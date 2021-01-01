« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 563 564 565 566 567 [568]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 825493 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
  • IFWT
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22680 on: Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
Oh that's good then but don't they count your home as savings if you own it?

No they don't, as long as it's your principal residence.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22681 on: Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm »
For those with just State Pension, look at Pension Credit too.
Even if you dont qualify for much, its the gateway to other benefits too in that you often have to have got PC first.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22682 on: Yesterday at 07:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm
For those with just State Pension, look at Pension Credit too.
Even if you dont qualify for much, its the gateway to other benefits too in that you often have to have got PC first.

Indeed.

My mum has a tiny company pension which takes her above the Pension Credit threshold -she's in the worst of all worlds.

She'd be better off without her company pension.

Those of you who are retiring on State Pension only soon, don't worry.  Pension Credit will see you OK.  Free eye tests, presciptions, cheap bills, social tarrifs etc.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:17:43 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22683 on: Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
No they don't, as long as it's your principal residence.

Good to know thanks 👍
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22684 on: Yesterday at 07:31:03 pm »
Was reading a headline saying they can support pubs because of brexit. Is this true?  Though I should know by now if the tories are saying it....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22685 on: Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm »
Pensions are a right mess.   Demographics have shown for decades we have an aging population.   No reals plans were put into place.    Instead thatcher pissed the North Sea oil money up the wall.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22686 on: Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm »
People can live in a million pound house (with no mortgage), only have a state pension, and still qualify for Pension Credit.

As long as you've got no mortgage, I'll advise anyone who is close to retirement age, on state pension only, not to worry.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22687 on: Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm
People can live in a million pound house (with no mortgage), only have a state pension, and still qualify for Pension Credit.

As long as you've got no mortgage, I'll advise anyone who is close to retirement age, on state pension only, not to worry.
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22688 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:31:03 pm
Was reading a headline saying they can support pubs because of brexit. Is this true?  Though I should know by now if the tories are saying it....
I've not read the stories but presume it's the lie again that countries within the EU can't support their industries due to "state aid" rules.  Countries within the EU do it all the time, either directly or indirectly through grants.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?
Yes.  It's also true of this country for many things.  We have good safety nets to avoid abject poverty but if you are just slightly above those thresholds you are often considerably worse off.

My opinion though is that you should always assume those safety nets will be flogged off by the Tories at some point.  If you can put some money aside for a pension then you should and the earlier you start doing it the better.

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22689 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?

That may be true for some, I.e those with a modest private pension pot.  On the other hand the advantage of having a private pension is that it becomes accessible years before the state pension.  Think its from age 55 currently although rising to 57 soon.  Of course the attractiveness of accessing it early depends on the size of the pension pot.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,257
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22690 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm »
At this rate you may as well just start stuffing your money inside a fucking mattress.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22691 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Are you saying that if you save nothing for your retirement your are better off than those who save a bit?

Yes.

I know someone who lives in a property worth about 750 k (no mortgage).  They get pension credit, whereas my mother, who rents, does not.

The system is bonkers!  I think they have changed it now, so it actually does benefit you to save, as opposed to not bothering (but anyone above a certain age will be on the old system).
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #22692 on: Today at 06:10:16 am »
I'm not being flippant here, but have the Tories actually ever done anything remotely positive for the ordinary working classes?, they've been in power all my life apart from the period were the war criminal was in, and I can't remember a single decent thing the fuckers have done, not one.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 563 564 565 566 567 [568]   Go Up
« previous next »
 