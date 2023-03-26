« previous next »
Fuck the Tories thread

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 26, 2023, 04:38:28 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March 26, 2023, 04:28:58 pm
:lmao

People with his mindset belong in a research lab / university environment where they can walk around mind constantly on their thoughts and actually do something useful that way. He's got no place in an environment where you actually have to assess the person / parties you're dealing with. Clueless. And this guy was business secretary.




Proper fucking piss heads aren't they. That's an actual office and it's filled to the brim with ale. Fucking state of that.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 26, 2023, 04:44:55 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 26, 2023, 04:38:28 pm

Proper fucking piss heads aren't they. That's an actual office and it's filled to the brim with ale. Fucking state of that.

Yeah, but that was his secretary's office. If you worked for him, you'd need wine to get through the day.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 26, 2023, 07:16:29 pm
Quote from: TSC on March 26, 2023, 02:55:33 pm
Part 2 apparently of the Led by Donkeys interview with Kwarteng.  The greed drives his almost desperation to sell himself

https://mobile.twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1639982033681149962
Hah - absolutely shameless how he switches from dollars to pounds.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 26, 2023, 08:56:07 pm
Hmmm? ???

Rishi Sunak bans media from Conservatives spring conference

Press and public barred from attending, with party claiming it is an internal event closed to media


Rishi Sunak has banned the media from the Conservative partys spring conference, with his appearance and a business day held behind closed doors.

The prime minister was due to hold a Q&A and host drinks with party activists at the conference in Birmingham  the partys second-biggest gathering in the political year. However, the press and public apart from Tory members were barred from attending, with the party claiming it was an internal event closed to media.

Business leaders were also invited to attend a business day on Friday at £500 a ticket, with promises of a day of networking and highly interactive sessions between business leaders and government ministers.

During the business day, the chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, was interviewed by one of his Treasury ministers, Andrew Griffith, giving his outlook on the state of the economy after inflation soared above 10% again.

The spring conference is often a major event in the political calendar, with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson last year giving a speech in Blackpool that caused controversy when he appeared to compare the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom in the war with Russia with Britains decision to leave the EU.

Previous party leaders have also given significant speeches at spring conference, with David Cameron and Theresa May often using the televised occasions as a way of speaking to the country as well as the party.

In its brochure for the event, billed as its spring forum, the party described the event as the most important two days of the next general election campaign so far, but said it was a little bit different this year.

Some of the sessions for members include advice on raising money  how to seal deal with donors and Our Plan  getting it done: youve said youll do it, now get it done!

A Conservative party spokesperson said the conference was only a training event for members this year. Spring Forum 2023 is a training event specifically focused on 80:20 seats. It would be highly unusual for a political party to invite the press to an internal training event, he said.

Steve Goodrich of Transparency International UK said: Parties routinely sell privileged political access at their conferences, allowing private interests to lobby ministers and senior party figures, so they could at least keep these jamborees open to some media scrutiny on the publics behalf.

Journalists are crucial to informing the public about how our democracy works. Closing the door to them keeps us all in the dark about access and potential influence in UK politics.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/24/rishi-sunak-bans-media-conservative-spring-conference
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 01:10:59 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 26, 2023, 08:56:07 pm
Hmmm? ???

Rishi Sunak bans media from Conservatives spring conference

Press and public barred from attending, with party claiming it is an internal event closed to media


Rishi Sunak has banned the media from the Conservative partys spring conference, with his appearance and a business day held behind closed doors.

The prime minister was due to hold a Q&A and host drinks with party activists at the conference in Birmingham  the partys second-biggest gathering in the political year. However, the press and public apart from Tory members were barred from attending, with the party claiming it was an internal event closed to media.

Business leaders were also invited to attend a business day on Friday at £500 a ticket, with promises of a day of networking and highly interactive sessions between business leaders and government ministers.

During the business day, the chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, was interviewed by one of his Treasury ministers, Andrew Griffith, giving his outlook on the state of the economy after inflation soared above 10% again.

The spring conference is often a major event in the political calendar, with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson last year giving a speech in Blackpool that caused controversy when he appeared to compare the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom in the war with Russia with Britains decision to leave the EU.

Previous party leaders have also given significant speeches at spring conference, with David Cameron and Theresa May often using the televised occasions as a way of speaking to the country as well as the party.

In its brochure for the event, billed as its spring forum, the party described the event as the most important two days of the next general election campaign so far, but said it was a little bit different this year.

Some of the sessions for members include advice on raising money  how to seal deal with donors and Our Plan  getting it done: youve said youll do it, now get it done!

A Conservative party spokesperson said the conference was only a training event for members this year. Spring Forum 2023 is a training event specifically focused on 80:20 seats. It would be highly unusual for a political party to invite the press to an internal training event, he said.

Steve Goodrich of Transparency International UK said: Parties routinely sell privileged political access at their conferences, allowing private interests to lobby ministers and senior party figures, so they could at least keep these jamborees open to some media scrutiny on the publics behalf.

Journalists are crucial to informing the public about how our democracy works. Closing the door to them keeps us all in the dark about access and potential influence in UK politics.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/24/rishi-sunak-bans-media-conservative-spring-conference

For a Party that gets angry when they are accused of acting like a Party from 1930s Germany, they seem to love the idea of following all those policies.

I'm finding it a bit concerning now to be honest. With this in this country and all the sabre ratting around the world, including actual wars and many countries seemingly marching rightward.. Who knows where all this ends up.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 01:31:00 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2023, 01:10:59 am
For a Party that gets angry when they are accused of acting like a Party from 1930s Germany, they seem to love the idea of following all those policies.

I'm finding it a bit concerning now to be honest. With this in this country and all the sabre ratting around the world, including actual wars and many countries seemingly marching rightward.. Who knows where all this ends up.

Me too. Genuinely.

It's not cool at all.

 :(
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 09:17:58 am
Business leaders were also invited to attend a business day on Friday at £500 a ticket, with promises of a day of networking and highly interactive sessions between business leaders and government ministers.

That all sounds completely above board.

For a party thats ruled for generations they seem to have changed tack and become openly corrupt and authoritarian. They used to keep that sort of thing under cover (mostly) and the whiff of scandal would be the end of political careers. Perhaps theyve realised no one will hold them to account and theres no need for ethics?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 09:47:18 am
Quote from: KillieRed on March 27, 2023, 09:17:58 am
Business leaders were also invited to attend a business day on Friday at £500 a ticket, with promises of a day of networking and highly interactive sessions between business leaders and government ministers.

That all sounds completely above board.

For a party thats ruled for generations they seem to have changed tack and become openly corrupt and authoritarian. They used to keep that sort of thing under cover (mostly) and the whiff of scandal would be the end of political careers. Perhaps theyve realised no one will hold them to account and theres no need for ethics?
It will be the usual approach from them.  The £500/ticket weeds out the time wasters and then they can hone in on who will give them serious money for some friendly government contracts/policies/kickbacks.  They will want to amass a war chest ahead of the next GE and trading lots of public money for smaller amounts of Tory money is their tried-and-tested approach to that.

Oh, but, Labour being part-funded by the Unions is bad.  We mustn't ever forget that  ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 11:04:40 am
"Networking " goes both ways. The Tories know what's coming so they want to make sure they'll be taken care of post election.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 11:29:05 am
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65086060
Outrage at public contract for firm behind P&O sackings

A decision to award the owner of P&O Ferries a major public contract has sparked outrage, after the firm sacked 800 workers without notice last year.

DP World has been approved to co-run the Thames Freeport in Essex, as part of Rishi Sunak's freeports plan.
Still, good news for Dubai.  Hurrah for our esteemed leaders.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 11:54:33 am
Quote from: thaddeus on March 27, 2023, 11:29:05 am
Still, good news for Dubai.  Hurrah for our esteemed leaders.

They literally have no shame.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 12:37:12 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 03:44:46 pm
Next episode from Led By Donkeys... Hammond.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2LQkLazFZmU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LQkLazFZmU
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 04:37:28 pm
They really are scum
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 04:51:30 pm
So from my quick maths an extra £150+k per year for advisory work (maybe around 20-25 days work) for him over 3 jobs (in addition to being an MP) - neither wonder they are all so greedy if that's the cash being thrown around.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 06:01:45 pm
My MP Hammond, the bombheaded bastard. I look forward to him knocking on my door.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 06:41:25 pm
Quote from: spen71 on March 27, 2023, 04:37:28 pm
They really are scum
Indeed, yet in his statement at the end of it he calls it "scamming". No, its greed on your part you absolute twat Hammond.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 07:01:00 pm
It's shocking really as these MPs aren't even asking the companies on how they can help them with advice but it's obvious.
How she tells him we will want you to tell us if the government have any new rules and regulations planned in the future. isn't there laws on this. he's prepared to sell confidential Government plans to anyone who want's to pay him for it, it gives the sleaze company's a advantage over the company's who refuse to give backhanders for info.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2023, 07:02:40 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 09:26:44 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 27, 2023, 06:01:45 pm
My MP Hammond, the bombheaded bastard. I look forward to him knocking on my door.

I think you should go knock on his.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 09:32:42 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on March 27, 2023, 07:01:00 pm
It's shocking really as these MPs aren't even asking the companies on how they can help them with advice but it's obvious.
How she tells him we will want you to tell us if the government have any new rules and regulations planned in the future. isn't there laws on this. he's prepared to sell confidential Government plans to anyone who want's to pay him for it, it gives the sleaze company's a advantage over the company's who refuse to give backhanders for info.
I think it depends. Upcoming government policy should be well researched and affected parties consulted. Not just suddenly appear. You shouldn't need to be posting anyone that sort of money though to merely keep you informed. That money surely is aimed at shaping policy.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 09:56:49 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 27, 2023, 09:32:42 pm
I think it depends. Upcoming government policy should be well researched and affected parties consulted. Not just suddenly appear. You shouldn't need to be posting anyone that sort of money though to merely keep you informed. That money surely is aimed at shaping policy.
Yeah defiantly that as well but if they wanted to influence government policy etc then you would think they would contact the relevant Minister rather than a random MP. you see that happening all the time, representatives from big companies coming out of number 10 after holding talks it's not about that though as he's only talking to this particular foreign company who are telling him they want info to plan ahead but as you say they will also want influence to bring about favourable policys for the company which would then become lobbying which should be stamped on hard.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
March 27, 2023, 10:04:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 27, 2023, 09:26:44 pm
I think you should go knock on his.
Which one of his houses?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:04:47 am
Is the Boris grilling by the committee now just chip paper, or will something happen?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:15:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:04:47 am
Is the Boris grilling by the committee now just chip paper, or will something happen?

I honestly believe that the UK Is a failed state. A banana republic.

If appropriate action is taken then I might reassses my view. But I'm sure that it won't happen.

Nothing any different in the UK than any other corrupt failed state. No politicians are accountable and they are fleecing the UK public and the UK itself at every opportunity.

I might be amazed and I might be proven wrong. This is probably the straw that broke the camel's back though. Faith in the UK or the UK political parties is apparantly at an all-time low.

This is their chance to slightly redeem themselves. I fully expect that they won't. The UK is a global joke :(
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 10:52:17 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:04:47 am
Is the Boris grilling by the committee now just chip paper, or will something happen?
I don't see the Committee letting him off, they will find him guilty with  a recommendation to Parliament, many seem to think it will be 10-30 day suspension which will mean there has to be a by election. up to him if he wants to stand again, am sure he will come out with a load of bullshit if this happened but I doubt if he will stand in that seat.
Anyone's guess on how the Tory MPs will react to a vote to sanction Johnson, they may well try the same tactics they tried to protect Owen Paterson and change the select Committees powers. all the other partys refused to be a part of it and said they would boycott the Committee. it's hard to judge what these nutters will do but I imagine Public opinion will make them feel they have to follow the recommendation and sanction Johnson.
They certainly wont do it because it's the right thing to do, they will be doing it because they know the Public will loose even more trust in the Tory party.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/20/sanctions-boris-johnson-partygate-inquiry-suspension-recall-election
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 11:15:21 am
Led By Donkeys part 4 - Gavin Williamson is a bit more cautious than the others...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TUP8pgRji6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TUP8pgRji6Y</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUP8pgRji6Y
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:15:21 am
Led By Donkeys part 4 - Gavin Williamson is a bit more cautious than the others...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TUP8pgRji6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TUP8pgRji6Y</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUP8pgRji6Y

I would say fair play to him for not seeming as corrupt as the others, but in reality I just think he was the only one smart enough to realise it was either a trap or a scam.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
I would say fair play to him for not seeming as corrupt as the others, but in reality I just think he was the only one smart enough to realise it was either a trap or a scam.

I concur. :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 06:14:23 pm
Obfuscation and deflection from Coffey...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ner40T3J6T8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ner40T3J6T8</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ner40T3J6T8
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
I would say fair play to him for not seeming as corrupt as the others, but in reality I just think he was the only one smart enough to realise it was either a trap or a scam.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
I concur. :)
Still puts him leaps and bounds beyond the others. But that's only the mildest of compliments given the state of the others.

Apart of the pigs to the troughness of it all, they all have been shambolic interviewees. Unlike they first two, Williamson didn't give the impression of being desperate, but he was way too much Hugh Grant for my liking. As for the other two, they surely would be considered unhireable by most people.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:10:16 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
As for the other two, they surely would be considered unhireable by most people.

Like candidates for 'The Apprentice'. :)
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 07:11:54 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
Still puts him leaps and bounds beyond the others. But that's only the mildest of compliments given the state of the others.

Apart of the pigs to the troughness of it all, they all have been shambolic interviewees. Unlike they first two, Williamson didn't give the impression of being desperate, but he was way too much Hugh Grant for my liking. As for the other two, they surely would be considered unhireable by most people.

He came across as sort of a prize twat in my view - his umming and ah-ing, and repeated use of sort of was appallingly bad. Had the interview been for real, and the offer genuine, it would surely have been withdrawn? I think hes an utter charlatan, and a perfect example of extreme over-promotion.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:05:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
I would say fair play to him for not seeming as corrupt as the others, but in reality I just think he was the only one smart enough to realise it was either a trap or a scam.
Gavin Williamson and smart in the same sentence!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 08:25:06 pm
Sunak...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7g1wf4P78s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7g1wf4P78s</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7g1wf4P78s
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:25:06 pm
Sunak...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7g1wf4P78s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7g1wf4P78s</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7g1wf4P78s

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:34:47 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:25:06 pm
Sunak...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7g1wf4P78s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7g1wf4P78s</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7g1wf4P78s

Hes a grade A c*nt, in fact Tory politicians generally are. I imagine they're all taught to never answer a simple question but obfuscate the answer with a point which is totally irrelevant to the question being asked
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Today at 12:43:40 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:34:47 am
Hes a grade A c*nt, in fact Tory politicians generally are. I imagine they're all taught to never answer a simple question but obfuscate the answer with a point which is totally irrelevant to the question being asked

Fazakerley.
