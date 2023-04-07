We've currently got the worst of humanity running the country. That should be all you need to know, really.
Yep. But apparently because Starmer isn't going to turn the nation into a socialist paradise he's just another lying parasite.
It is bonkers. I'd go further: although I loathed Tony Blair, and I thought going into Iraq would be a monumental mistake, I'd have him and his Government back in a heartbeat. Because, you know, pragmatism wins. I do not think Starmer is as talented a politician as Blair, and - generally speaking - the talent pool around Starmer is not that great either. But fuck me, the Shadow Cabinet are political and moral giants compared with the actual Government. Politics is nothing if ain't 'the art of the possible', 'perfect being the enemy of good', and all that.
Agree with you on Tony Blair. I'd take competent pragmatism over this lot any day of the week. Yeah, there was undoubtedly corruption within New Labour, but at least the economy didn't keep you awake at night, and you didn't feel like certain members of the government would personally enjoy knifing you.
Thanks to Murdoch, Reaganomics, unchecked capitalism, tax the poor, Brext, hate the other mindset, we have to accept that if change is even possible it will be painfully slow. I don't like any politician having to bow and scrape to billionaires and media moguls; but unfortunately they are the ones actually running the planet. All we can do is hope to get leaders who can at least make our new age, 21st century serfdom more tolerable.