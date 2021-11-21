With Gaza the biggest banana skin that Labour will likely have, I think they are ramping up for a May election (or their abouts).
I suspect the majority of the electorate don't give a damn about what's going on in Israel/Gaza, many are thinking about where their next meal is coming from.
I genuinely don't think it will make much of a difference at all if any.
Labour won a 65 seat majority on the back of the divisive Iraq War let's not forget.
Voters who are in the main apolitical won't be majorly bothered about what's going on 1000s of miles away. I'm not saying that's right by the way just how it is.
I do agree that he's looking to make political capital out of the situation though and will probably call a snap election May or maybe June