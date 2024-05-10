Poll

Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31480 on: May 10, 2024, 05:02:23 pm
State of the Parties has been updated. Government majority now down to 45.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31481 on: May 10, 2024, 05:08:30 pm
Quote from: filopastry on May 10, 2024, 04:06:13 pm
He has but I think that is a different situation, he at least joined earlier in the Parliament where it doesn't look as much as if you are just jumping ship to save yourself, its a bit different at this stage in the Parliament, when time is getting shorter for a miracle to save this horrible govt

Plus unusually at the time I did see reports that he worked pretty well with Labour locally, its very different to someone like Elphicke.

Perhaps Im gettjng you wrong but Elphicke isnt standing at the next GE, so shes not looking to save herself. 
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31482 on: May 10, 2024, 06:01:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 04:30:12 pm
Unfortunately, I think 'the public' are less and less able to / inclined to try to use solid reasoning and debate.  Soundbites, memes and lots of forms of instant gratification feed the mind nowadays. It's all takeaways and ready meals and not a home cooked meal.
I think the country really lost it's way around 2016 when the likes of Gove argued we've had enough of experts to dismiss any evidence to highlight the negatives of Brexit. someone should grab him by the collar and throw him out of Parliament as it took us into the Gutter. Nazi slogans followed. Will of the people and Enemies of the people. someone on TV the other week mentioned what we debated years ago, the Hard right studied Nazi propaganda to win over the public. I remember saying it at the time. if anyone wonders whether they would have fell for Nazi propaganda back in the 30s/ 40s then they would have if they supported the Will of the People slogans. all of this destroyed honest informed debate. anytime things looked bad for leave in the debates up would pop politicians like Anne Widdicombe shouting at them for treating leave supporters like idiots. they know what they voted for didn't you looking at the audience, they loved it and clapped and cheered, all this was to stifle debate, fact was remain MPs never once talked to leave supporters like idiots, they knew they would take a hammering if they did but the idiots loved it. ive always wondered why this only ever happens in politics. I never thought all leave supporters were idiots, that doesn't even make sense. 15 mill or whatever it was all can't be idiots but they definitely fell for bullsh.. that insulted their intelligence. it's hard to explain. only explanation I can think of is personality, some people are negative and cynical and this affects their opinions on politicians. just like the nutty Trumpers, they think they are the ones who are clued up on the world.
I loved Starmers approach on politics, he didn't just come up with the views he has recently, I think he's formed them over many years like the rest of us. he's the first Labour leader who has attempted to tackle the all as bad as eachother ignorance which also stifled debate. pissed me off for decades yet it was never mentioned in the past. he's done the same as Biden by taking Ideology out the argument which also pissed me off. why are policys to help people ive always viewed as doing something decent seen as Socialist. it's about arguing to do something based on decency not ideology, we are now turning a corner, we can debate Nationalisation because it's about decency, people being able to afford to heat their homes. clean water etc. we can debate these things without being called Communists.
I think the country has started to debate better now, Starmers contribution to this doesn't seem to get acknowledged which is a shame but I think people are more willing to listen to decent arguments these days.  we will just have to accept there will always be the gullible of course.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31483 on: May 10, 2024, 06:02:33 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 05:08:30 pm
Perhaps Im gettjng you wrong but Elphicke isnt standing at the next GE, so shes not looking to save herself. 

Depends what Starmer has promised her ( Peerage perhaps or parachuted into a safe seat:

He Should also start his next PR session singing ' Here We Are Gathering Nuts in May'
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31484 on: May 10, 2024, 06:23:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 05:08:30 pm
Perhaps Im gettjng you wrong but Elphicke isnt standing at the next GE, so shes not looking to save herself. 

Sorry yes that was my point, if somebody jumped ship now and expected to run as a Labour candidate to save their skin at the next election, I would need a fair amount of convincing that their values were compatible with being a Labour MP.#

For the last 2 that came over, that wasn't the case as they aren't running again
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31485 on: May 10, 2024, 06:43:02 pm
Quote from: filopastry on May 10, 2024, 06:23:05 pm
Sorry yes that was my point, if somebody jumped ship now and expected to run as a Labour candidate to save their skin at the next election, I would need a fair amount of convincing that their values were compatible with being a Labour MP.#

For the last 2 that came over, that wasn't the case as they aren't running again

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31486 on: May 10, 2024, 06:47:06 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on May 10, 2024, 06:02:33 pm
Depends what Starmer has promised her ( Peerage perhaps or parachuted into a safe seat:

He Should also start his next PR session singing ' Here We Are Gathering Nuts in May'
I dont think shes had any promises, but then he loves a change of direction. I think its a nod to the Brexit/ERG  that they can vote Labour

What she gets out of it remains to be seen
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31487 on: May 11, 2024, 10:11:06 am
Conservatives mark 200 constituencies as vulnerable in next general election

Exclusive: Even seats with majorities of over 15,000 are deemed at risk and needing extra support from party HQ

Quote
The Conservative party is quietly pouring extra resources into dozens of Tory-held seats deemed at risk at the next general election, including one with a 17,000 majority.

As many as 200 constituencies held by Conservative MPs have been marked as vulnerable and worthy of extra support from party HQ, including Weston-super-Mare in Somerset. The seaside town has been held since 2005 by the Conservative MP John Penrose, who was re-elected in 2019 with a majority of 17,121.

It demonstrates that the Conservative party is taking a significantly more defensive approach to the election than it has admitted publicly, and that hitherto safe seats with sizeable majorities are now deemed at risk.

The Tories have long officially pursued an 80:20 election strategy, focused on defending their 80 most marginal seats and aiming to win 20 target seats from the opposition.

But the number of Tory constituencies marked as vulnerable and given extra support has risen from 80 to about 200 in recent months, according to a senior party source. It means the party is extending its defensive strategy to seats with hefty majorities of 15,000 or more.

The party did not deny the 200-seat figure. A spokesperson said: Only the Conservatives have a plan to deliver for the country and thats why we are supporting all our MPs and candidates across the country.

A party official stressed that its 80:20 list had always been flexible.

The Conservatives suffered heavy losses at the local elections in England earlier in May.

Labour has pointed to the wide range of places where it made gains, including the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Essex, as evidence that it was on track to perform well in a general election.

Rishi Sunak has said the results show the country is on course for a hung parliament. Isaac Levido, the Australian political strategist who is masterminding the Conservative campaign, presented his assessment to cabinet last week and argued that the election would be closer than the polls suggested.

But independent pollsters including John Curtice say Labour is on course to win a majority. A YouGov poll last week gave Labour a 30-point poll lead, its largest since Liz Truss was prime minister.

A grassroots survey by the ConservativeHome website found that two-thirds of members thought the party should not target any opposition-held seats and instead be focused on holding as much ground as possible.

Since the 2019 election, the Conservatives majority has been reduced from 80 to just 38 after a series of defections and byelections.


Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/11/uk-conservatives-mark-200-constituencies-as-vulnerable-in-next-general-election
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,722
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #31488 on: Today at 07:14:41 am
Good to see John Oliver torching Sunak's Rwanda policy last night. Hopefully he does a segment on the Tories electoral destruction, assuming it's not overshadowed by events in the US.
