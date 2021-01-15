If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.
May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.
Who's in?
1997, two four hour VHS tapes on long play. What I couldn't watch on the night I recorded and caught up with the next day. I stayed up long enough to see Portillo lose his seat, which as I recall was just prior to Labour getting their overall majority.
I don't know how much of this I might watch live on the night, but I'm praying it goes up on a torrent after the fact. I get the feeling I will want to rewatch it for years.