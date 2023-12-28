« previous next »
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1160128 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29200 on: December 28, 2023, 11:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on December 28, 2023, 10:51:39 pm
Its pretty obvious that there are many people asset rich but income poor. If , say , you are in a million pound house and the council tax bands are changed to reflect this massive variant compared to say a £175 k housethen surely if the occupant cant afford the full rate ( because of limited income) then surely the difference could be placed as a charge on the house, plus interest to be collected on a future sale.
FFS I was a solicitor in Liverpool when in the 80s if Liverpool Council had to clear an alley or clear rats they would put a local land charge on the property which would show up on buyers searches and have to be cleared. It really is not rocket science.

Maybe its just a mentality thing with me, but I really dont think the state should be encouraging a buy now pay later approach to taxes, its already fucked that people do it with their cars, phones and even clothes, its just a form of servitude that once people get under they can never get out from, the only similar scheme I can think of is student loans which I equally detest. Thinking about this now, maybe we need to look at including main residences in capital gains tax as an alternative, at least then its only when you have the realised the profit from ever increasing house prices and you have the money you pay it and its not something hanging over your head while your living in your own home, but again theres probably flaws in that too.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29201 on: December 29, 2023, 09:18:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 28, 2023, 11:57:06 pm
Maybe its just a mentality thing with me, but I really dont think the state should be encouraging a buy now pay later approach to taxes, its already fucked that people do it with their cars, phones and even clothes, its just a form of servitude that once people get under they can never get out from, the only similar scheme I can think of is student loans which I equally detest. Thinking about this now, maybe we need to look at including main residences in capital gains tax as an alternative, at least then its only when you have the realised the profit from ever increasing house prices and you have the money you pay it and its not something hanging over your head while your living in your own home, but again theres probably flaws in that too.

I think the issue with GCT on main residence is it discourages people from moving home, when you want people to downsize in retirement in particular
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29202 on: December 29, 2023, 09:36:23 am »
Quote from: filopastry on December 29, 2023, 09:18:50 am
I think the issue with GCT on main residence is it discourages people from moving home, when you want people to downsize in retirement in particular

True, and I guess it depends on the rates. I was thinking about rates similar to Stamp Duty, the low single digit figures but thinking about it, my idea could also be quite regressive as I suspect for the more wealthy people have less of their wealth held in property and the more held in other assets and investments, its probably only those in the middle and bottom who have the majority of wealth in property and would end up getting stung the most.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29203 on: December 29, 2023, 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 29, 2023, 09:36:23 am
True, and I guess it depends on the rates. I was thinking about rates similar to Stamp Duty, the low single digit figures but thinking about it, my idea could also be quite regressive as I suspect for the more wealthy people have less of their wealth held in property and the more held in other assets and investments, its probably only those in the middle and bottom who have the majority of wealth in property and would end up getting stung the most.

My brain isn't fully switched on, but would you want to hit people upsizing from a starter flat to a family home. The tax on the rise in value on the flat would almost certainly make it impossible to trade up.
As ever, any insight from overseas (European) rawkites on house price inflation there.
My personal, not fully thought through, preference is to build \ buy , far more public sector property to rent out and to make the idea of renting rather than buying to accumulate the 'norm'.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29204 on: December 29, 2023, 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 29, 2023, 10:21:36 am
My brain isn't fully switched on, but would you want to hit people upsizing from a starter flat to a family home. The tax on the rise in value on the flat would almost certainly make it impossible to trade up.
As ever, any insight from overseas (European) rawkites on house price inflation there.
My personal, not fully thought through, preference is to build \ buy , far more public sector property to rent out and to make the idea of renting rather than buying to accumulate the 'norm'.

I dont particularly want to hit anyone with anything but any wealth tax or something similar is going to hit just about anyone who owns their own home, especially if they live down here regardless of whether they are upsizing or downsizing because so much of peoples wealth is their home. Back of fag packet I would say my house is about 80-90% of my wealth, and thats not because Im low paid, its just the price of a housing is just insane and relentless.

Ultimately we need to get away from treating homes as a financial asset, they are a place to live and need somehow or another to be priced as such, an essential service that everyone should be able to buy or rent at a reasonable cost compared to their income. What we have now with house prices and rents isnt sustainable, I cant be the only one who shakes his head every time he sees that house prices have gone up by x% thinking how will my kids afford to pay that rather then thinking Im £x pounds richer now because my house has gone up?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29205 on: December 29, 2023, 12:06:34 pm »
I believe Germany has a great outlook on the renting for life concept. Havent got time  to look it up right now but it certainly encourages this as a lifestyle choice rather than the own at all costs narrative were fed in this country
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29206 on: December 29, 2023, 12:07:09 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29207 on: December 29, 2023, 12:16:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December 29, 2023, 12:07:09 pm
Happy new year from the Bury Tory MP to his constituents.

https://news.sky.com/story/crap-parents-behind-struggling-children-tory-mp-james-daly-claims-13038891

Ah, the old Tory fall back. Its not our fault youre suffering, its that you're simply incompetent.



And lets just imagine that they were actually correct. As a government, why wouldnt you do everything in your power to ensure that those kids didnt suffer?

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29208 on: December 29, 2023, 01:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 29, 2023, 12:16:03 pm
Ah, the old Tory fall back. Its not our fault youre suffering, its that you're simply incompetent.



And lets just imagine that they were actually correct. As a government, why wouldnt you do everything in your power to ensure that those kids didnt suffer?

Hey now. Those supermarkets wont stack their own shelves you know.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29209 on: December 29, 2023, 01:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on December 29, 2023, 12:06:34 pm
I believe Germany has a great outlook on the renting for life concept. Havent got time  to look it up right now but it certainly encourages this as a lifestyle choice rather than the own at all costs narrative were fed in this country

I was shocked when I spent a month in Berlin in 2002 and went for a night out with the MD of our German operation - went to his house and it was rented and he said "oh everyone just rents, no-one buys". I grew up in poverty in council housing and always wanted to live in a house we owned, rather than stuck on a council estate with robbing c*nts nicking your hard earned stuff.

You'd need to have affordable rents and change the mindset of paying out and getting nothing in return - we own our house outright, my brother has been renting for almost 30 years and at any point his landlord can say, sorry mate I want the house back. Stupid thing is, he's paid over twice in rent what he'd have paid to buy the bloody thing. To rent the same as our house is £1200 p/m, we cannot be charging rents like that if we want people to change from ownership. We're both in our mid 50s, kids are young teens and at least I know that when we curl our toes, they'll have about £150 to £200k each to make their lives easier/pass onto any kids they have. (i'm never going in a home, bottle of JD and a big bag of pills if I ever get that fucked)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29210 on: December 29, 2023, 02:31:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 29, 2023, 10:44:01 am
I dont particularly want to hit anyone with anything but any wealth tax or something similar is going to hit just about anyone who owns their own home, especially if they live down here regardless of whether they are upsizing or downsizing because so much of peoples wealth is their home. Back of fag packet I would say my house is about 80-90% of my wealth, and thats not because Im low paid, its just the price of a housing is just insane and relentless.

Ultimately we need to get away from treating homes as a financial asset, they are a place to live and need somehow or another to be priced as such, an essential service that everyone should be able to buy or rent at a reasonable cost compared to their income. What we have now with house prices and rents isnt sustainable, I cant be the only one who shakes his head every time he sees that house prices have gone up by x% thinking how will my kids afford to pay that rather then thinking Im £x pounds richer now because my house has gone up?

Its supply and demand. More houses need to be built so that prices can stagnate. And owning a second house needs to be taxed to make it less attractive. But that only works alongside proper rent controls so any taxation isnt passed on to the tenant. There is no appetite to do this from any of the main parties because the welfare of their constituents matters less than the profits of their donors.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29211 on: December 29, 2023, 02:32:35 pm »
I believe the Swiss (ie rich people) were always into renting, though I am now led to believe, by my Swiss niece that that has now changed.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29212 on: December 29, 2023, 02:50:53 pm »
In Germany its not that no one wants to buy, but rather renting is often cheaper and there are proper controls and plentiful supplies of properties. UK is headed more in the direction of Australia than Germany.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29213 on: December 29, 2023, 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 29, 2023, 02:50:53 pm
In Germany its not that no one wants to buy, but rather renting is often cheaper and there are proper controls and plentiful supplies of properties. UK is headed more in the direction of Australia than Germany.
What's the situation in Australia?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29214 on: December 29, 2023, 03:21:13 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29215 on: December 29, 2023, 03:23:15 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29216 on: December 29, 2023, 04:55:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 29, 2023, 02:31:53 pm
Its supply and demand. More houses need to be built so that prices can stagnate. And owning a second house needs to be taxed to make it less attractive. But that only works alongside proper rent controls so any taxation isnt passed on to the tenant. There is no appetite to do this from any of the main parties because the welfare of their constituents matters less than the profits of their donors.

Isnt that a bit of a contradiction though? Greater supply will obviously help stabilise prices (Id personally like to see them come down significantly), so why doesnt the same apply to landlords? Surely more rental properties would help bring down the cost of rent? A friend of mine whose a letting agent was telling me its absolutely fucked, there just isnt enough rental properties to go around, and unless you have a very large amount of equity in the property it makes no financial sense to be a landlord, so they are selling up and cutting supply which is driving rent even higher (and that was before interest rates went up).
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29217 on: December 29, 2023, 09:18:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 29, 2023, 04:55:42 pm
Isnt that a bit of a contradiction though? Greater supply will obviously help stabilise prices (Id personally like to see them come down significantly), so why doesnt the same apply to landlords? Surely more rental properties would help bring down the cost of rent? A friend of mine whose a letting agent was telling me its absolutely fucked, there just isnt enough rental properties to go around, and unless you have a very large amount of equity in the property it makes no financial sense to be a landlord, so they are selling up and cutting supply which is driving rent even higher (and that was before interest rates went up).

Yeah a lot of people are getting out of BTL, the tax changes and higher mortgages weighing on it a bit I imagine even with rents going ever higher
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29218 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 am »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29219 on: Yesterday at 07:08:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:27:06 am
This was sneaked out yesterday by government

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/liz-truss-resignation-honours-revealed-new-years-rishi-sunak-b1129547.html

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-12-29/truss-honours-tory-donors-despite-calls-for-pm-to-block-resignation-list

https://news.sky.com/story/liz-truss-resignation-honours-revealed-as-kwasi-kwarteng-and-cabinet-miss-out-13039173

If you make any political donation over a certain about, i.e., £500 you should be exempt from any honours list.

Also, who in the right mind would be comfortable in saying/knowing they got their peerage off a Liz Truss nomination.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29220 on: Yesterday at 10:45:28 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 29, 2023, 04:55:42 pm
A friend of mine whose a letting agent was telling me its absolutely fucked, there just isnt enough rental properties to go around, and unless you have a very large amount of equity in the property it makes no financial sense to be a landlord, so they are selling up and cutting supply which is driving rent even higher (and that was before interest rates went up).

Who are the private landlords selling to though? Other, more 'professional' ones with bigger existing portfolios?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29221 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:45:28 am
Who are the private landlords selling to though? Other, more 'professional' ones with bigger existing portfolios?

Yep.

I've seen this argument peddled by various estate agents and other parties with vested interests.  It's horseshit.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29222 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on December 28, 2023, 11:57:20 am
Both. On a basic economic level, of course it has to be practical to pay for public services. On a wider level, in regards to maintaining public trust in democratic values, the rich have to be seen to be paying their share. This might sound like wishy-washy shite, but the link between increased political polirization, increased support for political populism, and increased levels of wealth inequality are pretty well established. It is essential for the health of future democracy that the issue is addressed (and seen to be addressed), or it will only continue to get worse.

France, Spain, Norway, and Switzerland all implement wealth taxes.

I agree with all your posts on this, but particularly the bolded part.

You cannot moan about Trump, the Tories, and the erosion of democracy, if you ignore one of the main drivers fuelling it.

Ignoring inequality (being against a wealth tax) is a bit like pretending climate change isn't happening.  Both are causing instability, which will only get worse, without remediation.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29223 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 am »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29224 on: Yesterday at 02:05:06 pm »
I don't know much about the housing market, but I do seem to recall around 2008 a lot of reports about property essentially being traded like stock. Flats, houses, apartments etc being bought, then sold on as the prices rose. Often, they were never even occupied. It was only when the arse fell out of the markets that the property owners started letting them out so they could pay the mortgage on homes that were now worth less than what they paid for them.

I imagine some of this is still happening today. It's like a starving person being stuck in an orchard full of hundred foot tall trees. Plenty of food, but it's all unreachable - unless you have a ladder. And all the ladders are owned and traded by rich arses.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29225 on: Yesterday at 06:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:05:06 pm
I don't know much about the housing market, but I do seem to recall around 2008 a lot of reports about property essentially being traded like stock. Flats, houses, apartments etc being bought, then sold on as the prices rose. Often, they were never even occupied. It was only when the arse fell out of the markets that the property owners started letting them out so they could pay the mortgage on homes that were now worth less than what they paid for them.

I imagine some of this is still happening today. It's like a starving person being stuck in an orchard full of hundred foot tall trees. Plenty of food, but it's all unreachable - unless you have a ladder. And all the ladders are owned and traded by rich arses.

A lot of that was speculative madness when the market was booming, people committing to buy new builds they never had any intention of actually buying, I doubt we see much of it in this low volume stagnant market (and its probably only the low volumes stopping bigger price drops).

For the current market I think a lot of Buy to Let sales are going to owner occupier first time buyers. Even that isn't without issue though as generally owner occupied homes are less densely occupied than rental properties.

We need to build a lot more but hard to drive that when financing costs have shot up, building costs have done the same and prices and transactions have been soft.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29226 on: Yesterday at 07:57:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:29:57 pm
A lot of that was speculative madness when the market was booming, people committing to buy new builds they never had any intention of actually buying, I doubt we see much of it in this low volume stagnant market (and its probably only the low volumes stopping bigger price drops).

For the current market I think a lot of Buy to Let sales are going to owner occupier first time buyers. Even that isn't without issue though as generally owner occupied homes are less densely occupied than rental properties.

We need to build a lot more but hard to drive that when financing costs have shot up, building costs have done the same and prices and transactions have been soft.

Well admittedly, a lot of that goes over my head. I have to accept what others say who are better versed on the matter. Demand is surely there, but if you're correct, then high costs make even building new homes a struggle, much less buying them.

From what I've seen in Liverpool, I see a lot of new apartments going up, but very few houses. Lots of options for perhaps professional working couples - not so much for people looking to start families, or who have more than one child. Plus, modern homes are smaller in terms of volume compared to older houses. Might make them cheaper to build and more energy efficient, but you're getting less for your money in terms of living space.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29227 on: Yesterday at 08:56:09 pm »
We need to factory build them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29228 on: Today at 12:36:00 am »
Not enough single person accommodation being built either.    Especially if you have kids from a previous relationship
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29229 on: Today at 01:27:58 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:57:01 pm
Well admittedly, a lot of that goes over my head. I have to accept what others say who are better versed on the matter. Demand is surely there, but if you're correct, then high costs make even building new homes a struggle, much less buying them.

From what I've seen in Liverpool, I see a lot of new apartments going up, but very few houses. Lots of options for perhaps professional working couples - not so much for people looking to start families, or who have more than one child. Plus, modern homes are smaller in terms of volume compared to older houses. Might make them cheaper to build and more energy efficient, but you're getting less for your money in terms of living space.

With regards to the building volume of apartments and houses being smaller, we do now have smaller families (less kids) and more people living solo. Smaller are also cheaper to heat and run. We have to learn to live on a smaller footprint. There's no use having a 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, 2 living areas and butlers pantry.

The land required to build the homes of the 80/90's is also located in places where there is zero public transport and infrastructure (schools/hospitals).

It's expensive for governments to purchase old residential stock to redevelop for social housing. One possibility is acquiring industrial land close to the city and rezoning to residential.
