MPs surely answer to their own constituency parties and could face deselection if they brought their own government down? They would need to be very sure they have local backing, otherwise they won't even get the chance to defend their seat.
Maybe the biggest threat on deselection will come from Sunak rather than their local CCP. poetic justice considering Johnson kicked out a load of Tory MPs before the 2019 GE.
This is all about Johnson really. making Brexit the number 1 issue again for the Tory party, undermining Sunak over Brexit, Sunaks in a impossible position, finding something to stir the shit in any possible deal will be easy for Johnson +the ERG. I can't see any deal acceptable to the DUP except moving the border back to the mainland between the Republic+NI.
Only way Johnson+co can bring down the government is to veto all legislation. imagine they might threaten to do it if they don't get their way for publicity. it's up to Sunak then, imagine he will tell them to try it and I will go to the country.
It is going to get interesting as Johnson needs more than just Brexit to save him, he needs a safe seat to remain in Parliament, I wouldn't rule out a deal being done behind closed doors.