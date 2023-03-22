Does Boris believe his own lies? I often think people have their version of the truth, which they believe and repeat. Even though everyone else knows it's lies. Sort of like flat earth era.



Good question as am sure many people will forgive Johnson no matter how many lies he tells, Just Boris after all.Johnson is not only a liar, he is a nasty piece of work with no moral compass to tell him what's right or wrong.Johnson is a serial liar. it's no exaggeration to say we know that to be a fact. he even told 1 big lie to become PM. he never got his facts wrong or blinded by bias, he deliberately argued something he knew to be untrue, that's the definition of a lie.We also knew he was a liar before he became PM.Question is did he knowingly tell lies to Parliament over Partygate to cover up possible mistakes. ive heard many opinions but a couple of points stand out more than the rest.Correcting the record. even if he never knew what went on then he would have at least checked the facts when MPs started to give him the dates these partys were held. it would of been the natural thing to do straight away. asked someone, have we got our facts right here, is there any truth over these meetings turning into partys, music, people bringing booze, all over each other when we should have been keeping our distance from each other.IMO, This would never have happened under previous PMs. nobody would have dared under May as they would have known her reaction, she would have hit the roof. it's hard to believe all those people held a party knowing Johnson was only yards away. Johnson had to have given some sort of green light, it's just inconeviable to think all those people would risk so much without knowing how Johnson felt about it.I will be shocked if the select committee don't find Johnson guilty.I am not naive but I do have confidence in this select committee, they have recent history, Owen Patterson.The Tory party was willing to lie, cover up and even change the law to protect Patterson but the Select committee wasn't, they sanctioned him.We will have to wait and see what Johnsons punishment is, he may well end up doing a Patterson and resigning as a MP before he's shamed.