Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28560 on: Yesterday at 03:08:19 pm
Expanding on my points / in response to points raised by Jiminy and others, will keep this in one post rather than clog the thread:

1. The trial to earn the vote is compulsory, by law to all citizens. Easily your biggest duty, not an attempt to disenfranchize.
2) Incentive to pass is individual need specific and life changing. Student debt write-off, first home funded etc.
3) The material for study, off the top of my head, will cover basics of finance relating to the economy, government; local v federal structures and funding situation; air, water quality environmental standards; manufacturing and innovation ecosystem, living standards measures, legal system level. Not my field except for the finance and innovation areas, get the relevant experts and bodies to build, decide on the details. At the end, you should be able to read the measures, ie know what an AQI is for air quality and see where your country ranks globally.

Look, you either pass or fail, but with both paths, you will be exposed to what to look for in a country's management. That exposure of your citizens is critical, use the great access the Internet provides to uplift them here. Nothing that is of sustainable quality comes from bite sized crap like debates, speeches. This has to be a constant effort at learning, observation.

You let in failures and grifters like Truss, Johnson, the Tories to do the damage, run things into the ground, steal, and leave unharmed, with Labour only (probably) getting in now: then you have already failed on most aspects of management. One that functions filters out low quality in the first place, if not, the monitoring gets them. They've long done the damage.

If any innovation is to take place here, it's going to be in the relatively open West, certainly not where you get shot for wanting freedom.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28561 on: Yesterday at 06:02:07 pm
Saw a headline in the Guardian saying Liz Truss is backing Trump and calling for a Republican victory.

If there was an lingering doubt that she's a opportunistic populist, as well as a blithering idiot, I think it can be safely put to bed.

There are not enough adjectives in the English language to describe the idiocy of this turnip of a politician.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28562 on: Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm
Saw a headline in the Guardian saying Liz Truss is backing Trump and calling for a Republican victory.

If there was an lingering doubt that she's a opportunistic populist, as well as a blithering idiot, I think it can be safely put to bed.

There are not enough adjectives in the English language to describe the idiocy of this turnip of a politician.

She was out at some right wing gathering earlier this year in the US

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-04-11/liz-truss-to-blame-woke-culture-for-high-taxes-in-us-speech
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28563 on: Yesterday at 07:07:39 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28564 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
Saw a headline in the Guardian saying Liz Truss is backing Trump and calling for a Republican victory.

If there was an lingering doubt that she's a opportunistic populist, as well as a blithering idiot, I think it can be safely put to bed.

There are not enough adjectives in the English language to describe the idiocy of this turnip of a politician.

Its weird that she genuinely doesnt seem to realise shes a fucking joke.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28565 on: Today at 07:50:20 am
Its weird that she genuinely doesnt seem to realise shes a fucking joke.

I've always thought she was more opportunist than extremist but when you start backing Trump the point becomes moot.

I know the UK electorate isn't up to much, but even the vast majority of Brits know what a complete and dangerous dickhead Trump is. She's so desperate to remain relevant that she will bask in the reflected glow of an orange light bulb. Utterly servile, the kind of mind Trump attracts like flies to shit.

She clearly has a very weak mind and is easy to manipulate.  Thank fuck she didn't become PM when that monster was president.
