I don't know if this is true but it's something I never thought of when the Torys bang on about record funding for the NHS. am sure we will hear more if it is true.Torys added the cost of all the dodgy PPE contracts to the NHS budget to claim the NHS has record funding under the Torys.On the occasion of the Local Election next week I will share this post by ⁦@danielgoyal⁩ again and again.There you have it: 👇🏼 The Truth about the #ToryCorruption in one Tweet. And this is just about the PPE VIP Lane. Kindly think of this when you go to the ballot box.