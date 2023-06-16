« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 01:53:30 pm
Johnson resigning to spend more time with his ill gotten money
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 03:42:50 pm
Can his resignation be refused? Imagine if they forced him to complete his suspension.  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 04:03:41 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on June 16, 2023, 08:04:52 am
johnson is no doubt a nasty narcissistic (never heard that term used against a uk politician so often) lying untrustworthy fool

but...

name me one other tory politician who has had as much likeability (just threw up in my mouth) with the people on both sides of the voting

one tory mp said something like they've lost their biggest election weapon - that mp was right! ...for now

so you can see why they're so upset (aw diddums) because they have nothing else
Thatcher was popular with a wide range of voters too unbelievably, of course she was helped by a split in the left vote thanks to the SDP but you cannot deny her popularity at the time.

I hated the c*nt
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 04:06:06 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 16, 2023, 10:55:02 am
Look out for the amendments. the Committees report will be backed. many Tory abstentions as mentioned. I imagine there will be a high Torys vote against the severity of the punishment. 90 days is just revenge for Brexit blah blah blah.
I hope Labour+ Tory MPs hit back on this one hard, the publics confidence in all MPs is shattered. they are all liars, watching QT last 2 weeks, audience clapping the All as bad as each other, this hurts ALL Labour MPs. left and right it doesn't matter. it will be a tragedy if it becomes more widespread, the likes of Johnson +Redwood etc would be over the moon if that happened, it would put the Torys back in the ballgame for decades. 
Of course MPs bend the truth, they backtrack, they should be changing their opinions when circumstances change, they should be changing their opinion when others convince them they are wrong with sound arguments but they are not all the same.

I'll be amazed if they are allowed to make amendments on this issue, it's not like a bill that is being brought before parliament.

The fact that Johnson doesn't want it to get to a vote speaks volumes I think.

If I were an opposition member I would ensure that someone says Nay when the motion is read out as that will then force a vote in the lobbying chambers
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 06:36:27 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on June 15, 2023, 10:36:37 pm
And she did at least have to work to get to where she did. Johnson has had it all handed to him.

She married a millionaire, heir to the Burmah oil fortune. That helped.

And when she died she had been asset stripped by her son to avoid inheritance tax.
She died virtually penniless. Her hotel room and her nurse were paid for by a donor.

Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 07:57:00 pm
Taxpayer robbing continues then.  Nothing to see

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1669690272190431232?
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 09:10:02 pm
Quote from: 12C on June 16, 2023, 06:36:27 pm
She married a millionaire, heir to the Burmah oil fortune. That helped.

And when she died she had been asset stripped by her son to avoid inheritance tax.
She died virtually penniless. Her hotel room and her nurse were paid for by a donor.



Presumably that was still a grift....
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 09:12:35 pm
Quote from: 12C on June 16, 2023, 06:36:27 pm
She married a millionaire, heir to the Burmah oil fortune. That helped.

And when she died she had been asset stripped by her son to avoid inheritance tax.
She died virtually penniless. Her hotel room and her nurse were paid for by a donor.


my dad always used to refuse to get petrol from one of their petrol stations because Denis Thatcher had shares in it
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 10:16:36 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 16, 2023, 04:06:06 pm
I'll be amazed if they are allowed to make amendments on this issue, it's not like a bill that is being brought before parliament.

The fact that Johnson doesn't want it to get to a vote speaks volumes I think.

If I were an opposition member I would ensure that someone says Nay when the motion is read out as that will then force a vote in the lobbying chambers
You may well be right but that's what was said on TV so I assume it is likely. Parliament will back the report but some Tory MPs will put forward amendments. I assume that means accepting Johnson mislead Parliament but arguing the punishment is to severe. poor Johnson is being punished for Brexit.
They will no doubt say they respect the Committee one second and then call them a Kangaroo court the next. I don't expect any amendment to pass, it's more about some Tory MPs believing their only hope of keeping their seat is showing loyalty to Johnson. fact is many are doomed no matter what.

Maybe this will make them think twice, they are not used to this sort of scrutiny. 
Bren Bassitlaw torn to pieces by Victoria Derbyshire. this is well worth watching.
https://twitter.com/mikoh123/status/1669478216111620097
Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 10:45:48 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June 16, 2023, 10:16:36 pm

Bren Bassitlaw torn to pieces by Victoria Derbyshire. this is well worth watching.
https://twitter.com/mikoh123/status/1669478216111620097


"I have respect for the Parliamentary Privileges committee..."

"No you don't! You called them a kangaroo court!"

She's sharp.

Re: Fuck the Tories
June 16, 2023, 11:08:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 16, 2023, 10:45:48 pm
"I have respect for the Parliamentary Privileges committee..."

"No you don't! You called them a kangaroo court!"

She's sharp.
I was thinking that when she said it as well. it's usually frustrating trying to point out the hypocrisy at the time, easy enough later but too late then, not this time, she was straight back at him, he didn't know what hit him.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 01:13:07 pm
Quote from: 12C on June 16, 2023, 06:36:27 pm
She married a millionaire, heir to the Burmah oil fortune. That helped.

And when she died she had been asset stripped by her son to avoid inheritance tax.
She died virtually penniless. Her hotel room and her nurse were paid for by a donor.

I think I read that the Barclay brothers allowed her to stay at their hotel (The Ritz?) for free. What blights on British society the lot of them were. Took everything, avoided giving anything back.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 04:27:00 pm
Ironic that Thatcher died alone, penniless and so out of it she didn't know what day of the week it was anymore.

Well, I say ironic. Others may uses more colourful terms.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
Another by-election on the cards.

Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/suspended-tory-mp-david-warburton-30260488
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:27:00 pm
Ironic that Thatcher died alone, penniless and so out of it she didn't know what day of the week it was anymore.

Well, I say ironic. Others may uses more colourful terms.

Just like the people whose lives the c*nt ruined
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
First covid party on vid as Tories laugh and joke about lockdown

https://twitter.com/DailyMirror/status/1670165963596001280?cxt=HHwWgMCzgYrGz60uAAAA
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
Another by-election on the cards.

Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/suspended-tory-mp-david-warburton-30260488
https://members.parliament.uk/constituency/3735/election/397

Definitely one that the Lib Dems would fancy reclaiming (they held it from 1997 until Clegg's bend-over-and-take-it coalition).
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:08:31 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
First covid party on vid as Tories laugh and joke about lockdown

https://twitter.com/DailyMirror/status/1670165963596001280?cxt=HHwWgMCzgYrGz60uAAAA
I think being confined to my house for months on end was preferable.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
First covid party on vid as Tories laugh and joke about lockdown

https://twitter.com/DailyMirror/status/1670165963596001280?cxt=HHwWgMCzgYrGz60uAAAA

c*nts the lot of them
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
First covid party on vid as Tories laugh and joke about lockdown

https://twitter.com/DailyMirror/status/1670165963596001280?cxt=HHwWgMCzgYrGz60uAAAA

I have started to have gallery memories pop up on my phone of my children, 5 and 6 at the time in a zoom lesson (they had 1 in 9 months) and you can see how they just wanted normality back. They closed schools whilst these wankers had parties.

Get a GE going and make it this year, they need to be removed.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
Another by-election on the cards.

Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/suspended-tory-mp-david-warburton-30260488

The bastards are falling like dominoes
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm
Bloody hell, its Daves (Tradas) constituency !
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:17:14 am
You'd think at some point they'd just want the election done so they can fuck off and enjoy the money they've stolen from this country. But no. They will stick it out to January 2025 like the gang of cnuts they are.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:28:45 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
First covid party on vid as Tories laugh and joke about lockdown

https://twitter.com/DailyMirror/status/1670165963596001280?cxt=HHwWgMCzgYrGz60uAAAA
Torys should have listened to the Nurses instead of clapping and pissing off back in side for a piss up. Hypocrites.

Jan 2021
The weekly round of applause for key workers is set to officially return tonight under the new name Clap for Heroes  however, nurses say they do not want the claps and are not heroes.

While recognising the good intentions behind the initiative, nurses told Nursing Times all they wanted was for the public to adhere to the Covid-19 rules and safety guidelines in place.

https://www.nursingtimes.net/news/coronavirus/clap-for-heroes-nurses-say-they-do-not-want-return-of-applause-07-01-2021/
