Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28360 on: Yesterday at 04:27:59 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm
The rumoured Inheritance Tax cut will be aimed at the middle class voters, the proper rich have accounts and lawyers who help them avoid paying it, nor is there enough of them to win an election.

Good point.

It's not difficult to get around it anyway.  There are solicitor adverts in my local mag, that advertise ways of avoiding it, and to get them a call, etc.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28361 on: Yesterday at 04:29:48 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:03:01 pm
They don't actually give a flying fuck about getting them into work. It's just a way to cut benefits and free up money for tax cuts for the middle classes and wealthy.
I'm not even sure it's that. It's a policy to those that will swallow the idea that the tories are hard on benefit scroungers and daring labour to say they will reverse it. The money 'saved' by this policy is a tiny percentage of the welfare bill.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28362 on: Yesterday at 04:31:36 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm
The rumoured Inheritance Tax cut will be aimed at the middle class voters, the proper rich have accounts and lawyers who help them avoid paying it, nor is there enough of them to win an election.

Do you think many of those voters that are unlike to be affected in the next ten year coins be swayed?
It might be more that it just sits on the fronts of papers for a few days.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28363 on: Yesterday at 04:41:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm
The rumoured Inheritance Tax cut will be aimed at the middle class voters, the proper rich have accounts and lawyers who help them avoid paying it, nor is there enough of them to win an election.
But it is the proper rich who disproportionately help them win the election, by owning the media for instance.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28364 on: Yesterday at 04:46:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:48:41 pm

I'm not arguing for Labour to campaign on bringing back FoM or increasing tax. I agree they shouldn't.

I'm saying to not categorically rule them out or label them 'red lines'. Labour may have no plans now to bring back FoM (or rejoin the SM or CU) but there's no need to say anything other than they have absolutely no plans to do so and stick to that.

We don't know what will happen over the next few years in terms of the wider international scene or domestic opinion. So to categorically rule it (or other policy areas) out is illogical.
It's the intention behind the points your making to argue Labour are just apeing the Torys policys. we know why Starmer has 2 reasons for ruling out the SM. he doesn't want the next election to be fought on the EU. theres little chance of the EU allowing us to be apart of the SM unless the issue is settled politically, am sure you know this already. the EU are not going to allow us to come back in just because Labour are all for it, we will just carry on where we left off with the Torys insulting the EU with lies.
Starmers plan is obvious. closer alignment which means agreeing to more EU rules and regulations, there will come a time when the likes of Frottage will say we might as well be back in the EU as he's already said something similar already.
That will be the turning point, let the leave campaign bring up the EU issue after Labour are in power, he's ruled it out now because it's pointless and self defeating.

He can argue we ruled it out because that was what the country voted for, public opinion has now changed lets have another referendum, we all know the referendum was a bad idea, awful way to make political decisions as well but that's the option Labour should take, they shouldn't allow the Torys to make it a election issue. if we vote to re-join then job done, if we vote to remain out of the SM or the EU then so be it.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28365 on: Yesterday at 04:53:39 pm
The inheritance tax cut is an aspirational play. Much like VAT on private schools, only a small fraction are affected but there are a bunch of middle class folk who think they might get there. Cameron and Osborne used this to great effect in opposition in 2007 and it gave them enough of a bounce to spook Brown out of calling an early election (which then meant he was tagged as a bottler) and the credit crisis in 2008 ended his chances.

I dont think it will work again though as this time the Tories are in power and it is much easier now for Labour to present this as the Tories looking after their rich mates again. In fact Id argue that its as regressive as the Truss/Kwarteng budget. I suspect that adverse press may prompt Hunt to shelve it. They dont have the money for anything big like a significant cut in income tax and if anything theyll continue to tax by stealth by not increasing tax thresholds in line with inflation so that more people slip into a higher tax bracket.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28366 on: Yesterday at 05:14:06 pm
The mad thing about inheritance tax though is that its actually quite easy to mitigate against its effects anyway.

As has been said, if you're mega wealthy, or steeped in "old money" there'll be all kinds of trusts and lawyers to ensure that IHT is minimized if not completely avoided.

For people who are well off, but not mega rich, another way is to take out a life policy for the same amount as your estimated IHT liability. So lets say you've got £1m over the IHT asset limit, your estate would pay [40% x £1m] £400K IHT.

To mitigate this, you take out life cover for £400K, and pay the monthly premium. Its easy to do, unless you have known health conditions its waaay cheaper than paying the tax itself, and the payout when you pop your clogs is almost instantaneous, and doesn't form part of your taxable estate. So, your heirs just use the insurance cash to pay the IHT, and the actual estate assets stay with them. Nimps.

Or you could start gifting your estate before you die. As long as you dont pop your clogs within 7 years, then all gifts are IHT free too. Just takes a bit of planning.

Fucking red herring this IHT reform. Playing to the greedy bastard 1% who'll clean up as a result, and the ignorant 25% who probably wont be affected at all, but just like the general idea of lower taxes.




Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28367 on: Yesterday at 06:20:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:27:59 pm
Good point.

It's not difficult to get around it anyway.  There are solicitor adverts in my local mag, that advertise ways of avoiding it, and to get them a call, etc.


With my fathers passing recently I have had to read up on IHT and some of the ways to avoid it are incredibly easy. The one that blew my mind is something called Excess Income exclusions that mean that if you have spare money left from your regular income you can give as much of that away as you like to your kids or whoever as long as its a regular payment, kind of like pocket money for grown up adult kids, theres no limit, no 7 year rule and its completely outside of IHT. Obviously not much good to someone living of their state pension but if your loaded it makes it a very easy way to pass money to your kids without worrying about the tax man.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28368 on: Yesterday at 06:29:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:31:36 pm
Do you think many of those voters that are unlike to be affected in the next ten year coins be swayed?
It might be more that it just sits on the fronts of papers for a few days.

I think it will sway some in the Blue Wall which is what I think the Tories are trying to hold on to now, and thats who its aimed at, but I dont think it will be a game changer for them, its just the last spasmodic twitches of a government dead on its arse.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28369 on: Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm
It applies to about 4% of estates... It's just another sign of a government either wildly out of touch with reality, utterly in league with the rich, or both. And perhaps just another "what shit policies can we put through to give Labour even more work to do" idea from UtterCnt HQ.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28370 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
The Tories adopted a scorched earth policy long ago, at least since the Truss nightmare, but prob since Johnson was binned. Theyll continue to cream the country for whats its worth until theyre out.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28371 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
Papers suggesting a cut in income tax or NI.


Expect an election very soon if thats the case.


Nuts, the countrys finances are on their knees.  Now is not the time for tax cuts
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28372 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
Papers suggesting a cut in income tax or NI.


Expect an election very soon if thats the case.


Nuts, the countrys finances are on their knees.  Now is not the time for tax cuts

Not just the countrys finances but wont tax cuts be inflationary???
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28373 on: Today at 12:57:27 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
Papers suggesting a cut in income tax or NI.


Expect an election very soon if thats the case.


Nuts, the countrys finances are on their knees.  Now is not the time for tax cuts

I can't understand tax cuts when you have record levels of government debt, crumbling infrastructure, a public housing shortage, etc.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28374 on: Today at 01:16:45 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:57:27 am
I can't understand tax cuts when you have record levels of government debt, crumbling infrastructure, a public housing shortage, etc.

Votes. That's all it is. They're trying to stop a defeat becoming a rout, that's all there is to it.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28375 on: Today at 07:11:16 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
Not just the countrys finances but wont tax cuts be inflationary???
I think they are saying they've beaten inflation.
