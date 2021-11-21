I've been saying that for a while, but some on here wont have it.



People have been saying Labour refuse to walk into all the same old traps . they have been saying the Torys are in crisis, they have f.. up literally everything. corruption. the reasons for this is part of the answer of why Labour are so far ahead and why the public know they are a disaster. all the headlines are about Torys chaos and sleeze etc. Labour have refused to play their game and gift then ammo to make a lot of those news headlines negative Labour headlines.Yes part of the reasons why Labour are so far ahead is the Torys are so bad but we knew that before the last election, people were saying Labour should be 20pts ahead then as well and the same argument could have been made then, Labour are only ahead because the Torys are so bad but that didn't happen.