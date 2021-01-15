If the current polling holds then I'll 100% be up all night, I was just too young to see '97 in properly, though I did stay up all night in 2017 after the exit poll landed but was wrecked the next day at work.



May well book this one off and stay up taking shots every time a sitting pillock in a blue rosette has to stand there looking glum. Doubles when Reform or the Lib Dems beat them to 2nd place.



Who's in?



Im in!I cant remember the reason why but I was off school the day after the 1997 election but for whatever reason I was off school and I stayed up until about 6 in the morning watching the results come in and was absolutely over the moon, I was only 15 at the time (born in 1982) so all Id known in government was those born to rule, pig fucking wankers in charge and it was just great even at that age just to have some hope and optimism back in the country and since then and even now I always make sure that I take the day after the election off work so I can stay up all night in the hope its another 1997 and will definitely do the same again this year.