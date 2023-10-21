Disgrace how Labour capitulated in that period. A financial crisis created by banking greed, particularly in the US. All Labour could muster was a stupid note stating theres no money left as they exited.
For most of the New Labour government, we had economic growth*, yet ran a budget deficit (after 2000). Keynes would be spinning!
In 'normal' times, a combination of economic growth coupled with a government budget deficit would have seen the economy overheat and inflation would have surged. That would have brought about rising interest rates (in the present 'Monetarist' consensus).
But that period ran in tandem with importing deflationary pressure, as more of the UK's productive demand was outsourced to more 'sweatshop' economies.
The government spending should have been at least as high during that period (after years of Tory cuts to public services), but the Labour government should have increased taxation levels to run at least a fiscally-balanced budget. Problem is - and it continues to this day - the RWM and Tories have brainwashed enough of the electorate that slightly higher income taxes (and wealth taxes full stop) are the worst thing ever, akin to having your first born sacrificed, so there is instinctive public opposition to even the thought of raised tax. Worse, the RWM and Tories successfully entwined 'higher taxes' and 'Labour' in the minds of too many people, so - especially since the 1992 GE - Labour have a pathological fear of raising income taxes.
On the other hand, people (including many of those who demand low tax) also want decent public services.
New Labour squared the circle by using a combination of government borrowing (on low interest rates) and 'off balance sheet' finding, like the disastrous PFI gravy train.
But we continue to avoid having the grown-up conversation of "If you want decent public services like a health service, good education system, adequate police and prison spaces, care for the elderly, a properly-equipped military and many other things, they need to be paid for"
* turns out it was built on foundations of blancmange; a rather fake 'boom' funded by a personal credit boom