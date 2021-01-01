Fuck the Tories

Embarrassing.Carol Vorderman@carolvordersWe are now into the realms of fantasy & Emperor's New Clothes Rishi Sunak denying that he announced transport schemes which already exist.But they do exist.Also denying schemes published on Wed & then deleted on Thurs haven't been deleted.But they have been deleted.Was that included in error..?@TomSwarbrick1 asks the Prime Minister why he is promising to deliver transport projects that 'already exist'.https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1710349124837527793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1710349124837527793%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.5]