The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!  (Read 1352901 times)

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31680 on: June 13, 2024, 04:17:14 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Quote from: Anthony on June 13, 2024, 04:10:18 pm
I see what you are getting at but think we'd need to see the other greetings for context there - seems more touchy feely than you would think and the lean back could just as easily be a longsightedness issue...
Like this?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3XPDrWqpWFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3XPDrWqpWFU</a>
Sunak looks like the worm from Richard Scarry books
Ive wondered whether we would see an outpouring of celebration if what is expected to happen in early July actually happens - I know we as a nation dont really do mass gatherings and celebrations like the French do - but I wonder whether we might see something occur - if not in London - but certainly in Red Cities - we all know the ones!

Lets be honest, its not like the country has had much to celebrate in recent years (decades) - perhaps this could be it?
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June 13, 2024, 08:19:55 pm
Ive wondered whether we would see an outpouring of celebration if what is expected to happen in early July actually happens - I know we as a nation dont really do mass gatherings and celebrations like the French do - but I wonder whether we might see something occur - if not in London - but certainly in Red Cities - we all know the ones!

Lets be honest, its not like the country has had much to celebrate in recent years (decades) - perhaps this could be it?

Depends. The exit polls come out when the polls close at 10pm, but seriously results won't be due until at least midnight. There might be some fireworks overnight and maybe some impromptu street parties the next day. :)
Popcorn's Art

The election date swung my decision to see fat boy slim with my eldest at Castlefield bowl. Hoping that's a massive party.

"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: Red Beret on June 13, 2024, 09:03:08 pm
Depends. The exit polls come out when the polls close at 10pm, but seriously results won't be due until at least midnight. There might be some fireworks overnight and maybe some impromptu street parties the next day. :)

Thats why I have taken the 5th July off work, you can sign a bit of relief at 10.00PM, but I dont think Ill be fully relaxed until the results are actually in.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: PaulF on June 13, 2024, 09:46:37 pm
The election date swung my decision to see fat boy slim with my eldest at Castlefield bowl. Hoping that's a massive party.


He will be celebrating his old school chum getting elected PM!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Beeb article on how alll Water companies across England are shitting on all.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4nn46rjej6o
Quote from: TSC on June 14, 2024, 06:24:55 am
Beeb article on how alll Water companies across England are shitting on all.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4nn46rjej6o


Ferghal Sharkeys down my neck of the woods this weekend campaigning with the local candidate against the Tory who voted for such said shite being pumped into the sea in Kent.

Might pop down and say hello to them, its not like they need to convince me, and its interesting that Cleverly was down here the other week campaigning on behalf of said incumbent who has a massive majority of excess of 20k - and thats on the line at this point in proceedings.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June 14, 2024, 07:40:49 am
Ferghal Sharkeys down my neck of the woods this weekend campaigning with the local candidate against the Tory who voted for such said shite being pumped into the sea in Kent.


That's a paragraph I never expected to read
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on June 14, 2024, 07:46:11 am
That's a paragraph I never expected to read

Having quite the second half is Mr Sharkey.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 13, 2024, 04:17:14 pm
He's such a fucking creep.

She is a racist.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June 13, 2024, 08:19:55 pm
Ive wondered whether we would see an outpouring of celebration if what is expected to happen in early July actually happens - I know we as a nation dont really do mass gatherings and celebrations like the French do - but I wonder whether we might see something occur - if not in London - but certainly in Red Cities - we all know the ones!

Lets be honest, its not like the country has had much to celebrate in recent years (decades) - perhaps this could be it?

Unlikely. There isnt much exciting about Labour.
Quote from: killer-heels on June 14, 2024, 07:30:04 pm
Unlikely. There isnt much exciting about Labour.

Well that's fair enough. I know you'll be crying if Labour win, but me and the missus have a bottle of Moet on ice and will be celebrating and drinking that and laughing at all the sad c*nts that pretend they are left, but still want Labour to lose.

Fuck the Tories.,
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 15, 2024, 09:54:17 am
Well that's fair enough. I know you'll be crying if Labour win, but me and the missus have a bottle of Moet on ice and will be celebrating and drinking that and laughing at all the sad c*nts that pretend they are left, but still want Labour to lose.

Fuck the Tories.,

How do you know what Ill be doing. Im encouraging people vote Labour in all but the exceptional cases.
Quote from: killer-heels on June 15, 2024, 10:19:43 am
How do you know what Ill be doing. Im encouraging people vote Labour in all but the exceptional cases.

Just going off your relentlessly negative posts.

But if you are encouraging people to vote Labour then good on you. At the end of the day, we all want these Tory bastards out and I'll be celebrating like mad when they get fucked off.

Fuck the Tories! Up the Reds!

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 15, 2024, 10:30:15 am
Just going off your relentlessly negative posts.

But if you are encouraging people to vote Labour then good on you. At the end of the day, we all want these Tory bastards out and I'll be celebrating like mad when they get fucked off.

Fuck the Tories! Up the Reds!



Of course we will all be celebrating, and contrary to popular belief i actually like Starmer as he is the right amount of left wing. He is however restricted by other people in his shadow cabinet.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 15, 2024, 09:54:17 am
Well that's fair enough. I know you'll be crying if Labour win, but me and the missus have a bottle of Moet on ice and will be celebrating and drinking that and laughing at all the sad c*nts that pretend they are left, but still want Labour to lose.

Fuck the Tories.,

Beautiful, fully deserved.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

I'm tempted to go and canvas for the tories in Clacton.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

BBC News - Minister: Special forces had veto on Afghan troops
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn00d2ndnlgo

Is tories lying newsworthy?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
BBC News - Minister: Special forces had veto on Afghan troops
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn00d2ndnlgo

Is tories lying newsworthy?
Makes me so proud to be British.
NAKED BOOBERY

