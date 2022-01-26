And ironically its the rich Tories in government that are the problem. Defund the NHS, Local Government, Beeb, etc. Yet look over there while ferry contracts are given to companies with no boats and dosh is dished out to Rwanda to tackle something labelled as small boats, thousands of miles and a continent away.



Yeah, the last few years have given us a lot to think about, it's certainly changed views ive held for decades. I used to believe the majority of Tory supporters knew how to play the game to win, they knew the Tory PM+MPs talked bullshit but that was to win over the more gullible voters. how wrong could I be. they actually believe the shit they are told. some of them remind me of the MAGA nut jobs. 1 Tory campaigner representing a Tory group started talking about cleaning up Parliament yesterday, how it's full of corruption, I was thinking she was horrified at what had gone on the last 7yrs, nope. she went into a MAGA rant saying Parliament is full of Corrupt politicians who are trying to get rid of Boris who is completely innocent, decent man whose never lied blah blah blah.It's hard to understand how people can think like this, it's easy to just assume they are all idiots but that can't be true, many must be educated and competent in their jobs, seems this type of logic only applies to politics.We've had nothing but scandals ,corruption and lies since this government came to power, incompetence off the scale but it doesn't seem to register with some people.