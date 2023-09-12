This is what the Tories' "let's be intolerably cruel towards migrants" rhetoric and policy-making leads to.Basically, a Columbian man - a civil engineer with a degree in engineering from Columbia's top university - came to the UK late 2022 to visit his mother, who had legitimately settled here. He was looking at universities in Europe at which to further his studies. After deciding on a uni in Spain, due to begin last May, he took a job washing dishes to tide him over and get some spending money.In March, immigration authorities launched a raid and took him into custody. He didn't dispute deportation, and both he and his family offered to pay to fly him home. The authorities refused and kept him locked up, awaiting deportation.I mean, you've got to make an example of these scumbags, right?His mental health deteriorated. He spoke with a charity, Bail for Immigration Detainees, who later said he had wanted to leave and was happy to join a voluntary return scheme, but was told he had to remain in the detention centre - run by Mitie after being *outsourced*, I think it's worth noting - and that detention could be for months. He took his own life shortly after.