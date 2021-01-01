« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 668 669 670 671 672 [673]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1051605 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,799
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26880 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:45:05 pm
Embarrassing.


Carol Vorderman
@carolvorders
We are now into the realms of fantasy & Emperor's New Clothes

Rishi Sunak denying that he announced transport schemes which already exist.
But they do exist.

Also denying schemes published on Wed & then deleted on Thurs haven't been deleted.
But they have been deleted.


Was that included in error..?

@TomSwarbrick1
 asks the Prime Minister why he is promising to deliver transport projects that 'already exist'.
https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1710349124837527793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1710349124837527793%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26881 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
Yeah apparently they're going to extend the metrolink to Manchester Airport, just trying to work out what tha fuck they were building and opened 10 years ago then?
Crazy.  Maybe they have upgraded the Bus stop outside. Buses can now reach anywhere in the region.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,869
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26882 on: Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm »
So the government and DfE noticed theyd made an error in school funding allocations and had effectively told every school in the country theyd get £100k more than they actually will for next year. They found this out a month ago - but didnt announce it until after 5pm after party conference. Given how their senior managers worked on Tory Party announcements surely at least one Minister and the management should go

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2023/oct/06/englands-schools-to-be-given-less-money-after-dfe-admits-bungling-figures
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #26883 on: Today at 01:51:34 am »
Watching the Owen Jones video at the Tory conference. Not sure why I loathe myself to such an extent. I really do hate those bastards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 668 669 670 671 672 [673]   Go Up
« previous next »
 