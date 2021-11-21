« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24440 on: Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
He's a complete piece of shit, if only this was the last we would hear of him, but you know he will be stirring up trouble anyway he can.

I hope people are calling out the bullshit in his statement.

The committee had a majority of Tory MPs

He wasn't hounded out in some witchhunt, if the Committee voted for a longer suspension, Parliament (with a large Tory majority) still had to endorse that.

If Parliament did support a longer suspension, a significant number of the people of his constituency still would have to support a recall petition to force a byelection.

And even if that happened he could still run again.

Hardly being undemocratically dragged from Parliament.

More a case of jumping ship and hoping he can stir up some trouble for Sunak and get a safe seat for the next GE.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24441 on: Today at 12:41:50 am
He wont stand at the next GE, hell sit out the mauling the Tories take at the next GE, and then stand in a by-election when a Tory in a safe seat resigns or kicks it after the GE but at the same time whoever the Tory leader is at the time will know that ultimately letting Johnson join in the parliamentary party will be the end of their own leadership because its only a matter of time before he starts plotting.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24442 on: Today at 12:47:08 am
The Mail fan club has responded in the way only they could. How Boris could have been some kind of national hero.

Well, news for them, he had the job and he wasn't
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24443 on: Today at 12:50:42 am
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24444 on: Today at 01:15:42 am
As per usual with the shite mail headlines it is all about bojo thinking what is best for me. What is best for me in the next 3 seconds.



