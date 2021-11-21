Tories relying on fostering division and hate for years, then Little Fishy ratface has a whine about division and hate in the country.



yep first thing I thought when I heard the weasel speak yesterday was this was all caused by you and your party, he's literally failed to condemn a racist for making islamophobic comments.2 MPs murdered on the Tories watch, if MPs are at risk in their own homes it's down to him and his ilk pandering to the right wing of the party over the EU.If you keep poking the fire, someone is going to get burnt.It's a desperate last throw of the dice as he knows what's coming. Still he always has his millions to fall back on