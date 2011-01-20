Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1289378 times)

Offline Lusty

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30720 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:52:31 am
Pretty sure the Tories closed the steel works up there didnt they?
It was originally closed during the last days of the Labour government, then reopened under the Tories and closed again a few years later.

Although, it was all privatised under Thatcher so I don't know how much either government is really to blame since then.
Offline rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30721 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:04:41 am
I'm not sure.  It doesn't sound like a thing that happened, under Labour.

The Tories closed most things.

He's twisting the truth. Corus sold out to Tata in 2003 and Tata mothballed parts of it in 2009, but it was a private company, so fuck all to do with Labour. The main closures all happened in 2015 when SSI went into liquidation


From Wiki:-

In 2009, Corus announced partial mothballing of the Teesside blast furnace. Approx. 1,700 jobs eliminated.[25][26] To help the workers, a Corus Response Group was formed which developed a comprehensive package of support. This plan was in place over the past 10 months of announcement and included employment experts on site from January 2010. Support was put in place to help affected workers with individual sessions to update CVs, highlight job opportunities and look at retraining options. The response group was also supposed to work with the Teesside Cast Products function to offer similar support.[27][28][29]
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30722 on: Yesterday at 09:36:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:24:40 am
He's twisting the truth. Corus sold out to Tata in 2003 and Tata mothballed parts of it in 2009, but it was a private company, so fuck all to do with Labour. The main closures all happened in 2015 when SSI went into liquidation


From Wiki:-

In 2009, Corus announced partial mothballing of the Teesside blast furnace. Approx. 1,700 jobs eliminated.[25][26] To help the workers, a Corus Response Group was formed which developed a comprehensive package of support. This plan was in place over the past 10 months of announcement and included employment experts on site from January 2010. Support was put in place to help affected workers with individual sessions to update CVs, highlight job opportunities and look at retraining options. The response group was also supposed to work with the Teesside Cast Products function to offer similar support.[27][28][29]

Thanks.  Didn't know that.

So, Thatcher (privatisation) fucked everything.
Offline rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30723 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:36:27 am
Thanks.  Didn't know that.

So, Thatcher (privatisation fucked everything.

Great isn't it, good old British Steel ends up owned by an Indian and then a Thai company and then goes bust.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline TSC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30724 on: Yesterday at 01:03:45 pm »
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30725 on: Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:03:45 pm
Police on Hesters racist comments now.

https://news.sky.com/story/police-investigate-tory-donors-alleged-racist-comments-about-diane-abbott-13099708
I heard the call from Starmer for Sunak to return the donation. Has I heard the calls for Starmer to return the donation to David Abrahams ( Whom he personally wrote to, inviting him back to TLP )
Whats the difference ? More f #cking hypocrisy ::)
I dont think either of them give a f #ck about Racism.
Offline Sangria

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30726 on: Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm
I heard the call from Starmer for Sunak to return the donation. Has I heard the calls for Starmer to return the donation to David Abrahams ( Whom he personally wrote to, inviting him back to TLP )
Whats the difference ? More f #cking hypocrisy ::)
I dont think either of them give a f #ck about Racism.

Just love that argument. "They're all the same. There's no difference between Labour and the Tories."
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30727 on: Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm
Just love that argument. "They're all the same. There's no difference between Labour and the Tories."

It's the most pathetic false equivalency argument it's not even worth responding to.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30728 on: Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm
Just love that argument. "They're all the same. There's no difference between Labour and the Tories."
Yep. I expect that @bigbonedrawky is as likely to vote Tory or Reform as he is for Labour. He'll probably wear a blindfold and pick a candidate at random. And why not, since 'they are all the same'. He can then walk out of the polling station looking as pleased with himself as Grandad did when walking down the stairs in OFaH.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Euc3Q46k8vY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Euc3Q46k8vY</a>

Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30729 on: Yesterday at 08:25:16 pm »
:lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Circa1892

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30730 on: Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:25:16 pm
:lmao


After the next election - as if hes not the fucking chancellor now.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30731 on: Today at 12:53:57 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm
Just love that argument. "They're all the same. There's no difference between Labour and the Tories."
So what is the difference Sangria ?
I'm specifically talking about Sunak and Starmer not judging the entire parties they lead. So enough with the deflection and dont put words into my mouth because thats not what I said at all.

So lets see shall we...
One of them took money before the racism. The other sent a begging letter after the racism.
One of them was racist against an individual The other was racist against Arabs, Muslims and Africans.
 
Now you have flown the anti racism flag in here before and Starmer flew the same flag in order to get elected.
I have no doubt Starmer used that as a flag of convenience to score political points.
 
Now what about you ? I'm not going to put words in your mouth, is it just a flag of convenience to you too ?
are you going to turn a blind eye ?  Your deflection suggests you want to turn a blind eye but I want to believe you are better than that Sangria...
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30732 on: Today at 01:00:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm
It's the most pathetic false equivalency argument it's not even worth responding to.
You are absolutely right but I didn't say that did I ...So you are wrong.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30733 on: Today at 08:35:23 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm
I heard the call from Starmer for Sunak to return the donation. Has I heard the calls for Starmer to return the donation to David Abrahams ( Whom he personally wrote to, inviting him back to TLP )
Whats the difference ? More f #cking hypocrisy ::)
I dont think either of them give a f #ck about Racism.

Dont know who that guy is or if he also called for folk to be shot.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30734 on: Today at 08:38:24 am »
They genuinely might not be the second party at the next election

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30735 on: Today at 08:41:53 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:00:30 am
You are absolutely right but I didn't say that did I ...So you are wrong.

If you're saying there's no difference, then you're saying they're just as bad as each other.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30736 on: Today at 08:44:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:24 am
They genuinely might not be the second party at the next election


Their only hope now is that Reform is just a protest vote and that their core support bounces back when Tory voters see their party languishing on 80 seats.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30737 on: Today at 08:54:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:44:53 am
Their only hope now is that Reform is just a protest vote and that their core support bounces back when Tory voters see their party languishing on 80 seats.
Reform should outperform their by election vote share. They have almost no on the ground campaign team so struggle to get their vote out in by elections. In a general election its much easier to get people out to vote.

Any one labour was going to lose to reform went years ago, so the threat is really only to the tories.

The big big risk for them is if farrage comes back.  He really could destroy them.

What a sad state of affairs when this bunch of bigots is polling so highly . But again, most of their vote is in the over 60s.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30738 on: Today at 09:32:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:54:29 am
Reform should outperform their by election vote share. They have almost no on the ground campaign team so struggle to get their vote out in by elections. In a general election its much easier to get people out to vote.

Any one labour was going to lose to reform went years ago, so the threat is really only to the tories.

The big big risk for them is if farrage comes back.  He really could destroy them.

What a sad state of affairs when this bunch of bigots is polling so highly . But again, most of their vote is in the over 60s.

I don't pretend to understand the dynamics of polling or political preference (plenty of other things I DO pretend to understand, but this isn't one of them ;D

The best comparison I can think of is from the early 80s. The SDP-Liberal Alliance forced Labour back to the centre ground, as they had no hope of regaining power as long as their vote was so badly splintered. That meant the hard left either walking away from Labour altogether, or remaining in the "broad church" so they could still at least have some kind of voice.

The Tories seem to be in a similar position right now, but they're doing the opposite - marching towards the hard right. Centrist Tories are likely going to switch to the Lib Dems if the trend continues into the long term.

The Tories' short term, reactionary mindset is their own worst enemy right now. They don't seem to realise that returning to the centre ground will be short term pain for long term gain. They won't regain power anytime soon; but once their hard right voters get bored of kicking their heels on the sidelines, watching Labour win elections, and being unable to influence the political agenda, they will abandon Reform.

As I see it, Reform aren't currently a threat to Labour, but I think they will try to make a play for the Labour vote at some point. We can see it with the defection of the Tories' Manchester mayoral candidate. I don't think they want to be in power, but they do want to influence the major parties by pulling the strings in the background. That way they don't have to worry about the consequences.

They're a hard right party who will try to dress themselves up in centrist clothing. We'll have to see how it plays out.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30739 on: Today at 09:54:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:25:16 pm
:lmao

I wouldn't expect people in that salary band to get too much sympathy, but to be fair it is a bit of a cliff edge for people with kids at that level. They immediately lose access to free and/or tax free childcare and the tax rate shoots up to 60%.

Not a priority obviously but in an ideal world they'd smooth that out a bit.
Online Riquende

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30740 on: Today at 11:51:55 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:24 am
They genuinely might not be the second party at the next election


In 2016 people made a lot of parallels between Trump and Brexit, and then in the aftermath between Trump and Boris. But I think Reform here in 2024 is properly the UK equivalent of the 2016 MAGA movement. It's a wholly unserious* political movement with no track record of governance at any level, appeals mainly to men (that certain type of 'feeling left behind' middle-aged+ white bloke most strongly) and is making big polling splashes without specific commitments but instead just voicing a vague "Everything is broken, the existing institutions don't work any more but we can fix it" platform. Whereas MAGA was bred from previous movements like the Tea Party, Reform is a clear continuation of the UKIP platform - all of it wielding as a weapon the sense of resentment against a political establishment that is leaving increasing numbers behind and feeling forgotten.

* The whole thing is organised like a business with Frottage as the majority shareholder who cannot be removed from his 'presidency' position and can fire any of the leadership at will. People who 'join' the Reform Party pay a subscription but aren't considered to be members in a true sense and have no say in the direction of the party.

Now obviously a UK Parliamentary election is not similar to a US Presidential election and Reform isn't suddenly going to install a PM, no matter how well they poll or perform at the ballot box. Certainly worrying times for the more moderate Tories though, not just because of the vote share being split on the Right (for once!), but also because of how MAGA populism infected utterly mainstream Republicanism, which could be a harbinger for how Reform populism might dictate their direction in the years to come.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30741 on: Today at 11:56:12 am »
So that's about 5.5k a month after tax. Pay a mortgage of £1k a month, student loans and bringing up kids. Let's say on one salary, with stay at home parter so no childcare costs. Should be manageable......
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Bobsackamano

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30742 on: Today at 12:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:32:22 am
I don't pretend to understand the dynamics of polling or political preference (plenty of other things I DO pretend to understand, but this isn't one of them ;D

The best comparison I can think of is from the early 80s. The SDP-Liberal Alliance forced Labour back to the centre ground, as they had no hope of regaining power as long as their vote was so badly splintered. That meant the hard left either walking away from Labour altogether, or remaining in the "broad church" so they could still at least have some kind of voice.

The Tories seem to be in a similar position right now, but they're doing the opposite - marching towards the hard right. Centrist Tories are likely going to switch to the Lib Dems if the trend continues into the long term.

The Tories' short term, reactionary mindset is their own worst enemy right now. They don't seem to realise that returning to the centre ground will be short term pain for long term gain. They won't regain power anytime soon; but once their hard right voters get bored of kicking their heels on the sidelines, watching Labour win elections, and being unable to influence the political agenda, they will abandon Reform.

As I see it, Reform aren't currently a threat to Labour, but I think they will try to make a play for the Labour vote at some point. We can see it with the defection of the Tories' Manchester mayoral candidate. I don't think they want to be in power, but they do want to influence the major parties by pulling the strings in the background. That way they don't have to worry about the consequences.

They're a hard right party who will try to dress themselves up in centrist clothing. We'll have to see how it plays out.

It's going to be really interesting to see how this plays out, in many ways our electoral system has kept the fringes of the left and right out of parliament with the more ambitious of the fringes keeping themselves within the Labour and Tory parties to exert whatever influence they can over what are notionally broad church parties.

This looks like it could be breaking down and if Labour sweep the country and the Tory vote splits between 2 parties you could have a situation with Labour getting 80% of the seats on a mid 40's share of the vote.

As a long time advocate of PR this presents an opportunity as you could effectively have no official opposition in parliament to Labour. Our parliament cannot really function without an official opposition so this could in some ways break the system.

I doubt many people on here would mourn the end of the Tory party however the chain reaction that a collapse of the Tory party would set off could result in something far more extreme coming in it's place.

The soundings I'm getting from people on that side of politics are extremely grim for the Tories, I wouldn't bet against a complete implosion and Reform beating them in vote share by some margin.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30743 on: Today at 12:15:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:56:12 am
So that's about 5.5k a month after tax. Pay a mortgage of £1k a month, student loans and bringing up kids. Let's say on one salary, with stay at home parter so no childcare costs. Should be manageable......

Mortgage will be well in excess of £1k. More like £1.5k-£2k. But yeah still manageable.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30744 on: Today at 01:31:18 pm »
As
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:51:55 am
In 2016 people made a lot of parallels between Trump and Brexit, and then in the aftermath between Trump and Boris. But I think Reform here in 2024 is properly the UK equivalent of the 2016 MAGA movement. It's a wholly unserious* political movement with no track record of governance at any level, appeals mainly to men (that certain type of 'feeling left behind' middle-aged+ white bloke most strongly) and is making big polling splashes without specific commitments but instead just voicing a vague "Everything is broken, the existing institutions don't work any more but we can fix it" platform. Whereas MAGA was bred from previous movements like the Tea Party, Reform is a clear continuation of the UKIP platform - all of it wielding as a weapon the sense of resentment against a political establishment that is leaving increasing numbers behind and feeling forgotten.

* The whole thing is organised like a business with Frottage as the majority shareholder who cannot be removed from his 'presidency' position and can fire any of the leadership at will. People who 'join' the Reform Party pay a subscription but aren't considered to be members in a true sense and have no say in the direction of the party.

Now obviously a UK Parliamentary election is not similar to a US Presidential election and Reform isn't suddenly going to install a PM, no matter how well they poll or perform at the ballot box. Certainly worrying times for the more moderate Tories though, not just because of the vote share being split on the Right (for once!), but also because of how MAGA populism infected utterly mainstream Republicanism, which could be a harbinger for how Reform populism might dictate their direction in the years to come.


As with MAGA and the Republicans, Reform only have as much power over the Tories as they are willing to give it. And as with Republicans, the Tories are refusing to make those hard choices. So in both cases, the tail ends up wagging the dog.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online ianburns252

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30745 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm »
According to Rightmove the average sale price in the last year in that area was about £950k for a property.

Even dropping down to a mortgage of £750k on a 25 year mortgage the monthly repayment is £4.3k at 4.5% interest.

I get the sentiment that people on £100k aren't going to be the ones who are suffering generally but with how screwed up the property market is these days it isn't going to be an easy ride so it is a good tactical play by Hunt to get people in the local area onside as it shows he understands the pressures they will be feeling.

We definitely shouldn't be moving mountains and changing policies for these people but dismissing it won't do any favours.

For reference - per Listentotaxman.com someone on £100k who is making 5% pension contrib and is Plan 1 for Student Loans (the £3k era) would get £4.8k pm after tax so for the example above they would have £500 pm left after mortgage.

Looking at more reasonable properties I found a 2 bed semi for £500k which is about 2.7k mortgage so leaves £2k pm before council tax, bills, car payments etc etc - not exactly backs to the wall but to support a partner and child it will be expensive around there (nursey is looking at £1k pm)

Shows how messed up the country is that someone on £100k can claim to not have it easy but I can see how someone living in Surrey could make the claim that they don't have it easy and why Hunt is pandering to it

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30746 on: Today at 06:00:26 pm »
The average house price isn't really a fair reflection as the multi-million pound houses will distort it. Only the mega rich are buying those. If the household income is £100k then you shouldn't be able to get a mortgage for much more than £500k, and that's assuming no other debts. The £750k example is therefore pretty irrelevant.

This issue is also based on only one individual earning over £100k so doesn't account for a partner earning a salary too. And if they're not, then there will be no need to be paying nursery fees anyway (obviously unless the partner isn't involved).
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online ianburns252

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30747 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:00:26 pm
The average house price isn't really a fair reflection as the multi-million pound houses will distort it. Only the mega rich are buying those. If the household income is £100k then you shouldn't be able to get a mortgage for much more than £500k, and that's assuming no other debts. The £750k example is therefore pretty irrelevant.

This issue is also based on only one individual earning over £100k so doesn't account for a partner earning a salary too. And if they're not, then there will be no need to be paying nursery fees anyway (obviously unless the partner isn't involved).

Thats why I dropped in the scaled down version at £500k and acknowledged that it wasn't going to be necessarily applicable.

The point isn't to try and go "oh the poor dears only on £100k" it is to show how fucked the country is that it could reasonably be latched on to.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30748 on: Today at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68639144
Sick people leaving workforce at record highs

The number of people leaving the workforce due to long term sickness is at its highest since the 1990s, a report suggests.

Adults economically inactive due to ill-health rose from 2.1m in July 2019 to a peak of 2.8m in October 2023, said the Resolution Foundation.

It is the "longest sustained rise" since 1994-1998, when records began.
A long run of Tory governments ending with a failing health service and a burnt out workforce.  History repeating.
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30749 on: Today at 11:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:31:18 pm
As

As with MAGA and the Republicans, Reform only have as much power over the Tories as they are willing to give it. And as with Republicans, the Tories are refusing to make those hard choices. So in both cases, the tail ends up wagging the dog.

The difference here is we have a third party, and where as some Republicans who dont like Trump but hate the Democrats will still vote Republican, we do have a third party with the Lib Dems that disaffected centrist Tories can vote for over here.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
