1992 is the warning John, (although Labour were only slightly ahead in the polls that year, so hopefully too far ahead this time). Still couldnt believe it that year though. I remember a feeling of being powerless to stop it as the results came in. Coupled with confusion and a realisation that the country was full of twats.



Same here, how could they possibly lose after what's happened.I remember having a argument with a lad days before the election. the Torys started telling people Labour will spend blah blah, interest rates will shoot up and many will lose their homes, this lad started talking as if he was clued up. "what worries me about Labour" blah blah. then repeated the Torys argument word for word, seemed to impress a few people around as well. i couldn't believe he was falling for it. I put that election loss down to those scare tactics in the last 2 weeks before the election. a lot of people had bought on the right to buy, the Torys knew they were clueless when it comes to economics. scare the shit out of them. it worked.This is one of the reasons the Torys are doomed. there are litterly millions out their who were f.. up by Truss budget. 8 mill or so paying hundreds a month more in montages or rent. many will be clueless on politics but they will know who Liz Truss is and they will have nothing but contempt for her and the Torys. they will not need reminding come the next GE, they are never voting Tory.These Torys will try and scare voters again in the run up to the election. the problem they have is they've lost the credibility to do it on every issue.Labour will increase interest rates. good luck with that after Truss budget.Labour will spend. again good luck with that considering how many Billions you've pissed away.I can't think of anything they can use to scare voters, that's what does the damage. even if they did think of something voters would still know what they are up too, people fell for it in 1992 and many other times as well but the Torys have just tried it too much over the last few yrs. everyone knows it's about taking the focus away from the Torys onto Labour.