Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27320 on: October 28, 2023, 05:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 28, 2023, 12:12:19 pm
To be fair to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, he's a fat, stupid-looking, smelly-looking, gormless-looking, crosseyed, weird-looking gimp with the political knowledge of shivery-dog poo contained in a glass slipper.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on October 28, 2023, 01:15:24 pm
Prostitutes tend to do that.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27321 on: October 28, 2023, 07:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 27, 2023, 10:49:39 pm
I know I'm one of the critics of the direction/positioning of the Labour Party, but it's imperative that these horrible vermin Tories are got rid of as soon as possible.

Ian Dunt here being withering about this shitheap of a government and their use of Statutory Instruments to circumvent Parliament in order to drive through their pernicious legislation.

https://iandunt.substack.com/p/revealed-the-new-batch-of-laws-undermining

Strange how the Mail et al are so quiet about this use of SIs when they were very vocal about EU law being introduced by SI, albeit after endless debate and critical comment by the Mail and their cohorts.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27322 on: October 28, 2023, 11:22:59 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27323 on: October 29, 2023, 01:36:57 pm »
These shysters are going for the anti-environmentalism vote, targeting the pub boor types.

I've no fondness for King Tampon, but he does take his environmentalism seriously. He's going to have give a King's Speech for the programme of the next Parliament where he'll have to spout climate denial bullshit. Wouldn't put it past these vermin to make him say 'woke' as well.

Be funny if he refused.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27324 on: October 29, 2023, 07:08:02 pm »
It's the new Brexit for them. Foreigners telling us Brits what to do, etc
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27325 on: October 30, 2023, 09:35:52 am »
UK public services in doom loop due to short-term policies, thinktank warns

Institute for Government says crumbling services are far worse than when Tories took power in 2010

Quote
Britains public services are stuck in a doom loop of recurring crises as a result of ministers short-term policymaking, a thinktank has warned.

Public services are performing worse than before the pandemic and much worse than when the Conservatives came to power in 2010, according to the Institute for Government (IfG) annual report on the state of public services.

Warning that the consequences of successive governments short-term policymaking were coming home to roost, the IfG said that public services that have for years been creaking are now crumbling.

The thinktank said decades of capital underinvestment, combined with funding cuts and strike disruption, were having a serious impact on the productivity of public services, as exemplified by the school closures due to the risk of collapse from crumbling Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) shortly before the start of term.

Nick Davies, an IfG programme director and the reports author, said: Public services are in a dire state and will likely deteriorate further if whoever forms the next government sticks to current spending plans.

Improvements are possible but difficult decisions will be necessary to break out of the negative cycle of short-termism that has characterised government decision-making, particularly in recent years.

The IfG warned that although the current spending settlement, which runs until April 2025, initially appeared generous, its value had been eroded by high inflation. Spending plans from April 2025, which Labour has said it would stick to, would mean that all services other than childrens social care could be performing worse in 2027-28 than in 2019, a year when all services except schools underperformed in comparison to 2010.

The incredibly tight spending plans mean the settlements for unprotected areas of public spending average -1.2% a year in real terms, the report stated.

Noting that the UK has long invested less in its public services than other wealthy nations, the IfG said the government risked getting stuck in a doom loop, with the perpetual state of crisis burning out staff and preventing services from taking the best long-term decisions, and warned that escaping this will not be easy.

The report examined the state of nine public services: general practice, hospitals, adult social care, childrens social care, neighbourhood services, schools, police, criminal courts and prisons.

It found that the crown court backlog had reached a record 64,709 cases in June 2023, although the greater complexity of the cases meant the effective backlog was closer to 89,937 cases. Prisons, meanwhile, are at bursting point.

The hospital elective waiting list has risen to 7.8 million, compared with 4.6 million on the eve of the pandemic, while only slightly more than half of those attending A&E are admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Many services are facing a full-blown workforce crisis, with experienced staff departing, record vacancies in the NHS and adult and child social care, and not enough trainee teachers.

Other services such as adult social care have seen additional funding eaten up by higher costs, which the IfG said resulted in little progress in reducing unmet and under-met need.

In the last three years, seven local authorities have issued a section 114 notice  in effect signalling bankruptcy  compared with one in the first three decades after the measures introduction, with other councils warning they may follow suit.

The thinktank added that there was no meaningful fat to trim after more than a decade of austerity, and that further cuts would damage service performance even more.

The report set out four ways to remedy the situation: a new, more generous yet politically sustainable multi-year budget for each public service; a long-term capital programme covering buildings, equipment and IT; a stable long-term policy agenda, with far less churn among both ministers and officials; and improvements to pay negotiations, workforce planning, and working conditions to enable staff retention.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/oct/30/uk-public-services-policy-institute-for-government-report
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27326 on: October 30, 2023, 10:28:13 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 30, 2023, 09:35:52 am
UK public services in doom loop due to short-term policies, thinktank warns

Institute for Government says crumbling services are far worse than when Tories took power in 2010

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/oct/30/uk-public-services-policy-institute-for-government-report
Sounds like we need some more "efficiency savings" along with demonising and hammering of the public sector that haven't already quit  ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27327 on: October 30, 2023, 12:10:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 30, 2023, 10:28:13 am
Sounds like we need some more "efficiency savings" along with demonising and hammering of the public sector that haven't already quit  ::)
Well, tax cuts for the rich don't pay for themselves.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27328 on: October 30, 2023, 01:57:35 pm »
Surely this "Institute for Government" isn't in-line with current strategic thinking and doesn't need funding.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27329 on: October 30, 2023, 01:59:47 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 30, 2023, 01:57:35 pm
Surely this "Institute for Government" isn't in-line with current strategic thinking and doesn't need funding.

It's an independent think tank run by a charity. It's not funded by the government.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27330 on: October 30, 2023, 02:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 30, 2023, 01:59:47 pm
It's an independent think tank run by a charity. It's not funded by the government.

Surely they're breaking the law in some way, talking about governmemt like that. If they don't, there needs to be a new law that they are breaking. Can't have so much criticism of the government.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27331 on: October 30, 2023, 03:42:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 30, 2023, 02:07:14 pm
Surely they're breaking the law in some way, talking about governmemt like that. If they don't, there needs to be a new law that they are breaking. Can't have so much criticism of the government.

Watch that charitable status disappear.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27332 on: October 30, 2023, 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 30, 2023, 02:07:14 pm
Surely they're breaking the law in some way, talking about governmemt like that. If they don't, there needs to be a new law that they are breaking. Can't have so much criticism of the government.

Its unpatriotic, why do these enemies of the people hate their country so much
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27333 on: October 30, 2023, 09:56:41 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27334 on: October 30, 2023, 11:53:58 pm »
Laughed for too loud at everyone from Redbyrdz to Tepid just with back to back gold.

Voting for the Tories is literally like sending your kids to the school from Matilda and wondering why they come back broken, or similar to the dog debate - you put arseholes in charge of something precious they will fuck it up
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27335 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/health-67244704

Quote
Johnson agreed with MPs who felt 'we should let old people' get Covid, inquiry hears
The inquiry's lawyer shows some entries from Sir Patrick Vallances diaries from 2020.

In the first, Vallance says Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going.

Another entry says: He says his party thinks the whole thing is pathetic and Covid is just Natures way of dealing with old people  and I am not entirely sure I disagree with them.

A third entry, from December 2020, reads: "Chief whip says 'I think we should let the old people get it and protect others. PM says a lot of my backbenchers think that and I must say I agree with them."

Cain says the PM was concerned about society as a whole, but some of the language is not what I would have used.

So far, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's spokesman has declined to comment on the evidence given at these hearings, but says he's "co-operating fully" with the inquiry.
Fucking c*nts.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27336 on: Yesterday at 12:41:07 pm »
Probably should have released this shitshow nearer an election!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27337 on: Yesterday at 12:41:39 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/health-67244704
Fucking c*nts.
The crazy thing is that it's those older people that were largely responsible for keeping the Tories in power (I appreciate that's a generalisation and lots of older people aren't Tory voters - statistically speaking though older people vote Tory more than younger people...).  The even crazier thing is that the vast majority will read that article and keep voting Tory.

Even ignoring the callousness of that type of thinking, can you imagine how overwhelmed our hospitals would have been had they adopted that policy?

I'm sure Sunak will either stonewall it or make out it's all history now and nothing to do with the current government.  The current government being a continuation - albeit with different snake heads - of that elected pre-pandemic...
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27338 on: Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/health-67244704
Fucking c*nts.
Old people, the Tories literally wanted you to die because you were inconvenient to them.

So why do so many old people vote Tory?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27339 on: Yesterday at 12:47:28 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/health-67244704
Fucking c*nts.
It's like some modern updated version of Dickens "A Christmas Carol"
except were not talking about 1 Scrooge were talking about many.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27340 on: Yesterday at 01:09:53 pm »
This is currently being discussed in two separate threads, this one and the CoVid one
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27341 on: Yesterday at 01:40:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:41:39 pm
The crazy thing is that it's those older people that were largely responsible for keeping the Tories in power (I appreciate that's a generalisation and lots of older people aren't Tory voters - statistically speaking though older people vote Tory more than younger people...).  The even crazier thing is that the vast majority will read that article and keep voting Tory.

Even ignoring the callousness of that type of thinking, can you imagine how overwhelmed our hospitals would have been had they adopted that policy?

I'm sure Sunak will either stonewall it or make out it's all history now and nothing to do with the current government.  The current government being a continuation - albeit with different snake heads - of that elected pre-pandemic...

Not if they just let them die.  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27342 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm
Old people, the Tories literally wanted you to die because you were inconvenient to them.

So why do so many old people vote Tory?

Because the old people are VERY old , and about to die.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27343 on: Yesterday at 02:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:40:30 pm
Not if they just let them die.  ;)
"How old is this patient?"
"80"
"Male or female?"
"Male"
"They're older than average life expectancy.  Drop them off at the nearest care home.  Government policy."
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27344 on: Yesterday at 02:13:09 pm »
Imagine the old people who catch Covid need to go into Hospital before they die, so much for protecting the NHS.
This all shows they didn't give a shit about the NHS or the NHS workers.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27345 on: Yesterday at 04:29:28 pm »
The way these politicians are nowdays, it feels like we've just been subjected to Will from the inbetweeners. That's got to be a comedy series coming up right there when 'The lads' get a gig in a local Tory council and end up running the country.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27346 on: Yesterday at 04:35:55 pm »
Yet another scandal involving the Tories.    Anyone who votes for them needs their head testing!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27347 on: Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm »




Anyone with a quarter of a brain, even if this was through watching him on 'Have I Got News For You' knows that Johnson is a lying, ignorant, selfish, cheating shit without an ounce of ability other than the ability to remember the odd thing from his paid for education.


The British people and the Tory Party chose him to be leader and PM in the full knowledge of what an incompetent and devious little shit he was, I find it bizarre (but then they did it in the US afterwards so who knows what psychological phenomenon is occuring)


Then they appointed Truss when you thought it could not be worse.................
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27348 on: Yesterday at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm
Anyone with a quarter of a brain, even if this was through watching him on 'Have I Got News For You' knows that Johnson is a lying, ignorant, selfish, cheating shit without an ounce of ability other than the ability to remember the odd thing from his paid for education.

The British people and the Tory Party chose him to be leader and PM in the full knowledge of what an incompetent and devious little shit he was, I find it bizarre (but then they did it in the US afterwards so who knows what psychological phenomenon is occuring)

This doesn't sum Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson up badly enough. And you're right, it's fucking astonishing and depressing how far this country facilitated his entire career at every level
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27349 on: Yesterday at 06:48:09 pm »
He got the job because he backed something (Brexit) that he didn't believe in, he jumped on the leave bandwagon as his quickest way to the job of PM. It was the easiest way for him to get rid of Cameron

He even fucked that up first time round and allowed Theresa May to get the job.

An utter c*nt of a man, his evidence, whenever he gives it, will be yet another tissue of lies as he is incapable of telling the truth
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27350 on: Yesterday at 07:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm



Anyone with a quarter of a brain, even if this was through watching him on 'Have I Got News For You' knows that Johnson is a lying, ignorant, selfish, cheating shit without an ounce of ability other than the ability to remember the odd thing from his paid for education.


The British people and the Tory Party chose him to be leader and PM in the full knowledge of what an incompetent and devious little shit he was, I find it bizarre (but then they did it in the US afterwards so who knows what psychological phenomenon is occuring)


Then they appointed Truss when you thought it could not be worse.................

Who was the US person appointed afterwards?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27351 on: Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:41:39 pm
The crazy thing is that it's those older people that were largely responsible for keeping the Tories in power (I appreciate that's a generalisation and lots of older people aren't Tory voters - statistically speaking though older people vote Tory more than younger people...).  The even crazier thing is that the vast majority will read that article and keep voting Tory.

Even ignoring the callousness of that type of thinking, can you imagine how overwhelmed our hospitals would have been had they adopted that policy?

I'm sure Sunak will either stonewall it or make out it's all history now and nothing to do with the current government.  The current government being a continuation - albeit with different snake heads - of that elected pre-pandemic...


In 2019, 58% of over-65s voted Tory.

22% voted Labour

It's partly due to the 'triple lock bribe'; partly because the Tories were pandering to their combination of flag-shagging fuckwittery and bigotry.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27352 on: Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm

In 2019, 58% of over-65s voted Tory.

22% voted Labour

It's partly due to the 'triple lock bribe'; partly because the Tories were pandering to their combination of flag-shagging fuckwittery and bigotry.

That election was an outlier against the norm. Get Brexit done soundbite won it in the end, esp with the extent of red wall constituencies switching to Tory.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27353 on: Yesterday at 08:04:50 pm »
Fucking nasty c*nts  :wanker
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27354 on: Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm
That election was an outlier against the norm. Get Brexit done soundbite won it in the end, esp with the extent of red wall constituencies switching to Tory.


Not that much of an outlier.

2017 (Tory / Lab)

65-74 - 57% / 27%
75+.   - 60% / 28%


2015 (Tory / Lab)

65-74 - 47% / 21%
75+.   - 50% / 23%


Note that in 2015, UKIP got 17% of the over-65 vote.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27355 on: Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm

Not that much of an outlier.

2017 (Tory / Lab)

65-74 - 57% / 27%
75+.   - 60% / 28%


2015 (Tory / Lab)

65-74 - 47% / 21%
75+.   - 50% / 23%


Note that in 2015, UKIP got 17% of the over-65 vote.


Yep older folks generally tend to veer to the Tories, although I was referring more to the messaging.  2019 was in effect a Brexit driven election, after the seemingly never ending political shenanigans in parliament
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27356 on: Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm
Yep older folks generally tend to veer to the Tories, although I was referring more to the messaging.  2019 was in effect a Brexit driven election, after the seemingly never ending political shenanigans in parliament

Even before that the over-65s were the group with the highest anti-EU polling, and 60% of them voted Leave

Flag-shagging and bigotry, as ubiquitous to older people as Werther's Originals and plegm.



Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27357 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 07:10:03 pm
Who was the US person appointed afterwards?
Sorry, forgot, it was before Johnson
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27358 on: Today at 01:43:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm
Even before that the over-65s were the group with the highest anti-EU polling, and 60% of them voted Leave

Flag-shagging and bigotry, as ubiquitous to older people as Werther's Originals and plegm.

The oldest demographic of all were the most pro-EU of the lot though. No age-based demographic had a greater percentage of Remainers than those who'd experienced WW2.
