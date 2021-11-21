« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 651 652 653 654 655 [656]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 1031950 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26200 on: Yesterday at 03:09:13 pm »
If they force us to endure another leadership contest that number will plummet yet further.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26201 on: Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
Ipsos: CON: 24% (-4)
Deltapoll: CON: 23% (-5)


Think it might be time for a new PM lads.....


When were the previous results that they are comparing to with the -4 and -5?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26202 on: Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm »
It's a critical period for the Tory party,  the nutters know the direction of the party for many years to come is at stake, I don't think they realise the battles already been lost. let the nutters hog the limelight. it's all down to voters now, voters will decide the direction of the Tory party after the next election. we can only hope they get hammered and the Tory party accept why they've been decimated and change course going into the following election, disowning the ERG and the corrupt liars, if they get hammered next year and come back with the same Populist bullshit after being hammered in 2024 then they will get hammered again in 2029, they have to disown this government before they can move on so they can ask the country to trust them again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:29:38 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,347
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26203 on: Yesterday at 05:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
Ipsos: CON: 24% (-4)
Deltapoll: CON: 23% (-5)


Think it might be time for a new PM lads.....

The numbers are damning.









Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,107
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26204 on: Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm »
Those numbers are pretty damning all round, really. Even Labour doesn't do that well out of them.

That people don't see Labour as different to other parties when compared to the Tories considering what they have put the country through is alarming. 49% still feel Labour are divided; only 34% think Labour are fit to govern.

Am I reading this thing wrong?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,347
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26205 on: Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm
Those numbers are pretty damning all round, really. Even Labour doesn't do that well out of them.

That people don't see Labour as different to other parties when compared to the Tories considering what they have put the country through is alarming. 49% still feel Labour are divided; only 34% think Labour are fit to govern.

Am I reading this thing wrong?

Nope, you're reading it correctly. Labour are winning pretty much by default at the moment because the Tories are so monumentally awful.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26206 on: Yesterday at 05:59:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm
Nope, you're reading it correctly. Labour are winning pretty much by default at the moment because the Tories are so monumentally awful.

I've been saying that for a while, but some on here wont have it.

Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26207 on: Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:59:53 pm
I've been saying that for a while, but some on here wont have it.



It's all a clever game by Starmer (it really isn't, Tories are just totally shite)
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26208 on: Yesterday at 06:14:35 pm »
Gives me confidence in Britain's future is particularly shite!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26209 on: Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm »
The BBC reporting the Tories are going to row back on their climate plans, playing to the gammon vote like they did in Uxbridge
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26210 on: Yesterday at 06:24:43 pm »
Think the issue is, as bad as the Tories are, and as unlikely it is they get their shit together before an election, if they somehow do, those nummbers say to me that Labour's lead could be pretty soft.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26211 on: Yesterday at 06:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:59:53 pm
I've been saying that for a while, but some on here wont have it.
:)
People have been saying Labour refuse to walk into all the same old traps . they have been saying the Torys are in crisis, they have f.. up literally everything. corruption. the reasons for this is part of the answer of why Labour are so far ahead and why the public know they are a disaster. all the headlines are about Torys chaos and sleeze etc. Labour have refused to play their game and gift then ammo to make a lot of those news headlines negative Labour headlines.
Yes part of the reasons why Labour are so far ahead is the Torys are so bad but we knew that before the last election, people were saying Labour should be 20pts ahead then as well and the same argument could have been made then, Labour are only ahead because the Torys are so bad but that didn't happen.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26212 on: Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:24:43 pm
Think the issue is, as bad as the Tories are, and as unlikely it is they get their shit together before an election, if they somehow do, those nummbers say to me that Labour's lead could be pretty soft.
And this is why the Tories will be back sooner than people think. There should be radical electoral reform while Labour and other opposition parties are ascendant to ensure that the UK cannot again be ruled by 'the tyranny of the minority'. And although Labour may well need to play it cool for now, I strongly expect that there will be no moves to do this once they do win power. They will just go along with the age-old antidemocratic FPTP system because they feel it suits them. I hope Labour prove me wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26213 on: Yesterday at 06:56:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm
The BBC reporting the Tories are going to row back on their climate plans, playing to the gammon vote like they did in Uxbridge

That worked because it was ULEZ-focused, didn't it? I'm not sure about the exact figure but about 75% of Brits are concerned about the climate crisis so on that point alone it doesn't make sense. Of course it's an absolute disaster of a decision if they push ahead with it, and it would surprise precisely no one if they do.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,107
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26214 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm »
I don't think the problem is with Labour. I just think the electorate is largely composed of fucknuggets.

to be honest, when you consider how badly skewered the mainstream media are against Labour, it's remarkable those numbers are as good as they are.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,226
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26215 on: Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 06:56:32 pm
That worked because it was ULEZ-focused, didn't it? I'm not sure about the exact figure but about 75% of Brits are concerned about the climate crisis so on that point alone it doesn't make sense. Of course it's an absolute disaster of a decision if they push ahead with it, and it would surprise precisely no one if they do.

Yes, its people living in the suburbs having to pay to drive or sell perfectly good cars at a loss that it appealed to.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26216 on: Yesterday at 07:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on September 18, 2023, 10:17:19 pm
There's only one direction of travel for the Tory Party, and right wing politics in general, and that's becoming ever more enraged, conspiratorial and insane. She'll fit in perfectly well in such an environment. It's not like you can shame the woman in any way or get her to accept she may have had a role in her own downfall. It used to be that you suspected most Tories didn't really believe their own bullshit but with Truss she probably does think that the woke blob and the famously radical left-wing financial sector sabotaged her.

Far more likely the people who backed her just find a new, less baggage laden host for their unpleasant ideas though.

If you have ever read Michael Moorcock then what he was writing about an insane country called The Dark Empire of Granbretan, then I think hes predicted the future and the nuclear holocaust pretty well to be honest
Logged
Meh

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26217 on: Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:24:43 pm
Think the issue is, as bad as the Tories are, and as unlikely it is they get their shit together before an election, if they somehow do, those nummbers say to me that Labour's lead could be pretty soft.

I've been saying this for ages.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26218 on: Yesterday at 07:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm
I don't think the problem is with Labour. I just think the electorate is largely composed of fucknuggets.

to be honest, when you consider how badly skewered the mainstream media are against Labour, it's remarkable those numbers are as good as they are.

Yep. Agree. It's quite depressing how genuinely thick British voters are. Even after 13 years of disaster some people vote Tory because they are either on the gravy train or believe themselves to be getting on it soon.

Thatcher was one bad c*nt.
Logged
Meh

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26219 on: Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm
Yes, its people living in the suburbs having to pay to drive or sell perfectly good cars at a loss that it appealed to.

There's definitely a case to help those who need new vehicles more. About 90% of vehicles are already ULEZ-compliant, something that seems to get lost in all this.

This Guardian article from over a year ago saw this change in policy coming:

Quote
Even those in the green space who do not vote Conservative grudgingly said that a lot of the policies put forward were pretty good. But underneath all this, theres been a slow, creeping campaign by a nimble rightwing group of MPs who have been winning over key colleagues to the climate-sceptic cause.

Fresh from his Brexit win, MP for Wycombe Steve Baker found another cosy consensus to shatter  that of net zero. Baker, who commands the powerful ERG group credited with pushing a hard Brexit, became a trustee of climate-sceptic thinktank, the Global Warming Policy Foundation. He then, along with colleague Craig Mackinlay, set up the parliamentary Net Zero Scrutiny Group, launching it in the pages of the Telegraph and getting around 20 MPs to sign up. They said that they wanted to question net zero and argued that it was too expensive.

This rang alarm bells for me, and so in February this year my colleague Matt Taylor and I dug into it and found the group had been lobbying other MPs for months and slowly trying to chip away at climate consensus. We warned that the Conservatives were slipping into a climate culture war, similar to the one they had over Brexit.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26220 on: Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm
I've been saying this for ages.



It would bee nice if you ever said anything insightful or interesting or worthwhile.

I've fallen out with mates that have admitted that they want the Tories back in power to 'Prove Jeremy right'

FFS

c*nts
Logged
Meh

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26221 on: Yesterday at 09:14:04 pm »
You ok Andy hun? You're normally quite reasoned. Seen a lot of angry posts from you lately.

I think R-S has been saying for a while the Conservatives will jettison green investment if it means they can be seen to put money into voters' pockets.
(Or the companies that would benefit from green policies aren't putting enough into Tory coffers).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26222 on: Yesterday at 09:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm
It would bee nice if you ever said anything insightful or interesting or worthwhile.

I've fallen out with mates that have admitted that they want the Tories back in power to 'Prove Jeremy right'

FFS

c*nts

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26223 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:20:20 pm


So. Cards on the table.

Next election. What do you want? Let's go from there.
Logged
Meh

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26224 on: Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
So. Cards on the table.

Next election. What do you want? Let's go from there.

Hoping for a Tory landslide, of course.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,347
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26225 on: Yesterday at 09:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm
Hoping for a Tory landslide, of course.

;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26226 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm
Hoping for a Tory landslide, of course.

Logged
Meh

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,435
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26227 on: Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm »
So, loads about them rolling back on climate commitments.  And we once again miss out on the chance to invest in the new industries that will build the world .See the boom the US are getting from investing?

Pragmatically we arent going to see no petrol or diesel new sales by 2030.  We have nearly no infrastructure (thanks Tories!).  I just cant imagine how we could roll it all out in that time
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26228 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm »
Sunak has probably found a coal seam under his basement.

c*nts are only happy when they're fucking the country over. On the bright side, there is no way that the racists will ever vote for a PM of Indian descent.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,435
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26229 on: Yesterday at 10:48:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm
Sunak has probably found a coal seam under his basement.

c*nts are only happy when they're fucking the country over. On the bright side, there is no way that the racists will ever vote for a PM of Indian descent.
I dont know  I think this will tear them to pieces (again).  Theres a good chunk of the Tory party that is actually conservative and wants to conserve the environment .. not the majority, but enough to cause big issues here.  Maybe enough to defeat motions in the commons
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26230 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm »
Our prick of a King had better pipe up.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,435
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26231 on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 pm »
The Tories are on 5% with 18-24 year olds and 18% for 25-55 year olds.

What the fuck is wrong with the over 55s??  (I know not all of you fine folk!).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26232 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm
Sunak has probably found a coal seam under his basement.

c*nts are only happy when they're fucking the country over. On the bright side, there is no way that the racists will ever vote for a PM of Indian descent.

Youre assuming hes still in the job by the election!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,435
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26233 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm
Youre assuming hes still in the job by the election!
It gets more doubtful by the day.  A Truss come back?  Too weird maybe, but something crazy could happen
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26234 on: Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm
Youre assuming hes still in the job by the election!

Assassins on the way ?  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26235 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:45 pm
The Tories are on 5% with 18-24 year olds and 18% for 25-55 year olds.

What the fuck is wrong with the over 55s??  (I know not all of you fine folk!).

WTF is wrong with 18% of 25-55 year olds?!?!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26236 on: Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
Assassins on the way ?  ;D

I shouldnt laugh :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,100
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26237 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
It gets more doubtful by the day.  A Truss come back?  Too weird maybe, but something crazy could happen

Nah, shes too toxic even for them but I can see another change coming up soon, they have little to lose by rolling the dice and trying someone else.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,298
  • Kloppite
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26238 on: Today at 03:12:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
It gets more doubtful by the day.  A Truss come back?  Too weird maybe, but something crazy could happen

A Truss come back insure the Tories are wiped out at the GE, she blew £30 billion with that idiotic mini budget [which she still refuses to take the blame for] in her 7 week reign [& 2 weeks of those were spent mourning the death of the Queen], Sunak is weak & useless, but surely Truss is far to toxic even for the Tories now.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 651 652 653 654 655 [656]   Go Up
« previous next »
 