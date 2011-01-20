Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30840 on: Today at 11:10:37 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:47:13 am
Yep, fuck swimming in that and we should be able to swim in our rivers for all but the worst of situations.

c*nts have been taking the piss for years.

You mean they've been pouring the piss.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,749
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30841 on: Today at 11:14:45 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:58:16 am
Biggest no brainer of all time.  It pays for itself and it's popular with pretty much every demographic, even Tory voters and Brexiters.  It's rare that something makes practical, economic and political sense all at the same time.

Mad that none of the parties seem to want to touch it.

To buy them out will cost a lot of money so the question is where will it come from, but as I said before if Thames Water goes under then I can see the others following and as they go under they should be nationalised, no compensation for shareholders and none for it creditors. If you or I invest in anything there is always a warning that you may lose some or all of your capital and if you do the state doesnt ride to your rescue, no reason why the people involved in Thames Water should be treated any different.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30842 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,749
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30843 on: Today at 11:36:12 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:09 am
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?

A Tory government might step in to keep Thames Water afloat (pardon the pun), but from a Labour point of view is it a bad idea to let it hit the wall? They can very easily pin the whole blame on the Tories, not just Thatcher for the privatisation but the last 14 years of them thats allowed this to happen under their watch. Its a political goal asking to be scored Id say.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30844 on: Today at 11:40:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:36:12 am
A Tory government might step in to keep Thames Water afloat (pardon the pun), but from a Labour point of view is it a bad idea to let it hit the wall? They can very easily pin the whole blame on the Tories, not just Thatcher for the privatisation but the last 14 years of them thats allowed this to happen under their watch. Its a political goal asking to be scored Id say.

100% and bring it back under public ownership.....show the model can work and the force compulsory purchase orders for the remainder of them (unless they too hit the wall before that happens)

Water is not a commerce, it's a necessity.
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,756
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30845 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:36:12 am
A Tory government might step in to keep Thames Water afloat (pardon the pun), but from a Labour point of view is it a bad idea to let it hit the wall? They can very easily pin the whole blame on the Tories, not just Thatcher for the privatisation but the last 14 years of them thats allowed this to happen under their watch. Its a political goal asking to be scored Id say.

I would guess the bigger issue is who is sitting on the other side of the debt
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30846 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:46:44 am
Water privatisation has been the biggest disaster of them all.  Why would you want to privatise your critical infrastructure?  It's nuts!

The case for renationalisation across the board, has never been stronger.
Thatcher told us the answer to that question, "Privatisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices."
Yes it's a load of boll.... I thought it was a load of boll at the time as well, nothing has changed my mind since. problem was the left made the wrong argument to fight privatisation, they actually made it easier for the Torys arguing Clause 4. Ideology argument instead of the argument being made today.  :butt

IMO One of the main reasons the Torys wanted privatisation is to absolve themselves from any responsibility for keeping these services running efficiently. the cost of running these services efficiently and the prices they charge etc.
Any problems with Electricity. Gas or water then blame those companies not the government.
The same applies today but we are in a worse position, the Water companies never had any debt when they were privatises, they are in massive debt now, investment is going to cost a fortune so Nationalisation will cost a lot of money, it will mean higher prices, am not saying it still shouldn't happen but Labour will face serious scrutiny on many questions.
Labour  are going to inherit a sh,.. run down country, it's going to cost £100s of billions to fix, get used to it.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,636
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30847 on: Today at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:09 am
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?

No. 
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30848 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:14:45 am
To buy them out will cost a lot of money so the question is where will it come from, but as I said before if Thames Water goes under then I can see the others following and as they go under they should be nationalised, no compensation for shareholders and none for it creditors. If you or I invest in anything there is always a warning that you may lose some or all of your capital and if you do the state doesnt ride to your rescue, no reason why the people involved in Thames Water should be treated any different.
Well the simple answer is that it would require borrowing.  But borrowing to invest in something so beneficial that pays for itself in a few years shouldn't really be controversial.  And in this case I don't think it really is, it's the one thing where pretty much everyone supports nationalisation.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,608
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30849 on: Today at 12:11:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:09 am
I don't think the government of any colour would let it get to the stage of bankruptcy.  Too many vested interests and they'll suddenly realise that water is an essential commodity so the water companies must be propped up at any cost for eternity.

Has any other country in the world privatised its entire water infrastructure?

We are the only country in the world with a fully privatised water network.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30850 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:04:26 pm
Well the simple answer is that it would require borrowing. But borrowing to invest in something so beneficial that pays for itself in a few years shouldn't really be controversial. And in this case I don't think it really is, it's the one thing where pretty much everyone supports nationalisation.
Are you sure about that, we not only have to borrow to compensate the share holders, we also have to borrow billions in new investment, the investment will mean we will have clean water and no pollution, I don't see any profits being made in a few years.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30851 on: Today at 01:03:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:25:26 pm
Are you sure about that, we not only have to borrow to compensate the share holders, we also have to borrow billions in new investment, the investment will mean we will have clean water and no pollution, I don't see any profits being made in a few years.
It's hard to find accurate figures on what it would cost because of the politics involved, but these companies have been paying out £2bn a year on average in dividends since privatisation.  Throw in savings in executive pay, cheaper public sector borrowing etc. and the money is all there.

The other approach I like is giving OFWAT the power to take shares instead of issuing fines, and doing it over time.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,636
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30852 on: Today at 01:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:03:24 pm
It's hard to find accurate figures on what it would cost because of the politics involved, but these companies have been paying out £2bn a year on average in dividends since privatisation.  Throw in savings in executive pay, cheaper public sector borrowing etc. and the money is all there.

The other approach I like is giving OFWAT the power to take shares instead of issuing fines, and doing it over time.

They are too close to the water companies, that's one of the big issues.  Many people work for both, and socialise together, etc.

The regulators need to be disbanded or reformed, too.

Renationalisation would pay for itself, I agree.  People have been brain washed into thinking it costs too much, for the past 40 years.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,608
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30853 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
The fact that its happening to Thames water and South west is at risk is absolutely ideal. Thames Water is massive and a 40% hike in bills will really ramp up the political pressure.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,608
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30854 on: Today at 01:14:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:25:26 pm
Are you sure about that, we not only have to borrow to compensate the share holders, we also have to borrow billions in new investment, the investment will mean we will have clean water and no pollution, I don't see any profits being made in a few years.

If they collapse and go to the wall is the best outcome. If its still in state ownership by the time Labour get in charge then i expect them to keep it nationalised.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,636
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30855 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:14:35 pm
If they collapse and go to the wall is the best outcome. If its still in state ownership by the time Labour get in charge then i expect them to keep it nationalised.

Thames is by far the largest of the water companies, if they go, hopefully, others will follow.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30856 on: Today at 01:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:03:24 pm
It's hard to find accurate figures on what it would cost because of the politics involved, but these companies have been paying out £2bn a year on average in dividends since privatisation.  Throw in savings in executive pay, cheaper public sector borrowing etc. and the money is all there.

The other approach I like is giving OFWAT the power to take shares instead of issuing fines, and doing it over time.
Yeah, nobody disputes this but you were saying the government will be able to nationalise the water companies and update the water system and it will all be paid for by the profits in a few years, that doesn't sound correct to me.
It will take far more than a few yrs profits to Nationalise and update the whole water system.
If updating our water system was the only problem Labour had to sort out then it wouldn't be that big of a problem. the problem is everything's been run down to the bone, our railways need a fortune in investment. the NHS, energy companies.
I find it annoying to be honest. the people who helped create this mess are going to be the biggest critics of Labour for not fixing it in a few yrs, this is the price of letting idiots take control for a few yrs.

I would be a bit more aggressive punishing the people who are responsible for running our water companies.
If I took a drum of contaminated liquid and dumped it into the sea or local river etc I would probably be sent to prison if the pollution became serious, the water company bosses did far worse than this, they ran pipes into the sea so they could dump toxic liquid continually over years. once is a emergency, doing it continually over years is a choice. ive heard the excuses but they just tell us the system wasn't fit to cope, it was the bosses responsibility to fix it.
The water companies chose to tuck the profits into the share holders and bosses back pockets over many years, they basically run down the whole water system over many years so they could tuck the profits into their back pockets.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,756
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30857 on: Today at 01:41:23 pm »
Its a huge regulatory failure from Ofwat as, a lot of our regulators seem completely toothless
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,626
  • Red since '64
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30858 on: Today at 01:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:03:24 pm
It's hard to find accurate figures on what it would cost because of the politics involved, but these companies have been paying out £2bn a year on average in dividends since privatisation.  Throw in savings in executive pay, cheaper public sector borrowing etc. and the money is all there.

The other approach I like is giving OFWAT the power to take shares instead of issuing fines, and doing it over time.

Anything beginning OF needs binning/totally re-forming should Labour win the election.

Its clear as crystal that not one of the watchdogs has the teeth, or the necessary impartiality needed to police privatised utilities.

Thatchers obsession with Freedmans free the markets and competition will do the rest ideology has done immeasurable damage. Some basic human needs are too important for profit to be a primary concern - unfettered, poorly regulated capitalism is a scourge.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,749
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30859 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:42:33 am
I would guess the bigger issue is who is sitting on the other side of the debt

Again, thats the same for everyone else. When banks and institutes lend money they charge interest as a reward for the risk they are taking in lending the money in the knowledge that it might not be paid back. This time the risk might materialise.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,636
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30860 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:41:23 pm
Its a huge regulatory failure from Ofwat as, a lot of our regulators seem completely toothless

They are toothless by design.  And when they do have the regulations and law behind them, they do not enforce them.  The system is way too cosy!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:57 pm by Red-Soldier »
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,742
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30861 on: Today at 02:46:45 pm »
It was always bollocks this competition shit. Was I supposed to get the 0645 from Oban to Glasgow because it was cheaper than the Liverpool to Nottingham (please don't fact check, I'm just making a point). As for water, what exactly is the competition? I've tried Whisky but it's very expensive especially when doing your washing. Labour should somehow take it all back, you know, take control, but you know what happens next when the tories get back in, after the public has paid for all the upgrades.

Pissed off, of Wimbledon
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30862 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:46:45 pm
It was always bollocks this competition shit. Was I supposed to get the 0645 from Oban to Glasgow because it was cheaper than the Liverpool to Nottingham (please don't fact check, I'm just making a point). As for water, what exactly is the competition? I've tried Whisky but it's very expensive especially when doing your washing. Labour should somehow take it all back, you know, take control, but you know what happens next when the tories get back in, after the public has paid for all the upgrades.

Pissed off, of Wimbledon
FTFY
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,324
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30863 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:36:26 pm
They are toothless by design.  And when they do have the regulations and law behind them, they do not enforce them.  The system is way too cosy!

Which is why an "independent" regulator for the Premier League is equally pointless.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30864 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
The numbers involved are absolutely scandalous/cruminal. More than £7bn in dividends taken out using loans. In some years, the dividends were many times actual turnover. If Joe Public did that, theyd be accused of fraud.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,749
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30865 on: Today at 03:30:31 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:41:23 pm
Its a huge regulatory failure from Ofwat as, a lot of our regulators seem completely toothless

Its not that they are toothless, they have teeth from what I have read its just their willingness (or lack of willingness) to actually bite and not keeping their eye on what the water companies are doing.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
