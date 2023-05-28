« previous next »
Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24160 on: May 28, 2023, 04:09:59 pm
I like the term fishy rishi
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24161 on: May 28, 2023, 07:20:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 28, 2023, 02:47:23 pm
Interesting. I hate the way these things have to become mantras, but doubtless you're right.
repetition is a core part of persuasion, in any field.  certainly politics.

given the greater-than-ever "noise" in the media (all types of media) trying to people's attention, you have to repeat key messages a LOT to make sure they get through and stick.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24162 on: May 28, 2023, 07:28:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2023, 07:20:08 pm
repetition is a core part of persuasion, in any field.  certainly politics.

given the greater-than-ever "noise" in the media (all types of media) trying to people's attention, you have to repeat key messages a LOT to make sure they get through and stick.

You what?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24163 on: May 28, 2023, 07:29:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 28, 2023, 07:28:30 pm
You what?
repetition is a core part of persuasion, in any field.  certainly politics.

given the greater-than-ever "noise" in the media (all types of media) trying to people's attention, you have to repeat key messages a LOT to make sure they get through and stick.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24164 on: May 28, 2023, 07:39:12 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 28, 2023, 07:29:22 pm
repetition is a core part of persuasion, in any field.  certainly politics.

Come again?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24165 on: May 28, 2023, 08:04:00 pm
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24166 on: May 28, 2023, 10:13:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2023, 07:20:08 pm
repetition is a core part of persuasion, in any field.  certainly politics.
Parklife!
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24167 on: May 30, 2023, 10:51:23 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65752422

Tick-tock. Johnson has until four o'clock to hand over the unredacted messages and notebooks. Failure to do so will be a criminal offence.::)

My bet is he will refuse, and will take the inquiry on in court (using public money of course) over privacy or whatever. Mainly because it gets him through the next five minutes.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24168 on: May 30, 2023, 11:18:24 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 30, 2023, 10:51:23 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65752422

Tick-tock. Johnson has until four o'clock to hand over the unredacted messages and notebooks. Failure to do so will be a criminal offence.::)

My bet is he will refuse, and will take the inquiry on in court (using public money of course) over privacy or whatever. Mainly because it gets him through the next five minutes.


Covid inquiry extends deadline for submission of Johnson evidence

Quote
The Covid-19 inquiry has extended the deadline for evidence to be submitted, amid an ongoing tug-of-war over whether Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons WhatsApp messages and notebooks will be handed over to it.

The previous deadline had been 4pm today, but after a request to delay it for a week until 5 June, the chair of the inquiry has granted a short extension until 4pm on Thursday.

The Cabinet Office has so far refused to hand over the documents. The notice released on Tuesday said the Cabinet Office has claimed it does not have the documents.

Reports have suggested that the government does not believe the inquiry has the rights over the documents.

The inquiry has said that its demand for the documents has been widened to include a witness statement from a senior civil servant, verified by a statement of truth over whether the Cabinet Office holds the information or more details about them.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24169 on: May 30, 2023, 11:23:59 am
I wonder what's so incriminating in those messages?
Or perhaps it's pretty much nothing and he's just being a media whore.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24170 on: May 30, 2023, 11:30:02 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 30, 2023, 11:18:24 am

Covid inquiry extends deadline for submission of Johnson evidence

...

Reports have suggested that the government does not believe the inquiry has the rights over the documents.
This government really, really do not like transparency.  They commission an enquiry to take the immediate heat off then seemingly try to scupper their own enquiry by withholding anything that may be incriminating.

The snippets we've seen of Johnson's WhatsApp conversations from various leaks suggest he's not very careful about what he puts into writing.  I can imagine it's quite the treasure trove if recovered in its entirety.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24171 on: May 30, 2023, 12:35:27 pm
No doubt they are throwing the phones in North Sea as we speak
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24172 on: May 30, 2023, 07:19:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 30, 2023, 12:35:27 pm
No doubt they are throwing the phones in North Sea as we speak
You could still locate them easily enough with GPS, if you want to make an electronic device untraceable, then throw it into an incinerator.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24173 on: May 30, 2023, 08:25:40 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 30, 2023, 07:19:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 30, 2023, 12:35:27 pm
No doubt they are throwing the phones in North Sea as we speak
You could still locate them easily enough with GPS, if you want to make an electronic device untraceable, then throw it into an incinerator.
GPS will penetrate water to only a few centimeters.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00190-018-1147-x

Further, in deep water, water pressure will result in ingress of (salt) water, quickly destroying the phone.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24174 on: May 30, 2023, 10:11:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 30, 2023, 11:23:59 am
I wonder what's so incriminating in those messages?
Or perhaps it's pretty much nothing and he's just being a media whore.

It must be something really bad, or somebody was somewhere they shouldnt have been.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24175 on: May 30, 2023, 10:23:31 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 30, 2023, 08:25:40 pm
You could still locate them easily enough with GPS, if you want to make an electronic device untraceable, then throw it into an incinerator.

GPS will penetrate water to only a few centimeters.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00190-018-1147-x

Further, in deep water, water pressure will result in ingress of (salt) water, quickly destroying the phone.
And more to the point, I think he was just using a metaphor instead of saying they were destroying the phones.
Is it a metaphor? Or simile, or something else? You get my gist.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24176 on: May 30, 2023, 10:41:34 pm
Guardian reporting on the latest government shenanigans re this apparent cover-up, references that matters relating to care homes, procurement and vaccines will be excluded from the inquiry until 2026, which is obviously after the GE.  Funny that.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24177 on: May 30, 2023, 10:51:54 pm
Refusing to hand over these messages is mad, because it makes them look so bloody guilty that you wonder how bad it must be.

And you dont get to decide what evidence is relevant, you appoint someone to investigate and you trust them to get on with it. Otherwisewhy do it?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24178 on: May 30, 2023, 11:28:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 30, 2023, 10:51:54 pm
Otherwisewhy do it?

The illusion of accountability and putting it all to bed, preferably the already shit-stained bed of a departed former PM plenty in the Tory Party would like to see buried so deep he can never crawl out again spring to mind.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24179 on: Yesterday at 06:32:14 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 30, 2023, 10:51:54 pm
Refusing to hand over these messages is mad, because it makes them look so bloody guilty that you wonder how bad it must be.

And you dont get to decide what evidence is relevant, you appoint someone to investigate and you trust them to get on with it. Otherwisewhy do it?
I wonder if they'll add in untruths unrelated to the investigation, so if things leak they can point the finger. And cast doubt over true things. Are the people trying no to release them covering their own asses as well as bojos?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24180 on: Yesterday at 07:27:52 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 30, 2023, 10:51:54 pm
Refusing to hand over these messages is mad, because it makes them look so bloody guilty that you wonder how bad it must be.

And you dont get to decide what evidence is relevant, you appoint someone to investigate and you trust them to get on with it. Otherwisewhy do it?

I reckon its Simon Case. And we all know where his loyalties lie.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24181 on: Yesterday at 08:09:39 am
I suspect they are trying to hide messages that say what bojo would like to do to most of the people he's ever met. In graphic detail.

--edit-- once handed over, are the messages in the public domain, or will the enquiry just share the ones it uses for its verdict?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24182 on: Yesterday at 08:43:42 am
You would imagine most of them are complicit here.

Sunak and Johnson are the biggest snakes around so they wont want this.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24183 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 am
Cabinet Office are civil servants, so they really shouldnt be refusing unless they're being directed to. Simon Case is useless
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24184 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 am
It's very disappointing that our once respected country is being run like a banana republic full of greedy idiots with zero credibility or concience.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24185 on: Yesterday at 01:31:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:58:14 am
It's very disappointing that our once respected country is being run like a banana republic full of greedy idiots with zero credibility or concience.

At least they aren't bendy bananas , thanks to our illustrious leadership.

I wonder what policy they will announce, in order to bury the contents of the whatsapps when they are released.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24186 on: Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm
BBC saying the oaf has handed over the diaries and whatsapp stuff to the cabinet office, all unredacted. Though this just seems to be Johnson's version of events anyway.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24187 on: Yesterday at 05:39:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm
BBC saying the oaf has handed over the diaries and whatsapp stuff to the cabinet office, all unredacted. Though this just seems to be Johnson's version of events anyway.

If true (always a first with Johnson I guess) then the cabinet wont know which way to turn.  Pointless fighting it if Johnson went ahead and shared anyway.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24188 on: Yesterday at 08:59:45 pm
It's interesting that Johnson seems more willing to hand the messages over than the Cabinet Office.  Johnson will surely have an ulterior motive.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24189 on: Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:59:45 pm
It's interesting that Johnson seems more willing to hand the messages over than the Cabinet Office.  Johnson will surely have an ulterior motive.
Well theyve already given his to the police, how much worse could it get?

And now he gets to throw muck at Sunak


Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24190 on: Today at 07:02:20 am
It seems a near certainty the Tories will be out of power come the next election question is will labour win an outright majority or have to enter into a coalition agreement
