Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
December 25, 2023, 06:44:12 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
December 25, 2023, 07:41:12 pm
Dead ringers last night,  with rishi whose family still belive in santa. But if you think believing in a fat man that can be in multiple bedrooms in a night is hard to believe. Just think of Boris.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
December 25, 2023, 09:58:30 pm
Come on, who was it :D

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-67819075

Tory MP Mike Freer's office hit by suspected arson attack

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at the office of North London Conservative MP Mike Freer.

A fire broke out at the rear of the North Finchley and Golders Green MP's constituency office at around 19:00 on Christmas Eve.

The Met Police confirmed it is investigating the fire.

Mr Freer told the BBC the fire happened at the rear of the premises and no one was in the building at the time of the incident.

He continued: "The police and fire brigade were on the scene in minutes and have been incredible in their response."

London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed the fire started in a shed outside the office before spreading to the rest of the building.

An LFB spokesperson said: "An external shed was destroyed by fire. Part of the first, second and third floors of the property were also damaged by the blaze."

In a statement, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately. There have been no arrests."

Pictures posted on social media showed Metropolitan Police and LFB vehicles at the premises on Sunday evening.

Mr Freer has represented the North London constituency since 2010.

He is parliamentary under-secretary of state for courts and legal services, a junior role in the Ministry of Justice.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 10:13:27 am
I wonder how many incriminating documents were in that shed.
--edit-- i suspect rishi and Boris will claim they've just found the location of the unencrypted backups of their WhatsApps.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 04:14:53 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm
What's transparent and lies in the gutter?


A Tory with the shit kicked out of them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 10:42:27 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm
God I hate that fucking fraud.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 04:23:41 pm
Every Boxing Day my piss is boiled dry by footage of fox hunts and the cap doffing idiots clapping them in town and village centres. The absolute epitome of why we are where we are as a country.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 09:48:41 pm
Logged
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 10:03:48 pm
They are floating the scrapping of death duties again, and help for first time buyers

Scrapping death duties is fucking nuts. 
Help for first time buyers?  It will just inflate the housing market.  What about the renters? Most want be able to Alfred to buy anyway.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 11:04:51 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 10:03:48 pm
They are floating the scrapping of death duties again, and help for first time buyers

Scrapping death duties is fucking nuts. 
Help for first time buyers?  It will just inflate the housing market.  What about the renters? Most want be able to Alfred to buy anyway.

Double inheritance tax for the top 1%, properly tax second home ownership and build more fucking houses.
