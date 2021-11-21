

I'm not arguing for Labour to campaign on bringing back FoM or increasing tax. I agree they shouldn't.



I'm saying to not categorically rule them out or label them 'red lines'. Labour may have no plans now to bring back FoM (or rejoin the SM or CU) but there's no need to say anything other than they have absolutely no plans to do so and stick to that.



We don't know what will happen over the next few years in terms of the wider international scene or domestic opinion. So to categorically rule it (or other policy areas) out is illogical.



It's the intention behind the points your making to argue Labour are just apeing the Torys policys. we know why Starmer has 2 reasons for ruling out the SM. he doesn't want the next election to be fought on the EU. theres little chance of the EU allowing us to be apart of the SM unless the issue is settled politically, am sure you know this already. the EU are not going to allow us to come back in just because Labour are all for it, we will just carry on where we left off with the Torys insulting the EU with lies.Starmers plan is obvious. closer alignment which means agreeing to more EU rules and regulations, there will come a time when the likes of Frottage will say we might as well be back in the EU as he's already said something similar already.That will be the turning point, let the leave campaign bring up the EU issue after Labour are in power, he's ruled it out now because it's pointless and self defeating.He can argue we ruled it out because that was what the country voted for, public opinion has now changed lets have another referendum, we all know the referendum was a bad idea, awful way to make political decisions as well but that's the option Labour should take, they shouldn't allow the Torys to make it a election issue. if we vote to re-join then job done, if we vote to remain out of the SM or the EU then so be it.