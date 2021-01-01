One of the campaign aims I believe should be sent is if people want to see a end to the selfish corrupt incompetent Torys then a message has to be sent to them by the Public, that message is Annihilation at the election, I don't care of your center left or far left if you really want to see change for the good then destroying the far right populists has to be a part of that goal. I obviously want Labour to win the election but a small Labour majority wont force the Torys to change course. they will be back again at the next election, they need to be taught a lesson they will never forget. A small majority will not be a game changer for me.

Everyone has to get out and vote to send this message.