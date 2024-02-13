Even with all the by-election defeats the Tories still have a working majority of 57. The Tories can and have pushed through some utter shite policies and there's nothing any of the opposition parties can do about it. That Sunak is proposing policies that can't even get the backing of his own party is the problem.



I can't find the quote now, but I clearly remember some Tory saying, just after Johnson had booted a bunch of his own MPs out of the party and no longer had a working majority, that Labour would now need to step up, the quote was something like "The role of an Opposition to a minority government is to seriously consider whether they can support our bills so they can pass rather than just object out of principle".But somehow it wasn't the role of a minority govt. to propose sensible bills that an Opposition might support.I wish I could remember who said it, tried a couple of times to find it. It sounds like a Gove thing to say.