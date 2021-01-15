Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1295180 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30880 on: Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm
Mogg will be my Portillo moment, watching that odeious stuck up nanny's boy get the boot will be pure joy
It's possible if people vote tactically. add Reform and it could happen. will be brilliant watching his face when the results announced.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30881 on: Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm
It's possible if people vote tactically. add Reform and it could happen. will be brilliant watching his face when the results announced.

according to electoral calculus there's a 79% chance of Labour winning the seat

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/calcwork23.py?seat=Somerset%20North%20East%20and%20Hanham
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30882 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm
according to electoral calculus there's a 79% chance of Labour winning the seat

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/calcwork23.py?seat=Somerset%20North%20East%20and%20Hanham
Oh,  now thats a shame isnt it?
What time do they normally report their results?
Might need to set my alarm for that one.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30883 on: Yesterday at 10:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm
according to electoral calculus there's a 79% chance of Labour winning the seat

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/calcwork23.py?seat=Somerset%20North%20East%20and%20Hanham
Nanny will be so upset!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30884 on: Yesterday at 10:15:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
Oh,  now thats a shame isnt it?
What time do they normally report their results?
Might need to set my alarm for that one.
Not going to be there to enjoy it in person?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30885 on: Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:15:08 pm
Not going to be there to enjoy it in person?
Ive googled it.
Its 4.30am.

Might set the alarm.

Could they hit just so one good thing and hold th election on a holiday? 

Fuck the tories
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30886 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm
according to electoral calculus there's a 79% chance of Labour winning the seat

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/calcwork23.py?seat=Somerset%20North%20East%20and%20Hanham
;D   It's a new seat with new boundaries, that's fantastic.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30887 on: Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
;D   It's a new seat with new boundaries, that's fantastic.
yes I wonder who / what he'll blame if he does lose. It won't be his fault that's for sure!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30888 on: Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm
yes I wonder who / what he'll blame if he does lose. It won't be his fault that's for sure!
This is a protest vote for stabbing Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in the back.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30889 on: Yesterday at 10:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm
according to electoral calculus there's a 79% chance of Labour winning the seat

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/calcwork23.py?seat=Somerset%20North%20East%20and%20Hanham

I'm not convinced turnout will be as high as predicted in that. ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30890 on: Yesterday at 10:39:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm
Ive googled it.
Its 4.30am.

Might set the alarm.

Could they hit just so one good thing and hold th election on a holiday? 

Fuck the tories

If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.

May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.

Who's in?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30891 on: Yesterday at 10:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:39:56 pm
If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.

May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.

Who's in?
That could be over 300 shots?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30892 on: Yesterday at 10:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:39:56 pm
If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.

May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.

Who's in?
I cant stay up all night. I pre just neve had that in me. I need my sleep.
I have to work Fridays mate!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30893 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:39:56 pm
If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.

May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.

Who's in?

Im in!

I cant remember the reason why but I was off school the day after the 1997 election but for whatever reason I was off school and I stayed up until about 6 in the morning watching the results come in and was absolutely over the moon, I was only 15 at the time (born in 1982) so all Id known in government was those born to rule, pig fucking wankers in charge and it was just great even at that age just to have some hope and optimism back in the country and since then and even now I always make sure that I take the day after the election off work so I can stay up all night in the hope its another 1997 and will definitely do the same again this year.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30894 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 pm »
Exit polls will determine whether I stay up all night to watch the Tory misery.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30895 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:20:24 pm
Exit polls will determine whether I stay up all night to watch the Tory misery.

Bloody fair weather, glory hunting supporters!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30896 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:20:24 pm
Exit polls will determine whether I stay up all night to watch the Tory misery.
the only time Ive ever done all nighters is when my two were born, my wife was ill with sepsis and I had both with me in the lounge watching obscure Olympic sports from the Beijing olympics. 4 nights in a row.  Nearly died my self.
Thank god it wasnt triplets
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30897 on: Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:39:56 pm
If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.

May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.

Who's in?

1997, two four hour VHS tapes on long play. What I couldn't watch on the night I recorded and caught up with the next day. I stayed up long enough to see Portillo lose his seat, which as I recall was just prior to Labour getting their overall majority.

I don't know how much of this I might watch live on the night, but I'm praying it goes up on a torrent after the fact. I get the feeling I will want to rewatch it for years.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30898 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm
1997, two four hour VHS tapes on long play. What I couldn't watch on the night I recorded and caught up with the next day. I stayed up long enough to see Portillo lose his seat, which as I recall was just prior to Labour getting their overall majority.

I don't know how much of this I might watch live on the night, but I'm praying it goes up on a torrent after the fact. I get the feeling I will want to rewatch it for years.

I watched the Portillo result live, not just watching him lose but lose to am openly gay man (knowing how much the Tories hated minorities) was absolutely marvellous, was worth staying up for that alone.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30899 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 pm »
More on Johnson and Maduro the Venezuela dictator. The Labour Party turns on the heat.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/28/boris-johnson-nicolas-maduro-meeting-labour
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30900 on: Today at 03:32:04 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:39:56 pm
If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.

May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.

Who's in?
I'll definitely be up!


I stayed up until Labour got over the line in 1997, think I went to bed about 4:30, was moving house on the Friday and I was driving a 7.5 tonne with air brakes for the first time whilst knackered!

Worth it though
