« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 519 520 521 522 523 [524]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it  (Read 698007 times)

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20920 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:38:23 am
Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. Consocialists FFS.

This is the area and the people where I work and this is so typical of their views and attitude towards immigration and politics.

So fucking what if they're outside playing football and drinking coffee at midnight? 

Would they rather they were slumped all over the pavements smacked up on Ice like the local white boys are?

Or shoplifting and begging to pay for it?

FFS they need our help and support, all of them.  Locals and non locals and fuck off with "the country's full, we can't afford it".

If the fucking politicians stopped giving our wealth to those who don't fucking need anymore and prioritised those who need it most, there'd be enough for us all!!
Logged

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20921 on: Yesterday at 11:34:17 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:06:37 am
This is an example of why we need PR.

You wouldn't have a party like UKIP/Brexit Party/Reform UK, without any MPs whasoever, shaping the political landscape of the whole country.

All of us in here predicted that when Brexit turns out to be a shitshow, c*nts like Farrage and Tice will just say that it hasn't been done properly.  Of course, that's a load of hourseshit, but it's an easy narrative to keep saying.

Here's one for Debs and her favourite place:

Could Frottage make a comeback and boost the Tories again, as that is what they're all about:

I'd already posted my views before I saw this mate 😂
Logged

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 11:45:23 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:38:23 am
Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. “Consocialists” FFS.

"This isn't the Brexit we wanted, it hasn't been done properly." This is exactly the Brexit they voted for. There isn't any more Brexit that could have been done. The UK are out of all EU agreements and treaties. Any less Brexit would have likely been better, but that isn't what these absolut fucking fuckwits think. Honestly if you cracked the heads of anyone who voted Leave open, you wouldn't find one brain cell.


And Frottage should go to jail for destrying the country and ruining people's lives.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:16 am by redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,178
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 12:04:10 pm »
If there is one thing that came out of Brexit is that these people need ignoring, and that includes the Reform party. UKIP gained too much power within the Tories and its almost like they are the ones you need to run decisions by.

Dont listen to them, call them a gang of c*nts and get about making real change.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,516
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20924 on: Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm »
It's obvious that Frottage will make a comback to try to eat into the Labour/Lib Dem vote and swing some marginals.  We just got to hope that there's no chance of him having a significant amount of success.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20925 on: Yesterday at 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm
It's obvious that Frottage will make a comback to try to eat into the Labour/Lib Dem vote and swing some marginals.  We just got to hope that there's no chance of him having a significant amount of success.

Reform will hurt the tories far more than the other parties you'd think. Their pitch is basically that the Conservatives aren't conservative enough.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,516
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20926 on: Yesterday at 12:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 12:20:50 pm
Reform will hurt the tories far more than the other parties you'd think. Their pitch is basically that the Conservatives aren't conservative enough.

No. It's a ploy to get them to bend to their will.  They will threaten the Tories, then do a deal not to run any candidates against them, but run against Labour and the Lib Dems, where appropriate.

Ref 2019.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,803
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20927 on: Yesterday at 02:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:24:54 am
I reckon the bbc had to work pretty hard to find someone who was blaming the nurses for their missed hospital appointment, but find one they did! Having appointments cancelled is obviously not good, but this lady they found made no mention of the flat out refusal to negotiate. No, it was all the nurses fault, supposed to be a caring profession is what she actually said! And they let her say it like its a valid thing to say. FFS, its enough to drive you insane.

They had to remove an interview where a member of the public complained about the rail strikes meaning they couldnt go to work, after people wrote in to say that his commute was served by a full bus schedule.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,514
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20928 on: Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:58:31 am
I read that this could lead to more English people having to wait over 9 weeks to get a consultant appointment. To paraphrase Monty Python, you lucky, lucky, jammy bastards.

In Northern Ireland, 82% of people are waiting over 9 weeks. Of the nearly 400,000 on waiting lists, 116,000 have been waiting over 2 years. The health service states that no one should have to wait over 52 weeks for an appointment, yet over 50% are. Anecdotally, Ive read accounts of people waiting almost 4 years. If this happened in England it would be national news.

https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/health/ni-outpatient-waiting-times-sep-22.html

Its among the worst in Europe but is never highlighted as such as long as the figures in England are acceptable. The health service is no longer an argument against a united Ireland. Its absolutely broken.
I work in the North of Ireland, and have been waiting for minor surgery for about 5 years, I have full Bupa coverage through work but I don't use it out of principle.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,417
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20929 on: Yesterday at 04:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:33:13 pm
No. It's a ploy to get them to bend to their will.  They will threaten the Tories, then do a deal not to run any candidates against them, but run against Labour and the Lib Dems, where appropriate.

Ref 2019.

In which case, common sense would suggest Labour and the Lib Dems should do a deal not to run against each other where appropriate. But of course, the centre left rarely acts in self interest.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20930 on: Yesterday at 04:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm
I work in the North of Ireland, and have been waiting for minor surgery for about 5 years, I have full Bupa coverage through work but I don't use it out of principle.

That sounds like you don't live in NI, just work there. Can you not access healthcare where you live, or is that just as bad?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,514
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20931 on: Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm »
I live and work here, the NHS is on it's arse, a decade of deliberate Tory underfunding tends to do that, but it's equally galling when you have members of the opposition advocating private healthcare too for fuck sake.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,803
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20932 on: Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm »
NI health service has been dying on its arse for 10 years but the last three have been spectacular. The doctors and nurses Ive spoken to are so tired of it. I know a few that have chosen to emigrate to Australia and Canada because theyre fed up with being overworked and underpaid.
Logged

Offline iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20933 on: Today at 06:07:24 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I live and work here, the NHS is on it's arse, a decade of deliberate Tory underfunding tends to do that, but it's equally galling when you have members of the opposition advocating private healthcare too for fuck sake.

Off the back of that, what are people's feelings overall with regard to private healthcare?

Do you all see it in the same like as private schooling where it needs serious reform to remove entrenched privilege that it can provide or, due to the fact that it is much more accessible and many employers provide it for their staff, is it simply a case of improving funding for the NHS rather than feeling a need to impose changes on the private system?

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20934 on: Today at 07:08:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I live and work here, the NHS is on it's arse, a decade of deliberate Tory underfunding tends to do that, but it's equally galling when you have members of the opposition advocating private healthcare too for fuck sake.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
NI health service has been dying on its arse for 10 years but the last three have been spectacular. The doctors and nurses Ive spoken to are so tired of it. I know a few that have chosen to emigrate to Australia and Canada because theyre fed up with being overworked and underpaid.

The long term and seemingly unending presence of any devolved Govt in NI wont help either.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20935 on: Today at 07:27:17 am »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 06:07:24 am
Off the back of that, what are people's feelings overall with regard to private healthcare?

Do you all see it in the same like as private schooling where it needs serious reform to remove entrenched privilege that it can provide or, due to the fact that it is much more accessible and many employers provide it for their staff, is it simply a case of improving funding for the NHS rather than feeling a need to impose changes on the private system?



This one is so deep it needs its own thread.
My summary thoughts would be , I'd love for the UK to have an NHS that's sufficiently good that nobody feels they need private healthcare. Obviously that's super simplistic, and I think it needs another thread to go deeper.

(Just thinking could we have a 100% tax on companies private healthcare premiums that's ringfenced for the NHS? So £100 paid to private healthcare for the employee, £100 to the NHS for someone else)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20936 on: Today at 07:40:10 am »
I know it Tory ideology started but that for thatcher but Ill never understand it.    A fit, healthy and happy public is better for the nationality.     More productivity, more money earned, more tax collected
Logged

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20937 on: Today at 08:05:00 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:40:10 am
I know it Tory ideology started but that for thatcher but Ill never understand it.    A fit, healthy and happy public is better for the nationality.     More productivity, more money earned, more tax collected

This is what I don't get with the care services. 

To me far more money should be available to help people look after themselves than sending carers out to help them when there's such a shortage. 

There's so many ways and so much equipment available to allow people to have some independence which would free up hours of caring help for those who can't look after themselves.

We do everything such arse about tip and end up never achieving anything.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20938 on: Today at 08:08:17 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 08:05:00 am
This is what I don't get with the care services. 

To me far more money should be available to help people look after themselves than sending carers out to help them when there's such a shortage. 

There's so many ways and so much equipment available to allow people to have some independence which would free up hours of caring help for those who can't look after themselves.

We do everything such arse about tip and end up never achieving anything.

False economy.    Waste billions on fuck all
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,178
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20939 on: Today at 08:18:41 am »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 06:07:24 am
Off the back of that, what are people's feelings overall with regard to private healthcare?

Do you all see it in the same like as private schooling where it needs serious reform to remove entrenched privilege that it can provide or, due to the fact that it is much more accessible and many employers provide it for their staff, is it simply a case of improving funding for the NHS rather than feeling a need to impose changes on the private system?



Its not quite at private schooling levels, but the problem I have with it is that especially now its seen even more like a two tier system due to how shit the NHS has become. I don't mind the idea of the NHS using it to clear a backlog, but as I have said before, I don't like (or trust) Wes Streeting.
Logged

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20940 on: Today at 08:32:10 am »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 06:07:24 am
Off the back of that, what are people's feelings overall with regard to private healthcare?

Do you all see it in the same like as private schooling where it needs serious reform to remove entrenched privilege that it can provide or, due to the fact that it is much more accessible and many employers provide it for their staff, is it simply a case of improving funding for the NHS rather than feeling a need to impose changes on the private system?



It creates a two-tier health system, where some procedures are only available to those with private insurance. Having private insurance will depend on the employer, and those in better jobs will have better insurance. Those in shit jobs won't have any. (That also has a knock-on effect of making people dependent on their employer, if you lose your job, you lose your health insurance, like in the US.)

What is going to happen now is that waiting for the NHS takes so long that many people will go private. That then enables the government to argue that certain services don't need to be provided on the NHS, because "everybody" has private health insurance.

Also at the moment, most private healthcare procedures are provided by NHS doctors, so doing something privately takes the doc away from doing something for the NHS. Many doctors work part time for the NHS, they make more money and have less stress working privately on other days.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20941 on: Today at 08:34:38 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
NI health service has been dying on its arse for 10 years but the last three have been spectacular. The doctors and nurses Ive spoken to are so tired of it. I know a few that have chosen to emigrate to Australia and Canada because theyre fed up with being overworked and underpaid.

I have (had, really) quite a few nurses among my mates, most of them have changed careers, two have joined the military to be nurses there, and one is only working intermittingly (says they are retiring and then starting again after a few month) because they are so fed up with it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Judge Redd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20942 on: Today at 11:07:56 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
NI health service has been dying on its arse for 10 years but the last three have been spectacular. The doctors and nurses Ive spoken to are so tired of it. I know a few that have chosen to emigrate to Australia and Canada because theyre fed up with being overworked and underpaid.

An acquaintance of mine is a consultant gastroenterologist at a hospital in NI. He says his waiting lists are around 3 and a half years. The system is broken so badly here that I fear it's beyond fixing. He also does a bit of private work, which basically just exacerbates the problem. It's the same doctors in both private and NHS care, so more people going private (whether self- or work-funded) leads to less NHS care available, since the doctors make a packet doing private work, and shifts the queues to the private practise as more people realise that NHS care is unviable and go private instead.

My own experience of this -> I had an issue back in May and got diagnosed with my GP (via phone). Was put on an NHS waiting list with Belfast Trust. No indication of wait times, just a message saying that I'd be contacted 6 weeks before my appointment was due. Have heard nothing since, and can't get any info from them, so made a couple of calls to BUPA, which I have through work. Tried 3 BUPA-approved consultants and were told that all 3 aren't accepting new patients due to their current workloads. So just waiting with fingers crossed that it's not serious, and it doesn't get any worse.

With the Tories in charge, this is the future of the NHS in England. It's not pretty.
Logged

Offline iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20943 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm »
The Guardian is reporting that Sunak has said that the Rwanda Immigration policy is "common sense" and backed by the "vast majority of the public"

I say that it is fucking ridiculous and he is a c*nt - which judging by polling is common sense and my statement would be backed by the vast majority
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20944 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 03:09:45 pm
The Guardian is reporting that Sunak has said that the Rwanda Immigration policy is "common sense" and backed by the "vast majority of the public"

I say that it is fucking ridiculous and he is a c*nt - which judging by polling is common sense and my statement would be backed by the vast majority

What's current voting polls again? Labour with between 20% and 25% lead?
Logged

Offline iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20945 on: Today at 04:01:48 pm »
More or less mate - hence why I believe that my view would carry more support than his
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,664
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20946 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:38:23 am
Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. Consocialists FFS.


Throwing out stupid sayings, like calling the current Tories 'Consocialists', without even trying to explain it. I mean, how are they in any way 'socialist'?

One thing that too many people stick their heads in the sand about, though, is that millions of people - a big chunk of which voted Brexit, then Bozo in 2019 - do genuinely feel that both Tory and Labour follow the same broad policy path, that both Tory and Labour have let them down.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,417
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20947 on: Today at 05:12:14 pm »
Are Consocialists and Red Tories the same thing?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20948 on: Today at 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 04:32:17 pm

Throwing out stupid sayings, like calling the current Tories 'Consocialists', without even trying to explain it. I mean, how are they in any way 'socialist'?

One thing that too many people stick their heads in the sand about, though, is that millions of people - a big chunk of which voted Brexit, then Bozo in 2019 - do genuinely feel that both Tory and Labour follow the same broad policy path, that both Tory and Labour have let them down.
Am sure your right but are the people who think like this right.
If people don't follow politics or just listen to the same old there all as bad as each other, social media giving people who say they support Labour opinions to attack Labour, we see it on this thread all the time then things won't change that much in the future, Labour may will win big at the next election but the cycle will repeat.
We have to get away from the arguments over the center left being no different from the Torys, it hurts the left just as much as the center left.
It doesn't matter if we have a center left or a left Labour government they will still face the same problem, worried over their policys turning away voters at the next election.


Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,910
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20949 on: Today at 06:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 05:12:14 pm
Are Consocialists and Red Tories the same thing?
Only if they are called Keith.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 519 520 521 522 523 [524]   Go Up
« previous next »
 