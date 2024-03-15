But by your logic they already are in the centre are they not? If Reform are there and they are the proper right then Tories are left of that. I dont see how in the next election cycle they go back to a supposed centrist platform.



People may not like to hear this but they are not wildly different than Labour when it comes to policy are they? If you think they are then what are these policies? Its more likely that they shift to the right and shift back again when they lose the election after this one.



No idea how you thought that. ive been calling these Torys far right lying populists, they have to get rid of those MPs or at least relegate them to the backbenches. Braverman and Patel have been a disaster for the Torys, Liz Truss shouldn't be anywhere near power. Sunaks compromised himself being in a right wing straight jacket.Yes, that's exactly what am saying, the Torys wont move to the center before the next election, it's impossible before as they haven't got the credibility to do it, the MPs with power know no other way, they are talentless populists. assuming they are hammered then the change will come when they look at what went wrong. they see the reaction to the lies all the time, the public laugh at them , they mock them, they are hardly going to say the problem was we weren't too extreme, we needed to lie and con voters with more populists policys.