So, the plan at the moment is to shift the idea of the state looking after you, to the state actively wanting to force you to work (The American model again)



Decisions for signing people off, for instance, would be taken from a body that wants you to be well, that wants you to get better and wants to support you and wants to move those medical decisions about your welfare to a body that is employed to save money for the government. They don't care if you're well, they just want you to work or die. They don't want to support you and they absolutely don't want anything but what is 'good' for the economy and the state.



The American model again. Which is the same terminology used by many Tories - including the book that was written about privatising the NHS and moving to the American model.



I said years and years ago that this whole idea of the Tories, Brexit and their assault on Human Rights and other elements is the UK becoming a mini-me USA where we have no rights, we have no NHS (Except for an insurance model which doesn't allow you to be insured if you need it) and we are all forced to work until we die while the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.



Sick people, disabled people, people with mental health issues are not going to be cared about in the slightest and the Tories would rather they work til they die or just die.



That's actually evil.



But Labour are the same as the Tories. Right. Ok.