Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Next episode from Led By Donkeys... Hammond.

Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.


I really hope his consultancy services do not include negotiations.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Watched this last night. Bad for my blood pressure, the fat grasping get.
Virtually told her that his daily rate equated to about 3k for one of his directorships, then trying to hide the smirk when she mentioned 8-15k per day.
He has the front to say that 8 would be acceptable (really), then when he realised he'd left some in the trough, he suggested the midpoint. Laughable.
Based on that clip, anything above pennies for his time would be overpaying.

When I see the decent people doing tireless work in their communities for relative pittances then see him talking himself up from 3k to about 12 a day, it's truly sickening.

Edit: Yet another constituency where some sensible tactics from the opposition parties would see him on his way quite easily.

We had a Labour MP when I first moved here.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
I guess flag-shagging nationalism and 'putting Britain first' is only selective (ie, when trying to get suckers to vote to leave the EU, so that the Tory spivs can have their bonfire of worker/environment/consumer protections and avoid having to fully implement ATAD/AMLD)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
I saw that when I checked the last election results.
I've started doing that after I made the mistake of assuming Cheltenham was solid Tory after a recent visit. Checked the results and its been mainly LD rather than Tory. There's a big anti Tory vote in Wimbledon isn't there?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yeah most of my neighbours are professional types, but they are pretty fiercely anti-tory. We had a party in the park a couple of years ago and I sarcastically said what a great larff Boris is and almost got run out of town by people who didn't quite get the gyst.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
:D Funny. A get your coat moment.

I love it when stuff like that happens. I got chatting to a neighbour over lockdown, and without going into too much detail, assumed he was Tory due to quite a few boxes being ticked. Turned out him and his Mrs are very - their word - left wing.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Can I just check

Is anyone available to quickly set up a political party with me so we can get Angela Rayner to boss us around?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
ERG falling out with themselves?

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/ni-minister-steve-baker-deletes-erg-whatsapp-group-but-denies-stating-that-brexit-is-done/225669754.html

(It is also reported in 'The i' - but it's behind a paywall.



With any luck, the Tories are gonna start eating themselves... I can already see a few cracks/divisions...

Conservative Democratic Organisation

https://www.conservativedems.co.uk/
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Love this.  ;D

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Im in, can Priti Patel be her deputy?  :P
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
It never ends does it 😡

BBC News - Rishi Sunak's wife holds shares in childcare firm given Budget boost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65115204
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Hope they all choke on their own sleaze. They've made John Major's government look clean and competent.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
You're a sick, sick puppy. ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Hell yeah.
