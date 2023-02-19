« previous next »
Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.  (Read 797853 times)

Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #22000 on: February 19, 2023, 10:50:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 19, 2023, 06:56:21 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-64553791

I wonder if they look at Liz Truss with envy!
You mean that at least Truss fucked off after a few weeks!?
Re: Aren't Tories Wankers!
« Reply #22001 on: February 19, 2023, 12:17:09 pm »
Governments all over the world asking ''What would Liz Truss do because she always gets it right''.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22002 on: February 19, 2023, 08:48:54 pm »
Rishi Sunak warned more than 100 Tory MPs could rebel over NI Protocol deal

PMs efforts at breaking Brexit deadlock could be scuppered by hardliners in his party as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson urges tougher stance

Quote
Rishi Sunak has been warned that more than 100 Tory MPs could rebel over a deal with the EU to help break the post-Brexit deadlock in Northern Ireland, as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson launched a major intervention calling for him to take a tougher line with Brussels.

Pressure is growing on the prime minister as government sources said tense talks in Downing Street over the weekend on overhauling the Northern Ireland protocol were yet to yield a breakthrough.

They cautioned that the hoped-for timetable of an agreement being announced on Monday and a Commons vote on Tuesday was at risk of slipping. One insider said, Were ready to go, but claimed that nervousness about opposition by the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) and Tory backbenchers was to blame for the hold-up.

There was a backlash on Sunday over details leaking out about concessions said to have been made by the UK, and a demand by Brussels that Sunak axe a controversial bill designed to unilaterally rip up some Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

In the first pronouncement by Johnson on Brexit since he left office, a source close to him said he believed it would be a great mistake to drop the legislation and hinted that it should be maintained as leverage over the EU.

James Duddridge, a former Brexit minister and close ally of the former prime minister, said talk of the European court of justice retaining a role would also be a wedge to fulfilling Brexit.

It wont just be the so-called Spartans, he told Sky News, referring to the nickname given to the few dozen diehard purists. There will be a large number of Brexiters, possibly the majority of the parliamentary party, and potentially running into treble figures.

There is no formal requirement to hold a vote, but Downing Street is considering holding one given concerns that they may end up being forced to  and would win regardless due to Labours commitment to support any deal.

Hours after Johnsons intervention, other Tories quickly sided with him. David Frost, the UKs former chief Brexit negotiator, stressed there was no deadline for talks on overhauling the protocol. He said Sunak should push on with the protocol bill, so that our negotiators are in the strongest possible position.

Simon Clarke, the former levelling-up secretary, signalled that he would not support anything that keeps Northern Ireland subject to EU law or in the single market and said the protocol bill remains a clean solution to ensure all parts of our country are treated equally.

Dozens of MPs in the hardline group of Brexiters known as the European Research Group are planning to meet on Tuesday to discuss details of any concessions said to have been made by the UK, the Guardian understands.

Despite widespread annoyance at Johnsons intervention among his critics in the party, Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, claimed it was not entirely unhelpful. She said, Boris is being Boris and hinted it was help to remind the EU about the controversial protocol bill. Though Mordaunt said there were optimistic signs, she added: Both sides of the negotiations have said were not there yet.

But some Tories want Sunak to keep the legislation halted. Robert Buckland, a former justice secretary, told the Guardian there was a a narrow supporting legal argument for the bill when it was progressing through parliament last year. But he added: Now that the negotiations are real and progressing, I think that the situation has significantly changed. The bill is a dead letter.

Others dismissed the pronouncements by Johnson on Brexit. George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford, the former chancellor, said Johnson was interested solely in becoming prime minister again.

Osborne told Channel 4s Andrew Neil Show: He wants to bring down Sunak and he will use any instrument to do it  If the Northern Ireland negotiations are that instrument, he will pick it up and hit Sunak over the head with it.

Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance party, also accused Johnson of thinking about himself rather than the legacy of the protocol. He created this mess  he needs to sit this one out, she said.

The DUP has kept quiet since its meeting with Sunak in Belfast on Friday, after which its leader warned that the plan proposed currently falls short of what would be acceptable.

While Downing Street believes its approach meets the DUPs seven tests, it fears a three-pronged attack from the party, Johnsons backers and the ERG.

One source abreast of negotiations said No 10 was keeping talks as secret as possible because there would be a feeding frenzy of piranhas on both sides as soon as anything got out killing and chance of a deal.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/19/rishi-sunak-warned-more-than-100-tory-mps-could-rebel-over-ni-protocol-deal
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22003 on: February 19, 2023, 09:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 19, 2023, 08:48:54 pm
Rishi Sunak warned more than 100 Tory MPs could rebel over NI Protocol deal

PMs efforts at breaking Brexit deadlock could be scuppered by hardliners in his party as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson urges tougher stance

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/19/rishi-sunak-warned-more-than-100-tory-mps-could-rebel-over-ni-protocol-deal
Well, followers of Brexit know the score so no need to go into the details.
Johnson+co always intended to rip up the protocol they put to the country in the 2019 GE.
Just one big lie from start to finish.
Crazy situation now is everyone who campaigned for Johnsons deal is now calling it treachery.

This is really about what Johnson gets out of it rather than the best interests of NI and the rest of the UK. could get interesting, maybe some of the hard right Tory nutcases might think they stand a better chance of wining again if they demand a GE when they don't get what they want.
« Last Edit: February 19, 2023, 09:54:11 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22004 on: February 19, 2023, 10:14:04 pm »
If any agreement on the NI protocol goes to a vote Labour will vote with government which May see off Johnsons ERG/DUP mob, although whether or not Sunak wants to be relying on Labour remains to be seen.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/labour-will-back-rishi-sunaks-northern-ireland-protocol-deal-david-lammy-says_uk_63ef2dace4b0808b91c61e55
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22005 on: February 19, 2023, 11:09:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 19, 2023, 09:51:57 pm
Well, followers of Brexit know the score so no need to go into the details.
Johnson+co always intended to rip up the protocol they put to the country in the 2019 GE.
Just one big lie from start to finish.
Crazy situation now is everyone who campaigned for Johnsons deal is now calling it treachery.

This is really about what Johnson gets out of it rather than the best interests of NI and the rest of the UK. could get interesting, maybe some of the hard right Tory nutcases might think they stand a better chance of wining again if they demand a GE when they don't get what they want.

After the next election, nutcases might be all that's left of the Tory party.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22006 on: February 19, 2023, 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 19, 2023, 11:09:48 pm
After the next election, nutcases might be all that's left of the Tory party.
Theres not that many ERG Brexit nutcase Tory MPs. the Tory party was against Brexit before the referendum. even Frost who now appears to be the most rabid Brexiteer was against Brexit. everything changed after the vote to leave. they knew they had to get behind Brexit.
Just putting myself in their position now, they know they are finished if it comes to fighting a GE on their record, we all know they would love to make the next GE all about Brexit again, it's desperate stuff but they can force a GE if they think that's their best chance of keeping their seat.
Am sure many of these nutters will keep their seats but the party will still take a hammering. imagine they will never be forgiven for forcing a suicidal election on the Tory party.
Maybe wishful thinking but I wouldn't put it past Johnson and the ERG.



Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22007 on: February 20, 2023, 08:34:37 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 19, 2023, 11:31:15 pm
Theres not that many ERG Brexit nutcase Tory MPs. the Tory party was against Brexit before the referendum. even Frost who now appears to be the most rabid Brexiteer was against Brexit. everything changed after the vote to leave. they knew they had to get behind Brexit.
Just putting myself in their position now, they know they are finished if it comes to fighting a GE on their record, we all know they would love to make the next GE all about Brexit again, it's desperate stuff but they can force a GE if they think that's their best chance of keeping their seat.
Am sure many of these nutters will keep their seats but the party will still take a hammering. imagine they will never be forgiven for forcing a suicidal election on the Tory party.
Maybe wishful thinking but I wouldn't put it past Johnson and the ERG.





I think you might have got it arse about face. If anyone should be threatening a GE it should be Sunak if he wants to thwart Johnson, it will kill off any dream he has of becoming PM again if theres a GE anytime soon.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22008 on: February 20, 2023, 09:04:22 am »
Yep. Boris is mad enough still to think he can win an election (he still probably is the Tories best chance) so he wants to get into the role quickly so he can do that as PM. If there were an election and Labour were to win, no way Boris comes back. He is not interested in being in opposition.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22009 on: February 20, 2023, 09:08:17 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 19, 2023, 09:51:57 pm
Well, followers of Brexit know the score so no need to go into the details.
Johnson+co always intended to rip up the protocol they put to the country in the 2019 GE.
Just one big lie from start to finish.
Crazy situation now is everyone who campaigned for Johnsons deal is now calling it treachery.

This is really about what Johnson gets out of it rather than the best interests of NI and the rest of the UK. could get interesting, maybe some of the hard right Tory nutcases might think they stand a better chance of wining again if they demand a GE when they don't get what they want.

Johnson is using it to try and bring down Sunak.  That's all he cares about.
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22010 on: February 20, 2023, 10:28:16 am »
From the Guardian article:

Quote
Simon Clarke, the former levelling-up secretary, signalled that he would not support anything that keeps Northern Ireland subject to EU law or in the single market and said the protocol bill remains a clean solution to ensure all parts of our country are treated equally.

So he wants to tear-up the GFA? Because that would have to be the inevitable result of NI leaving the SM.

Of course, the BBC (and seemingly every other broadcaster) run scared of persistently making this point. Some, when interviewing a Brexiteer, will touch upon it. The Brexiteer bristles "No, that's not true!" and the interviewer moves on, leaving the lie in place. Going easy on lying shitbags over Brexit helped get us to the crapfest we now find ourselves in. Similar story with climate change, giving deniers (all either paid shills of the fossil fuel industry or conspiracy loons) equal platform to climate scientists.

Anyone who can remember Paxman interviewing an evasive Michael Howard will mourn at the parlous state of TV political interviewing and holding Tory scum to account these days.

« Last Edit: February 20, 2023, 11:52:31 am by Nobby Reserve »
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22011 on: February 20, 2023, 11:07:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 20, 2023, 08:34:37 am
I think you might have got it arse about face. If anyone should be threatening a GE it should be Sunak if he wants to thwart Johnson, it will kill off any dream he has of becoming PM again if theres a GE anytime soon.
Am not saying theres going to be a GE but it is possible as I wouldn't be surprised if Johnson and the ERG threatened to bring down the government if they don't get what they want.
Johnson looks like loosing his seat at the next election. imagine many more Tory MPs think the same, some might think backing Johnsons Brexit again is the only chance they have to keep their seat, they would love to win a GE obviously but keeping their seat is by far more important to them.
Sunak can't make this a GE issue, Sunaks priority is saving the party from annihilation at the next GE. Johnson would laugh at him if he tried to threaten him with a GE. imagine the deal won't be accepted by the DUP so what's the point of taking it too the country. it's really all about Johnson trying to bring Brexit back again. he couldn't give a shit about getting a deal that works.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 20, 2023, 09:08:17 am
Johnson is using it to try and bring down Sunak.  That's all he cares about.
Yeah I agree but he also fears loosing his seat, even talk of parachuting him in to a safe seat so I think it's also about fighting for his own survival as a MP.
« Last Edit: February 20, 2023, 11:13:54 am by oldfordie »
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22012 on: February 20, 2023, 01:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 20, 2023, 10:28:16 am
From the Guardian article:

So he wants to tear-up the GFA? Because that would have to be the inevitable result of NI leaving the SM.

Of course, the BBC (and seemingly every other broadcaster) run scared of persistently making this point. Some, when interviewing a Brexiteer, will touch upon it. The Brexiteer bristles "No, that's not true!" and the interviewer moves on, leaving the lie in place. Going easy on lying shitbags over Brexit helped get us to the crapfest we now find ourselves in. Similar story with climate change, giving deniers (all either paid shills of the fossil fuel industry or conspiracy loons) equal platform to climate scientists.

Anyone who can remember Paxman interviewing an evasive Michael Howard will mourn at the parlous state of TV political interviewing and holding Tory scum to account these days.


Simon Clarke is one of the biggest scum bags on the Tory benches, and that is saying something. Definitely in the camp where you wouldnt shed an ounce of sympathy if he were to be hit by a car.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22013 on: February 20, 2023, 01:26:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 20, 2023, 01:00:55 pm
Simon Clarke is one of the biggest scum bags on the Tory benches, and that is saying something. Definitely in the camp where you wouldnt shed an ounce of sympathy if he were to be hit by a car.

Hopefully the far-right shitstain loses his seat next GE.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22014 on: February 20, 2023, 01:34:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 20, 2023, 01:00:55 pm
Simon Clarke is one of the biggest scum bags on the Tory benches, and that is saying something. Definitely in the camp where you wouldnt shed an ounce of sympathy if he were to be hit by a car.

That goes for the majority of his party, to be fair.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22015 on: February 20, 2023, 02:42:44 pm »
Laura K's Sunday show should come with a "this is a Party Political Broadcast on behalf of The Conservative Party"" message.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22016 on: February 20, 2023, 03:12:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 20, 2023, 11:07:19 am
it's really all about Johnson trying to bring Brexit back again.


I'd say more about Johnson trying to bring Johnson back again
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22017 on: February 20, 2023, 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 20, 2023, 02:42:44 pm
Laura K's Sunday show should come with a "this is a Party Political Broadcast on behalf of The Conservative Party"" message.


Agreed.

I bet she suddenly finds her journalism balls once a Labour government is in power.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22018 on: February 20, 2023, 04:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 20, 2023, 03:12:36 pm

I'd say more about Johnson trying to bring Johnson back again
:)
Just shows how much contempt he and the ERG have for the public. they know half the country know they are lying but they couldn't give a s,,.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22019 on: February 20, 2023, 04:28:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 20, 2023, 04:00:02 pm
:)
Just shows how much contempt he and the ERG have for the public. they know half the country know they are lying but they couldn't give a s,,.


They just focus on the Brexit/anti-'woke' cultists.

Won't be enough to win them the next GE, mind.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22020 on: February 20, 2023, 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 20, 2023, 04:28:50 pm

They just focus on the Brexit/anti-'woke' cultists.

Won't be enough to win them the next GE, mind.
Yeah, It's a different ballgame now though, it's desperate stuff, Johnson must think he can make history repeat itself, imagine Frottage and Tice must think it's another opportunity for them as well



Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22021 on: February 20, 2023, 05:54:27 pm »
Emily Maitlis claims the NI protocol was agreed c2 weeks ago.  If so Johnson and Co appear ignorant and out of the loop

https://twitter.com/TheNewsAgents/status/1627681737466839043?cxt=HHwWhoDQkdP615YtAAAA
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22022 on: February 20, 2023, 07:02:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 19, 2023, 11:31:15 pm
Theres not that many ERG Brexit nutcase Tory MPs. the Tory party was against Brexit before the referendum. even Frost who now appears to be the most rabid Brexiteer was against Brexit. everything changed after the vote to leave. they knew they had to get behind Brexit.
Just putting myself in their position now, they know they are finished if it comes to fighting a GE on their record, we all know they would love to make the next GE all about Brexit again, it's desperate stuff but they can force a GE if they think that's their best chance of keeping their seat.
Am sure many of these nutters will keep their seats but the party will still take a hammering. imagine they will never be forgiven for forcing a suicidal election on the Tory party.
Maybe wishful thinking but I wouldn't put it past Johnson and the ERG.

MPs surely answer to their own constituency parties and could face deselection if they brought their own government down? They would need to be very sure they have local backing, otherwise they won't even get the chance to defend their seat.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22023 on: February 20, 2023, 07:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 20, 2023, 07:02:44 pm
MPs surely answer to their own constituency parties and could face deselection if they brought their own government down? They would need to be very sure they have local backing, otherwise they won't even get the chance to defend their seat.
Maybe the biggest threat on deselection will come from Sunak rather than their local CCP. poetic justice considering Johnson kicked out a load of Tory MPs before the 2019 GE.
This is all about Johnson really. making Brexit the number 1 issue again for the Tory party, undermining Sunak over Brexit, Sunaks in a impossible position,  finding something to stir the shit in any possible deal will be easy for Johnson +the ERG. I can't see any deal acceptable to the DUP except moving the border back to the mainland between the Republic+NI.
Only way Johnson+co can bring down the government is to veto all legislation. imagine they might threaten to do it if they don't get their way for publicity. it's up to Sunak then, imagine he will tell them to try it and I will go to the country.
It is going to get interesting as Johnson needs more than just Brexit to save him, he needs a safe seat to remain in Parliament, I wouldn't rule out a deal being done behind closed doors.


Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22024 on: February 21, 2023, 11:41:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 20, 2023, 01:00:55 pm
Simon Clarke is one of the biggest scum bags on the Tory benches, and that is saying something. Definitely in the camp where you wouldnt shed an ounce of sympathy if he were to be hit by a car.
Brexit was a huge part of getting him a big majority, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland had a 50%+ Labour vote under Tony Blair, they even kept the seat under Ed Miliband, lost in 2017 in the first Corbyn election and a whopping great 50%+ Tory vote in the Brexit election. He now has a 11000 majority in fucking Middlesbrough FFS.

These c*nts should be ashamed of themselves.

I imagine it's a relatively soft 11000 majority and Labour need a swing of around 11% in the constituency to take it back (assuming it is one that isn't changing due to new boundaries)
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22025 on: February 22, 2023, 06:55:14 pm »
When Max Hastings (former editor of the daily telegraph) says that youve turned the country into a farce and he wants a Labour government as it will govern properly

You know youre really really really fucked.

I mean, the man was hardly a left wing Tory  and hes hankering for a Labour government!

Watch this
https://twitter.com/ian_fraser/status/1627442638084362242?s=46&t=pTWcHvO5mnQ5LoU1eHywiQ

I could never ever have imagined him saying he wants a Labour government. Simply incredible
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22026 on: February 22, 2023, 07:35:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on February 20, 2023, 05:54:27 pm
Emily Maitlis claims the NI protocol was agreed c2 weeks ago.  If so Johnson and Co appear ignorant and out of the loop

https://twitter.com/TheNewsAgents/status/1627681737466839043?cxt=HHwWhoDQkdP615YtAAAA

No matter how good a deal Sunak manages to get, it wont be enough for the ERG and DUP. If he has any balls he threatens to call a GE if they dont back him, but more likely he shits himself and takes a step back. The ERG will leave him be for now and the DUP will be happy because they wont have to sit under a Sinn Fein first minister and would obviously love a hard border between the RoI and NI.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's dirty nappy party are really poo...r.
« Reply #22027 on: Today at 02:04:54 am »
I see Coffey is making herself look even more of a moron than she already is, which is some achievement. :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64745258
