Someone at work has started a political debate club…



They’ve advertised it with a picture of thatcher…



How I’ve found the strength not to deface them is absolutely beyond me.



I'm assuming that's a club for students. Don't we need more political debate? Interesting choice for the poster though. Probably one of the most recognisable British politicians though. Maybe Boris? And for students how many would recognise a Thatcher picture so maybe a bit odd.