Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 04:44:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September  8, 2023, 04:36:25 pm
Exactly. Before my time but I believe she was on course to lose the election in the early 80s,so we withdrew the Falklands patrol boat and the Argies invaded so we with then came the Falklands War and all of a sudden she wins a landslide.
Fixed that for you.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:06:29 pm
Anyone think this feller on the run is a bit more than they are saying
£20k reward for someone who has not been convicted, but was on remand.
Or is it another distraction story seized upon by a desperate party?
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:06:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September  8, 2023, 04:36:25 pm
Exactly. Before my time but I believe she was on course to lose the election in the early 80s, then came the Falklands War and all of a sudden she wins a landslide.


Yes, the c*nt was gone, then as Dr Beaker says, she fucking manufactured a war, costing over 1200 lives
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:19:49 pm
I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:42:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 05:19:49 pm
I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.

No but her government were negotiating a handover when the Junta, desperately needing a rallying point, misread the willingness to negotiate as a done deal and jumped the gun.
Caught everyone on the hop.
Then the patriot flags came out and she sent what was left of our navy and army (that wasnt in NI) on a cobbled together fleet of transports.
She refused all offers of mediation and went for all out war.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:44:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 05:19:49 pm
I hate the evil c*nt as much as the next man but she didn't send the Argies to the Falklands.

She knew it was likely, the calculating twat, she'd dangled the carrot of giving it back the Argentina but the Islanders said no way.

In the frontline for cuts were defence and foreign affairs. John Nott's defence review would pull back the surface fleet to home waters. Hong Kong was to be handed over to the Chinese and a tiny colony of islands in the south Atlantic was being negotiated for "sale and leaseback" to neighbouring Argentina by Thatcher's trusted junior foreign minister, Nicholas Ridley. The one naval vessel in its vicinity, HMS Endurance, was to be withdrawn.

To Argentina's military junta, the British government was patently eager to dispose of the Falklands. Thus when Ridley's initiative was mauled in the Commons and talks stalled, the invitation to the Argentinian junta to imitate India's seizure of Goa in 1961 was irresistible. The invasion was named Operation Goa. Even with tension mounting, Thatcher turned a deaf ear to pleas from the Foreign Office to reinforce the islands and deploy ships to the area. The foreign secretary, Lord Carrington, felt his relations with Thatcher were too delicate to press the matter.

While Thatcher could hardly be held directly responsible for the Argentinian invasion, it was certainly the result of her style of rule and one-track approach to policy. She had failed to defend the islands from surprise attack and many in Argentina thought she had recklessly drawn the junta "on to the punch". In her defence, Buenos Aires brought forward its plan when pre-empted by a wild-cat occupation of the neighbouring British island of South Georgia. But modern government is designed to monitor such crises. Lord Franks's post-recapture exoneration of Thatcher's role in the Falklands war was a whitewash.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2013/apr/09/margaret-thatcher-falklands-gamble
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:47:47 pm
Are we saying Sunak is holding back until nearer the election? 6 months out we'll see British Jets in ukrainan airspace and brave , brave scotty Parker leading our lads on the march to Moscow?
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:49:49 pm
Quote from: 12C on September  8, 2023, 05:42:29 pm
No but her government were negotiating a handover when the Junta, desperately needing a rallying point, misread the willingness to negotiate as a done deal and jumped the gun.
Caught everyone on the hop.
Then the patriot flags came out and she sent what was left of our navy and army (that wasnt in NI) on a cobbled together fleet of transports.
She refused all offers of mediation and went for all out war.


No I'm not having that, the junta went for all out war & had all the time it took the fleet (my Dad got there earlier) to get there to withdraw & they didn't/wouldn't, they attacked a small settlement & got exactly what they deserved.

And the Belgrano wasn't actually sailing back to port.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 05:54:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  8, 2023, 05:44:39 pm
She knew it was likely, the calculating twat, she'd dangled the carrot of giving it back the Argentina but the Islanders said no way.

In the frontline for cuts were defence and foreign affairs. John Nott's defence review would pull back the surface fleet to home waters. Hong Kong was to be handed over to the Chinese and a tiny colony of islands in the south Atlantic was being negotiated for "sale and leaseback" to neighbouring Argentina by Thatcher's trusted junior foreign minister, Nicholas Ridley. The one naval vessel in its vicinity, HMS Endurance, was to be withdrawn.

To Argentina's military junta, the British government was patently eager to dispose of the Falklands. Thus when Ridley's initiative was mauled in the Commons and talks stalled, the invitation to the Argentinian junta to imitate India's seizure of Goa in 1961 was irresistible. The invasion was named Operation Goa. Even with tension mounting, Thatcher turned a deaf ear to pleas from the Foreign Office to reinforce the islands and deploy ships to the area. The foreign secretary, Lord Carrington, felt his relations with Thatcher were too delicate to press the matter.

While Thatcher could hardly be held directly responsible for the Argentinian invasion, it was certainly the result of her style of rule and one-track approach to policy. She had failed to defend the islands from surprise attack and many in Argentina thought she had recklessly drawn the junta "on to the punch". In her defence, Buenos Aires brought forward its plan when pre-empted by a wild-cat occupation of the neighbouring British island of South Georgia. But modern government is designed to monitor such crises. Lord Franks's post-recapture exoneration of Thatcher's role in the Falklands war was a whitewash.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2013/apr/09/margaret-thatcher-falklands-gamble

I know the history of it all Rob, I watched my old man leave, not that I knew where he was heading at the time.

She was and always will be a c*nt, the Junta were bigger c*nts though, it's just a shame that the Argies didn't murder them before going on their own flag waving, dick swinging expedition.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 06:26:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 05:54:16 pm
I know the history of it all Rob, I watched my old man leave, not that I knew where he was heading at the time.

She was and always will be a c*nt, the Junta were bigger c*nts though, it's just a shame that the Argies didn't murder them before going on their own flag waving, dick swinging expedition.

Hope your Dad got back safe and wasn't too badly affected?
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 06:53:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  8, 2023, 06:26:54 pm
Hope your Dad got back safe and wasn't too badly affected?

He did mate and was one of the lucky ones in that it didn't seem to affect him, outwardly anyway. He's always had sympathy for the young Argies who were thrown into the meat grinder without any proper gear or rations, poor bastards were told they'd be welcomed as liberators.

I can't imagine what those kids felt when they saw that mad bastard & his gang heading towards them.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:02:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 06:53:45 pm
He did mate and was one of the lucky ones in that it didn't seem to affect him, outwardly anyway. He's always had sympathy for the young Argies who were thrown into the meat grinder without any proper gear or rations, poor bastards were told they'd be welcomed as liberators.

I can't imagine what those kids felt when they saw that mad bastard & his gang heading towards them.

Good to hear. It must have been hard for him being a trained soldier facing up to college kids who were shitting themselves, like the poor fucks now sent to Ukraine by the mad bastard Putin.

Fella I used to know at our gun club was in the Falklands, did a couple of tours of NI, all unscathed and then got shot in the head in the first Gulf War by an Iraqi sniper, he was dead lucky in that his helmet somehow deflected/absorbed it and he just had a nice indent in his forehead.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:15:09 pm
Quote from: 12C on September  8, 2023, 05:06:29 pm
Anyone think this feller on the run is a bit more than they are saying
£20k reward for someone who has not been convicted, but was on remand.
Or is it another distraction story seized upon by a desperate party?

Was thinking the same.  Something doesnt sit right and Id generally not hesitate in pointing dead cat fingers at government, but this is OTT for that. A remand prisoner escapes from a category b prison and now a manhunt with a reasonable reward offered to catch him like hes a cross between Hitler and Sutcliffe
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:18:44 pm
£20k isn't much considering a) how much it costs to keep prisoners anyway. B) the cost of the manpower tracking him.  If they think it's an inside job there's probably other good reasons to get him too.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:24:08 pm
Quote from: TSC on September  8, 2023, 07:15:09 pm
Was thinking the same.  Something doesnt sit right and Id generally not hesitate in pointing dead cat fingers at government, but this is OTT for that. A remand prisoner escapes from a category b prison and now a manhunt with a reasonable reward offered to catch him like hes a cross between Hitler and Sutcliffe

He's supposed to have broken the official secrets act and passed info to Iran hasn't he? Massive PR coup for Iran if he rocks up in Tehran
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:28:14 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September  8, 2023, 05:47:47 pm
Are we saying Sunak is holding back until nearer the election? 6 months out we'll see British Jets in ukrainan airspace and brave , brave scotty Parker leading our lads on the march to Moscow?

No one mentioned Ukraine ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:46:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  8, 2023, 07:24:08 pm
He's supposed to have broken the official secrets act and passed info to Iran hasn't he? Massive PR coup for Iran if he rocks up in Tehran

Allegedly so, but then why put such a prisoner into a cat b facility if hes such a security risk. Of course that could be down to the usual incompetence
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:53:03 pm
Quote from: TSC on September  8, 2023, 07:46:17 pm
Allegedly so, but then why put such a prisoner into a cat b facility if hes such a security risk. Of course that could be down to the usual incompetence

I get why they've put the reward out but don't understand why he wasn't shipped off to Colchester.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 07:57:26 pm
Quote from: TSC on September  8, 2023, 07:46:17 pm
Allegedly so, but then why put such a prisoner into a cat b facility if hes such a security risk. Of course that could be down to the usual incompetence
Maybe it wasn't particularly useful info?
More likely though just too expensive to pop him in high security.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 8, 2023, 11:04:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September  8, 2023, 07:57:26 pm
Maybe it wasn't particularly useful info?
More likely though just too expensive to pop him in high security.

Id guess its more a lack of space than anything else
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 9, 2023, 02:58:12 pm
Rishi does another runner.

Quote
Rishi Sunak was warned that he faced exclusion from key discussions on the climate among world leaders at the UN before he decided to snub a global summit later this month.

It was announced last month that Sunak would be the first prime minister in a decade to avoid attending the annual UN general assembly gathering of world leaders. The reason given was his busy schedule, but the Guardian has learned that turning up risked severe embarrassment for the prime minister.

The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, has called on world leaders to attend his climate ambition summit, on the sidelines of this years UN general assembly meeting. Leaders of the worlds biggest economies, including Joe Biden of the US, are expected to go.

But Guterres has stipulated that only countries that can show they have ambitious policies to reduce their emissions in line with the goals of the Paris agreement would be allowed to participate in the climate ambition summit, the segment of the meeting of world leaders dedicated to the climate crisis.

World leaders received letters from the UN last month making these terms clear, the Guardian understands. They were told that merely having net zero targets would not be sufficient to guarantee participation, and evidence of clear and ambitious policy measures and commitments was needed. Without this, countries could attend but not participate in the discussions.

Sunak would risk falling foul of the UN secretary-generals strict stipulations if he were to attempt to participate in the climate segment. The potential embarrassment he faced throws a new light on his decision not to attend the UN general assembly.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/sep/09/rishi-sunak-avoiding-un-climate-summit-over-potential-rejection
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 9, 2023, 04:02:57 pm
Read that as 'Faced execution',  :thumbup
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 9, 2023, 04:04:55 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 10, 2023, 08:56:30 am
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 10, 2023, 10:18:57 am
Meanwhile.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/10/revealed-covert-deal-to-cut-help-for-pupils-in-england-with-special-needs

Quote
The government has quietly signed a contract targeting 20% cuts to the number of new education plans for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) to bring down costs, the Observer can reveal.

Then junior education minister Claire Coutinho  recently promoted to the cabinet as energy secretary subsequently told MPs that no targets were in place.

The cuts target has emerged as councils across England grapple with huge financial deficits on Send budgets caused by a combination of rising demand and longstanding underfunding. Part of the governments response has been the launch of the Delivering Better Value in Send programme (DBV), which supports 55 councils to bring down their large Send budget deficits through measures such as early intervention and teaching children with special needs in mainstream schools.

In June 2022, the Department for Education (DfE) signed a £19.5m contract with consultancy firm Newton Europe to design and develop the DBV programme. The deliverables section of the contract states that it is the intention of the signatories that the 55 councils budget management plans, implemented under the DBV programme, will help achieve impacts including reduced cost pressure  as a result of reduced growth in number of EHCPs [education, health and care plans], targeting at least a 20% reduction in new EHCPs issued.

The contract states that the impacts would be measured by monitoring EHCP growth rates and the state of councils education budgets.

EHCPs set out the education provision that children with significant needs must receive by law, although cash-strapped councils often fail to meet these requirements.

Recent years have seen rising numbers of new EHCPs being issued for reasons including failings in the childrens mental health system, non-inclusive approaches adopted by results-driven mainstream schools and improved identification of special needs such as autism.

Because EHCPs often require specialist education provision for children, some of which is only available from expensive private special schools, rising EHCP caseloads have meant higher costs for councils, with government funding not keeping pace. As a result, ministers and council bosses have looked for ways to reduce the growth in EHCPs, sparking fears among parents that Send children might be denied the support they need.

Gillian Doherty of campaign group Send Action said: Aside from potential legal implications, this action will simply push the funding problem down on to mainstream schools, which are already in a state of acute financial and recruitment crisis.

This is irresponsible behaviour that will seriously undermine inclusion. It will also result in a two-tier system that severely disadvantages disabled children in local authorities with financial difficulties.

In May, nearly a year after the contract with Newton Europe was signed, Coutinho appeared before MPs on the education select committee to answer questions about the governments Send and alternative provision (AP) improvement plan, which includes the DBV programme.

She told the committee she felt the planned reforms would reduce demand for EHCPs but denied there were any targets. This is not about targeting a particular reduction; it is just about improving the system so you can get better outcomes for Send people, she said.

DfE civil servant Alison Ismail told the session that while improved mainstream and specialist education provision should lead to decreasing need for EHCPs, we were not projecting to a particular target as such.

Tania Tirraoro, co-director of information site Special Needs Jungle, said: A senior DfE Send official repeated the assertion to me just this week that it wasnt about cutting EHCPs. Either the DfEs left hand doesnt know what its right hand is doing, or families are being lied to. Its right there in black and white.

The DfEs Send and AP improvement plan really is about significantly reducing EHCPs. But the law is intact, and I urge families to fight any effort to reduce statutory provision at the Send tribunal.
Helen Hayes, Labours shadow children and early years minister, said: Ministers need to be honest  they cannot be saying one thing to parents and another behind their backs.

Labour will identify childrens needs earlier so that intervention supports child development from a young age, which is better for individuals, their families and wider society.

The Newton Europe contract also aims to reduce permanent exclusions and teach more Send children via mainstream schools, targeting at least a 20% reduction in placements into independent schools and 2% reduction in placements in special schools. This would be measured by monitoring attendance rates and the rate of pupils with EHCP in mainstream settings.

The DfE said the targets were indicative rather than legally binding on Newton Europe and had not been communicated to councils. However, the targets were nevertheless included in the contract Newton Europe signed that underpins its work to design and develop the DBV programme.

A DfE spokesperson said: The DBV programme aims to help local authorities provide more effective Send services by meeting the needs of children and young people at an early stage and with the right level of support. Naturally, wed expect to see a reduction in the number of EHCPs issued as childrens needs are met earlier.

Newton Europe did not respond to a request for comment.

I mean, the level of short-termism on show from this shower of c*nts is just extraordinary.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 10, 2023, 10:22:09 am
Tax cuts need paying for somehow Bobbie.
Re: Fuck the Tories
September 10, 2023, 11:07:27 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 10, 2023, 10:22:09 am
Tax cuts need paying for somehow Bobbie.

Bribes, In Real Time.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:55:20 am
Odds that Sunk or someone else close has shares in Newton Europe?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #26108 on: Yesterday at 04:21:20 pm »


Sunak approaching Boris levels of unpopularity. Still a way to go before he catches Truss though...
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 04:50:40 pm
Liz Truss is the Everton of politicians.    ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 05:29:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:50:40 pm
Liz Truss is the Everton of politicians.    ;D

Shes trying to be with the release of a book.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/liz-truss-new-book-what-title-release-date-356736/
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 05:41:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:50:40 pm
Liz Truss is the Everton of politicians.    ;D
We're coming up fast on the anniversary of her budget aren't we?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Can anyone remember the reason for the tiny uptick in popularity?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 06:07:31 pm
The Queen died somewhere around then, which might have led to attention being focused elsewhere. After a brief period of national mourning we resumed normal life and collectively re-recalled that Liz Truss was a complete fucking disaster.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:07:31 pm
The Queen died somewhere around then, which might have led to attention being focused elsewhere. After a brief period of national mourning we resumed normal life and collectively re-recalled that Liz Truss was a complete fucking disaster.
Oh of course. I remember now. Thanks.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 07:58:51 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:29:10 pm
Shes trying to be with the release of a book.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/liz-truss-new-book-what-title-release-date-356736/

I heard in it that she claims she did absolutely nothing wrong, none of it was her fault, and that her Premiership was the victim of a Redshite Deep State conspiracy, so yeah, very Everton that. ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:58:51 pm
I heard in it that she claims she did absolutely nothing wrong, none of it was her fault, and that her Premiership was the victim of a Redshite Deep State conspiracy, so yeah, very Everton that. ;D

As I have said many times for a party supposedly all about taking personal responsibility (especially if your sick or disabled) they dont like taking much personal responsibility for their own actions, then its always someone elses fault.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 08:25:55 am
