« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 578 579 580 581 582 [583]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 844435 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,720
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23280 on: Yesterday at 03:49:17 pm »
Speaking as a permanently embarrassed millionaire I can often understand the ignorant attitude of the idle poor towards tax, but I can't understand that our glorious leaders don't see the benefits to the economy of a well-educated nourished and healthy population.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23281 on: Yesterday at 03:55:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:09:17 pm
I don't think we should lose sight of the effect of this.
Everyone pays less tax and spends their money on what they see as important.
It's the same attitude of the selfish rich.
What will happen is richer people will have the money to go private when they are sick, they will have the money to solve all their problems.
The competency of the government doesn't come into it. it's the point I made in the previous post, it's the sort of argument the rich Torys would make.

And ironically its the rich Tories in government that are the problem.  Defund the NHS, Local Government, Beeb, etc.  Yet look over there while ferry contracts are given to companies with no boats and dosh is dished out to Rwanda to tackle something labelled as small boats, thousands of miles and a continent away.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23282 on: Yesterday at 04:46:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:55:14 pm
And ironically its the rich Tories in government that are the problem.  Defund the NHS, Local Government, Beeb, etc.  Yet look over there while ferry contracts are given to companies with no boats and dosh is dished out to Rwanda to tackle something labelled as small boats, thousands of miles and a continent away.
Yeah, the last few years have given us a lot to think about, it's certainly changed views ive held for decades. I used to believe the majority of Tory supporters knew how to play the game to win, they knew the Tory PM+MPs talked bullshit but that was to win over the more gullible voters. how wrong could I be. they actually believe the shit they are told. some of them remind me of the MAGA nut jobs. 1 Tory campaigner representing a Tory group started talking about cleaning up Parliament yesterday, how it's full of corruption, I was thinking she was horrified at what had gone on the last 7yrs, nope. she went into a MAGA rant saying Parliament is full of Corrupt politicians who are trying to get rid of Boris who is completely innocent, decent man whose never lied blah blah blah.
It's hard to understand how people can think like this, it's easy to just assume they are all idiots but that can't be true, many must be educated and competent in their jobs, seems this type of logic only applies to politics.
We've had nothing but scandals ,corruption and lies since this government came to power, incompetence off the scale but it doesn't seem to register with some people.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:58:56 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23283 on: Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:51:48 am
One of the prominent people in Patriotic Alternative - who was the subject of an exposé in the Times last year - is a Liverpool supporter who posted on here for a number of years.

Found him! His username was Cob from TIA.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23284 on: Yesterday at 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
Found him! His username was Cob from TIA.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=33609

Have you seen his custom title? Simple, and to the point. Makes me feel better about mine. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,532
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23285 on: Yesterday at 06:52:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1639689865238306816?t=eOknPvQxRwg_8-5v1rWP2Q&s=19

Prominent Tory c*nts caught in a sting operation trying to make £10k a day from fake South Korean consultancy firm
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23286 on: Yesterday at 07:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:40:43 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=33609

Have you seen his custom title? Simple, and to the point. Makes me feel better about mine. ;D

Mine too!  ;D
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23287 on: Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:20:33 pm
Mine too!  ;D

''Custom Titles, who are they''.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23288 on: Yesterday at 07:32:46 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:20:33 pm
Mine too!  ;D
I think yours is just fine. ::)

What the hell is 'Bullen Oracle' anyway?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,045
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23289 on: Yesterday at 07:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:32:46 pm
I think yours is just fine. ::)

What the hell is 'Bullen Oracle' anyway?
I assume he listens to the  bullens wall.
I'm surprised anyone is thought that lowly to be given that title. (the s one)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23290 on: Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:36:33 pm
I assume he listens to the  bullens wall.
I'm surprised anyone is thought that lowly to be given that title. (the s one)
Still none the wiser. But that's OK. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23291 on: Yesterday at 07:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:32:46 pm
I think yours is just fine. ::)

What the hell is 'Bullen Oracle' anyway?

Ive been known to frequent the Everton thread with often sympathetic contributions directed at our blue neighbours. One of their stands at Goodison Park is called the Bullens Road stand.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23292 on: Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:49:54 pm
Ive been known to frequent the Everton thread with often sympathetic contributions directed at our blue neighbours. One of their stands at Goodison Park is called the Bullens Road stand.
Ah. I see. Still, 'you had it easy'. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23293 on: Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm »
Top Tory MPs ask for £10,000 a day to work for fake Korean company

Video footage shows Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng discussing pay rates after being duped by campaigners

Quote
The former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and former health secretary, Matt Hancock, agreed to work for £10,000 a day to further the interests of a fake South Korean firm after apparently being duped by the campaign group Led by Donkeys.

Kwarteng attended a preliminary meeting at his parliamentary office and agreed in principle to be paid the daily rate after saying he did not require a kings ransom. When Hancock was asked his daily rate, he responded: Its 10,000 sterling.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, also attended an online meeting for the fake foreign firm from his parliamentary office. When asked about the limits on arranging meetings, he made clear he could not advocate on behalf of the interest but said he may be able to advise the firm on who to approach in government. He said a rate of about £6,000 a day feels about right and any payments would be on a public register.

A fourth MP, former minister Stephen Hammond, who had been approached, said this weekend he considered he had been the victim of a scam. He said he thought he was engaged in a preliminary discussion with a company but it turns out this company was fake, with a fake website. Hancocks spokesperson said he had acted entirely properly and criticised what he described as the illegal publication of a private conversation.

The senior politicians have complied with all relevant rules and referred to their obligation to their constituents during preliminary meetings. The Led by Donkeys project, conducted with investigative reporter Antony Barnett, comes at a time when people face a cost of living crisis. The campaign group released a report on its investigation on Twitter on Saturday , with recorded undercover footage.

While they are not prohibited from such meetings and no arrangements were finalised, there is currently intense scrutiny of politicians outside earnings. Labour has said it will ban most second jobs for MPs if it wins power.

The purported firm which approached the politicians did not exist and had a rudimentary foreign website with fake testimonials. MPs have been warned by the Home Office to be on their guard against the threat of foreign interference, and the groups investigation demonstrated the ease with which they seemed able to gain access to the MPs .

Led by Donkeys is understood to have approached 20 MPs from the Conservative party, Labour and Liberal Democrats after examining the outside earnings of MPs on the parliamentary register of interests. An email sent by the fake investment and consulting firm, Hanseong Consulting, said it wanted individuals for an international advisory board to help our clients navigate the shifting political, regulatory and legislative frameworks in the UK and Europe.

It said advisers would be required to attend six board meetings a year, with a very attractive remuneration package and generous expenses for international travel. Five MPs agreed to be interviewed on Zoom, with one who was clearly suspicious of the firms credentials terminating the call. The MPs were interviewed by a woman purporting to be a senior executive, with a backdrop of the skyline of Seoul, the South Korean capital, at her office window.

In February, Kwarteng attended an online meeting of about 40 minutes, informing the interviewer that he was sitting in my office in parliament. Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor last October by the then prime minister Liz Truss after his mini-budget precipitated a financial crisis.

During a discussion about what the renuneration might be, Kwarteng said he would not do anything for less than £10,000 a month. He said he would need to be compensated particularly if Im going to Korea. When he was told the firm was looking at a rate of £8,000 to £12,000 a day, he responded that they were numbers he could work with. It was agreed that if he went to Korea he could invoice at £10,000 a day.

Discussing his credentials, he said he had significant experience from his roles as a former business secretary and briefly as chancellor. The prospect of Kwarteng citing his political track record for what appeared a lucrative role may anger homeowners who saw mortgage repayments rise because of his disastrous tenure at the Treasury. He discussed Brexit, the energy industry and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, with whom he said might be able to arrange a meeting.

In early March, Hancock agreed to an online meeting for the advisory role. The Telegraph had that week published his leaked cache of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages, but he seemed relaxed for the meeting with the fake foreign firm. He said it had been quite a busy week but that March was the start of hope.

We were wondering, do you have a daily rate at the moment? he was asked by the interviewer, posing as a senior business executive. I do, yes, Hancock replied. Its 10,000 sterling.

The footage showing his rapid response to a question over fees is likely to spark fresh controversy over concerns MPs may be bolstering their finances in ways that may be counter to the interest of the constituents they serve. Hancock is an independent MP after he had the whip suspended for taking part in Im a Celebrity, for which he was paid £320,000, with Rishi Sunaks spokesperson saying at the time that MPs should be working hard for their constituents.

Hancock said in the meeting that he followed the spirit and letter of parliamentary rules, and would also require additional approval for the role because he had been a minister, but outside interests were permitted. He said he was mindful of the responsibility to serve his constituents.

Brady, one of parliaments most senior backbenchers, was interviewed remotely in his parliamentary office in mid-February. He said he could attend international meetings and may have more flexibility because of his degree of seniority in the party.

Brady said £60,000-a-year may be a reasonable fee, and it was agreed a rate of £500 an hour and £6,000 a day would be appropriate, but open to negotiation. He said he was always careful to follow the rules, but said he might be able to identify people in government to approach and how to do it in the most appropriate way.

Hammond, the Wimbledon MP and a former transport and health minister, also agreed to a meeting, saying he had a specific interest in South Korea because he had a number of nationals living in his constituency. He told the company he already had roles with two other firms, both of which are disclosed in the parliamentary register of interests.

MPs have faced repeated controversies over outside earnings. A new code of conduct for MPs was introduced on 1 March, and for the first time it prohibits members providing paid parliamentary advice to an outside employer.

Labours Commission on the Future of the UK, which was published last December and chaired by former prime minister Gordon Brown, called for a general ban on second jobs for MPs.

Led by Donkeys was established in 2018 as a campaign in response to Brexit. Its high-profile projects and satirical stunts have since included a spoof episode of the BBC show Line of Duty with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson being interrogated by the anti-corruption AC-12 unit and painting the colours of the Ukrainian flag outside the Russian embassy in London.

A spokesperson for Hancock said: The accusation appears to be that Matt acted entirely properly and within the rules, which had just been unanimously adopted by parliament. Its absurd to bring Mr Hancock into this story through the illegal publication of a private conversation. All the video shows is Matt acting completely properly.

Brady said he was leaving parliament at the next election and had received a number of approaches concerning future opportunities, including the purported South Korean firm. He said: I made it clear any arrangement would have to be completely transparent and that, whilst a member of parliament, I would only act within the terms of the code of conduct. I also made it clear that while I could be flexible in attending international meetings in person, this would be subject to some important votes or commitments in Westminster.

He said that, with regard to advice on approaching figures in government, he made clear he would always follow the rules. He said he was interviewed prior to a stricter code of conduct being introduced on 1 March.

He said he did some internet research on the firm but, given it was an exploratory conversation, considered it reasonable to proceed. He said he did not consider he was doing business in his parliamentary office and it was not a bad thing for MPs to have outside interests, providing they followed the rules.

Hammond said: This was nothing other than what I thought to be a preliminary discussion with a South Korean company  a country that is close to my heart as I have a substantial Korean community in my constituency, and which is an important ally to the UK. It turns out this company was fake, with a fake website. The remuneration amount was suggested by the actor purporting to be an employee of the company, not by me. Scamming is an unpleasant activity undertaken with malicious intent. I believe it is a great honour to be an MP. I have always put my constituents first and will always try to act in their best interests.

Kwarteng did not respond to a request for comment.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/25/top-tory-mps-ask-for-10000-a-day-to-work-for-fake-korean-company
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,906
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23294 on: Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:52:10 pm
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1639689865238306816?t=eOknPvQxRwg_8-5v1rWP2Q&s=19

Prominent Tory c*nts caught in a sting operation trying to make £10k a day from fake South Korean consultancy firm
Jesus fucking Christ. And that's a small catch of the c*nts. The corruptness and absolute greed of these people is beyond depressing, it really is.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23295 on: Yesterday at 08:36:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:52:10 pm
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1639689865238306816?t=eOknPvQxRwg_8-5v1rWP2Q&s=19

Prominent Tory c*nts caught in a sting operation trying to make £10k a day from fake South Korean consultancy firm

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm
Top Tory MPs ask for £10,000 a day to work for fake Korean company

Video footage shows Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng discussing pay rates after being duped by campaigners


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/25/top-tory-mps-ask-for-10000-a-day-to-work-for-fake-korean-company

Totally normal government activity..in a banana republic.  Thats prob disrespectful to said countries.  Corruption follows this mob everywhere or is that vice versa
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,360
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23296 on: Yesterday at 08:50:40 pm »
Neil Hamilton must be gutted he was never party of this government. He got torched for much much less than what any modern Tory has got away with.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,045
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23297 on: Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm
Still none the wiser. But that's OK. :)
So, as with most things I'm no expert. Bit there is a wall known as the bullens wall (and from the above I assume it is one of the stands). And writing mysteriously appears on this wall, proclaiming great wisdom. Think moses and the burning bush. Such wisdom I believe proclaims pearls such as rafa out.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23298 on: Yesterday at 09:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm
Still none the wiser. But that's OK. :)

Everton fans use the wall on/in the Bullens Road to graffiti their 'demands' (who they want 'in' or 'out' etc.)



Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23299 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm
...writing mysteriously appears on this wall, proclaiming great wisdom.

And this ^  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23300 on: Yesterday at 09:40:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm
So, as with most things I'm no expert. Bit there is a wall known as the bullens wall (and from the above I assume it is one of the stands). And writing mysteriously appears on this wall, proclaiming great wisdom. Think moses and the burning bush. Such wisdom I believe proclaims pearls such as rafa out.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:25:54 pm
Everton fans use the wall on/in the Bullens Road to graffiti their 'demands' (who they want 'in' or 'out' etc.)


Cheers, Paul and Red.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,045
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23301 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:25:54 pm
Everton fans use the wall on/in the Bullens Road to graffiti their 'demands' (who they want 'in' or 'out' etc.)




1984 I assume being recent memory suggests the wall can indeed see into the future.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23302 on: Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
1984 I assume being recent memory suggests the wall can indeed see into the future.

 ;D  ;D  ;D

No... I think they are some other (older) images behind.

The graffiti was just prior to Frankie Da Tory getting the job last season.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23303 on: Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm
''Custom Titles, who are they''.

Baldrick? Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23304 on: Today at 08:13:30 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:36:43 pm
Totally normal government activity..in a banana republic.  Thats prob disrespectful to said countries.  Corruption follows this mob everywhere or is that vice versa

Beeb headlines this morning,

Tornado in the US
Government to crack down on anti social behaviour
Government looking to use ferries to house migrants

So zip mention of this story.

Have to watch sky news for coverage of this story
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23305 on: Today at 08:30:19 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:36:43 pm
Totally normal government activity..in a banana republic.  Thats prob disrespectful to said countries.  Corruption follows this mob everywhere or is that vice versa

Easily, our most corrupt government in modern times.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 578 579 580 581 582 [583]   Go Up
« previous next »
 