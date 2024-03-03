So they're going to turn the benefits system into the YouTube algorithm. I got £7k arrears last year from the DWP because they stiffed me on my benefits for six years. If some AI system sees that in my account it'll flag it up because it doesn't know any better. Wtf do they want me to do? Spend it all??



Payments of benefit arrears are always disregarded for 12 months. If they came about as a result of official error they are disregarded indefinitely.If you want to put your mind at rest then give the help line a call (or alternatively you can write to them although their post system is a little unreliable) - explain that you want to declare your current capital and give them your current savings. Make sure that you point out that some of the capital is due to a backpayment and also (if applicable) that it is due to official error.On the monitoring of bank accounts - I'm waiting to see how it is implemented. I hardly see any cases of fraud but do see lots of cases of claimant error where vulnerable people end up with big overpayments because they are unaware that they need to report a change of circumstance. Both in terms of value to the taxpayer and in terms of the wellbeing of the claimant (who is saddled with an unexpected debt) it would be better in those situations if there had been a way for the error to become apparent sooner so that the overpayment does not build up.If the system just flags up possible errors and prompts human staff to send out information requests to claimants to clarify the situation then I don't have a big problem with that. If it turns out that human staff are just rubber stamping AI decisions, particularly if no steps are taken to contact the claimant prior to making those decisions then I can see it being a real mess given the DWP's track record on decision making and the government's record in general in procuring/using IT.