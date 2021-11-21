Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Libertine

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 05:16:58 pm
Tory MP Dan Poulter defects to Labour.

But standing down at next election.
TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm
:lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Bincey

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 05:47:48 pm
Mad that he's been a Dr and it's taken until now for him to see the light.
TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 05:47:48 pm
Mad that he's been a Dr and it's taken until now for him to see the light.
Absolutely.

Doctors used to be about 90% Tory. Thatcher changed that and now Tory doctors are extremely rare.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm
Absolutely.

Doctors used to be about 90% Tory. Thatcher changed that and now Tory doctors are extremely rare.

My mp is one. Feels like an oxymoron - Tory doctor
sheepfest

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 06:53:50 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 05:47:48 pm
Mad that he's been a Dr and it's taken until now for him to see the light.
Indeed.

Just spent the afternoon at Alder Hey with wonderful staff and care for a day surgery case. We all need to fight to protect our NHS from these vultures.
duvva 💅

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 07:10:47 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:16:58 pm
Tory MP Dan Poulter defects to Labour.

But standing down at next election.
How does this work? I live in this constituency and he has a massive majority, one that I doubted hed lose at the next election.

Presume the Tories will put someone else up against him. Should at least make it interesting, instead of the usual Tory landslide here
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 07:28:38 pm
I don't know if this is true but it's something I never thought of when the Torys bang on about record funding for the NHS.  am sure we will hear more if it is true.

Torys added the cost of all the dodgy PPE contracts to the NHS budget to claim the NHS has record funding under the Torys.


On the occasion of the Local Election next week I will share this post by  ⁦
@danielgoyal
⁩ again and again.

There you have it: 👇🏼 The Truth about the #ToryCorruption in one Tweet. And this is just about the PPE VIP Lane. Kindly think of this when you go to the ballot box.

https://twitter.com/MatthiasMuell15/status/1783720851684085973

It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 08:30:29 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:10:47 pm
How does this work? I live in this constituency and he has a massive majority, one that I doubted hed lose at the next election.

Presume the Tories will put someone else up against him. Should at least make it interesting, instead of the usual Tory landslide here
Boundary changes, hed be touch and go at the next election
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 08:32:33 pm
Hes doing the breakfast interviews tomorrow too. Ouch!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:16:58 pm
Tory MP Dan Poulter defects to Labour.

But standing down at next election.

Just call the election and fuck off to wherever you pay the least tax, Sunak.
killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 08:55:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
Just call the election and fuck off to wherever you pay the least tax, Sunak.

He has his next job lined up in California.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Rob Galloway
@DrRobgalloway
Dan Poulter was an ex junior dr of mine and literally brought in every policy that has destroyed the NHS

He is joining  the Labour Party so that post election he can be a medical advisor to the next Labour government.

It worries me what advice  he will give

@Keir_Starmer
 if you want a passionately pro  nhs doctor I'd be happy to advise.

I've also  spent my career trying to help the nhs not destroy it.

https://twitter.com/drrobgalloway/status/1784315930920489027

Politicians who swap parties, particularly to parties that are (in theory anyway) ideologically opposed, are among the lowest of the low. Zero principles whatsoever, driven entirely by self interest. Pretty shameful that someone who was happy to vote through Tory policies for the last 14 years is now welcome in the Labour party.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:13:21 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Rob Galloway
@DrRobgalloway
Dan Poulter was an ex junior dr of mine and literally brought in every policy that has destroyed the NHS

He is joining  the Labour Party so that post election he can be a medical advisor to the next Labour government.

It worries me what advice  he will give

@Keir_Starmer
 if you want a passionately pro  nhs doctor I'd be happy to advise.

I've also  spent my career trying to help the nhs not destroy it.

https://twitter.com/drrobgalloway/status/1784315930920489027

Politicians who swap parties, particularly to parties that are (in theory anyway) ideologically opposed, are among the lowest of the low. Zero principles whatsoever, driven entirely by self interest. Pretty shameful that someone who was happy to vote through Tory policies for the last 14 years is now welcome in the Labour party.

Id agree to a degree in that a rat is a rat, if they can do it to someone else they can do it to you. Now I know nothing of Dr Galloway, but I do find it slightly ironic that hes accusing Poulter of jumping ship because he wants a job, and in the very same post Galloway is himself offering his services.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
