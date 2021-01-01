Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Online oldfordie

Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
One of the campaign aims I believe should be sent is if people want to see a end to the selfish corrupt incompetent Torys then a message has to be sent to them by the Public, that message is Annihilation at the election, I don't care of your center left or far left if you really want to see change for the good then destroying the far right populists has to be a part of that goal. I obviously want Labour to win the election but a small Labour majority wont force the Torys to change course. they will be back again at the next election, they need to be taught a lesson they will never forget. A small majority will not be a game changer for me.
Everyone has to get out and vote to send this message.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

Today at 01:21:39 am
One of the campaign aims I believe should be sent is if people want to see a end to the selfish corrupt incompetent Torys then a message has to be sent to them by the Public, that message is Annihilation at the election, I don't care of your center left or far left if you really want to see change for the good then destroying the far right populists has to be a part of that goal. I obviously want Labour to win the election but a small Labour majority wont force the Torys to change course. they will be back again at the next election, they need to be taught a lesson they will never forget. A small majority will not be a game changer for me.
Everyone has to get out and vote to send this message.

What makes you think the Tories changing will be for the better? If they get destroyed then its more likely that they pivot further right.
