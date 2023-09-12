« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 1027678 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26120 on: September 12, 2023, 10:28:05 am »
Are you sitting comfortably? Then lettuce begin.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26121 on: September 12, 2023, 11:14:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2023, 10:28:05 am
Are you sitting comfortably? Then lettuce begin.
Ooooooh!
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26122 on: September 12, 2023, 02:10:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2023, 10:28:05 am
Are you sitting comfortably? Then lettuce begin.

:wellin

Bet the lettuce lasts longer than the book
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26123 on: September 12, 2023, 06:25:56 pm »
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26124 on: Yesterday at 05:54:06 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26125 on: Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm »
Great news that the Lords have vetoed the government's amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill. The amendment would have removed the regulation on house builders having to adhere to strict anti-pollution measures. The govt had hoped it could sneak the amendment through by the back door, but environmental and rural protection groups quickly cottoned on and publicised it, with Angela Rayner leading Labour's opposition to it.

The best part is this:

Quote
Because of the late stage at which the government tried to introduce the change, it cannot try again in the House of Commons now it has been defeated in the Lords.
Ministers would need to bring the proposal forward in a new bill.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66804160


I wonder if Fishy got wind of this and tipped off Odey and his private equity/hedge fund cronies to dump housebuilder stock beforehand....
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 07:09:41 am »
Probably easy enough to see the movement in share prices?
There must be a fortune to be made legally by paying careful attention to what's happening in government.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 02:12:24 pm »
This is what the Tories' "let's be intolerably cruel towards migrants" rhetoric and policy-making leads to.

Basically, a Columbian man - a civil engineer with a degree in engineering from Columbia's top university - came to the UK late 2022 to visit his mother, who had legitimately settled here. He was looking at universities in Europe at which to further his studies. After deciding on a uni in Spain, due to begin last May, he took a job washing dishes to tide him over and get some spending money.

In March, immigration authorities launched a raid and took him into custody. He didn't dispute deportation, and both he and his family offered to pay to fly him home. The authorities refused and kept him locked up, awaiting deportation.

I mean, you've got to make an example of these scumbags, right?

His mental health deteriorated. He spoke with a charity, Bail for Immigration Detainees, who later said he had wanted to leave and was happy to join a voluntary return scheme, but was told he had to remain in the detention centre - run by Mitie after being *outsourced*, I think it's worth noting - and that detention could be for months. He took his own life shortly after.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66791416
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
This is not a Parody account.   


Jake Berry MP
@JakeBerry
The next time you cant see a doctor, your kids cant go to school and your train doesnt turn up, remember,
@UKLabours plan is to give even more power to those who are trying to hold Britain to ransom.
https://twitter.com/JakeBerry/status/1701528111240651132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1701528111240651132%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:22:21 pm
This is not a Parody account.   


Jake Berry MP
@JakeBerry
The next time you cant see a doctor, your kids cant go to school and your train doesnt turn up, remember,
@UKLabours plan is to give even more power to those who are trying to hold Britain to ransom.
https://twitter.com/JakeBerry/status/1701528111240651132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1701528111240651132%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=


It's astonishing, isn't it?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 02:39:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:22:21 pm
This is not a Parody account.   


Jake Berry MP
@JakeBerry
The next time you cant see a doctor, your kids cant go to school and your train doesnt turn up, remember,
@UKLabours plan is to give even more power to those who are trying to hold Britain to ransom.
https://twitter.com/JakeBerry/status/1701528111240651132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1701528111240651132%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

I'd execute the fucking lot of these and I'd happily pull the trigger, pure scum
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 02:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:23:51 pm

It's astonishing, isn't it?
Unbelievable, it shows the contempt they have for voters. wrong in so many ways. total denial on how bad they have run the NHS +Schools. underfunding to breaking point. deliberately causing bad industrial relations with these workers in the hope of turning the public against NHS workers and Teachers etc. then try and attack Labour when they try to solve all these problems.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:12:24 pm
This is what the Tories' "let's be intolerably cruel towards migrants" rhetoric and policy-making leads to.

Basically, a Columbian man - a civil engineer with a degree in engineering from Columbia's top university - came to the UK late 2022 to visit his mother, who had legitimately settled here. He was looking at universities in Europe at which to further his studies. After deciding on a uni in Spain, due to begin last May, he took a job washing dishes to tide him over and get some spending money.

In March, immigration authorities launched a raid and took him into custody. He didn't dispute deportation, and both he and his family offered to pay to fly him home. The authorities refused and kept him locked up, awaiting deportation.

I mean, you've got to make an example of these scumbags, right?

His mental health deteriorated. He spoke with a charity, Bail for Immigration Detainees, who later said he had wanted to leave and was happy to join a voluntary return scheme, but was told he had to remain in the detention centre - run by Mitie after being *outsourced*, I think it's worth noting - and that detention could be for months. He took his own life shortly after.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66791416

I guess the contract with Mitie includes time spent, so they make money the longer they're detained
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:22:21 pm
This is not a Parody account.   


Jake Berry MP
@JakeBerry
The next time you cant see a doctor, your kids cant go to school and your train doesnt turn up, remember,
@UKLabours plan is to give even more power to those who are trying to hold Britain to ransom.
https://twitter.com/JakeBerry/status/1701528111240651132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1701528111240651132%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Self awareness champions
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
Blaming strikers for state of the NHS

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-66807935
