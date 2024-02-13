Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1245223 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29960 on: February 13, 2024, 04:59:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 13, 2024, 03:35:12 pm
I've seen and heard a few snippets in the past few days of the Tories blaming Labour for blocking them from delivering wonderous policies that would have solved all the ills of the country.  Sunak and Gove talked about the housing system and Sunak also blamed Labour for blocking the Rwanda policy.

Even with all the by-election defeats the Tories still have a working majority of 57.  The Tories can and have pushed through some utter shite policies and there's nothing any of the opposition parties can do about it.  That Sunak is proposing policies that can't even get the backing of his own party is the problem.

Hopefully people aren't buying into their narrative but I'm never surprised at what some people will lap up.
I wonder why the Kuenssberg never picked up on it on Sunday, it was staring her in the face.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,663
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29961 on: February 13, 2024, 05:31:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 13, 2024, 03:35:12 pm
Even with all the by-election defeats the Tories still have a working majority of 57.  The Tories can and have pushed through some utter shite policies and there's nothing any of the opposition parties can do about it.  That Sunak is proposing policies that can't even get the backing of his own party is the problem.

I can't find the quote now, but I clearly remember some Tory saying, just after Johnson had booted a bunch of his own MPs out of the party and no longer had a working majority, that Labour would now need to step up, the quote was something like "The role of an Opposition to a minority government is to seriously consider whether they can support our bills so they can pass rather than just object out of principle".

But somehow it wasn't the role of a minority govt. to propose sensible bills that an Opposition might support.

I wish I could remember who said it, tried a couple of times to find it. It sounds like a Gove thing to say.
« Last Edit: February 13, 2024, 06:01:56 pm by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,475
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29962 on: February 13, 2024, 05:54:17 pm »
As usual, the Tories just want patsies to rubber stamp their horrific agenda, like with the Lib-Dems during the coalition. It's darkly amusing how bent out of shape they get when nobody hops to their tune, so it immediately becomes the opposition's fault nothing is getting done.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,948
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29963 on: Yesterday at 11:59:38 pm »
Cant even protest outside a c*nt Tory MPs house. What is the world coming to.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Up
« previous next »
 