want this constant white knuckle ride of their government going after them every day to be over.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31723 on: June 24, 2024, 11:25:04 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 24, 2024, 10:44:49 pm
The fact taxes have never been this high since ww2 is a bit of a constraint on tax rises.  It may not be needed anyway if (maybe big if) as expected interest rates fall later this year.  That then reduces borrowing costs.  That, coupled with economic growth may provide headroom to support public services provision.

Given the state of the country and Tories, Labour should be planning for more than one term.

Time will tell.  Right now a positive outcome next Thursday will suffice.

An ageing population and the dire state of public services means tax increases are pretty much baked in per the IFS

Quote
Despite a damaging rush to rule out increases in all sorts of tax rates, it will be a considerable surprise if no other taxes are increased over the next five years," he said.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckkkk90lw50o

The UK has had anaemic growth for a very long time a consequence of poor productivity. It would be great if productivity and growth could be boosted to avoid difficult tax and spending decisions in the next parliament but that's a longer term project I fear. Interest rates will fall slightly but we're not going back to a 1-2% base rate anytime soon so borrowing costs will still be high.

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31724 on: June 25, 2024, 12:24:56 am »
This actually feels more like 1945 than 1997. From Wiki:

Quote
The election's campaigning was focused on leadership of the country and its postwar future. Churchill sought to use his wartime popularity as part of his campaign to keep the Conservatives in power after a wartime coalition had been in place since 1940 with the other political parties, but he faced questions from public opinion surrounding the Conservatives' actions in the 1930s and his ability to handle domestic issues unrelated to warfare. Clement Attlee, leader of the Labour Party, had been Deputy Prime Minister in the wartime coalition in 1940-1945 and was seen as a more competent leader by voters, particularly those who feared a return to the levels of unemployment in the 1930s and sought a strong figurehead in British politics to lead the postwar rebuilding of the country. Opinion polls when the election was called showed strong approval ratings for Churchill, but Labour had gradually gained support for months before the war's conclusion.

The final result of the election showed Labour to have won a landslide victory,[2] making a net gain of 239 seats, winning 49.7% of the popular vote and achieving a majority of 145 seats, thus allowing Attlee to be appointed prime minister. This election marked the first time that the Labour Party had won an outright majority in Parliament, and allowed Attlee to begin implementing the party's post-war reforms for the country.[3] For the Conservatives, the Labour victory was a shock,[4] as they suffered a net loss of 189 seats although they won 36.2% of the vote and had campaigned on the mistaken belief that Churchill would win as people praised his progression of the war. Of the other two major parties, the Liberal Party faced a serious blow after taking a net loss of nine seats with a vote share of 9.0%, many within urban areas and including the seat held by its leader, Archibald Sinclair. The Liberal National Party fared significantly worse, enduring a net loss of 22 seats with a vote share of 2.9%, with its leader Ernest Brown losing his seat. 324 MPs were elected for the first time which is the record turnover as of 2024.[5]

The 10.7% swing from the Conservatives to an opposition party is the largest since the Acts of Union 1800; the Conservative loss of the vote exceeded that of the 1906 Liberal landslide ousting of a Conservative administration. It was also the first election since 1906 in which the Conservatives did not win the popular vote. Churchill remained actively involved in politics and returned as prime minister after leading his party into the 1951 general election. For the Liberal National Party the election was their last as a distinct party, as they merged with the Conservatives in 1947 while Ernest Brown resigned from politics in the aftermath of the election.

In 1945 the Tories weren't even that unpopular, and neither was Churchill. Now the country is in a similar state and the Tories are historically unpopular. No wonder they're going to get shredded.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31725 on: June 25, 2024, 12:26:15 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on June 24, 2024, 11:20:23 am
Always great to hear Tories being tied up in knots in interviews.  This from the excellent Mishal Husain is 2 minutes well spent:

https://x.com/Haggis_UK/status/1805142013664186390


lots of ums and ahs and what's good for the goose isn't good for the gander. She tied him up in knots and made him look like a complete bellend, which incidentally is exactly what he is
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31726 on: June 25, 2024, 12:29:04 am »
Quote from: markedasred on June 24, 2024, 01:40:31 pm
I was in Paris when Mitterrand won around 1985 I think it was, the mood was fantastic. I was at an African mates place, we walked to a concert, the chants of his name were echoed in every main street, and when we left the concert 3 hours later, they were still going strong.
81 I think it was when Mitterrand became the first Socialist President of the 5th republic
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31727 on: June 25, 2024, 09:22:09 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 25, 2024, 12:29:04 am
first Socialist President of the 5th republic

That's Star Wars mate
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31728 on: June 25, 2024, 10:08:46 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on June 24, 2024, 11:20:23 am
Always great to hear Tories being tied up in knots in interviews.  This from the excellent Mishal Husain is 2 minutes well spent:

https://x.com/Haggis_UK/status/1805142013664186390

Heaton-Harris, smugly: "Oh, does that mean Keir Starmer's changed his mind again?"
...
Heaton-Harris, stumbling over his words: "To be quite frank I do not think Starmer has changed his mind"

Very good from Mishal Husain, calmly picking at the holes in the tired attack lines.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31729 on: June 25, 2024, 11:50:45 am »
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31730 on: June 25, 2024, 11:53:13 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 25, 2024, 10:08:46 am
Heaton-Harris, smugly: "Oh, does that mean Keir Starmer's changed his mind again?"
...
Heaton-Harris, stumbling over his words: "To be quite frank I do not think Starmer has changed his mind"

Very good from Mishal Husain, calmly picking at the holes in the tired attack lines.

Yeah, apparently when Tories change their mind it's sincere, absolute, and rooted firmly in facts. But mean old Labour just say they've changed their mind without really meaning it. ::)

Based on that and their constant flip flopping on issues, I'd say the Tories' biggest problem is that they change their mind a bit too much. Almost like they have no real convictions at all... ;)
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31731 on: June 26, 2024, 09:18:35 am »
So many political scandals these days its hard to keep up.  The below relates to a story from earlier this year re the Tory William Wragg

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cpvv3lq79dro
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31732 on: June 26, 2024, 10:23:01 am »
Quote from: KMKYWAP on June 24, 2024, 10:53:53 pm

It's the equivalent of turning round an oil tanker
It's even harder when said tanker is on the rocks
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31733 on: June 26, 2024, 02:02:05 pm »
WTF, Is this for real or what.


Rishi Sunak loves wasting your money, and then telling you there isn't any.
Here's his ridiculous escort through London.



https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1805914874205102230
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31734 on: June 26, 2024, 02:05:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 26, 2024, 02:02:05 pm
WTF, Is this for real or what.


Rishi Sunak loves wasting your money, and then telling you there isn't any.
Here's his ridiculous escort through London.



https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1805914874205102230

hilarious. all those runners - is it Punish The Police Day or something?

especially liked the fat cop at the end who gave up running.  :)
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31735 on: June 26, 2024, 02:10:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 26, 2024, 02:02:05 pm
WTF, Is this for real or what.


Rishi Sunak loves wasting your money, and then telling you there isn't any.
Here's his ridiculous escort through London.



https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1805914874205102230
"We didn't vote you in Rishi, we voted Liz in, we deliberately didn't vote for you!" 🤣

Although technically speaking we didn't vote for Truss either unless he's a Tory member!
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31736 on: June 26, 2024, 02:22:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 26, 2024, 02:05:36 pm
hilarious. all those runners - is it Punish The Police Day or something?

especially liked the fat cop at the end who gave up running.  :)
:) I noticed him as well.
What's going on though, just way over the top, I can't remember the last time I saw a copper walking around our streets and he's got hundreds of them.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31737 on: June 26, 2024, 02:23:47 pm »
Wasn't that lot for the Japanese Emperor arriving yesterday for a State visit?

Seems a bit OTT for a PM 😂
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31738 on: June 26, 2024, 02:25:27 pm »
Acting like he's a fucking president.

I think there's been some kind of State visit happening, but even so, that's way OTT.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31739 on: June 26, 2024, 02:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 26, 2024, 02:25:27 pm
Acting like he's a fucking president.



Thats exactly what hes doing.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31740 on: June 26, 2024, 03:13:49 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 26, 2024, 09:18:35 am
So many political scandals these days its hard to keep up.  The below relates to a story from earlier this year re the Tory William Wragg

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cpvv3lq79dro

Apparently a Labour Party member in Islington is the arrested person referred to via the above link, just breaking on BBC news.  The individual has been suspended.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31741 on: June 27, 2024, 08:42:19 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 26, 2024, 02:02:05 pm
WTF, Is this for real or what.


Rishi Sunak loves wasting your money, and then telling you there isn't any.
Here's his ridiculous escort through London.



https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1805914874205102230
Urgh!  What a waste of resources and also dickhead behaviour.  It's very hard to respect the police when you see that (from the idiot at the top that signed off on it to the rank and file barging pedestrians out the way).
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31742 on: June 27, 2024, 09:35:34 am »
Quote from: TSC on June 26, 2024, 03:13:49 pm
Apparently a Labour Party member in Islington is the arrested person referred to via the above link, just breaking on BBC news.  The individual has been suspended.

Islington? As in Corbyn's seat?

I think that constituency party needs a good clean out by Labour after the election.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31743 on: June 27, 2024, 02:18:09 pm »
Quote
Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he told aide election date before he placed bet
Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary to Rishi Sunak and former Conservative candidate in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, has now been dropped by the party.

https://news.sky.com/video/rishi-sunak-refuses-to-say-if-he-told-aide-election-date-before-he-placed-bet-13159930

The lying rat yet again won't answer a simple question.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31744 on: June 27, 2024, 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on June 27, 2024, 02:18:09 pm
The lying rat yet again won't answer a simple question.

it's the same BS excuse he used to not suspend the guy in the first place. It's going to dog him for the rest of the campaign. Poor Dobbie.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31745 on: June 27, 2024, 05:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 27, 2024, 04:50:36 pm
it's the same BS excuse he used to not suspend the guy in the first place. It's going to dog him for the rest of the campaign. Poor Dobbie.
So about six more days. If this was a horse race they'd have shot him by now .
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31746 on: Today at 10:21:22 am »
This is going to be a disaster: inside the Tories chaotic election campaign

When rumours were ablaze that Rishi Sunak was about to call a snap election, one Conservative cabinet minister was asked by a colleague what was happening. No idea, he replied. Hes either going to call a snap election today, name a date for the autumn or tell everyone that AI is really, really important.

The cabinet  and most officials in Tory headquarters, which was disastrously underprepared  had been kept in the dark until almost the last moment. When Sunak did announce the election in Downing Street in the pouring rain, the move went down like a lead balloon with his colleagues.

This is going to be a disaster, one senior Conservative minister exclaimed to a Labour MP in an unguarded moment of shock. This minister went on to lose his safe seat in Thursdays election.  ;D

A few days before the election announcement back in May, he had seen Isaac Levido, the Tory campaign chief, and the strategist made clear it would be the wrong move to go for a summer poll.

But Levido had been overridden  a move that his friends made no secret of in the media afterwards. So unexpected was the date that candidates had not yet been picked in 160 seats, and the party chair, Richard Holden, was casting around for a winnable constituency for himself.

The decision to go for July had been taken by Sunak himself and his core team  Liam Booth-Smith, his chief of staff, James Forsyth, his political secretary, Craig Williams, his parliamentary aide, and Claire Coutinho, his energy secretary and former adviser. The theory they alighted on was that nobody was listening and they had to call an election to make the public start paying attention. We need to make the undecided voters notice us, one No 10 insider said.

One of the strategies was to throw out eye-catching policies, such as the return of national service, in the hope that voters would give them a second chance and look to a Sunak-led future instead of a Liz Truss and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson-tainted past.

Unfortunately, it only caught their own side off-guard. This was the start of a rupture at the centre of the Conservatives organising effort, although there had been longstanding tensions over strategy between Sunak and Levido dating back to summer last year.

From the moment the campaign was under way, Levido was the campaign director and in overall charge of the operation, with Booth-Smith ceding control to him and concentrating on work such as shaping speeches and the narrative.

The team sat in an open-plan office in Matthew Parker Street in Westminster, with Levido and his external staff, as well as party officials, alongside the Sunak-ites from No 10. A motivational campaign song, the Elvis vs JXL version of A Little Less Conversation, was blared out at opportune moments throughout the day, and koala awards were handed out to hard workers by Levido, an Australian and former protege of Lynton Crosby.

From the beginning, Tory insiders say there was a sense of blame inside Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) towards the aides from No 10 who joined them in the office  and who had made the timing decision. The sources also said CCHQ was severely lacking the presence of senior politicians in the room, with the campaign essentially run by spads [special advisers]. Only a hardcore of loyalists were left after some chose to re-enter the job market instead of volunteering to work on a doomed campaign.

Some insiders said the CCHQ officials and Sunakites from No 10 did not manage to fully gel into a well-run team. But one No 10 source disputed this, acknowledging that while Levido would have wanted more time to prepare, the campaign was integrated and ran as a really professional unit.

Few Conservative candidates appear to blame Levido for the campaign, believing him to be doing his best with Sunaks poor position in the polls, a mood for change in the country, an absence of cabinet ministers  who were having to campaign to save their own seats  and a embarrassing legacy left by Truss.

However, it was Levido who helped push the idea that the Tories needed to win over Reform voters rather than swinging towards the centre ground, where elections are traditionally fought. One senior Tory figure said Levido had told him that Tory switchers to Labour were gone and never coming back and the party needed to concentrate on the right flank voters who were flirting with Reform. This strategy might have worked with Frottage out of the race. But when the rightwinger returned as Reform leader, former Tory voters felt emboldened to opt for his full-throated anti-immigration policies rather than Sunaks pale imitation.

Sunak himself cut a lonely figure throughout the election campaign. He worked without a united front of cabinet ministers around him, and even without many of his key aides by his side  in stark contrast to Keir Starmer who travelled with a senior entourage.

The prime minister had Zoom calls with his main aides throughout the day, starting with the first at about 5.30am. But he had only a tiny team with him, including a relatively junior aide helping him prepare for events, alongside his head of operations, Lisa Lovering. At times, he was joined by Forsyth, his friend and best man at his wedding, who became his political secretary in 2022.

Big beasts such as Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, James Cleverly and Jeremy C*nt stayed firmly in the background. Oliver Dowden, a close ally of the prime minister and his deputy, appeared disfranchised and downbeat, according to one person who spent time with him.

Calling the campaign before CCHQ was ready was unforgivable, says one Tory insider. The second problem was on the manifesto front  they basically had the wrong kind of boldness. It was turning it up to 11 on things like national service being compulsory and they didnt have a good tax offer.

Sunak and some of his advisers were to blame for the disastrous decision to bring him back early from a D-day event  a move that enraged the public.

And that decision played directly into the hands of Frottage. Behind the scenes, some senior Tories were urging Sunak to seek a rapprochement with the Reform leader and some kind of understanding  like Johnson struck in 2019.

The hard-right politician hinted at the idea in an interview with the Sun. However, Sunak flatly shut it down. Frottage quickly rescinded his offer of talks and, scenting an opportunity, chose to make a comeback by standing for parliament.

It was then not directly Sunaks fault that his close aide, Craig Williams, was caught betting on the timing of the election. But there were questions about the prime ministers political judgment in not having seen the peril in failing to shut down the scandal by cutting ties with him immediately after the Guardian revealed the scandal.

Levido is said by those in CCHQ to have kept calm during these periods of turmoil. He just refused to dwell on things. Hed say, its happened and weve got to get on with things, said one campaign insider.

There were moments mid-campaign when Sunak himself became irritable and depressed  including over D-day and the gambling scandal. Several times, he left huddles with reporters with no small talk after getting a hard time.

Everyone was coming in at the crack of dawn and working really hard but all the broadcasters wanted to talk about was polls. The first four questions of every bloody interview was about the polls. Every day was a new poll showing we were 25 points behind, a No 10 adviser said.

By the final week, the prime minister and his advisers seemed resigned to the result, and he was even chirpy at points. He managed a wide smile at 4am while touring an Ocado warehouse in Bedfordshire  even while crisscrossing the home counties to visit seats with huge 20,000-plus majorities that no past leader would have needed to defend.

His bright mood was not shared by many candidates, who ranged from mentally checked-out to apoplectic. With two days to go, one senior Conservative figure let rip about how it was the worst campaign of my lifetime with no financial or practical support in marginal seats.

On the night of the election, one person inside CCHQ said there was a sense of relief that neither a Labour supermajority nor a Tory wipeout on the scale of Canada in 1993 transpired  along with regret about the loss of 200-plus seats.

It felt like there was still a foundation for us to come back in the future. It was not a result that would take 25 years to recover from. People were more bullish about things at 10.30pm than they were at 9.30pm, the adviser said. The [10pm] exit poll was the most positive poll we had for about five weeks.

Sunak himself was in his Yorkshire constituency for the result but travelled down to London in the morning, addressing the team at CCHQ at about 8am. He did a speech where he just took responsibility for all things. He said: This is on me, this is not on any of you, you all worked your socks off and should be incredibly proud of what youve done. He went round the room and thanked people individually.

Sunaks advisers insist the timing of the election would not have made a difference to the result  with people coming off fixed rate mortgages, and more small boats likely to arrive over the summer.

Instead, they date the loss of the election much further back  to the era of Truss. In one introspective moment in the final week, the prime minister appeared to point the finger in his predecessors direction too, as he said he could only play the cards Im dealt and it was not as if he had been given four aces.

One No 10 aide said: Things took a dive for us in October 2022. That was the moment it got baked in. We did what we could to try and reverse things. But when the hordes are coming over the battlements, theres only so much you can do.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/06/this-is-going-to-be-a-disaster-inside-the-tories-chaotic-election-campaign

Two things always stuck out to me during the campaign:

1 - Sunak was touring as essentially a one man band

2 - Whilst the Tories were going after Labour, their policies were clearly aimed at voters thinking of switching to Reform. This led to a dislocated campaign. Either develop centre right policies and go after Labour, or right wing policies and go after Reform. Instead hey attacked Labour policies but had nothing comparable to offer as a viable alternative. Then they left it (almost) too late to turn their full attack against Reform.

The Tories just don't know who they are anymore.
