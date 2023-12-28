I don't know much about the housing market, but I do seem to recall around 2008 a lot of reports about property essentially being traded like stock. Flats, houses, apartments etc being bought, then sold on as the prices rose. Often, they were never even occupied. It was only when the arse fell out of the markets that the property owners started letting them out so they could pay the mortgage on homes that were now worth less than what they paid for them.
I imagine some of this is still happening today. It's like a starving person being stuck in an orchard full of hundred foot tall trees. Plenty of food, but it's all unreachable - unless you have a ladder. And all the ladders are owned and traded by rich arses.