Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 765 766 767 768 769 [770]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1290485 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30760 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
One of the campaign aims I believe should be sent is if people want to see a end to the selfish corrupt incompetent Torys then a message has to be sent to them by the Public, that message is Annihilation at the election, I don't care of your center left or far left if you really want to see change for the good then destroying the far right populists has to be a part of that goal. I obviously want Labour to win the election but a small Labour majority wont force the Torys to change course. they will be back again at the next election, they need to be taught a lesson they will never forget. A small majority will not be a game changer for me.
Everyone has to get out and vote to send this message.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,574
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30761 on: Today at 01:21:39 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
One of the campaign aims I believe should be sent is if people want to see a end to the selfish corrupt incompetent Torys then a message has to be sent to them by the Public, that message is Annihilation at the election, I don't care of your center left or far left if you really want to see change for the good then destroying the far right populists has to be a part of that goal. I obviously want Labour to win the election but a small Labour majority wont force the Torys to change course. they will be back again at the next election, they need to be taught a lesson they will never forget. A small majority will not be a game changer for me.
Everyone has to get out and vote to send this message.

What makes you think the Tories changing will be for the better? If they get destroyed then its more likely that they pivot further right.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30762 on: Today at 01:36:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:39 am
What makes you think the Tories changing will be for the better? If they get destroyed then its more likely that they pivot further right.
Moving towards the center would be a change for the better,  the change will come when the following election comes along and it's time to pick new candidates so we are talking a year or 2 before the election after next. going back to being Pro EU.
We will have to disagree over moving further to the right, that's never added up for me. now Reforms come along it makes it even more unlikely. out promising Reform is impossible.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,574
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30763 on: Today at 01:47:59 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:36:14 am
Moving towards the center would be a change for the better,  the change will come when the following election comes along and it's time to pick new candidates so we are talking a year or 2 before the election after next. going back to being Pro EU.
We will have to disagree over moving further to the right, that's never added up for me. now Reforms come along it makes it even more unlikely. out promising Reform is impossible.

But by your logic they already are in the centre are they not? If Reform are there and they are the proper right then Tories are left of that. I dont see how in the next election cycle they go back to a supposed centrist platform.

People may not like to hear this but they are not wildly different than Labour when it comes to policy are they? If you think they are then what are these policies? Its more likely that they shift to the right and shift back again when they lose the election after this one.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30764 on: Today at 01:50:23 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 23, 2024, 08:35:23 am
Dont know who that guy is or if he also called for folk to be shot.
Just another racist donating to politicians except Starmer knew about his racism beforehand and turned a blind eye. A bit like some of his fans ;)
I reckon youll hear more about him nearer the election along with Petie Mandelson visits to Epteins home, island and cell...Lets face it Milliband tripped on a stage,ate some bacon and we ended up with Spameron.   ::)
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30765 on: Today at 02:01:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:59 am
But by your logic they already are in the centre are they not? If Reform are there and they are the proper right then Tories are left of that. I dont see how in the next election cycle they go back to a supposed centrist platform.

People may not like to hear this but they are not wildly different than Labour when it comes to policy are they? If you think they are then what are these policies? Its more likely that they shift to the right and shift back again when they lose the election after this one.
No idea how you thought that. ive been calling these Torys far right lying populists, they have to get rid of those MPs or at least relegate them to the backbenches. Braverman and Patel have been a disaster for the Torys, Liz Truss shouldn't be anywhere near power. Sunaks compromised himself being in a right wing straight jacket. 
Yes, that's exactly what am saying, the Torys wont move to the center before the next election, it's impossible before as they haven't got the credibility to do it, the MPs with power know no other way, they are talentless populists. assuming they are hammered then the change will come when they look at what went wrong. they see the reaction to the lies all the time, the public laugh at them , they mock them, they are hardly going to say the problem was we weren't too extreme, we needed to lie and con voters with more populists policys.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30766 on: Today at 07:44:11 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:50:23 am
Just another racist donating to politicians except Starmer knew about his racism beforehand and turned a blind eye. A bit like some of his fans ;)
I reckon youll hear more about him nearer the election along with Petie Mandelson visits to Epteins home, island and cell...Lets face it Milliband tripped on a stage,ate some bacon and we ended up with Spameron.   ::)

Out of courtesy I googled the guy you referred to.  Google returned 2 results as follows.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Abrahams_(computer_programmer)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Abrahams_(businessman)

I assume its the second one you refer to.  Only content there re race is when he accused the Labour Party of antisemitism back in the day.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:47:51 am by TSC »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,735
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30767 on: Today at 08:30:02 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:44:11 am
I assume its the second one you refer to.  Only content there re race is when he accused the Labour Party of antisemitism back in the day.

Seems to have made some Islamophobic tweets back in the day. I haven't found an itemised list but a Guardian article from late 2020 reads thus (the links in the article to the specific tweets suggest they are all now deleted):

Quote
However, Muslim groups, pointing to online comments by Abrahams, have raised the alarm over his renewed links to the Labour leadership. Abrahams tweets included suggestions that Muslims have mixed loyalties, that conservative Muslim culture is inherently violent, and that Muslim youth have a propensity for suicide.

Dont think I know how to divide political Islam from moderates and fundamentalists, Abrahams posted in 2013. It is the very nature of the beast!

As recently as this January, he tweeted the claim that while Israel was a brand new hi-tech state with new inventions to benefit mankind its close neighbours chose terrorism and invented suicide bombers.

It's not clear from this article how he's "renewed links to the Labour leadership" apart from confirming that he stopped donating in 2016 and had started donating again after Starmer became leader.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:32:43 am by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30768 on: Today at 08:42:37 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,574
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30769 on: Today at 08:47:47 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 765 766 767 768 769 [770]   Go Up
« previous next »
 