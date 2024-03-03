Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1270337 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: oldfordie on March  3, 2024, 10:54:49 pm
He was a decent lad from a similar background. hasn't posted for a few years. I hope he's being cared for better.
Weird that this should come up today.
I was looking at his FS & Mr Nobody YT links on Friday to see if theres any thing new. Nowt.
A few of us have tried old emails and contacts but there's no reply.




Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TSC on March  3, 2024, 11:00:08 pm
Guardian reporting Jeremy C*nt has given his local Tory party £100k in a bid to retain his seat

You know what a good earner this politics malarkey is when you can afford to spend £100k to try and keep a job your almost definitely losing, and lets be honest its only a matter of time until hes put in the Lords after the next election.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: oldfordie on March  3, 2024, 10:54:49 pm
He was a decent lad from a similar background. hasn't posted for a few years. I hope he's being cared for better.

and funny as hell too, he was absolutely hilarious.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: John C on March  3, 2024, 11:07:12 pm
Weird that this should come up today.
I was looking t his FS & Mr Nobody YT links on Friday to see if theirs any thing new. Nowt.
A few of us have tried old emails and contacts but there's no reply.
Ive checked on here occasionally but you've taken it even further and still no news, it's scandalous, never mind the compensation, he had a very serious illness and should have been treated with care, he was shit on.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
I often think of FS and if he is ok.   When I first joined used to laugh a lot at his posts.   Really hope he is ok.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Pretty sure it was Fat Scouser fighting the good fight for Rafa when he was getting shit from all angles in 2010. Got us all sending postcards to Anfield (or Melwood) in support. :D

Hope hes ok.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: west_london_red on March  3, 2024, 11:09:44 pm
You know what a good earner this politics malarkey is when you can afford to spend £100k to try and keep a job your almost definitely losing, and lets be honest its only a matter of time until hes put in the Lords after the next election.
He's probably the reichest man in politics since selling his business.

Freudian slip there. ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:13:21 am
He's probably the reichest man in politics since selling his business.

Freudian slip there. ;D

Im sure hes rich, but I dont think hes Rishi Rich rich ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Fat Scouser (Leo) got Hepatitis B  from the transfusion and I think it was all downhill from there. I fear the worst.

He was hilarious, original and was great on footy, really knew his stuff and understood the game really well. He was the main player on here regarding the defenestration of Hicks and Gillet, and was probably a bit too left wing for many on here. I met him a couple of times on marches and things - he is sadly missed.

If you're ever bored, dig out his posts.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:19:20 am
Im sure hes rich, but I dont think hes Rishi Rich rich ;D
You mean Mrs. Rishi rich.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Latest polling



:lmao

Thats a really reliable company too :lmao
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote
Scrap plans to scan accounts of benefit claimants or risk new scandal, MPs told

Plans for automated surveillance of millions of bank accounts to catch welfare cheats should be scrapped, campaigners have said, warning the approach risks a repeat of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The Department for Work and Pensions is seeking new powers to require banks to trawl the accounts of millions of people who receive benefits in an effort to cut the £8bn currently lost annually to welfare fraud. The plan is close to being passed into law by parliament and will be fully automated, the government said. It is likely to use artificial intelligence to flag activity considered suspicious by the DWP.

The government said no decisions on whether a claimant was committing fraud would be made on the basis of the mass surveillance, but it would examine cases flagged as possible fraud or error through our business-as-usual processes.

A member of staff will always take any decision related to suspending benefits, and any signals of potential fraud or error will be looked at comprehensively before action is taken, a DWP spokesperson said. We have a duty to treat taxpayers money responsibly  which is why we are cracking down on fraud.

But campaigners for welfare claimants, disabled people, human rights and privacy warned ministers it represents an unprecedented and disproportionate invasion of the publics financial privacy, the effect of which will be felt most sharply by the most vulnerable.

The net would also trawl the private banking data of people related to welfare claimants including partners, parents and landlords. It would save around £360m a year  less than 5% of the total lost to welfare fraud, according to the governments best estimate.

In a letter to Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, 42 organisations, from Disability Rights UK to Big Brother Watch, said: There are approximately 22.6 million individuals in the welfare system, including those who are disabled, sick, caregivers, job seekers, and pensioners. They should not be treated like criminals by default  The Horizon scandal saw hundreds of people wrongfully prosecuted using data from faulty software. The government must learn from this mistake  not replicate it en masse.

Hundreds of post office operators were convicted, jailed, plunged into debt and left bankrupt after the faulty Horizon computer system calculated that money was missing from their branches.

Other groups backing the call for the data protection and digital information bill to be revised include the Child Poverty Action Group, the mental health charity Mind and Age UK. It comes amid concern that increasing automation in the welfare system is already leading to some worse outcomes for vulnerable people.

Last year, researchers found 350 low-paid workers every day were raising complaints about errors in welfare top-ups, causing financial hardship and emotional stress. In 2022, the National Audit Office warned a DWP algorithm used to detect fraud in the universal credit system had the potential to generate biased outcomes which could inadvertently obstruct fair access to benefits.

In 2023, the government extended its use of automated fraud detection.

John Edwards, the information commissioner, has already warned he could not yet assure MPs the latest move was proportionate, and called on the government to be transparent about the evidence base for introducing this power and its efficacy as a tool for addressing fraud and error.

Shameem Ahmad, chief executive of the Public Law Project, which joined calls for blanket surveillance to be dropped, said: As the Horizon scandal shows, reliance on automation carries a high risk of harm. Using automation in a system that impacts the income of over 40% of the UK population is a huge risk  Tackling fraud is legitimate. Punitive mass surveillance is not the way to do it.

Susannah Copson, legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch, a campaign group, said a decision to go ahead would be a hammer blow to privacy in the UK.


https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/mar/04/ministers-urged-to-scrap-plans-for-surveillance-of-benefit-claimants-bank-accounts

So they're going to turn the benefits system into the YouTube algorithm. I got £7k arrears last year from the DWP because they stiffed me on my benefits for six years. If some AI system sees that in my account it'll flag it up because it doesn't know any better. Wtf do they want me to do? Spend it all??
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm
So they're going to turn the benefits system into the YouTube algorithm. I got £7k arrears last year from the DWP because they stiffed me on my benefits for six years. If some AI system sees that in my account it'll flag it up because it doesn't know any better. Wtf do they want me to do? Spend it all??

It's a recipe for disaster.  Hopefully, Labour scrap, when they get in.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:28:58 pm
Latest polling



:lmao

Thats a really reliable company too :lmao

Theyd be smaller than the Lib Dems, they wouldnt even be the official opposition!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:17:45 pm
Theyd be smaller than the Lib Dems, they wouldnt even be the official opposition!

The most recent Scotland only poll had SNP opening up a bit of a lead on Labour again, so it's quite likely Tories could be the 4th biggest party. The SNP numbers on these UK wide polls are always sketchy due to sample size and weighting.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:03:31 pm
It's a recipe for disaster.  Hopefully, Labour scrap, when they get in.


Should only have something like this if the same surveillance can be implemented on the bank accounts of billionaires and multi-millionaires
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm
So they're going to turn the benefits system into the YouTube algorithm. I got £7k arrears last year from the DWP because they stiffed me on my benefits for six years. If some AI system sees that in my account it'll flag it up because it doesn't know any better. Wtf do they want me to do? Spend it all??

Payments of benefit arrears are always disregarded for 12 months. If they came about as a result of official error they are disregarded indefinitely.

If you want to put your mind at rest then give the help line a call (or alternatively you can write to them although their post system is a little unreliable) - explain that you want to declare your current capital and give them your current savings. Make sure that you point out that some of the capital is due to a backpayment and also (if applicable) that it is due to official error.

On the monitoring of bank accounts - I'm waiting to see how it is implemented. I hardly see any cases of fraud but do see lots of cases of claimant error where vulnerable people end up with big overpayments because they are unaware that they need to report a change of circumstance. Both in terms of value to the taxpayer and in terms of the wellbeing of the claimant (who is saddled with an unexpected debt) it would be better in those situations if there had been a way for the error to become apparent sooner so that the overpayment does not build up.

If the system just flags up possible errors and prompts human staff to send out information requests to claimants to clarify the situation then I don't have a big problem with that. If it turns out that human staff are just rubber stamping AI decisions, particularly if no steps are taken to contact the claimant prior to making those decisions then I can see it being a real mess given the DWP's track record on decision making and the government's record in general in procuring/using IT.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 06:27:33 pm
Payments of benefit arrears are always disregarded for 12 months. If they came about as a result of official error they are disregarded indefinitely.

If you want to put your mind at rest then give the help line a call (or alternatively you can write to them although their post system is a little unreliable) - explain that you want to declare your current capital and give them your current savings. Make sure that you point out that some of the capital is due to a backpayment and also (if applicable) that it is due to official error.

On the monitoring of bank accounts - I'm waiting to see how it is implemented. I hardly see any cases of fraud but do see lots of cases of claimant error where vulnerable people end up with big overpayments because they are unaware that they need to report a change of circumstance. Both in terms of value to the taxpayer and in terms of the wellbeing of the claimant (who is saddled with an unexpected debt) it would be better in those situations if there had been a way for the error to become apparent sooner so that the overpayment does not build up.

If the system just flags up possible errors and prompts human staff to send out information requests to claimants to clarify the situation then I don't have a big problem with that. If it turns out that human staff are just rubber stamping AI decisions, particularly if no steps are taken to contact the claimant prior to making those decisions then I can see it being a real mess given the DWP's track record on decision making and the government's record in general in procuring/using IT.

Thanks, Sammy.

As far as this new system goes, it's very obvious that they won't have the staff to run it properly and monitor what the AI is flagging up. There's bounds to be thousands of errors that leave a lot of very vulnerable people in all kinds of needless stress and trouble.

It really will be Horizon all over again.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:17:45 pm
Theyd be smaller than the Lib Dems, they wouldnt even be the official opposition!

And Ed Davies is on track to lose his seat so the opposition would have no leader either
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:31:47 pm
Thanks, Sammy.

As far as this new system goes, it's very obvious that they won't have the staff to run it properly and monitor what the AI is flagging up. There's bounds to be thousands of errors that leave a lot of very vulnerable people in all kinds of needless stress and trouble.

It really will be Horizon all over again.

Talking of which, one major reason for Brum City Councils financial woes is reckoned to be its Oracle computer system:

https://itassetmanagement.net/2023/09/06/did-birmingham-city-councils-disastrous-oracle-migration-contribute-to-its-bankruptcy/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
"The people of the UK, would you like a couple of hundred quid a year extra in cash? Or. Would you like a working country with stuff like Hospitals, Police, Nurses, Doctors, Dentists, Roads that aren't full of potholes, councils not going routinely bankrupt, working buses, working trains, working airports, working power, working water, working gas, working social care, working parks and all the rest that could be improved with actual investment into the country"

Over to you, UK voters.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:42:27 pm
"The people of the UK, would you like a couple of hundred quid a year extra in cash? Or. Would you like a working country with stuff like Hospitals, Police, Nurses, Doctors, Dentists, Roads that aren't full of potholes, councils not going routinely bankrupt, working buses, working trains, working airports, working power, working water, working gas, working social care, working parks and all the rest that could be improved with actual investment into the country"

Over to you, UK voters.
None of that gives us what we really, really want Andy... Where's the cheese option ?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
£10bn to effectively give most working people an extra quid a day... and at the cost of actual investment and public services.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Its obvious what the Tories are trying to do.  Leave the country in such a state that Labour will struggle to make a difference quick enough, to please the idiot population of this country.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Its obvious what the Tories are trying to do.  Leave the country in such a state that Labour will struggle to make a difference quick enough, to please the idiot population of this country.

If they really wanted to give people a boost, they would've raised the income threshold with inflation, as opposed to freezing them.

This is all about fucking the finances further!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:23:49 pm
If they really wanted to give people a boost, they would've raised the income threshold with inflation, as opposed to freezing them.

This is all about fucking the finances further!

Yup.    Smoke and mirrors as normal,  then the right wing media will snipe none stop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Its obvious what the Tories are trying to do.  Leave the country in such a state that Labour will struggle to make a difference quick enough, to please the idiot population of this country.

Labour could reverse these decisions.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:08:28 pm
Labour could reverse these decisions.
That's their plan - Labour puts taxes up, we brought them down!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:14:06 pm
That's their plan - Labour puts taxes up, we brought them down!

Even though the tax burden is very high and the national debt is at the highest
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
More culture war chicanery from the Tory scum. It'll have no end of golf club gammons and pub bores wanking themselves silly.

"Councils to be told to cut diversity plans in Budget"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68477450


Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:46:10 pm
More culture war chicanery from the Tory scum. It'll have no end of golf club gammons and pub bores wanking themselves silly.

"Councils to be told to cut diversity plans in Budget"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68477450

At this point, Cnut can put whatever he likes in the Budget, as long as he doesn't go Full Truss. He knows Labour will just reverse it.

As I said before, my main worry is Cnut will use some kind of windfall tax to fund a tax cut, when Labour wants the money to reverse the social and economic decline of the country. It would be a bastardly cnutish move and entirely unsurprising. It wouldn't do jack shit overall and its only purpose would be to fuck Labour over and punish the country for turfing them out. Talk about poisoning the wells as your army retreats.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:31:19 pm
Even though the tax burden is very high and the national debt is at the highest
But that requires thought. Labour put taxes up tories bring them down, works - very sadly.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Talk of them cutting income tax by 4% before the election in the autumn.

Its suicide for the country. Everything is collapsing around us and theyre just going fuck it. 
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:04:35 pm
Talk of them cutting income tax by 4% before the election in the autumn.

Its suicide for the country. Everything is collapsing around us and theyre just going fuck it.

They know the bigger mess they make of it, the harder it will be for Labour to improve things. I don't think a lot of those Tories give a bugger, some will probably disappear out with their inheritance anyway. Good riddance to them.
