Well, the attack add is certainly better than last weeks debacle, that's for sure. I have my doubts on how effective they will be, though.



Am uncomfortable with the personal attacks and lies over the last 7yrs as well. wanting a change to our laws was something ive called for over the last 6yrs but it has to work both ways though.(Chris Bryant video below is worth watching) but not many saw it as a priority yet they are still calling for Labour to fight the Torys with both hands tied behind their backs.'Let's get real! I think it's done the trick.'Chris Bryant explains exactly why he feels attack ads are the right move for Labour to make.Jess Phillips MP@jessphillipsAnother day another completely predictable failure on sexual abuse/harrassment. Years we've been campaigning on this. Sunak should intervene or I'll be completely fine to say he doesn't care when young bar staff are harrassed at work, shop workers are followed and jeered at.Trades Union Congress@The_TUCBREAKING 🚨 | The Telegraph is reporting that ministers will BACKTRACK on promises to strengthen sexual harassment laws at work.Women are experiencing sexual harassment and abuse on an INDUSTRIAL scale.It would be utterly shameful if this government allows this bill to fall.