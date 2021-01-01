Oh that's good then but don't they count your home as savings if you own it?
For those with just State Pension, look at Pension Credit too.Even if you dont qualify for much, its the gateway to other benefits too in that you often have to have got PC first.
No they don't, as long as it's your principal residence.
People can live in a million pound house (with no mortgage), only have a state pension, and still qualify for Pension Credit.As long as you've got no mortgage, I'll advise anyone who is close to retirement age, on state pension only, not to worry.
Was reading a headline saying they can support pubs because of brexit. Is this true? Though I should know by now if the tories are saying it....
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?
