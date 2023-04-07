« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23520 on: April 7, 2023, 12:01:17 am
Quote from: Red46 on April  6, 2023, 11:42:54 pm
If New Labour were anything to go by there wont be much difference between Starmer and Sunak although admittedly Starmer is such a lying  it is difficult to predict, I wont deny that.

Dude, take my advice - stick your head down the toilet and hit the fucking flush.

If you honestly think there isn't a ciggie paper between Starmer and Sunak then the best advice I can offer you is stay out of this thread.
Popcorn's Art

Red46

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23521 on: April 7, 2023, 12:31:09 am
Quote from: Red Beret on April  7, 2023, 12:01:17 am
Dude, take my advice - stick your head down the toilet and hit the fucking flush.

If you honestly think there isn't a ciggie paper between Starmer and Sunak then the best advice I can offer you is stay out of this thread.

Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.
I find it fing hilarious that the rah-rah crowd on here are all eff the tories this and eff the tories that but are up the @rse of a leader who writes articles in right wing rags including the Sn and jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and bankers whilst going after left wingers in his own party
Its hilarious.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23522 on: April 7, 2023, 12:51:32 am
Quote from: Red46 on April  7, 2023, 12:31:09 am
Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.

Like I said - if you don't think there's a ciggie paper between them, then there's no point in you being in here. For you, they're all as bad as each other and nothing will change or get better. So your presence here serves no purpose, except to throw grenades at those who think it can get better.

I'm all for alternate opinions, but if all you want to do it piss on the hope of others, then fuck off. There's a lot more I could say when it comes to politics, Tories, Labour, Liverpool and individual suffering, but I can't be arsed. Maybe others here might see fit to offer their opinions.
classycarra

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23523 on: April 7, 2023, 01:26:44 am
Quote from: Red46 on April  7, 2023, 01:07:51 am
No please tell me about Thatcher. Liverpool and the Labour Party who even then went after the only people standing up to her. I’m all ears.
Militant are a prime example that talk is cheap, and it's easy to say things that sound appealing to political purists seeking ideological nodding partners - but then they ended up sending taxis round to serve redundancy papers to 31,000 council staff. Solidarity!

Shite job standing up to Thatcher, you'd reckon. Give me a Labour government any day, over trying to make a spectacle - by the same old men, who've frequented the same church halls, with the same 14 people in the crowd, eating the same biscuits and playing top trumps arguing over Trotsky and Lenin. It's before my time but I don't think there's many people standing alongside you celebrating them these days mate

[background reading https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/feb/19/the-return-of-king-rat-derek-hatton-marks-a-new-low-for-labour ]
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23524 on: April 7, 2023, 07:21:07 am
Quote from: Red Beret on April  6, 2023, 09:59:24 pm
Absolutely. It's like people never grew up with Thatcher.  It's like they're looking at our current situation and think Labour will be just as bad. I mean, honestly - WTAF??
I thought that's what you meant. Just making sure that you were not referencing my 'bullshit'. :)
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23525 on: April 7, 2023, 07:26:58 am
Quote from: Red46 on April  7, 2023, 12:31:09 am
Oh yeah Starmer is going to re-nationalise the energy companies and railways then hes going to turf all  the private contractors out of the NHS then hes going to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws blah blah blah.
I find it fing hilarious that the rah-rah crowd on here are all eff the tories this and eff the tories that but are up the @rse of a leader who writes articles in right wing rags including the Sn and jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and bankers whilst going after left wingers in his own party
Its hilarious.
You are fucking hilarious. You are trolling, yes? :thumbsup
FlashGordon

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23526 on: April 7, 2023, 08:16:48 am
Comprehension isn't this one's strong point.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23527 on: April 7, 2023, 10:20:45 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  7, 2023, 07:21:07 am
I thought that's what you meant. Just making sure that you were not referencing my 'bullshit'. :)

I was indeed referencing bullshit, but definitely not yours. ;D

Starmer is many things, but lumping him in as no better than Johnson, Truss or Sunak is bonkers.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23528 on: April 7, 2023, 10:48:22 am
Quote from: Red Beret on April  7, 2023, 10:20:45 am
I was indeed referencing bullshit, but definitely not yours. ;D

Starmer is many things, but lumping him in as no better than Johnson, Truss or Sunak is bonkers.
It is bonkers. I'd go further: although I loathed Tony Blair, and I thought going into Iraq would be a monumental mistake, I'd have him and his Government back in a heartbeat. Because, you know, pragmatism wins. I do not think Starmer is as talented a politician as Blair, and - generally speaking - the talent pool around Starmer is not that great either. But fuck me, the Shadow Cabinet are political and moral giants compared with the actual Government. Politics is nothing if ain't 'the art of the possible', 'perfect being the enemy of good', and all that.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23529 on: April 7, 2023, 10:52:26 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  7, 2023, 10:48:22 am
It is bonkers. I'd go further: although I loathed Tony Blair, and I thought going into Iraq would be a monumental mistake, I'd have him and his Government back in a heartbeat. Because, you know, pragmatism wins. I do not think Starmer is as talented a politician at Blair, and - generally speaking - the talent pool around Starmer is not that great either. But fuck me, the Shadow Cabinet are political and moral giants compared with the actual Government. Politics is nothing if ain't 'the art of the possible', 'perfect being the enemy of good', and all that.

We've currently got the worst of humanity running the country.  That should be all you need to know, really.

Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23530 on: April 7, 2023, 01:16:13 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  7, 2023, 10:52:26 am
We've currently got the worst of humanity running the country.  That should be all you need to know, really.

Yep. But apparently because Starmer isn't going to turn the nation into a socialist paradise he's just another lying parasite.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  7, 2023, 10:48:22 am
It is bonkers. I'd go further: although I loathed Tony Blair, and I thought going into Iraq would be a monumental mistake, I'd have him and his Government back in a heartbeat. Because, you know, pragmatism wins. I do not think Starmer is as talented a politician as Blair, and - generally speaking - the talent pool around Starmer is not that great either. But fuck me, the Shadow Cabinet are political and moral giants compared with the actual Government. Politics is nothing if ain't 'the art of the possible', 'perfect being the enemy of good', and all that.

Agree with you on Tony Blair. I'd take competent pragmatism over this lot any day of the week. Yeah, there was undoubtedly corruption within New Labour, but at least the economy didn't keep you awake at night, and you didn't feel like certain members of the government would personally enjoy knifing you.

Thanks to Murdoch, Reaganomics, unchecked capitalism, tax the poor, Brext, hate the other mindset, we have to accept that if change is even possible it will be painfully slow. I don't like any politician having to bow and scrape to billionaires and media moguls; but unfortunately they are the ones actually running the planet. All we can do is hope to get leaders who can at least make our new age, 21st century serfdom more tolerable.
lobsterboy

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23531 on: April 8, 2023, 10:24:39 pm
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23532 on: April 10, 2023, 10:39:50 pm
The state of this-a gala dinner everyone should miss.  The image itself is disturbing

https://twitter.com/ConsPost/status/1637050074885771266

Hoping its a fake mock-up but who knows nowadays
So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23533 on: April 10, 2023, 10:44:33 pm
Quote from: TSC on April 10, 2023, 10:39:50 pm
The state of this-a gala dinner everyone should miss.  The image itself is disturbing

https://twitter.com/ConsPost/status/1637050074885771266

Hoping its a fake mock-up but who knows nowadays

That NF march mock up is distinctly Capon style. ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23534 on: April 10, 2023, 10:49:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on April 10, 2023, 10:39:50 pm
The state of this-a gala dinner everyone should miss.  The image itself is disturbing

https://twitter.com/ConsPost/status/1637050074885771266

Hoping its a fake mock-up but who knows nowadays

It's all a bit 'Twilight Zone'.  :-\

'Soldiers of Swing'? WTAF?  ;D
afc tukrish

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23535 on: April 10, 2023, 10:50:29 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 10, 2023, 10:49:12 pm
It's all a bit 'Twilight Zone'.  :-\

'Soldiers of Swing'? WTAF?  ;D

they play Creole
Creole
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23536 on: Yesterday at 12:08:47 am
"How to serve Tories."
TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23537 on: Yesterday at 09:43:55 am
A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23538 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 am
thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23539 on: Yesterday at 11:40:26 am
Quote from: TSC on April 10, 2023, 10:39:50 pm
The state of this-a gala dinner everyone should miss.  The image itself is disturbing

https://twitter.com/ConsPost/status/1637050074885771266

Hoping its a fake mock-up but who knows nowadays
"Venue: A premier Bournemouth Venue with ample parking"  :o

There's so much wrong with the gala dinner - the rogues gallery of speakers, primarily - but somehow that line caught my eye.  The ample parking is the deal clincher for many, I guess.
BarryCrocker

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23540 on: Yesterday at 12:02:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:40:26 am
"Venue: A premier Bournemouth Venue with ample parking"  :o

There's so much wrong with the gala dinner - the rogues gallery of speakers, primarily - but somehow that line caught my eye.  The ample parking is the deal clincher for many, I guess.

£40 for 3 course meal of Devils on Horseback, Beef Wellington and Suet Pudding all washed down with unlimited merlo for 5 hours while listening to some Army Reservists bang out a 1920's version of Story Of My Life sounds like my version of Room 101.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23541 on: Yesterday at 02:29:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on April 10, 2023, 10:39:50 pm
The state of this-a gala dinner everyone should miss.  The image itself is disturbing

https://twitter.com/ConsPost/status/1637050074885771266

Hoping its a fake mock-up but who knows nowadays


More power to their elbow. A Tory Party in civil war is something to be celebrated and encouraged.

Slimy c*nt Cameron averted one in 2015 by throwing the country under the [Leave's bullshit] bus. After May's bumbling around for a few years, the Clown Prince Bozo was the figurehead for the far-right semi-coup, following which prominent non-Brexit Tories were dumped in a way reminiscent of the Repug-MAGAloon 'primariying' of anti-Trumpists.

Sunak has since tried to bring back some semblance of competence (albeit with the same level of evil Tory cuntishness) and most of the ERG twats have been marginalised.

What a legacy for Cameron if it turns out his sacrificing of the UK only brought a modest delay before the infighting reignited.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23542 on: Yesterday at 03:06:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:55 am


These attack adds aren't really giving the impression of a brighter, different future, are they?

Where's the positivity and hope........?

oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23543 on: Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:06:55 pm
These attack adds aren't really giving the impression of a brighter, different future, are they?

Where's the positivity and hope........?
That's spin really.

You don't think a Windfall tax and a freeze on council tax is a positive.?


Hope is a personal view, I hope to see a Labour majority who will actually make us all better off, I also hope to see the Torys annihilated at the next election for another very important reason. Labour wining the next GE isn't enough to bring real change in the future, a Labour minority will be a disaster for everyone including the far left, the Torys will feel theres no need to change direction, just carry on with the propaganda hard right bullshit till the next election and off they go again for another 15yrs.  the vicious cycle would continue for decades.



smicer07

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23544 on: Yesterday at 03:51:01 pm »
I fucking hate the Tories.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23545 on: Yesterday at 04:02:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm
That's spin really.

You don't think a Windfall tax and a freeze on council tax is a positive.?


Hope is a personal view, I hope to see a Labour majority who will actually make us all better off, I also hope to see the Torys annihilated at the next election for another very important reason. Labour wining the next GE isn't enough to bring real change in the future, a Labour minority will be a disaster for everyone including the far left, the Torys will feel theres no need to change direction, just carry on with the propaganda hard right bullshit till the next election and off they go again for another 15yrs.  the vicious cycle would continue for decades.

Well, the attack add is certainly better than last weeks debacle, that's for sure.  I have my doubts on how effective they will be, though.
Offline filopastry

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23546 on: Yesterday at 04:10:11 pm »
I'm not sure what "hope" you can sell now anyway, the UK is pretty fucked and its not going to become that much less unfucked in a 5 year term, plus demographics will continue to get worse economically, retirees will make up a larger proportion of the population and working age less.
Offline Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23547 on: Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:02:15 pm
Well, the attack add is certainly better than last weeks debacle, that's for sure.  I have my doubts on how effective they will be.
Yes this one is better, although I would prefer if they found a picture of Sunak where he isn't looking friendly and prime ministerial.  I know what they're going for, but I think a big smiling picture of Sunak with a Labour policy written in the small print (in Lib Dem colours for some reason?) is the wrong way around. 

It's not friendly fire though like last week's was.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23548 on: Yesterday at 04:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:02:15 pm
Well, the attack add is certainly better than last weeks debacle, that's for sure.  I have my doubts on how effective they will be, though.
Am uncomfortable with the personal attacks and lies over the last 7yrs as well. wanting a change to our laws was something ive called for over the last 6yrs but it has to work both ways though.(Chris Bryant video below is worth watching)  but not many saw it as a priority yet they are still calling for Labour to fight the Torys with both hands tied behind their backs.


'Let's get real! I think it's done the trick.'

Chris Bryant explains exactly why he feels attack ads are the right move for Labour to make.

https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1645368396840591360


Jess Phillips MP
@jessphillips
Another day another completely predictable failure on sexual abuse/harrassment. Years we've been campaigning on this. Sunak should intervene or I'll be completely fine to say he doesn't care when young bar staff are harrassed at work, shop workers are followed and jeered at.


Trades Union Congress
@The_TUC
BREAKING 🚨 | The Telegraph is reporting that ministers will BACKTRACK on promises to strengthen sexual harassment laws at work.

Women are experiencing sexual harassment and abuse on an INDUSTRIAL scale.

It would be utterly shameful if this government allows this bill to fall.
Offline filopastry

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23549 on: Yesterday at 04:37:11 pm »
I thought Michael Dugher was interesting on the attack ads from Labour.

https://twitter.com/MichaelDugher/status/1645715038064263176

Quote
A thread on the Labour attack ads as someone who used to run the Lab operation: 1. All parties have an attack operation, so lets not pretend they dont. Holding opponents to account on policy - robustly - is part of the democratic process. Its not for shrinking violets.

2. The Tories can usually rely on most of the national press to do their attacking for them. So spare me the hypocrisy, crocodile tears and bullshit complaints in The Times or the Mail about Labour aggressive attacks. The dice is historically firmly loaded against Labour.

3. Nobody gets a free hit. Labour will have been aware in devising this strategy that they open themselves up to similar attacks. Thats the price you pay. No point moaning about it if/when you are subject to similar attacks (Lab will say it already happens to them anyway).

4. Sorry but this stuff works. Oppositions in particular have to controversialise to cut through. Everyone is talking about the Lab ads. Simply doing a speech or press releasing stats criticising the Govt on sentencing wont get you more than a few pars in the Guardian & Mirror

5. And whats been the reaction? The Tories understandably and rightly howl - but the Tories moaning about Labour is priced in by voters. So what? At same time, the liberal left all kick off about it. Brucie bonus. That can only endear Labour to the voters it is trying to reach.

6. This is very strategic by Lab. As well as landing blows on the Govt, they are trying to address perceived strategic weaknesses that they are soft on crime + their leadership is weak & part of an out-of-touch Liberal metropolitan (new) elite. Harder to accuse Lab of this now.

7. Lastly a question: Are Lab surrendering the moral high ground? Its delusional (& vain) to think voters believe Lab has some sort of moral high ground. If you want to help people/deliver change, you have to win. So the real question for Labour is: how much do they want to win?
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23550 on: Yesterday at 05:06:23 pm »
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23551 on: Yesterday at 06:00:32 pm »
COVID (and PPE) FRAUD...


£33.2bn to £58.8bn - the Public Sector Fraud Authority’s (PSFA’s) estimate of the extent of fraud and error across all of government in 2020-21.

This is out of £1,106.1 billion of expenditure and £608.8 billion of tax income £21bn estimated level of fraud as set out in 2020-21 and 2021-22

Source: National Audit Office - https://www.nao.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/tackling-fraud-and-corruption-against-government-summary.pdf
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23552 on: Yesterday at 07:40:36 pm »
Insane levels of fraud under sunak and co, 60 billion in just one year that he is refusing to chase.
Not a peep about it on the fucking bbc.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23553 on: Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm »
Labour need to get that on a poster every single from now until the next election.
Thieving Tory scum bastards.
Partied and rinsed the national coffers while our relatives died
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23554 on: Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm
Labour need to get that on a poster every single from now until the next election.
Thieving Tory scum bastards.
Partied and rinsed the national coffers while our relatives died

Yep, They can portray it as corruption or economic incompetence, or both. Either way it looks bad for the Tories.
Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23555 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm »
Another Tory MP has to answer to the Privileges committee for Lobbying, you wouldn't know it from the way he's acting, out on twitter all the time.

That sickly grin on Dido Hardings face after she blew £37 bill on test and trace, she's not arsed. Torys not arsed either yet how dare the Junior doctors hold the country to ransom demanding a rise. how much is that rise cost. is it £1 bill.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23556 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm »
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23557 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm
Ex Tory chief on Bravermans racist rhetoric

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/ex-tory-chief-says-suella-29681926?ds=

Here's the interview...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DIqky33HYYo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DIqky33HYYo</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIqky33HYYo

 :)
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23558 on: Today at 01:57:12 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm
Labour need to get that on a poster every single from now until the next election.
Thieving Tory scum bastards.
Partied and rinsed the national coffers while our relatives died
And parrot it endlessly in interviews.

"How would Labour pay for x and y?"

"We'd tackle the £33bn-58bn fraud that this government have turned a blind eye to, for starters"

It's funny in a very grim way hearing Tory MPs proudly trot out the line that reported crime has fallen since they came to power (then whispering that the figures exclude the explosion in fraud over the same period).
Online Machae

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23559 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm »
Love Labour's dark poster. Long may that continue. Screw playing nice cause the Tories are dirtier
